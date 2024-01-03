Best smartwatches in India: 10 worthy options to complement your style

Smartwatches have become an essential accessory for those who want to stay connected and track their fitness goals on the go. With a wide range of options available in the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. In this article, we have curated a list of the 10 best smartwatches in India for 2022. We will compare their features, prices, and brands to help you make an informed decision. Whether you are looking for a budget-friendly option or a high-end smartwatch with advanced features, we have got you covered.
1. Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Smartwatch
The Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Smartwatch is packed with features such as a 1.55-inch display, SpO2 monitoring, and 5 ATM water resistance. It offers a stylish design and seamless connectivity with your smartphone.
Specifications of Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Smartwatch
- 1.55-inch HD display
- SpO2 monitoring
- 5 ATM water resistance
- 14 sports modes
- Notification alerts
2. Fire-Boltt Ninja Smartwatch
The Fire-Boltt Ninja Smartwatch is designed for sports enthusiasts with features such as sports tracking, heart rate monitoring, and music control. Its sleek design and long battery life make it a great choice for fitness enthusiasts.
Specifications of Fire-Boltt Ninja Smartwatch
- Sports tracking
- Heart rate monitoring
- Music control
- Sleek design
- Long battery life
3. Fire-Boltt 360 Pro Smartwatch
The Fire-Boltt 360 Pro Smartwatch offers a range of features including Bluetooth calling, voice assistant support, and health monitoring. Its round dial and customizable watch faces make it a stylish and versatile choice.
Specifications of Fire-Boltt 360 Pro Smartwatch
- Bluetooth calling
- Voice assistant support
- Health monitoring
- Round dial
- Customizable watch faces
4. Noise ColorFit Pro 2 Smartwatch
The Noise ColorFit Pro 2 Smartwatch offers a 1.3-inch display, heart rate monitoring, and customizable watch faces. It is a budget-friendly option with a range of features for everyday use.
Specifications of Noise ColorFit Pro 2 Smartwatch
- 1.3-inch display
- Heart rate monitoring
- Customizable watch faces
- Water resistance
- Activity tracking
5. Fire-Boltt 360 Smartwatch
The Fire-Boltt 360 Smartwatch features a full-touch display, Bluetooth calling, and multiple sports modes. It offers a seamless connectivity experience with your smartphone and a range of health monitoring features.
Specifications of Fire-Boltt 360 Smartwatch
- Full-touch display
- Bluetooth calling
- Multiple sports modes
- Health monitoring
- Customizable watch faces
6. CrossBeats Ignite Smartwatch
The CrossBeats Ignite Smartwatch offers a sleek design, Bluetooth calling, and a range of health and fitness tracking features. It is suitable for those looking for a stylish smartwatch with advanced connectivity options.
Specifications of CrossBeats Ignite Smartwatch
- Sleek design
- Bluetooth calling
- Health and fitness tracking
- Customizable watch faces
- Music control
7. Fastrack Reflex 3.0 Smartwatch
The Fastrack Reflex 3.0 Smartwatch offers a high-resolution display, single-touch control, and a range of watch faces. It is a stylish and affordable option for those looking for basic smartwatch features.
Specifications of Fastrack Reflex 3.0 Smartwatch
- High-resolution display
- Single-touch control
- Customizable watch faces
- Activity tracking
- Notification alerts
8. pTron Reflect Smartwatch
The pTron Reflect Smartwatch features a sleek and lightweight design, Bluetooth calling, and a range of health and fitness tracking features. It offers a value-for-money option for everyday use.
Specifications of pTron Reflect Smartwatch
- Sleek and lightweight design
- Bluetooth calling
- Health and fitness tracking
- Customizable watch faces
- Long battery life
9. Fastrack Reflex Beat Smartwatch
The Fastrack Reflex Beat Smartwatch offers a high-resolution display, single-touch control, and a range of watch faces. It is a stylish and affordable option for those looking for basic smartwatch features.
Specifications of Fastrack Reflex Beat Smartwatch
- High-resolution display
- Single-touch control
- Customizable watch faces
- Activity tracking
- Music control
10. SENS Fitness Smartwatch
The SENS Fitness Smartwatch features a high-definition display, voice assistant support, and additional health monitoring features. It is a versatile smartwatch suitable for everyday use and fitness tracking.
Specifications of SENS Fitness Smartwatch
- High-definition display
- Voice assistant support
- Additional health monitoring
- Customizable watch faces
- Notification alerts
Best value for money:
The pTron Reflect Smartwatch stands out as the best value for money with its sleek design, long battery life, and affordable price. It offers a range of features suitable for everyday use and fitness tracking.
Best overall product:
The Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Smartwatch emerges as the best overall product with its advanced health monitoring features, stylish design, and seamless connectivity with smartphones. It offers a complete package for fitness enthusiasts and everyday users.
How to find the perfect best smartwatch:
