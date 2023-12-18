Icon
10 best IFB washing machines in India: Reviews and buying guide

  By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Dec 18, 2023 21:58 IST
Summary:

10 best IFB washing machines in India: Discover the top IFB washing machines in India with detailed product information, feature comparison, pros and cons and a price list to help you make an informed decision.

best ifb washing machines in india
10 best IFB washing machines in India: IFB washing machines are know for their efficiency and durability.

Are you in the market for a new washing machine? Look no further than this comprehensive guide to the top 10 IFB washing machines available in India. We've done the research for you, providing detailed product information, feature comparisons, and pros and cons for each model. Whether you're looking for the best value for money or the overall best product, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect IFB washing machine for your needs.

1. IFB DIVA AQUA GBS 6010

The IFB DIVA AQUA GBS 6010 is a fully automatic front-loading washing machine with a capacity of 6 kg, making it ideal for small families. It comes with 8 wash programs for customized cleaning and features a built-in heater for hot washes. With a 2D wash system and Aqua Energie filter, this model ensures thorough cleaning while being energy efficient.

Specifications of IFB DIVA AQUA GBS 6010

  • Capacity: 6 kg
  • Wash Programs: 8
  • 2D Wash System
  • Aqua Energie filter
  • Built-in heater

Pros

  • Energy efficient
  • Customized cleaning with 8 wash programs

Cons

  • Limited capacity for larger families
IFB 6 Kg 5 Star AI Powered Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine 2X Power Steam (DIVA AQUA GBS 6010, 2023 Model, Grey, In-built Heater, 4 years Comprehensive Warranty)
4 ratings (2,699)
4 ratings (2,699)
2. IFB 6.5 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

The IFB 6.5 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine offers a slightly larger capacity of 6.5 kg, suitable for medium-sized families. It features 15 wash programs, including a special program for delicate fabrics. With a 1400 RPM spin speed and a crescent moon drum, this model ensures gentle yet effective cleaning.

Specifications of IFB 6.5 kg Fully-Automatic

  • Capacity: 6.5 kg
  • Wash Programs: 15
  • 1400 RPM spin speed
  • Crescent moon drum
  • Special program for delicate fabrics

Pros

  • Large capacity for medium-sized families
  • Gentle yet effective cleaning

Cons

  • May be too large for small families
IFB 6.5 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Aqua Conserve (TL-REW 6.5KG AQUA, White, Hard Water Wash, 4 Years Comprehensive Warranty)
4.2 ratings (3,039)
4.2 ratings (3,039)
3. IFB DIVA AQUA MXS 7010

The IFB DIVA AQUA MXS 7010 is another fully automatic front-loading washing machine with a capacity of 7 kg, suitable for larger families. It comes with 14 wash programs, offering versatility for different fabric types. This model features a 3D wash system and a ball valve technology for efficient detergent usage.

Specifications of IFB DIVA AQUA MXS 7010

  • Capacity: 7 kg
  • Wash Programs: 14
  • 3D Wash System
  • Ball valve technology
  • Energy efficient

Pros

  • Versatile wash programs for different fabric types
  • Efficient detergent usage

Cons

  • May be too large for small families
IFB 7 Kg 5 Star AI Powered Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine 2X Power Steam (DIVA AQUA MXS 7010, 2023 Model, Mocha, In-built Heater, 4 years Comprehensive Warranty)
3.9 ratings (783)
3.9 ratings (783)
4. IFB DIVA AQUA BXS 6008

The IFB DIVA AQUA BXS 6008 is a compact and energy-efficient fully automatic front-loading washing machine with a capacity of 6 kg. It features 8 wash programs and a 3D wash system for thorough cleaning. With a high spin speed and a crescent moon drum, this model ensures quick and gentle cleaning.

Specifications of IFB DIVA AQUA BXS 6008

  • Capacity: 6 kg
  • Wash Programs: 8
  • 3D Wash System
  • High spin speed
  • Crescent moon drum

Pros

  • Compact and energy-efficient
  • Quick and gentle cleaning

Cons

  • May be too small for larger families
IFB 6 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine 2X Power Steam (DIVA AQUA BXS 6008, White & Black, In-built Heater, 4 years Comprehensive Warranty)
4 ratings (2,699)
4 ratings (2,699)
5. IFB SENATOR NEO SXS 8012

The IFB SENATOR NEO SXS 8012 is a high-capacity fully automatic front-loading washing machine with a capacity of 8 kg, suitable for large families. It features 14 wash programs and a 4D wash system for thorough and efficient cleaning. With a built-in heater and Aqua Energie filter, this model is designed for superior wash performance.

Specifications of IFB SENATOR NEO SXS 8012

  • Capacity: 8 kg
  • Wash Programs: 14
  • 4D Wash System
  • Built-in heater
  • Aqua Energie filter

Pros

  • High-capacity for large families
  • Superior wash performance

Cons

  • May be too large for small families
IFB 8 Kg 5 Star AI Powered Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine, 2X Power Steam (SENATOR NEO SXS 8012, 2023 Model, Silver, In-built Heater, 4 years Comprehensive Warranty
4.2 ratings (659)
4.2 ratings (659)
6. IFB EXECUTIVE MXC 9014 Comprehensive

The IFB EXECUTIVE MXC 9014 Comprehensive is a feature-rich fully automatic front-loading washing machine with a capacity of 9 kg, making it ideal for extra-large families. It comes with 15 wash programs and a 4D wash system for customized and efficient cleaning. With an inbuilt heater and a crescent moon drum, this model ensures superior wash performance.

Specifications of IFB EXECUTIVE MXC 9014 Comprehensive

  • Capacity: 9 kg
  • Wash Programs: 15
  • 4D Wash System
  • Inbuilt heater
  • Crescent moon drum

Pros

  • Feature-rich for customized cleaning
  • Superior wash performance

Cons

  • May be too large for small families
IFB 9 Kg 5 Star AI Eco Inverter Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machines with Wifi (EXECUTIVE MXC 9014, 2023 Model, Mocha, Oxyjet™ 9 Swirl Wash, 4 Years Comprehensive Warranty)
4 ratings (11)
4 ratings (11)
7. IFB Conserve TL-REGS 7.0KG AQUA

The IFB Conserve TL-REGS 7.0KG AQUA is a top-loading washing machine with a capacity of 7 kg, offering convenience for those who prefer top-loading models. It features 8 wash programs and a 3D wash system for efficient cleaning. With a smart sense technology and a crescent moon drum, this model ensures gentle yet thorough cleaning.

Specifications of IFB Conserve TL-REGS 7.0KG AQUA

  • Capacity: 7 kg
  • Wash Programs: 8
  • 3D Wash System
  • Smart sense technology
  • Crescent moon drum

Pros

  • Convenient top-loading model
  • Gentle yet thorough cleaning

Cons

  • May be less energy efficient than front-loading models
IFB 7.0 Kg 5 Star Top Load Washing Machine Aqua Conserve (TL-REGS 7.0KG AQUA, Medium Grey, 2X Power Steam, 4 Years Comprehensive Warranty)
3.9 ratings (46)
3.9 ratings (46)
8. IFB SENATOR NEO MXS 8012

The IFB SENATOR NEO MXS 8012 is another high-capacity fully automatic front-loading washing machine with a capacity of 8 kg, suitable for large families. It features 14 wash programs and a 4D wash system for thorough and efficient cleaning. With a built-in heater and Aqua Energie filter, this model is designed for superior wash performance.

Specifications of IFB SENATOR NEO MXS 8012

  • Capacity: 8 kg
  • Wash Programs: 14
  • 4D Wash System
  • Built-in heater
  • Aqua Energie filter

Pros

  • High-capacity for large families
  • Superior wash performance

Cons

  • May be too large for small families
IFB 8 Kg 5 Star AI Powered Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine, 2X Power Steam (SENATOR NEO MXS 8012, 2023 Model, Mocha, In-built Heater, 4 years Comprehensive Warranty)
4.1 ratings (276)
4.1 ratings (276)
9. IFB ELENA SXS 6510 Comprehensive

The IFB ELENA SXS 6510 Comprehensive is a fully automatic front-loading washing machine with a capacity of 6.5 kg, offering a balance between capacity and energy efficiency. It comes with 14 wash programs and a 4D wash system for customized and efficient cleaning. With an inbuilt heater and a crescent moon drum, this model ensures superior wash performance.

Specifications of IFB ELENA SXS 6510 Comprehensive

  • Capacity: 6.5 kg
  • Wash Programs: 14
  • 4D Wash System
  • Inbuilt heater
  • Crescent moon drum

Pros

  • Balanced capacity and energy efficiency
  • Superior wash performance

Cons

  • May be too small for larger families
IFB 6.5 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine 2X Power Steam (ELENA SXS 6510, Silver, In-built Heater, 4 years Comprehensive Warranty)
4.1 ratings (1,749)
4.1 ratings (1,749)
10. IFB NEO DIVA BXS 7010

The IFB NEO DIVA BXS 7010 is a compact and energy-efficient fully automatic front-loading washing machine with a capacity of 7 kg, suitable for small to medium-sized families. It features 14 wash programs and a 3D wash system for thorough and efficient cleaning. With a high spin speed and a crescent moon drum, this model ensures quick and gentle cleaning.

Specifications of IFB NEO DIVA BXS 7010

  • Capacity: 7 kg
  • Wash Programs: 14
  • 3D Wash System
  • High spin speed
  • Crescent moon drum

Pros

  • Compact and energy-efficient
  • Quick and gentle cleaning

Cons

  • May be too small for larger families
IFB 7 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine 2X Power Steam (NEO DIVA BXS 7010, White & Black, In-built Heater, 4 years Comprehensive Warranty)
4.2 ratings (2,168)
4.2 ratings (2,168)
Comparison Table

FeaturesIFB DIVA AQUA GBS 6010IFB 6.5 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing MachineIFB DIVA AQUA MXS 7010IFB DIVA AQUA BXS 6008IFB SENATOR NEO SXS 8012IFB EXECUTIVE MXC 9014 ComprehensiveIFB Conserve TL-REGS 7.0KG AQUAIFB SENATOR NEO MXS 8012IFB ELENA SXS 6510 ComprehensiveIFB NEO DIVA BXS 7010
Capacity6 kg6.5 kg7 kg6 kg8 kg9 kg7 kg8 kg6.5 kg
Wash Programs815148141581414
Spin SpeedNot specified1400 RPMNot specifiedHighNot specifiedNot specifiedNot specifiedNot specifiedHigh

Best value for money

The IFB DIVA AQUA BXS 6008 is the best value for money, offering compact and energy-efficient performance suitable for small families. With quick and gentle cleaning, this model provides excellent wash performance at an affordable price.

Best overall product

The IFB EXECUTIVE MXC 9014 Comprehensive stands out as the best overall product, offering a feature-rich design with a high capacity ideal for extra-large families. Its superior wash performance and energy efficiency make it the top choice in the category.

How to find the perfect IFB washing machine:

FAQs on ifb washing machine

What is the capacity of the IFB DIVA AQUA GBS 6010?

The capacity of the IFB DIVA AQUA GBS 6010 is 6 kg, suitable for small families.

Does the IFB 6.5 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine have a special program for delicate fabrics?

Yes, the IFB 6.5 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine features a special program for delicate fabrics.

Is the IFB SENATOR NEO SXS 8012 suitable for large families?

Yes, the IFB SENATOR NEO SXS 8012 is designed for large families with its 8 kg capacity and 14 wash programs.
