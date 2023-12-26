Best vacuum cleaners for home: Compare top 10 models prices, features & brands

Published on Dec 26, 2023 09:49 IST By: Affiliate Desk









Share Via Follow us:

Are you in the market for a new vacuum cleaner for your home? With so many options available, finding the right one for your needs can be overwhelming. In this article, we'll compare the top 10 best vacuum cleaners for home. From cordless to handheld to compact models, we've got you covered. Whether you're looking for the best value for money or the vacuum with the best overall features, we'll help you make an informed decision. Read on to find the perfect vacuum cleaner for your home!

1. Tineco ONE Air Pet Multi-Attachments The Tineco ONE Air Pet Multi-Attachments vacuum cleaner is a powerful and versatile option for pet owners. With multi-attachments, it's perfect for tackling pet hair and dander. The cordless design offers convenience and ease of use. With a long-lasting battery and powerful suction, this vacuum is a top choice for pet owners. Specifications of Tineco ONE Air Pet Multi-Attachments: Multi-attachments for pet hair

Cordless design for convenience

Long-lasting battery

Powerful suction

Perfect for pet owners

Pros Powerful suction

Cordless design

Long-lasting battery Cons May be pricey for some budgets

Our Pick Tineco Pure ONE AIR Cordless Smart Vacuum Cleaner, Powerful Suction, Patented Pure Cyclone Technology, Ultra-Light Weight Hand Held Vacuum, Super-Quiet Cord Free Vacuum Cleaner ₹ 35,900 58% off ₹ 14,900 from

2. Tineco Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Automatic The Tineco Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is an automatic option that offers hassle-free cleaning. With powerful suction and a lightweight design, it's perfect for everyday use. The automatic features make cleaning a breeze, and the cordless design offers ultimate convenience. If you're looking for a reliable and efficient vacuum cleaner, this model is a top choice. Specifications of Tineco Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Automatic: Automatic operation

Powerful suction

Lightweight design

Cordless for convenience

Hassle-free cleaning

Pros Automatic operation

Powerful suction

Lightweight design Cons May not be ideal for heavy-duty cleaning

Tineco Floor One S3 Smart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, 2-in-1 Wet and Dry Function, Powerful Vacuum Cleaner, Automatic Floor Washer, 4000 mAh Battery, Smart App ₹ 59,900 63% off ₹ 21,900 from

Also Read: 10 best cordless vacuum cleaners for home: Buyer's guide 3. AGARO 800-Watt Handheld Vacuum Cleaner The AGARO 800-Watt Handheld Vacuum Cleaner is a durable and efficient option for quick cleaning tasks. With a powerful 800-watt motor, it offers strong suction for effective cleaning. The handheld design makes it easy to use and maneuver, and the durable construction ensures long-lasting performance. If you're looking for a reliable handheld vacuum cleaner, this model is worth considering. Specifications of AGARO 800-Watt Handheld Vacuum Cleaner: 800-Watt motor

Handheld design

Strong suction

Durable construction

Ideal for quick cleaning tasks

Pros Strong suction

Durable construction

Handheld design Cons May not be suitable for large cleaning areas

AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner,For Home Use,Dry Vacuuming,6.5 Kpa Suction Power,Lightweight,Lightweight&Durable Body,Small/Mini Size ( Black),0.8 Liter,Cloth ₹ 2,099 21% off ₹ 1,665 from

4. Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX The Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX is a versatile and efficient vacuum cleaner for home use. With a powerful suction and a range of attachments, it's perfect for a variety of cleaning tasks. The compact design makes it easy to store, and the advanced filtration system ensures clean and healthy air. For a reliable and effective vacuum cleaner, this model is a top contender. Specifications of Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX: Powerful suction

Versatile attachments

Compact design

Advanced filtration system

Ideal for home use

Pros Versatile attachments

Compact design

Advanced filtration system Cons May be relatively loud during operation

Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner with 1200 Watts Powerful Suction Control, 3 Free Reusable dust Bag worth Rs 500, comes with multiple accessories, dust bag full indicator (Red), standerd ₹ 4,499 22% off ₹ 3,499 from

5. Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 Compact The Philips PowerPro Compact vacuum cleaner offers powerful performance in a compact design. With advanced dust compression technology, it ensures efficient cleaning and easy maintenance. The ergonomic design and lightweight construction make it easy to maneuver, and the advanced filtration system ensures clean and healthy air. If you're looking for a reliable and compact vacuum cleaner, this model is an excellent choice. Specifications of Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 Compact: Advanced dust compression technology

Compact design

Ergonomic and lightweight

Advanced filtration system

Ideal for efficient cleaning

Pros Compact design

Ergonomic and lightweight

Advanced filtration system Cons May have a smaller dust capacity

Philips PowerPro FC9352/01-Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner for home, 1900Watts for powerful suction, Compact and Lightweight, with PowerCyclone 5 Technology and MultiClean Nozzle for thorough cleaning. ₹ 11,995 23% off ₹ 9,199 from

Also Read: Vacuums for clean and tidy homes: Top 10 picks of November 2023 6. INALSA Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Powerful The INALSA Handheld Vacuum Cleaner is a powerful and efficient option for quick cleaning tasks. With a high-performance motor and versatile attachments, it's perfect for a variety of cleaning needs. The ergonomic design and lightweight construction make it easy to use and maneuver. If you're looking for a reliable handheld vacuum cleaner, this model is an excellent choice. Inalsa is one of the top vacuum cleaner brands in the home appliances industry. Specifications of INALSA Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Powerful: High-performance motor

Versatile attachments

Ergonomic design

Lightweight construction

Ideal for quick cleaning tasks

Pros High-performance motor

Versatile attachments

Lightweight construction Cons May have a shorter battery life

INALSA 2-in-1 Handheld & Stick Vacuum Cleaner for Home & Car|700W Motor with Strong Powerful 14KPA Suction|Hepa Filter|Clean Under Bed, Sofa |Include Carpet/Floor Brush(Ozoy Plus) Black & Grey ₹ 3,995 53% off ₹ 1,895 from

7. Eureka Forbes Bold Vacuum Cleaner The Eureka Forbes Bold Vacuum Cleaner is a powerful and versatile option for everyday cleaning needs. With a range of attachments and a powerful suction, it's perfect for a variety of cleaning tasks. The durable construction and ergonomic design make it easy to use and maneuver. If you're looking for a reliable and efficient vacuum cleaner, this model is worth considering. Specifications of Eureka Forbes Bold Vacuum Cleaner: Powerful suction

Versatile attachments

Durable construction

Ergonomic design

Ideal for everyday cleaning

Pros Versatile attachments

Durable construction

Ergonomic design Cons May be relatively heavy

Eureka Forbes Wet & Dry Bold 1400 Watts Multipurpose Vacuum Cleaner,Power Suction & Blower with 20 litres Tank Capacity,6 Accessories,1 Year Warranty,Compact,Light Weight & Easy to use (Blue) ₹ 9,999 42% off ₹ 5,799 from

8. Ace 1600-Watt 21-Litre Stainless Function The Ace 1600-watt Vacuum Cleaner is a high-powered and versatile option for heavy-duty cleaning tasks. With a large dust capacity and a range of functions, it's perfect for large cleaning areas. The stainless steel construction ensures durability, and the powerful suction ensures efficient cleaning. If you're looking for a heavy-duty vacuum cleaner, this model is an excellent choice. Specifications of Ace 1600-Watt 21-Litre Stainless Function: High-powered 1600-Watt motor

Large 21-litre dust capacity

Stainless steel construction

Versatile functions

Ideal for heavy-duty cleaning

Pros High-powered motor

Large dust capacity

Stainless steel construction Cons May be relatively bulky

AGARO Ace Wet&Dry Vacuum Cleaner,1600 Watts,21.5 Kpa Suction Power,21 litres Tank Capacity,for Home Use,Blower Function,Washable 3L Dust Bag,Stainless Steel Body(Black/Red/Steel) 21 Liter,HEPA ₹ 9,999 40% off ₹ 5,999 from

9. AGARO 1000-Watt 10-Litre Vacuum Cleaner The AGARO 1000-Watt Vacuum Cleaner is a compact and efficient option for everyday cleaning needs. With a powerful motor and a range of attachments, it's perfect for a variety of cleaning tasks. The 10-litre dust capacity ensures extended cleaning sessions, and the durable construction ensures long-lasting performance. If you're looking for a reliable and compact vacuum cleaner, this model is a top contender. Specifications of AGARO 1000-Watt 10-Litre Vacuum Cleaner: 1000-Watt motor

Versatile attachments

10-Litre dust capacity

Compact design

Ideal for everyday cleaning

Pros Versatile attachments

10-Litre dust capacity

Compact design Cons May have a shorter power cord

AGARO Rapid Vacuum Cleaner,1000W,Wet&Dry,for Home Use,Blower Function,10L Tank Capacity,16.5 Kpa Suction Power,Plastic Body,Red,10 Liter,Cartridge ₹ 5,999 43% off ₹ 3,429 from

10. Inalsa Micro WD10 1000W Multifunction Resistant The Inalsa Micro WD10 Vacuum Cleaner is a multifunctional and versatile option for a range of cleaning tasks. With a powerful 1000W motor and a durable construction, it's perfect for heavy-duty cleaning needs. The compact design and multifunctional capabilities make it a top choice for versatile cleaning tasks. If you're looking for a reliable and multifunctional vacuum cleaner, this model is an excellent choice. Specifications of Inalsa Micro WD10 1000W Multifunction Resistant: 1000W powerful motor

Durable and resistant construction

Multifunctional capabilities

Compact design

Ideal for a range of cleaning tasks

Pros Powerful motor

Durable construction

Multifunctional capabilities Cons May not be suitable for small cleaning areas

INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home| 1200 Watt & 17 Kpa Suction |3in1 Multifunction Wet/Dry/Blowing|7 Metres Hose Length| Break Resistant Polymer Tank|10Liters|1year Warranty, (Yellow/Black) ₹ 11,895 71% off ₹ 3,395 from

Comparison Table

Products Powerful Suction Cordless Design Compact Design Tineco ONE Air Pet Multi-Attachments Yes Yes Yes Tineco Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Automatic Yes Yes Yes AGARO 800-Watt Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Yes No No Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Yes No Yes Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 Compact No No Yes INALSA Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Powerful Yes No No Eureka Forbes Bold Vacuum Cleaner Yes No No Ace 1600-Watt 21-Litre Stainless Function Yes No No AGARO 1000-Watt 10-Litre Vacuum Cleaner Yes No No Inalsa Micro WD10 1000W Multifunction Resistant Yes No Yes

Best value for money: The AGARO 800-Watt Handheld Vacuum Cleaner is the best value-for-money option. With its powerful suction and durable construction, it offers excellent performance at an affordable price.

Best overall product: The Ace 1600-watt 21-liter Stainless Function vacuum cleaner has the best overall features in the category. With a high-powered performance and a large dust capacity, it's perfect for heavy-duty cleaning tasks.

How to find the best vacuum cleaner for your home? The Ace 1600-watt 21-liter Stainless Function vacuum cleaner has the best overall features in the category. Its high-powered performance and large dust capacity make it perfect for heavy-duty cleaning tasks.

FAQs on best vacuum cleaner for home What are the key features to consider when buying a vacuum cleaner? When buying a vacuum cleaner, consider the suction power, design, capacity, and additional features such as attachments and filtration systems. Are cordless vacuum cleaners worth the investment? Cordless vacuum cleaners offer convenience and flexibility, making them worth the investment for those looking for hassle-free cleaning. Which vacuum cleaner is best for pet owners? Vacuum cleaners with multi-attachments and powerful suction are ideal for pet owners to effectively clean pet hair and dander. How to maintain a vacuum cleaner for long-term performance? Regular cleaning of filters, emptying the dustbin, and checking for blockages will ensure optimal performance and longevity of the vacuum cleaner.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so