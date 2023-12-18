10 best IFB washing machines in India: Reviews and buying guide

Summary:
Are you in the market for a new washing machine? Look no further than this comprehensive guide to the top 10 IFB washing machines available in India. We've done the research for you, providing detailed product information, feature comparisons, and pros and cons for each model. Whether you're looking for the best value for money or the overall best product, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect IFB washing machine for your needs.
The IFB DIVA AQUA GBS 6010 is a fully automatic front-loading washing machine with a capacity of 6 kg, making it ideal for small families. It comes with 8 wash programs for customized cleaning and features a built-in heater for hot washes. With a 2D wash system and Aqua Energie filter, this model ensures thorough cleaning while being energy efficient.
The IFB 6.5 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine offers a slightly larger capacity of 6.5 kg, suitable for medium-sized families. It features 15 wash programs, including a special program for delicate fabrics. With a 1400 RPM spin speed and a crescent moon drum, this model ensures gentle yet effective cleaning.
The IFB DIVA AQUA MXS 7010 is another fully automatic front-loading washing machine with a capacity of 7 kg, suitable for larger families. It comes with 14 wash programs, offering versatility for different fabric types. This model features a 3D wash system and a ball valve technology for efficient detergent usage.
The IFB DIVA AQUA BXS 6008 is a compact and energy-efficient fully automatic front-loading washing machine with a capacity of 6 kg. It features 8 wash programs and a 3D wash system for thorough cleaning. With a high spin speed and a crescent moon drum, this model ensures quick and gentle cleaning.
The IFB SENATOR NEO SXS 8012 is a high-capacity fully automatic front-loading washing machine with a capacity of 8 kg, suitable for large families. It features 14 wash programs and a 4D wash system for thorough and efficient cleaning. With a built-in heater and Aqua Energie filter, this model is designed for superior wash performance.
The IFB EXECUTIVE MXC 9014 Comprehensive is a feature-rich fully automatic front-loading washing machine with a capacity of 9 kg, making it ideal for extra-large families. It comes with 15 wash programs and a 4D wash system for customized and efficient cleaning. With an inbuilt heater and a crescent moon drum, this model ensures superior wash performance.
The IFB Conserve TL-REGS 7.0KG AQUA is a top-loading washing machine with a capacity of 7 kg, offering convenience for those who prefer top-loading models. It features 8 wash programs and a 3D wash system for efficient cleaning. With a smart sense technology and a crescent moon drum, this model ensures gentle yet thorough cleaning.
The IFB SENATOR NEO MXS 8012 is another high-capacity fully automatic front-loading washing machine with a capacity of 8 kg, suitable for large families. It features 14 wash programs and a 4D wash system for thorough and efficient cleaning. With a built-in heater and Aqua Energie filter, this model is designed for superior wash performance.
The IFB ELENA SXS 6510 Comprehensive is a fully automatic front-loading washing machine with a capacity of 6.5 kg, offering a balance between capacity and energy efficiency. It comes with 14 wash programs and a 4D wash system for customized and efficient cleaning. With an inbuilt heater and a crescent moon drum, this model ensures superior wash performance.
The IFB NEO DIVA BXS 7010 is a compact and energy-efficient fully automatic front-loading washing machine with a capacity of 7 kg, suitable for small to medium-sized families. It features 14 wash programs and a 3D wash system for thorough and efficient cleaning. With a high spin speed and a crescent moon drum, this model ensures quick and gentle cleaning.
|Features
|IFB DIVA AQUA GBS 6010
|IFB 6.5 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine
|IFB DIVA AQUA MXS 7010
|IFB DIVA AQUA BXS 6008
|IFB SENATOR NEO SXS 8012
|IFB EXECUTIVE MXC 9014 Comprehensive
|IFB Conserve TL-REGS 7.0KG AQUA
|IFB SENATOR NEO MXS 8012
|IFB ELENA SXS 6510 Comprehensive
|IFB NEO DIVA BXS 7010
|Capacity
|6 kg
|6.5 kg
|7 kg
|6 kg
|8 kg
|9 kg
|7 kg
|8 kg
|6.5 kg
|Wash Programs
|8
|15
|14
|8
|14
|15
|8
|14
|14
|Spin Speed
|Not specified
|1400 RPM
|Not specified
|High
|Not specified
|Not specified
|Not specified
|Not specified
|High
The IFB DIVA AQUA BXS 6008 is the best value for money, offering compact and energy-efficient performance suitable for small families. With quick and gentle cleaning, this model provides excellent wash performance at an affordable price.
The IFB EXECUTIVE MXC 9014 Comprehensive stands out as the best overall product, offering a feature-rich design with a high capacity ideal for extra-large families. Its superior wash performance and energy efficiency make it the top choice in the category.
|Product
|Price
|IFB 6 Kg 5 Star AI Powered Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine 2X Power Steam (DIVA AQUA GBS 6010, 2023 Model, Grey, In-built Heater, 4 years Comprehensive Warranty)
|₹ 27,999
|IFB 6.5 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Aqua Conserve (TL-REW 6.5KG AQUA, White, Hard Water Wash, 4 Years Comprehensive Warranty)
|Get Price
|IFB 7 Kg 5 Star AI Powered Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine 2X Power Steam (DIVA AQUA MXS 7010, 2023 Model, Mocha, In-built Heater, 4 years Comprehensive Warranty)
|₹ 35,999
|IFB 6 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine 2X Power Steam (DIVA AQUA BXS 6008, White & Black, In-built Heater, 4 years Comprehensive Warranty)
|Get Price
|IFB 8 Kg 5 Star AI Powered Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine, 2X Power Steam (SENATOR NEO SXS 8012, 2023 Model, Silver, In-built Heater, 4 years Comprehensive Warranty
|₹ 41,990
|IFB 9 Kg 5 Star AI Eco Inverter Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machines with Wifi (EXECUTIVE MXC 9014, 2023 Model, Mocha, Oxyjet™ 9 Swirl Wash, 4 Years Comprehensive Warranty)
|₹ 47,001
|IFB 7.0 Kg 5 Star Top Load Washing Machine Aqua Conserve (TL-REGS 7.0KG AQUA, Medium Grey, 2X Power Steam, 4 Years Comprehensive Warranty)
|₹ 20,990
|IFB 8 Kg 5 Star AI Powered Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine, 2X Power Steam (SENATOR NEO MXS 8012, 2023 Model, Mocha, In-built Heater, 4 years Comprehensive Warranty)
|₹ 45,999
|IFB 6.5 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine 2X Power Steam (ELENA SXS 6510, Silver, In-built Heater, 4 years Comprehensive Warranty)
|Get Price
|IFB 7 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine 2X Power Steam (NEO DIVA BXS 7010, White & Black, In-built Heater, 4 years Comprehensive Warranty)
|Get Price
