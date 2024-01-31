Story Saved
Best 4K smart TVs: Top 10 options for immersive entertainment

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jan 31, 2024 11:24 IST
Summary:

Best 4K smart TVs: Discover the best 4K smart TVs on the market and their standout features. Find the perfect TV for your home entertainment needs.

Discover the ultimate in immersive entertainment with the best 4K smart TVs.

Looking for the perfect 4K smart TV to elevate your entertainment experience? We've curated a list of the top 10 4K smart TVs to help you make an informed decision. From stunning picture quality to advanced smart features, these TVs offer the best-in-class technology and innovation. Whether you're a movie buff, a gaming enthusiast, or a sports fan, there's a TV on this list that's perfect for you. Let's dive into the world of 4K smart televisions and explore the latest models that are redefining home entertainment.

1. Sony Bravia 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV (KD-43X74K)

Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X74K (Black)
4.7 (22,582)
4.7 (22,582)
Experience breathtaking picture quality with the Sony Bravia 43 inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV. Its advanced processor delivers stunning clarity, vibrant colors, and enhanced contrast. With built-in Google TV, you can access all your favorite streaming apps and enjoy a seamless viewing experience.

2. Premium Ultra 4K 43 inches Smart Google TV

Vu 108 cm (43 inches) Premium Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43CA (Black)
4.5 (4,110)
4.5 (4,110)
Step into the world of premium entertainment with the Ultra 4K 43 inch Smart Google TV. Its sleek design and advanced display technology deliver stunning visuals with lifelike detail. With support for HDR content and a wide color gamut, every scene comes to life on this TV.

Also read: Top 8 55-inch LED TVs to choose from in 2023

3. Acer 43 inches Advanced 4K UHD Smart Google TV (AR50GR2851UDFL)

Acer 127 cm (50 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR50GR2851UDFL (Black)
4.1 (5,217)
4.1 (5,217)
Experience the power of advanced display technology with the Acer 43 inch Advanced 4K UHD Smart Google TV. Its high dynamic range and local dimming technology deliver stunning contrast and deeper blacks, making every image pop with incredible detail.

4. Samsung 55 Inches Crystal Vision 4K UHD Smart LED TV (UA55CUE70AKLXL)

Samsung 138 cm (55 Inches) Crystal Vision 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55CUE70AKLXL (Titan Gray)
4.2 (11,247)
4.2 (11,247)
Immerse yourself in a world of crystal-clear visuals with the Samsung 55 inch Crystal Vision 4K UHD Smart LED TV. Its stunning display and powerful processor deliver true-to-life colors, sharp contrast, and smooth motion for an unparalleled viewing experience.

5. Samsung 43 Inches Crystal Vision 4K UHD Smart LED TV (UA43CUE70AKLXL)

Samsung 108 cm (43 Inches) Crystal Vision 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43CUE70AKLXL (Titan Gray)
4.2 (11,247)
4.2 (11,247)
Enjoy stunning visuals and immersive sound with the Samsung 43 inch Crystal Vision 4K UHD Smart LED TV. Its Crystal Processor 4K and HDR support deliver lifelike colors, deep contrast, and enhanced clarity, making every scene come to life.

6. TOSHIBA 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV (43C350MP)

TOSHIBA 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43C350MP (Silver) | Dobly Vision & Atoms | HDR 10+ | REGZA Power Audio
4.1 (2,052)
4.1 (2,052)
Step into the world of cinematic entertainment with the TOSHIBA 43 inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV. Its advanced display technology and Dolby Audio support deliver immersive visuals and rich, powerful sound for a truly cinematic experience.

Also read: Enhance your entertainment with 65-inch smart LED TV: Buying guide

7. OnePlus 43 inches 4K UHD Android TV 43Y1 Pro

OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43Y1S Pro (Black)
4.1 (12,951)
4.1 (12,951)
Experience the power of premium entertainment with the OnePlus 43 inch 4K UHD Android TV 43Y1 Pro. Its advanced display technology and Dolby Audio support deliver stunning visuals and immersive sound for a truly cinematic experience at home.

8. iFFALCON 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV (iFF43U62)

iFFALCON 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV iFF43U62 (Black)
4.1 (3,588)
4.1 (3,588)
Step into the world of immersive entertainment with the iFFALCON 43 inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV. Its stunning visuals, Dolby Audio support, and Android TV platform deliver a truly cinematic experience at home.

9. Redmi 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Android TV (L43R7-7AIN)

Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X43 | L43R7-7AIN (Black)
4.2 (59,990)
4.2 (59,990)
Experience the power of immersive entertainment with the Redmi 43 inch 4K Ultra HD Android TV. Its advanced display technology and Dolby Audio support deliver stunning visuals and immersive sound for a truly cinematic experience at home.

10. Samsung 43 Inches Crystal Vision 4K UHD Smart LED TV (UA43CUE70AKLXL)

Samsung 108 cm (43 Inches) Crystal Vision 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43CUE70AKLXL (Titan Gray)
4.2 (11,247)
4.2 (11,247)
Enjoy stunning visuals and immersive sound with the Samsung 43 inch Crystal Vision 4K UHD Smart LED TV. Its Crystal Processor 4K and HDR support deliver lifelike colors, deep contrast, and enhanced clarity, making every scene come to life.

Comparison Table

FeaturesSony Bravia 43KD-43X74KPremium Ultra 4KAcer 43 AR50GR2851UDFLSamsung 55 UA55CUE70AKLXLSamsung 43 UA43CUE70AKLXLTOSHIBA 43 43C350MPOnePlus 43 43Y1 ProiFFALCON 43 iFF43U62Redmi 43 L43R7-7AIN
4K UHD ResolutionYesYesYesYesYesYesYesYesYes
Google TV PlatformYesYesYesNoNoYesNoYesYes
HDR SupportYesYesYesYesYesNoNoNoYes

Best value for money:

The iFFALCON 43 inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV offers the best value for money with its immersive sound experience, sleek design, and seamless connectivity with the Google TV platform.

Best overall product:

The Samsung 55 inch Crystal Vision 4K UHD Smart LED TV stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering exceptional picture quality, smooth and responsive interface, and seamless connectivity with the SmartThings app.

How to find the perfect 4k smart tv:

The Samsung 55 inch Crystal Vision 4K UHD Smart LED TV stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering exceptional picture quality, smooth and responsive interface, and seamless connectivity with the SmartThings app.

Product Price
Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X74K (Black) Get Price
Vu 108 cm (43 inches) Premium Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43CA (Black) ₹ 25,490
Acer 127 cm (50 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR50GR2851UDFL (Black) Get Price
Samsung 138 cm (55 Inches) Crystal Vision 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55CUE70AKLXL (Titan Gray) Get Price
Samsung 108 cm (43 Inches) Crystal Vision 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43CUE70AKLXL (Titan Gray) Get Price
TOSHIBA 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43C350MP (Silver) | Dobly Vision & Atoms | HDR 10+ | REGZA Power Audio Get Price
OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43Y1S Pro (Black) Get Price
iFFALCON 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV iFF43U62 (Black) Get Price
Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X43 | L43R7-7AIN (Black) Get Price
Samsung 108 cm (43 Inches) Crystal Vision 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43CUE70AKLXL (Titan Gray) Get Price

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

