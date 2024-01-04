Best 50 inch LED TVs in India: 9 picks for your viewing pleasure

Are you looking to upgrade your home entertainment system with a new 50 inch LED TV? We've curated a list of the best options available on Amazon India to help you make an informed decision. From top brands like Hyundai, Skywall, Acer, VU, Xiaomi, and more, these TVs offer cutting-edge features, stunning picture quality, and smart functionality to enhance your viewing experience. Whether you're a movie buff, a sports fan, or a gaming enthusiast, there's a perfect TV for everyone in this comprehensive guide. Let's dive in and explore the top 9 50 inch LED TVs in India. Also read: Best OnePlus smart TVs: Upgrade your home with 8 worthy picks

1. Hyundai 50 Inch Frameless Ultra HD LED TV Experience immersive entertainment with the Hyundai 50 inch Frameless Ultra HD LED TV. With stunning picture quality, built-in voice assistant, and a sleek design, this TV is a perfect addition to any modern living space. Specifications of Hyundai 50 Inch Frameless Ultra HD LED TV: Ultra HD resolution

Frameless design

Built-in voice assistant

Multiple connectivity options

Dolby Audio support

Pros Stunning picture quality

Sleek and modern design Cons Limited availability

Our Pick Hyundai 126 cm (50 inches) Frameless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UHDHY50WSR4BYI5 (Black) Get Price from

2. Skywall 50 Inch Ultra HD LED TV with Voice Assistant Elevate your viewing experience with the Skywall 50 inch Ultra HD LED TV. This TV features built-in voice assistant, stunning visuals, and immersive sound to bring your favourite movies and shows to life. Specifications of Skywall 50 Inch Ultra HD LED TV with Voice Assistant: Ultra HD resolution

Voice assistant support

Immersive sound technology

Slim bezel design

Smart connectivity options

Pros Immersive sound quality

Smart connectivity options Cons Limited app support

SKYWALL 127 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 50SW-VS (Black) Get Price from

3. Acer 50 Inch Advanced Google LED TV Experience the best of entertainment with the Acer 50 inch Advanced Google LED TV. Featuring advanced Google integration, stunning visuals, and a user-friendly interface, this TV is perfect for tech-savvy users. Specifications of Acer 50 Inch Advanced Google LED TV: Advanced Google integration

Crystal-clear display

Immersive audio

Smart remote with voice control

Wide viewing angles

Pros Advanced Google integration

User-friendly interface Cons Limited app availability

Acer 127 cm (50 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR50GR2851UDFL (Black) Get Price from

4. VU 50 Inch GloLED Google LED TV Immerse yourself in stunning visuals with the VU 50 inch GloLED Google LED TV. This TV features vibrant colors, Dolby Audio, and seamless Google integration to enhance your viewing experience. Specifications of VU 50 Inch GloLED Google LED TV: GloLED technology

Google integration

Dolby Audio support

Smart remote with voice control

Multiple HDR format support

Pros Vibrant colors

Seamless Google integration Cons Limited app support

VU 126 cm (50 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV 50GloLED (Grey) ₹ 55,000 38% off ₹ 33,990 from

5. Xiaomi 50 Inch Android LED TV with PatchWall Enjoy a seamless entertainment experience with the Xiaomi 50 inch Android LED TV. Featuring PatchWall, vivid display, and a wealth of content, this TV is perfect for binge-watching your favourite shows. Specifications of Xiaomi 50 Inch Android LED TV with PatchWall: Android TV with PatchWall

Vivid display with HDR support

Dolby Audio

Google Assistant built-in

Seamless content discovery

Pros Seamless content discovery

Vivid display with HDR support Cons Limited app support

MI 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L50M7-A2IN (Black) Get Price from

6. Acer 50 Inch Ultra HD Google LED TV Get the best of entertainment with the Acer 50 inch Ultra HD Google LED TV. Featuring stunning visuals, immersive audio, and seamless Google integration, this TV delivers an exceptional viewing experience. Specifications of Acer 50 Inch Ultra HD Google LED TV: Ultra HD resolution

Google Assistant built-in

Immersive sound technology

Smart connectivity options

Slim bezel design

Pros Stunning visuals

Immersive sound quality Cons Limited app availability

Acer 127 cm (50 inches) H PRO Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR50GR2851UDPRO (Black) Get Price from

7. SANSUI 50 Inch Google LED TV with Dolby Audio Experience crystal-clear visuals and immersive sound with the SANSUI 50 inch Google LED TV. This TV features Dolby Audio, Google Assistant, and a sleek design for a premium entertainment experience. Specifications of SANSUI 50 Inch Google LED TV with Dolby Audio: Crystal-clear display

Dolby Audio support

Google Assistant built-in

Sleek and modern design

Smart connectivity options

Pros Immersive sound quality

Sleek and modern design Cons Limited app support

SANSUI 127cm (50 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Google LED TV Dolby Audio Zen Panel JSW50GSUHD(Black) Get Price from

Also read: Best 65 inch LED TVs: Top 10 picks for ultimate viewing experience 8. MI 50 Inch Vision LED TV with Google Assistant Elevate your entertainment experience with the MI 50 inch Vision LED TV. Featuring Google Assistant, vivid display, and immersive audio, this TV is perfect for streaming your favorite content and more. Specifications of MI 50 Inch Vision LED TV with Google Assistant: Google Assistant built-in

Vivid display with HDR support

Immersive sound technology

Smart connectivity options

Slim bezel design

Pros Vivid display with HDR support

Immersive sound quality Cons Limited app availability

MI 125 cm (50 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV L50M8-A2IN (Black) Get Price from

9. Kodak 50 Inch Google LED TV with Dolby Audio Immerse yourself in stunning visuals and immersive sound with the Kodak 50 inch Google LED TV. This TV features Dolby Audio, Google Assistant, and a sleek design for a premium entertainment experience. Specifications of Kodak 50 Inch Google LED TV with Dolby Audio: Crystal-clear display

Dolby Audio support

Google Assistant built-in

Sleek and modern design

Smart connectivity options

Pros Immersive sound quality

Sleek and modern design Cons Limited app support

Kodak 126 cm (50 inches) CAPRO Series 4K Ultra HD LED Google TV 50CAPROGT5012 (Black) Get Price from

Comparison Table

Product Ultra HD Resolution Voice Assistant Advanced Google Integration Hyundai 50 Inch Frameless Ultra HD LED TV Yes Yes No Skywall 50 Inch Ultra HD LED TV with Voice Assistant Yes Yes No Acer 50 Inch Advanced Google LED TV Yes No Yes VU 50 Inch GloLED Google LED TV Yes Yes No Xiaomi 50 Inch Android LED TV with PatchWall Yes Yes No Acer 50 Inch Ultra HD Google LED TV Yes Yes Yes SANSUI 50 Inch Google LED TV with Dolby Audio Yes Yes No MI 50 Inch Vision LED TV with Google Assistant Yes Yes No Kodak 50 Inch Google LED TV with Dolby Audio Yes Yes No

Best value for money: The VU 50 Inch GloLED Google LED TV offers the best value for money with its vibrant colors, Dolby Audio support, and seamless Google integration, making it a top choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Best overall product: The Acer 50 Inch Ultra HD Google LED TV stands out as the best overall product in this category, thanks to its stunning visuals, immersive sound quality, and advanced Google integration, delivering an exceptional viewing experience.

How to find the perfect 50 inch LED TV: To find the best 50-inch LED TV, begin by researching reputable brands known for quality displays. Consider your budget, display technology preferences, and desired features such as resolution and smart capabilities. Read customer reviews to gain insights into real-world performance and durability. Pay attention to aspects like colour accuracy, contrast ratios, and available ports. Compare specifications across models to ensure they meet your specific needs. Check for additional features like HDR support, refresh rates, and the availability of smart TV functionalities. Finally, visit electronics retailers or online platforms to view the TV in person if possible, ensuring it aligns with your visual preferences and room size.

FAQs on 50 inch LED TV What is the resolution of these 50 inch LED TVs? All the TVs listed offer Ultra HD resolution for stunning picture quality and immersive viewing experience. Do these TVs support voice assistants? Yes, several of the listed TVs come with built-in voice assistants for hands-free control and convenience. Are these TVs compatible with smart home devices? Many of the TVs offer smart connectivity options, making them compatible with a wide range of smart home devices and systems. What is the audio quality of these 50 inch LED TVs? The TVs feature immersive sound technologies such as Dolby Audio, delivering crystal-clear audio for an enhanced viewing experience.

