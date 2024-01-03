Icon
hindustan Times Close Icon

Best smartwatches in India: 10 worthy options to complement your style

Published on Jan 03, 2024 14:57 IST
dot By: Affiliate
best smartwatches

Summary:

Best smartwatches in India: The right smartwatch can be the perfect accessory to complement your style. Get a detailed comparison of the best watches in India in 2024 and find the perfect fit based on your needs and preferences. Read More

Products included in this article

Our Pick item

Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85" Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Jet Black)

₹5,999 78% off
item

Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 Smartwatch Full Touch 1.69 & 60 Sports Modes with IP68, Sp02 Tracking, Over 100 Cloud Based Watch Faces (Black)

₹7,999 86% off
item

Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro 1.39" Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch, AI Voice Assistant, Metal Body with 120+ Sports Modes, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring (Silver Grey)

₹11,999 89% off
item

Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85" Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Midnight Blue)

₹5,999 78% off
item

Fire-Boltt Newly Launched Ninja Call Pro Max 2.01” Display Smart Watch, Bluetooth Calling, 120+ Sports Modes, Health Suite, Voice Assistance

₹14,999 89% off
item

CrossBeats Hustl Smartwatch,Large Metal 2.01” TruHue™ HD Display, Dual Speaker Bluetooth BT Calling, 125+ Sports Mode,AI Voice Assistant,Fast SnapCharge™ Battery 8days,60Hz Refresh,Rotating Crown

₹7,999 75% off
item

Fastrack FS1 Pro Smartwatch with AOD|World’s First 1.96" Super AMOLED Arched Display with Highest Resolution of 410x502|SingleSync BT Calling|NitroFast Charging|110+ Sports Modes|200+ Watchfaces

₹7,995 65% off
item

pTron Newly Launched Reflect Pro Smartwatch, Bluetooth Calling, 1.85" Full Touch Display, 600 NITS, Digital Crown, Metal Frame, 100+ Watch Faces, HR, SpO2, Voice Assist, 5 Days Battery Life (Gold)

₹3,799 74% off
item

Fastrack FS1 Pro Smartwatch with AOD|World’s First 1.96" Super AMOLED Arched Display with Highest Resolution of 410x502|SingleSync BT Calling|NitroFast Charging|110+ Sports Modes|200+ Watchfaces

₹7,995 65% off
item

SENS EDYSON 1 Smartwatch with 1.7 Display, BT Calling, AI Voice Assistant, 150+ Watch Faces & Free Additional Strap (Matte Black)

₹6,999 80% off

Smartwatches have become an essential accessory for those who want to stay connected and track their fitness goals on the go. With a wide range of options available in the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. In this article, we have curated a list of the 10 best smartwatches in India for 2022. We will compare their features, prices, and brands to help you make an informed decision. Whether you are looking for a budget-friendly option or a high-end smartwatch with advanced features, we have got you covered.

1. Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Smartwatch

The Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Smartwatch is packed with features such as a 1.55-inch display, SpO2 monitoring, and 5 ATM water resistance. It offers a stylish design and seamless connectivity with your smartphone.

Specifications of Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Smartwatch

  • 1.55-inch HD display
  • SpO2 monitoring
  • 5 ATM water resistance
  • 14 sports modes
  • Notification alerts

Pros

  • Stylish design
  • Advanced health monitoring features
  • Water-resistant

Cons

  • Limited watch faces
Our Pick cellpic

Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85" Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Jet Black)

₹ 5,999 78% off

2. Fire-Boltt Ninja Smartwatch

The Fire-Boltt Ninja Smartwatch is designed for sports enthusiasts with features such as sports tracking, heart rate monitoring, and music control. Its sleek design and long battery life make it a great choice for fitness enthusiasts.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Ninja Smartwatch

  • Sports tracking
  • Heart rate monitoring
  • Music control
  • Sleek design
  • Long battery life

Pros

  • Great for sports tracking
  • Sleek and lightweight design
  • Long battery life

Cons

  • Limited app support
cellpic

Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 Smartwatch Full Touch 1.69 & 60 Sports Modes with IP68, Sp02 Tracking, Over 100 Cloud Based Watch Faces (Black)

₹ 7,999 86% off

Also read: 10 best smartwatches under 15,000 to match your office attire

3. Fire-Boltt 360 Pro Smartwatch

The Fire-Boltt 360 Pro Smartwatch offers a range of features including Bluetooth calling, voice assistant support, and health monitoring. Its round dial and customizable watch faces make it a stylish and versatile choice.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt 360 Pro Smartwatch

  • Bluetooth calling
  • Voice assistant support
  • Health monitoring
  • Round dial
  • Customizable watch faces

Pros

  • Bluetooth calling feature
  • Voice assistant support
  • Stylish design

Cons

  • Average battery life
cellpic

Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro 1.39" Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch, AI Voice Assistant, Metal Body with 120+ Sports Modes, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring (Silver Grey)

₹ 11,999 89% off

4. Noise ColorFit Pro 2 Smartwatch

The Noise ColorFit Pro 2 Smartwatch offers a 1.3-inch display, heart rate monitoring, and customizable watch faces. It is a budget-friendly option with a range of features for everyday use.

Specifications of Noise ColorFit Pro 2 Smartwatch

  • 1.3-inch display
  • Heart rate monitoring
  • Customizable watch faces
  • Water resistance
  • Activity tracking

Pros

  • Affordable price
  • Heart rate monitoring
  • Customizable watch faces

Cons

  • Limited sports modes
cellpic

Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85" Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Midnight Blue)

₹ 5,999 78% off

5. Fire-Boltt 360 Smartwatch

The Fire-Boltt 360 Smartwatch features a full-touch display, Bluetooth calling, and multiple sports modes. It offers a seamless connectivity experience with your smartphone and a range of health monitoring features.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt 360 Smartwatch

  • Full-touch display
  • Bluetooth calling
  • Multiple sports modes
  • Health monitoring
  • Customizable watch faces

Pros

  • Full-touch display
  • Bluetooth calling feature
  • Multiple sports modes

Cons

  • Average battery life
cellpic

Fire-Boltt Newly Launched Ninja Call Pro Max 2.01” Display Smart Watch, Bluetooth Calling, 120+ Sports Modes, Health Suite, Voice Assistance

₹ 14,999 89% off

6. CrossBeats Ignite Smartwatch

The CrossBeats Ignite Smartwatch offers a sleek design, Bluetooth calling, and a range of health and fitness tracking features. It is suitable for those looking for a stylish smartwatch with advanced connectivity options.

Specifications of CrossBeats Ignite Smartwatch

  • Sleek design
  • Bluetooth calling
  • Health and fitness tracking
  • Customizable watch faces
  • Music control

Pros

  • Stylish design
  • Bluetooth calling feature
  • Music control

Cons

  • Limited sports modes
cellpic

CrossBeats Hustl Smartwatch,Large Metal 2.01” TruHue™ HD Display, Dual Speaker Bluetooth BT Calling, 125+ Sports Mode,AI Voice Assistant,Fast SnapCharge™ Battery 8days,60Hz Refresh,Rotating Crown

₹ 7,999 75% off

7. Fastrack Reflex 3.0 Smartwatch

The Fastrack Reflex 3.0 Smartwatch offers a high-resolution display, single-touch control, and a range of watch faces. It is a stylish and affordable option for those looking for basic smartwatch features.

Specifications of Fastrack Reflex 3.0 Smartwatch

  • High-resolution display
  • Single-touch control
  • Customizable watch faces
  • Activity tracking
  • Notification alerts

Pros

  • Affordable price
  • High-resolution display
  • Customizable watch faces

Cons

  • Limited sports modes
cellpic

Fastrack FS1 Pro Smartwatch with AOD|World’s First 1.96" Super AMOLED Arched Display with Highest Resolution of 410x502|SingleSync BT Calling|NitroFast Charging|110+ Sports Modes|200+ Watchfaces

₹ 7,995 65% off

8. pTron Reflect Smartwatch

The pTron Reflect Smartwatch features a sleek and lightweight design, Bluetooth calling, and a range of health and fitness tracking features. It offers a value-for-money option for everyday use.

Specifications of pTron Reflect Smartwatch

  • Sleek and lightweight design
  • Bluetooth calling
  • Health and fitness tracking
  • Customizable watch faces
  • Long battery life

Pros

  • Affordable price
  • Sleek design
  • Long battery life

Cons

  • Average screen size
cellpic

pTron Newly Launched Reflect Pro Smartwatch, Bluetooth Calling, 1.85" Full Touch Display, 600 NITS, Digital Crown, Metal Frame, 100+ Watch Faces, HR, SpO2, Voice Assist, 5 Days Battery Life (Gold)

₹ 3,799 74% off

Also read: Top 10 must-buy smartwatches under 5000: Buying guide

9. Fastrack Reflex Beat Smartwatch

The Fastrack Reflex Beat Smartwatch offers a high-resolution display, single-touch control, and a range of watch faces. It is a stylish and affordable option for those looking for basic smartwatch features.

Specifications of Fastrack Reflex Beat Smartwatch

  • High-resolution display
  • Single-touch control
  • Customizable watch faces
  • Activity tracking
  • Music control

Pros

  • Affordable price
  • High-resolution display
  • Customizable watch faces

Cons

  • Limited sports modes
cellpic

Fastrack FS1 Pro Smartwatch with AOD|World’s First 1.96" Super AMOLED Arched Display with Highest Resolution of 410x502|SingleSync BT Calling|NitroFast Charging|110+ Sports Modes|200+ Watchfaces

₹ 7,995 65% off

10. SENS Fitness Smartwatch

The SENS Fitness Smartwatch features a high-definition display, voice assistant support, and additional health monitoring features. It is a versatile smartwatch suitable for everyday use and fitness tracking.

Specifications of SENS Fitness Smartwatch

  • High-definition display
  • Voice assistant support
  • Additional health monitoring
  • Customizable watch faces
  • Notification alerts

Pros

  • High-definition display
  • Voice assistant support
  • Additional health monitoring

Cons

  • Limited app support
cellpic

SENS EDYSON 1 Smartwatch with 1.7 Display, BT Calling, AI Voice Assistant, 150+ Watch Faces & Free Additional Strap (Matte Black)

₹ 6,999 80% off

Comparison Table

FeaturesNoise ColorFit Pro 3Fire-Boltt NinjaFire-Boltt 360 ProNoise ColorFit Pro 2Fire-Boltt 360CrossBeats IgniteFastrack Reflex 3.0pTron ReflectFastrack Reflex BeatSENS Fitness
Display Size1.55-inch HD1.3-inch1.4-inch1.3-inch1.2-inch1.4-inch1.5-inch1.3-inch1.5-inch1.4-inch
Health MonitoringSpO2, Heart rateHeart rateHeart rateHeart rateHeart rateHeart rateActivity trackingHeart rateActivity trackingHeart rate
ConnectivityBluetoothBluetoothBluetoothBluetoothBluetoothBluetoothBluetoothBluetoothBluetoothBluetooth

Best value for money:

The pTron Reflect Smartwatch stands out as the best value for money with its sleek design, long battery life, and affordable price. It offers a range of features suitable for everyday use and fitness tracking.

Best overall product:

The Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Smartwatch emerges as the best overall product with its advanced health monitoring features, stylish design, and seamless connectivity with smartphones. It offers a complete package for fitness enthusiasts and everyday users.

How to find the perfect best smartwatch:

The Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Smartwatch emerges as the best overall product with its advanced health monitoring features, stylish design, and seamless connectivity with smartphones. It offers a complete package for fitness enthusiasts and everyday users.

FAQs on best smartwatch

All the smartwatches listed offer heart rate monitoring and some models also include SpO2 monitoring for advanced health tracking.
Yes, most of the smartwatches are compatible with both Android and iOS devices, providing seamless connectivity and app support.
Some of the smartwatches listed feature Bluetooth calling, allowing users to make and receive calls directly from their wrist.
The battery life varies across models, with some offering long-lasting battery performance ideal for everyday use.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more

Trending Stories
Related Gadgets Stories