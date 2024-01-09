Icon
Best instant water heaters in India: 10 top options to consider this winter

Published on Jan 09, 2024 13:48 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
instant water heater

Best instant water heaters in India: Find the perfect instant water heater for your needs with our comprehensive list of the best products available in India. Compare products, read details, and find pros and cons on each product. Read More

When it comes to choosing an instant water heater for your home, there are a plethora of options available in the market. From different brands to varying features and price points, making the right choice can be overwhelming. To help you make an informed decision, we have curated a list of the 10 best instant water heaters in India. Whether you are looking for the best value for money or the product with the best overall features, our article has got you covered. Read on to find the perfect instant water heater to meet your needs.

1. BlowHot Gas Automatic Water Heater

The BlowHot Gas Automatic Water Heater is a high-quality and efficient water heater designed to provide hot water instantly. With a sleek and compact design, it is perfect for modern bathrooms. Its advanced features make it a top contender in the market.

Specifications of BlowHot Gas Automatic Water Heater

  • 8-liter capacity
  • Automatic ignition
  • Copper heat exchanger
  • 1-year warranty
  • Gas powered

Pros

  • Fast heating
  • Energy efficient

Cons

  • May require professional installation

2. Havells Carlo 3-Litre Instant Water Heater

The Havells Carlo Instant Water Heater is a reliable and durable option for those in need of instant hot water. With a 3-liter capacity and a sturdy build, it is suitable for small to medium-sized households.

Specifications of Havells Carlo 3-Litre Instant Water Heater

  • 3-liter capacity
  • Instant heating
  • Rust and shock-proof outer body
  • 2-year warranty
  • Energy saving

Pros

  • Rust and shock-proof
  • Energy saving

Cons

  • Small capacity for larger families

3. Faber FWG PRO Instant Water Heater

The Faber FWG PRO Instant Water Heater is a stylish and efficient choice for modern bathrooms. With a 6-liter capacity and multiple safety features, it ensures a hassle-free and comfortable bathing experience.

Specifications of Faber FWG PRO Instant Water Heater

  • 6-liter capacity
  • High-quality heating element
  • Safety features
  • 5-year warranty on tank
  • Elegant design

Pros

  • Stylish design
  • Multiple safety features

Cons

  • Higher price point

4. AO Smith EWS 3-Litre Instant Water Heater

The AO Smith EWS Instant Water Heater is known for its superior build quality and efficient heating. With a 3-liter capacity and a compact design, it is suitable for small families and bachelors.

Specifications of AO Smith EWS 3-Litre Instant Water Heater

  • 3-liter capacity
  • Glass coated heating element
  • Advanced safety features
  • 7-year warranty on inner tank
  • Compact design

Pros

  • Superior build quality
  • Compact design

Cons

  • Higher price point

Also read: Choose the best water heater for your home: Comprehensive guide

5. V-Guard Instant Water Heater

The V-Guard Instant Water Heater is a reliable and affordable option for those in need of instant hot water. With a 6-liter capacity and a durable build, it is suitable for everyday use.

Specifications of V-Guard Instant Water Heater

  • 6-liter capacity
  • High-grade heating element
  • Rust-resistant outer body
  • 2-year warranty
  • Value for money

Pros

  • Affordable
  • Durable build

Cons

  • Basic features

6. ACTIVA Instant Water Heater

The ACTIVA Instant Water Heater is an energy-efficient and budget-friendly option for small households. With a 3-liter capacity and a sleek design, it is perfect for modern bathrooms.

Specifications of ACTIVA Instant Water Heater

  • 3-liter capacity
  • Energy-efficient heating element
  • Rust-proof outer body
  • 1-year warranty
  • Budget-friendly

Pros

  • Energy-efficient
  • Budget-friendly

Cons

  • Limited capacity for larger families

7. Racold Pronto 3-Litre Instant Water Heater

The Racold Pronto Instant Water Heater is a popular choice among consumers for its reliable performance and quick heating. With a 3-liter capacity and multiple safety features, it is a top contender in the market.

Specifications of Racold Pronto 3-Litre Instant Water Heater

  • 3-liter capacity
  • High-pressure withstanding capacity
  • Advanced thermostat
  • 2-year warranty
  • Quick heating

Pros

  • Quick heating
  • Multiple safety features

Cons

  • May require regular maintenance

8. Anchor Panasonic Lugano Instant Water Heater

The Anchor Panasonic Lugano Instant Water Heater is known for its compact design and efficient heating. With a 3-liter capacity and a reliable build, it is suitable for small to medium-sized households.

Specifications of Anchor Panasonic Lugano Instant Water Heater

  • 3-liter capacity
  • Compact and elegant design
  • High-quality heating element
  • 2-year warranty
  • Reliable performance

Pros

  • Compact design
  • Reliable performance

Cons

  • May not be suitable for larger families

Also read: 10 best geysers in India: Top water heaters for your home

9. Polycab Electric Instant Water Heater

The Polycab Electric Instant Water Heater is a cost-effective and durable option for those in need of instant hot water. With a 3-liter capacity and a sturdy build, it is suitable for everyday use.

Specifications of Polycab Electric Instant Water Heater

  • 3-liter capacity
  • High-grade heating element
  • Shock-proof outer body
  • 1-year warranty
  • Cost-effective

Pros

  • Cost-effective
  • Sturdy build

Cons

  • Limited warranty period

Comparison Table

CapacityHeating ElementWarranty
BlowHot Gas Automatic Water Heater8-literCopper1-year
Havells Carlo 3-Litre Instant Water Heater3-literHigh-quality2-year
Faber FWG PRO Instant Water Heater6-literHigh-quality5-year
AO Smith EWS 3-Litre Instant Water Heater3-literGlass coated7-year
V-Guard Instant Water Heater6-literHigh-grade2-year
ACTIVA Instant Water Heater3-literEnergy-efficient1-year
Racold Pronto 3-Litre Instant Water Heater3-literHigh-pressure2-year
Anchor Panasonic Lugano Instant Water Heater3-literHigh-quality2-year
Polycab Electric Instant Water Heater3-literHigh-grade1-year

Best value for money:

The V-Guard Instant Water Heater stands out as the best value for money with its affordable price point and durable build. It offers a 6-liter capacity and high-grade heating element, making it a cost-effective choice for everyday use.

Best overall product:

The Faber FWG PRO Instant Water Heater takes the lead as the product with the best overall features in the category. With a 6-liter capacity, elegant design, and multiple safety features, it offers a superior bathing experience for users.

How to find the perfect instant water heater :

Discovering the ideal instant water heater involves considering your hot water needs and heater specifications. Assess the capacity suitable for your household's demand, typically measured in liters. Look for trusted brands renowned for quality and safety features like Bajaj, Racold, or AO Smith. Check for energy efficiency ratings, heating technology, and installation requirements. Consider additional features like temperature control, anti-corrosion safeguards, and warranty coverage. Review user feedback for reliability and performance insights. Prioritize an instant water heater that aligns with your hot water requirements, offers necessary safety features, and garners positive user reviews for a satisfying purchase.

FAQs on instant water heater

The average price range of instant water heaters in India is between 6,000 to 15,000 INR, depending on the brand, capacity, and features.
Yes, most instant water heaters are designed to be energy efficient, providing quick heating without consuming excess electricity.
For a family of four, a 6-liter capacity instant water heater is recommended to ensure an uninterrupted supply of hot water.
While instant water heaters are low maintenance, it is advisable to have them serviced annually to ensure optimal performance.
