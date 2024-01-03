Best smartwatches in India: 10 worthy options to complement your style

Smartwatches have become an essential accessory for those who want to stay connected and track their fitness goals on the go. With a wide range of options available in the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. In this article, we have curated a list of the 10 best smartwatches in India for 2022. We will compare their features, prices, and brands to help you make an informed decision. Whether you are looking for a budget-friendly option or a high-end smartwatch with advanced features, we have got you covered.

1. Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Smartwatch The Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Smartwatch is packed with features such as a 1.55-inch display, SpO2 monitoring, and 5 ATM water resistance. It offers a stylish design and seamless connectivity with your smartphone. Specifications of Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Smartwatch 1.55-inch HD display

SpO2 monitoring

5 ATM water resistance

14 sports modes

Notification alerts

Pros Stylish design

Advanced health monitoring features

Water-resistant Cons Limited watch faces

Our Pick Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85" Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Jet Black) ₹ 5,999 78% off ₹ 1,299 from

2. Fire-Boltt Ninja Smartwatch The Fire-Boltt Ninja Smartwatch is designed for sports enthusiasts with features such as sports tracking, heart rate monitoring, and music control. Its sleek design and long battery life make it a great choice for fitness enthusiasts. Specifications of Fire-Boltt Ninja Smartwatch Sports tracking

Heart rate monitoring

Music control

Sleek design

Long battery life

Pros Great for sports tracking

Sleek and lightweight design

Long battery life Cons Limited app support

Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 Smartwatch Full Touch 1.69 & 60 Sports Modes with IP68, Sp02 Tracking, Over 100 Cloud Based Watch Faces (Black) ₹ 7,999 86% off ₹ 1,099 from

Also read: 10 best smartwatches under ₹ 15,000 to match your office attire 3. Fire-Boltt 360 Pro Smartwatch The Fire-Boltt 360 Pro Smartwatch offers a range of features including Bluetooth calling, voice assistant support, and health monitoring. Its round dial and customizable watch faces make it a stylish and versatile choice. Specifications of Fire-Boltt 360 Pro Smartwatch Bluetooth calling

Voice assistant support

Health monitoring

Round dial

Customizable watch faces

Pros Bluetooth calling feature

Voice assistant support

Stylish design Cons Average battery life

Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro 1.39" Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch, AI Voice Assistant, Metal Body with 120+ Sports Modes, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring (Silver Grey) ₹ 11,999 89% off ₹ 1,349 from

4. Noise ColorFit Pro 2 Smartwatch The Noise ColorFit Pro 2 Smartwatch offers a 1.3-inch display, heart rate monitoring, and customizable watch faces. It is a budget-friendly option with a range of features for everyday use. Specifications of Noise ColorFit Pro 2 Smartwatch 1.3-inch display

Heart rate monitoring

Customizable watch faces

Water resistance

Activity tracking

Pros Affordable price

Heart rate monitoring

Customizable watch faces Cons Limited sports modes

Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85" Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Midnight Blue) ₹ 5,999 78% off ₹ 1,299 from

5. Fire-Boltt 360 Smartwatch The Fire-Boltt 360 Smartwatch features a full-touch display, Bluetooth calling, and multiple sports modes. It offers a seamless connectivity experience with your smartphone and a range of health monitoring features. Specifications of Fire-Boltt 360 Smartwatch Full-touch display

Bluetooth calling

Multiple sports modes

Health monitoring

Customizable watch faces

Pros Full-touch display

Bluetooth calling feature

Multiple sports modes Cons Average battery life

Fire-Boltt Newly Launched Ninja Call Pro Max 2.01” Display Smart Watch, Bluetooth Calling, 120+ Sports Modes, Health Suite, Voice Assistance ₹ 14,999 89% off ₹ 1,599 from

6. CrossBeats Ignite Smartwatch The CrossBeats Ignite Smartwatch offers a sleek design, Bluetooth calling, and a range of health and fitness tracking features. It is suitable for those looking for a stylish smartwatch with advanced connectivity options. Specifications of CrossBeats Ignite Smartwatch Sleek design

Bluetooth calling

Health and fitness tracking

Customizable watch faces

Music control

Pros Stylish design

Bluetooth calling feature

Music control Cons Limited sports modes

CrossBeats Hustl Smartwatch,Large Metal 2.01” TruHue™ HD Display, Dual Speaker Bluetooth BT Calling, 125+ Sports Mode,AI Voice Assistant,Fast SnapCharge™ Battery 8days,60Hz Refresh,Rotating Crown ₹ 7,999 75% off ₹ 1,999 from

7. Fastrack Reflex 3.0 Smartwatch The Fastrack Reflex 3.0 Smartwatch offers a high-resolution display, single-touch control, and a range of watch faces. It is a stylish and affordable option for those looking for basic smartwatch features. Specifications of Fastrack Reflex 3.0 Smartwatch High-resolution display

Single-touch control

Customizable watch faces

Activity tracking

Notification alerts

Pros Affordable price

High-resolution display

Customizable watch faces Cons Limited sports modes

Fastrack FS1 Pro Smartwatch with AOD|World’s First 1.96" Super AMOLED Arched Display with Highest Resolution of 410x502|SingleSync BT Calling|NitroFast Charging|110+ Sports Modes|200+ Watchfaces ₹ 7,995 65% off ₹ 2,799 from

8. pTron Reflect Smartwatch The pTron Reflect Smartwatch features a sleek and lightweight design, Bluetooth calling, and a range of health and fitness tracking features. It offers a value-for-money option for everyday use. Specifications of pTron Reflect Smartwatch Sleek and lightweight design

Bluetooth calling

Health and fitness tracking

Customizable watch faces

Long battery life

Pros Affordable price

Sleek design

Long battery life Cons Average screen size

pTron Newly Launched Reflect Pro Smartwatch, Bluetooth Calling, 1.85" Full Touch Display, 600 NITS, Digital Crown, Metal Frame, 100+ Watch Faces, HR, SpO2, Voice Assist, 5 Days Battery Life (Gold) ₹ 3,799 74% off ₹ 999 from

Also read: Top 10 must-buy smartwatches under ₹ 5000: Buying guide 9. Fastrack Reflex Beat Smartwatch The Fastrack Reflex Beat Smartwatch offers a high-resolution display, single-touch control, and a range of watch faces. It is a stylish and affordable option for those looking for basic smartwatch features. Specifications of Fastrack Reflex Beat Smartwatch High-resolution display

Single-touch control

Customizable watch faces

Activity tracking

Music control

Pros Affordable price

High-resolution display

Customizable watch faces Cons Limited sports modes

Fastrack FS1 Pro Smartwatch with AOD|World’s First 1.96" Super AMOLED Arched Display with Highest Resolution of 410x502|SingleSync BT Calling|NitroFast Charging|110+ Sports Modes|200+ Watchfaces ₹ 7,995 65% off ₹ 2,799 from

10. SENS Fitness Smartwatch The SENS Fitness Smartwatch features a high-definition display, voice assistant support, and additional health monitoring features. It is a versatile smartwatch suitable for everyday use and fitness tracking. Specifications of SENS Fitness Smartwatch High-definition display

Voice assistant support

Additional health monitoring

Customizable watch faces

Notification alerts

Pros High-definition display

Voice assistant support

Additional health monitoring Cons Limited app support

SENS EDYSON 1 Smartwatch with 1.7 Display, BT Calling, AI Voice Assistant, 150+ Watch Faces & Free Additional Strap (Matte Black) ₹ 6,999 80% off ₹ 1,398 from

Comparison Table

Features Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Fire-Boltt Ninja Fire-Boltt 360 Pro Noise ColorFit Pro 2 Fire-Boltt 360 CrossBeats Ignite Fastrack Reflex 3.0 pTron Reflect Fastrack Reflex Beat SENS Fitness Display Size 1.55-inch HD 1.3-inch 1.4-inch 1.3-inch 1.2-inch 1.4-inch 1.5-inch 1.3-inch 1.5-inch 1.4-inch Health Monitoring SpO2, Heart rate Heart rate Heart rate Heart rate Heart rate Heart rate Activity tracking Heart rate Activity tracking Heart rate Connectivity Bluetooth Bluetooth Bluetooth Bluetooth Bluetooth Bluetooth Bluetooth Bluetooth Bluetooth Bluetooth

Best value for money: The pTron Reflect Smartwatch stands out as the best value for money with its sleek design, long battery life, and affordable price. It offers a range of features suitable for everyday use and fitness tracking.

Best overall product: The Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Smartwatch emerges as the best overall product with its advanced health monitoring features, stylish design, and seamless connectivity with smartphones. It offers a complete package for fitness enthusiasts and everyday users.

How to find the perfect best smartwatch: The Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Smartwatch emerges as the best overall product with its advanced health monitoring features, stylish design, and seamless connectivity with smartphones. It offers a complete package for fitness enthusiasts and everyday users.

FAQs on best smartwatch What are the health monitoring features of these smartwatches? All the smartwatches listed offer heart rate monitoring and some models also include SpO2 monitoring for advanced health tracking. Are these smartwatches compatible with both Android and iOS devices? Yes, most of the smartwatches are compatible with both Android and iOS devices, providing seamless connectivity and app support. Do these smartwatches support Bluetooth calling? Some of the smartwatches listed feature Bluetooth calling, allowing users to make and receive calls directly from their wrist. What is the battery life of these smartwatches? The battery life varies across models, with some offering long-lasting battery performance ideal for everyday use.

