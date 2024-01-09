Best instant water heaters in India: 10 top options to consider this winter
When it comes to choosing an instant water heater for your home, there are a plethora of options available in the market. From different brands to varying features and price points, making the right choice can be overwhelming. To help you make an informed decision, we have curated a list of the 10 best instant water heaters in India. Whether you are looking for the best value for money or the product with the best overall features, our article has got you covered. Read on to find the perfect instant water heater to meet your needs.
1. BlowHot Gas Automatic Water Heater
The BlowHot Gas Automatic Water Heater is a high-quality and efficient water heater designed to provide hot water instantly. With a sleek and compact design, it is perfect for modern bathrooms. Its advanced features make it a top contender in the market.
Specifications of BlowHot Gas Automatic Water Heater
8-liter capacity
Automatic ignition
Copper heat exchanger
1-year warranty
Gas powered
Pros
Fast heating
Energy efficient
Cons
May require professional installation
2. Havells Carlo 3-Litre Instant Water Heater
The Havells Carlo Instant Water Heater is a reliable and durable option for those in need of instant hot water. With a 3-liter capacity and a sturdy build, it is suitable for small to medium-sized households.
Specifications of Havells Carlo 3-Litre Instant Water Heater
3-liter capacity
Instant heating
Rust and shock-proof outer body
2-year warranty
Energy saving
Pros
Rust and shock-proof
Energy saving
Cons
Small capacity for larger families
3. Faber FWG PRO Instant Water Heater
The Faber FWG PRO Instant Water Heater is a stylish and efficient choice for modern bathrooms. With a 6-liter capacity and multiple safety features, it ensures a hassle-free and comfortable bathing experience.
Specifications of Faber FWG PRO Instant Water Heater
6-liter capacity
High-quality heating element
Safety features
5-year warranty on tank
Elegant design
Pros
Stylish design
Multiple safety features
Cons
Higher price point
4. AO Smith EWS 3-Litre Instant Water Heater
The AO Smith EWS Instant Water Heater is known for its superior build quality and efficient heating. With a 3-liter capacity and a compact design, it is suitable for small families and bachelors.
Specifications of AO Smith EWS 3-Litre Instant Water Heater
The V-Guard Instant Water Heater is a reliable and affordable option for those in need of instant hot water. With a 6-liter capacity and a durable build, it is suitable for everyday use.
Specifications of V-Guard Instant Water Heater
6-liter capacity
High-grade heating element
Rust-resistant outer body
2-year warranty
Value for money
Pros
Affordable
Durable build
Cons
Basic features
6. ACTIVA Instant Water Heater
The ACTIVA Instant Water Heater is an energy-efficient and budget-friendly option for small households. With a 3-liter capacity and a sleek design, it is perfect for modern bathrooms.
Specifications of ACTIVA Instant Water Heater
3-liter capacity
Energy-efficient heating element
Rust-proof outer body
1-year warranty
Budget-friendly
Pros
Energy-efficient
Budget-friendly
Cons
Limited capacity for larger families
7. Racold Pronto 3-Litre Instant Water Heater
The Racold Pronto Instant Water Heater is a popular choice among consumers for its reliable performance and quick heating. With a 3-liter capacity and multiple safety features, it is a top contender in the market.
Specifications of Racold Pronto 3-Litre Instant Water Heater
3-liter capacity
High-pressure withstanding capacity
Advanced thermostat
2-year warranty
Quick heating
Pros
Quick heating
Multiple safety features
Cons
May require regular maintenance
8. Anchor Panasonic Lugano Instant Water Heater
The Anchor Panasonic Lugano Instant Water Heater is known for its compact design and efficient heating. With a 3-liter capacity and a reliable build, it is suitable for small to medium-sized households.
Specifications of Anchor Panasonic Lugano Instant Water Heater
The Polycab Electric Instant Water Heater is a cost-effective and durable option for those in need of instant hot water. With a 3-liter capacity and a sturdy build, it is suitable for everyday use.
Specifications of Polycab Electric Instant Water Heater
3-liter capacity
High-grade heating element
Shock-proof outer body
1-year warranty
Cost-effective
Pros
Cost-effective
Sturdy build
Cons
Limited warranty period
Comparison Table
Capacity
Heating Element
Warranty
BlowHot Gas Automatic Water Heater
8-liter
Copper
1-year
Havells Carlo 3-Litre Instant Water Heater
3-liter
High-quality
2-year
Faber FWG PRO Instant Water Heater
6-liter
High-quality
5-year
AO Smith EWS 3-Litre Instant Water Heater
3-liter
Glass coated
7-year
V-Guard Instant Water Heater
6-liter
High-grade
2-year
ACTIVA Instant Water Heater
3-liter
Energy-efficient
1-year
Racold Pronto 3-Litre Instant Water Heater
3-liter
High-pressure
2-year
Anchor Panasonic Lugano Instant Water Heater
3-liter
High-quality
2-year
Polycab Electric Instant Water Heater
3-liter
High-grade
1-year
Best value for money:
The V-Guard Instant Water Heater stands out as the best value for money with its affordable price point and durable build. It offers a 6-liter capacity and high-grade heating element, making it a cost-effective choice for everyday use.
Best overall product:
The Faber FWG PRO Instant Water Heater takes the lead as the product with the best overall features in the category. With a 6-liter capacity, elegant design, and multiple safety features, it offers a superior bathing experience for users.
How to find the perfect instant water heater :
Discovering the ideal instant water heater involves considering your hot water needs and heater specifications. Assess the capacity suitable for your household's demand, typically measured in liters. Look for trusted brands renowned for quality and safety features like Bajaj, Racold, or AO Smith. Check for energy efficiency ratings, heating technology, and installation requirements. Consider additional features like temperature control, anti-corrosion safeguards, and warranty coverage. Review user feedback for reliability and performance insights. Prioritize an instant water heater that aligns with your hot water requirements, offers necessary safety features, and garners positive user reviews for a satisfying purchase.
FAQs on instant water heater
The average price range of instant water heaters in India is between 6,000 to 15,000 INR, depending on the brand, capacity, and features.
Yes, most instant water heaters are designed to be energy efficient, providing quick heating without consuming excess electricity.
For a family of four, a 6-liter capacity instant water heater is recommended to ensure an uninterrupted supply of hot water.
While instant water heaters are low maintenance, it is advisable to have them serviced annually to ensure optimal performance.
