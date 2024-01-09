Best instant water heaters in India: 10 top options to consider this winter

When it comes to choosing an instant water heater for your home, there are a plethora of options available in the market. From different brands to varying features and price points, making the right choice can be overwhelming. To help you make an informed decision, we have curated a list of the 10 best instant water heaters in India. Whether you are looking for the best value for money or the product with the best overall features, our article has got you covered. Read on to find the perfect instant water heater to meet your needs.

1. BlowHot Gas Automatic Water Heater The BlowHot Gas Automatic Water Heater is a high-quality and efficient water heater designed to provide hot water instantly. With a sleek and compact design, it is perfect for modern bathrooms. Its advanced features make it a top contender in the market. Specifications of BlowHot Gas Automatic Water Heater 8-liter capacity

Automatic ignition

Copper heat exchanger

1-year warranty

Gas powered

Pros Fast heating

Energy efficient Cons May require professional installation

2. Havells Carlo 3-Litre Instant Water Heater The Havells Carlo Instant Water Heater is a reliable and durable option for those in need of instant hot water. With a 3-liter capacity and a sturdy build, it is suitable for small to medium-sized households. Specifications of Havells Carlo 3-Litre Instant Water Heater 3-liter capacity

Instant heating

Rust and shock-proof outer body

2-year warranty

Energy saving

Pros Rust and shock-proof

Energy saving Cons Small capacity for larger families

3. Faber FWG PRO Instant Water Heater The Faber FWG PRO Instant Water Heater is a stylish and efficient choice for modern bathrooms. With a 6-liter capacity and multiple safety features, it ensures a hassle-free and comfortable bathing experience. Specifications of Faber FWG PRO Instant Water Heater 6-liter capacity

High-quality heating element

Safety features

5-year warranty on tank

Elegant design

Pros Stylish design

Multiple safety features Cons Higher price point

4. AO Smith EWS 3-Litre Instant Water Heater The AO Smith EWS Instant Water Heater is known for its superior build quality and efficient heating. With a 3-liter capacity and a compact design, it is suitable for small families and bachelors. Specifications of AO Smith EWS 3-Litre Instant Water Heater 3-liter capacity

Glass coated heating element

Advanced safety features

7-year warranty on inner tank

Compact design

Pros Superior build quality

Compact design Cons Higher price point

Also read: Choose the best water heater for your home: Comprehensive guide 5. V-Guard Instant Water Heater The V-Guard Instant Water Heater is a reliable and affordable option for those in need of instant hot water. With a 6-liter capacity and a durable build, it is suitable for everyday use. Specifications of V-Guard Instant Water Heater 6-liter capacity

High-grade heating element

Rust-resistant outer body

2-year warranty

Value for money

Pros Affordable

Durable build Cons Basic features

6. ACTIVA Instant Water Heater The ACTIVA Instant Water Heater is an energy-efficient and budget-friendly option for small households. With a 3-liter capacity and a sleek design, it is perfect for modern bathrooms. Specifications of ACTIVA Instant Water Heater 3-liter capacity

Energy-efficient heating element

Rust-proof outer body

1-year warranty

Budget-friendly

Pros Energy-efficient

Budget-friendly Cons Limited capacity for larger families

7. Racold Pronto 3-Litre Instant Water Heater The Racold Pronto Instant Water Heater is a popular choice among consumers for its reliable performance and quick heating. With a 3-liter capacity and multiple safety features, it is a top contender in the market. Specifications of Racold Pronto 3-Litre Instant Water Heater 3-liter capacity

High-pressure withstanding capacity

Advanced thermostat

2-year warranty

Quick heating

Pros Quick heating

Multiple safety features Cons May require regular maintenance

8. Anchor Panasonic Lugano Instant Water Heater The Anchor Panasonic Lugano Instant Water Heater is known for its compact design and efficient heating. With a 3-liter capacity and a reliable build, it is suitable for small to medium-sized households. Specifications of Anchor Panasonic Lugano Instant Water Heater 3-liter capacity

Compact and elegant design

High-quality heating element

2-year warranty

Reliable performance

Pros Compact design

Reliable performance Cons May not be suitable for larger families

Also read: 10 best geysers in India: Top water heaters for your home 9. Polycab Electric Instant Water Heater The Polycab Electric Instant Water Heater is a cost-effective and durable option for those in need of instant hot water. With a 3-liter capacity and a sturdy build, it is suitable for everyday use. Specifications of Polycab Electric Instant Water Heater 3-liter capacity

High-grade heating element

Shock-proof outer body

1-year warranty

Cost-effective

Pros Cost-effective

Sturdy build Cons Limited warranty period

Comparison Table

Capacity Heating Element Warranty BlowHot Gas Automatic Water Heater 8-liter Copper 1-year Havells Carlo 3-Litre Instant Water Heater 3-liter High-quality 2-year Faber FWG PRO Instant Water Heater 6-liter High-quality 5-year AO Smith EWS 3-Litre Instant Water Heater 3-liter Glass coated 7-year V-Guard Instant Water Heater 6-liter High-grade 2-year ACTIVA Instant Water Heater 3-liter Energy-efficient 1-year Racold Pronto 3-Litre Instant Water Heater 3-liter High-pressure 2-year Anchor Panasonic Lugano Instant Water Heater 3-liter High-quality 2-year Polycab Electric Instant Water Heater 3-liter High-grade 1-year

Best value for money: The V-Guard Instant Water Heater stands out as the best value for money with its affordable price point and durable build. It offers a 6-liter capacity and high-grade heating element, making it a cost-effective choice for everyday use.

Best overall product: The Faber FWG PRO Instant Water Heater takes the lead as the product with the best overall features in the category. With a 6-liter capacity, elegant design, and multiple safety features, it offers a superior bathing experience for users.

How to find the perfect instant water heater : Discovering the ideal instant water heater involves considering your hot water needs and heater specifications. Assess the capacity suitable for your household's demand, typically measured in liters. Look for trusted brands renowned for quality and safety features like Bajaj, Racold, or AO Smith. Check for energy efficiency ratings, heating technology, and installation requirements. Consider additional features like temperature control, anti-corrosion safeguards, and warranty coverage. Review user feedback for reliability and performance insights. Prioritize an instant water heater that aligns with your hot water requirements, offers necessary safety features, and garners positive user reviews for a satisfying purchase.

FAQs on instant water heater What is the average price range of instant water heaters? The average price range of instant water heaters in India is between 6,000 to 15,000 INR, depending on the brand, capacity, and features. Are instant water heaters energy efficient? Yes, most instant water heaters are designed to be energy efficient, providing quick heating without consuming excess electricity. What is the ideal capacity for a family of four? For a family of four, a 6-liter capacity instant water heater is recommended to ensure an uninterrupted supply of hot water. Do instant water heaters require regular maintenance? While instant water heaters are low maintenance, it is advisable to have them serviced annually to ensure optimal performance.

