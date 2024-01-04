Icon
Best 50 inch LED TVs in India: 9 picks for your viewing pleasure

Published on Jan 04, 2024 12:23 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
Best 50 inch LED TVs in India: Discover the 9 best 50 inch LED TVs in India, featuring detailed product descriptions, pros and cons, a feature comparison table, and a price list to help you make an informed decision about your future purchase. Read More

Products included in this article

Hyundai 126 cm (50 inches) Frameless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UHDHY50WSR4BYI5 (Black)
SKYWALL 127 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 50SW-VS (Black)
Acer 127 cm (50 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR50GR2851UDFL (Black)
VU 126 cm (50 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV 50GloLED (Grey)

₹55,000 38% off
MI 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L50M7-A2IN (Black)
Acer 127 cm (50 inches) H PRO Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR50GR2851UDPRO (Black)
SANSUI 127cm (50 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Google LED TV Dolby Audio Zen Panel JSW50GSUHD(Black)
MI 125 cm (50 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV L50M8-A2IN (Black)
Kodak 126 cm (50 inches) CAPRO Series 4K Ultra HD LED Google TV 50CAPROGT5012 (Black)

Are you looking to upgrade your home entertainment system with a new 50 inch LED TV? We've curated a list of the best options available on Amazon India to help you make an informed decision. From top brands like Hyundai, Skywall, Acer, VU, Xiaomi, and more, these TVs offer cutting-edge features, stunning picture quality, and smart functionality to enhance your viewing experience. Whether you're a movie buff, a sports fan, or a gaming enthusiast, there's a perfect TV for everyone in this comprehensive guide. Let's dive in and explore the top 9 50 inch LED TVs in India.

1. Hyundai 50 Inch Frameless Ultra HD LED TV

Experience immersive entertainment with the Hyundai 50 inch Frameless Ultra HD LED TV. With stunning picture quality, built-in voice assistant, and a sleek design, this TV is a perfect addition to any modern living space.

Specifications of Hyundai 50 Inch Frameless Ultra HD LED TV:

  • Ultra HD resolution
  • Frameless design
  • Built-in voice assistant
  • Multiple connectivity options
  • Dolby Audio support

Pros

  • Stunning picture quality
  • Sleek and modern design

Cons

  • Limited availability
Our Pick cellpic

Hyundai 126 cm (50 inches) Frameless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UHDHY50WSR4BYI5 (Black)

2. Skywall 50 Inch Ultra HD LED TV with Voice Assistant

Elevate your viewing experience with the Skywall 50 inch Ultra HD LED TV. This TV features built-in voice assistant, stunning visuals, and immersive sound to bring your favourite movies and shows to life.

Specifications of Skywall 50 Inch Ultra HD LED TV with Voice Assistant:

  • Ultra HD resolution
  • Voice assistant support
  • Immersive sound technology
  • Slim bezel design
  • Smart connectivity options

Pros

  • Immersive sound quality
  • Smart connectivity options

Cons

  • Limited app support
cellpic

SKYWALL 127 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 50SW-VS (Black)

3. Acer 50 Inch Advanced Google LED TV

Experience the best of entertainment with the Acer 50 inch Advanced Google LED TV. Featuring advanced Google integration, stunning visuals, and a user-friendly interface, this TV is perfect for tech-savvy users.

Specifications of Acer 50 Inch Advanced Google LED TV:

  • Advanced Google integration
  • Crystal-clear display
  • Immersive audio
  • Smart remote with voice control
  • Wide viewing angles

Pros

  • Advanced Google integration
  • User-friendly interface

Cons

  • Limited app availability
cellpic

Acer 127 cm (50 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR50GR2851UDFL (Black)

4. VU 50 Inch GloLED Google LED TV

Immerse yourself in stunning visuals with the VU 50 inch GloLED Google LED TV. This TV features vibrant colors, Dolby Audio, and seamless Google integration to enhance your viewing experience.

Specifications of VU 50 Inch GloLED Google LED TV:

  • GloLED technology
  • Google integration
  • Dolby Audio support
  • Smart remote with voice control
  • Multiple HDR format support

Pros

  • Vibrant colors
  • Seamless Google integration

Cons

  • Limited app support
cellpic

VU 126 cm (50 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV 50GloLED (Grey)

₹ 55,000 38% off

5. Xiaomi 50 Inch Android LED TV with PatchWall

Enjoy a seamless entertainment experience with the Xiaomi 50 inch Android LED TV. Featuring PatchWall, vivid display, and a wealth of content, this TV is perfect for binge-watching your favourite shows.

Specifications of Xiaomi 50 Inch Android LED TV with PatchWall:

  • Android TV with PatchWall
  • Vivid display with HDR support
  • Dolby Audio
  • Google Assistant built-in
  • Seamless content discovery

Pros

  • Seamless content discovery
  • Vivid display with HDR support

Cons

  • Limited app support
cellpic

MI 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L50M7-A2IN (Black)

6. Acer 50 Inch Ultra HD Google LED TV

Get the best of entertainment with the Acer 50 inch Ultra HD Google LED TV. Featuring stunning visuals, immersive audio, and seamless Google integration, this TV delivers an exceptional viewing experience.

Specifications of Acer 50 Inch Ultra HD Google LED TV:

  • Ultra HD resolution
  • Google Assistant built-in
  • Immersive sound technology
  • Smart connectivity options
  • Slim bezel design

Pros

  • Stunning visuals
  • Immersive sound quality

Cons

  • Limited app availability
cellpic

Acer 127 cm (50 inches) H PRO Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR50GR2851UDPRO (Black)

7. SANSUI 50 Inch Google LED TV with Dolby Audio

Experience crystal-clear visuals and immersive sound with the SANSUI 50 inch Google LED TV. This TV features Dolby Audio, Google Assistant, and a sleek design for a premium entertainment experience.

Specifications of SANSUI 50 Inch Google LED TV with Dolby Audio:

  • Crystal-clear display
  • Dolby Audio support
  • Google Assistant built-in
  • Sleek and modern design
  • Smart connectivity options

Pros

  • Immersive sound quality
  • Sleek and modern design

Cons

  • Limited app support
cellpic

SANSUI 127cm (50 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Google LED TV Dolby Audio Zen Panel JSW50GSUHD(Black)

8. MI 50 Inch Vision LED TV with Google Assistant

Elevate your entertainment experience with the MI 50 inch Vision LED TV. Featuring Google Assistant, vivid display, and immersive audio, this TV is perfect for streaming your favorite content and more.

Specifications of MI 50 Inch Vision LED TV with Google Assistant:

  • Google Assistant built-in
  • Vivid display with HDR support
  • Immersive sound technology
  • Smart connectivity options
  • Slim bezel design

Pros

  • Vivid display with HDR support
  • Immersive sound quality

Cons

  • Limited app availability
cellpic

MI 125 cm (50 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV L50M8-A2IN (Black)

9. Kodak 50 Inch Google LED TV with Dolby Audio

Immerse yourself in stunning visuals and immersive sound with the Kodak 50 inch Google LED TV. This TV features Dolby Audio, Google Assistant, and a sleek design for a premium entertainment experience.

Specifications of Kodak 50 Inch Google LED TV with Dolby Audio:

  • Crystal-clear display
  • Dolby Audio support
  • Google Assistant built-in
  • Sleek and modern design
  • Smart connectivity options

Pros

  • Immersive sound quality
  • Sleek and modern design

Cons

  • Limited app support
cellpic

Kodak 126 cm (50 inches) CAPRO Series 4K Ultra HD LED Google TV 50CAPROGT5012 (Black)

Comparison Table

ProductUltra HD ResolutionVoice AssistantAdvanced Google Integration
Hyundai 50 Inch Frameless Ultra HD LED TVYesYesNo
Skywall 50 Inch Ultra HD LED TV with Voice AssistantYesYesNo
Acer 50 Inch Advanced Google LED TVYesNoYes
VU 50 Inch GloLED Google LED TVYesYesNo
Xiaomi 50 Inch Android LED TV with PatchWallYesYesNo
Acer 50 Inch Ultra HD Google LED TVYesYesYes
SANSUI 50 Inch Google LED TV with Dolby AudioYesYesNo
MI 50 Inch Vision LED TV with Google AssistantYesYesNo
Kodak 50 Inch Google LED TV with Dolby AudioYesYesNo

Best value for money:

The VU 50 Inch GloLED Google LED TV offers the best value for money with its vibrant colors, Dolby Audio support, and seamless Google integration, making it a top choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Best overall product:

The Acer 50 Inch Ultra HD Google LED TV stands out as the best overall product in this category, thanks to its stunning visuals, immersive sound quality, and advanced Google integration, delivering an exceptional viewing experience.

How to find the perfect 50 inch LED TV:

To find the best 50-inch LED TV, begin by researching reputable brands known for quality displays. Consider your budget, display technology preferences, and desired features such as resolution and smart capabilities. Read customer reviews to gain insights into real-world performance and durability. Pay attention to aspects like colour accuracy, contrast ratios, and available ports. Compare specifications across models to ensure they meet your specific needs. Check for additional features like HDR support, refresh rates, and the availability of smart TV functionalities. Finally, visit electronics retailers or online platforms to view the TV in person if possible, ensuring it aligns with your visual preferences and room size.

FAQs on 50 inch LED TV

All the TVs listed offer Ultra HD resolution for stunning picture quality and immersive viewing experience.
Yes, several of the listed TVs come with built-in voice assistants for hands-free control and convenience.
Many of the TVs offer smart connectivity options, making them compatible with a wide range of smart home devices and systems.
The TVs feature immersive sound technologies such as Dolby Audio, delivering crystal-clear audio for an enhanced viewing experience.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more

