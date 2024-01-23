Best bed mattresses for sleeping in India: 10 top-rated options for you

Published on Jan 23, 2024









When it comes to getting a good night's sleep, the right mattress can make all the difference. With a plethora of options available in the market, finding the best one can be overwhelming. To help you make an informed decision, we have curated a list of the top 10 bed mattresses for sleeping in India. From orthopedic mattresses to memory foam options, our list includes a variety of comfortable and sleep-inducing bedding choices that cater to different needs and preferences.

1. WAKE UP INDIA Mattress The WAKE UP INDIA Mattress is designed to provide orthopedic support and promote a restful sleep. This reversible mattress offers a medium-firm feel and is suitable for individuals with back pain or joint issues. Specifications of WAKE UP INDIA Mattress Orthopedic support

Medium-firm feel

Reversible design

Suitable for back pain

Available in different sizes

Pros Offers orthopedic support

Reversible design for versatility Cons May be too firm for some individuals

2. COLOFLY Foldable Single Reversible Mattress The COLOFLY Foldable Single Reversible Mattress is a space-saving option that offers comfort and support. Its foldable design makes it ideal for small living spaces or guest rooms. Specifications of COLOFLY Foldable Single Reversible Mattress Foldable and reversible

Single size

Comfortable and supportive

Ideal for small spaces

Easy to store

Pros Space-saving design

Comfortable and supportive Cons May not be suitable for larger individuals

Also read: Best mattresses for back pain relief: Top 10 options to ease aches and pains 3. MOROFEEL Comfort Reversible Foldable Mattress The MOROFEEL Comfort Reversible Foldable Mattress is a versatile option that offers both comfort and convenience. Its foldable design and reversible feature make it a practical choice for different sleeping arrangements. Specifications of MOROFEEL Comfort Reversible Foldable Mattress Comfortable and reversible

Foldable for easy storage

Available in different sizes

Convenient for guests

Suitable for various sleeping arrangements

Pros Versatile and convenient

Comfortable for guests Cons May not provide enough support for some individuals

4. SPINEHEAL MATTRESS Filled with Cotton Mattress The SPINEHEAL MATTRESS is filled with cotton for a soft and comfortable feel. It offers a traditional sleeping experience and is suitable for individuals who prefer natural materials. Specifications of SPINEHEAL MATTRESS Filled with Cotton Mattress Filled with cotton for comfort

Traditional sleeping experience

Available in different sizes

Natural and breathable

Soft and supportive

Pros Natural and breathable

Soft and supportive Cons May lack the firmness some individuals prefer

5. UrbanBed LatexCore Orthopaedic Mattress with UltraFreshTM The UrbanBed LatexCore Orthopaedic Mattress features a latex core and UltraFreshTM technology for enhanced support and hygiene. It is designed to provide orthopedic benefits and a healthy sleep environment. Specifications of UrbanBed LatexCore Orthopaedic Mattress with UltraFreshTM Latex core for support

UltraFreshTM technology for hygiene

Orthopedic benefits

Available in different sizes

Promotes healthy sleep

Pros Enhanced support with latex core

Hygienic with UltraFreshTM technology Cons May be too firm for some individuals

6. Restolex Active Orthopedic Mattress - Queen The Restolex Active Orthopedic Mattress is designed to provide superior orthopedic support with a comfortable feel. It is suitable for individuals seeking a supportive and restful sleep experience. Specifications of Restolex Active Orthopedic Mattress - Queen Queen size for ample space

Orthopedic support

Comfortable and supportive

Available in different sizes

Promotes restful sleep

Pros Superior orthopedic support

Comfortable and restful sleep experience Cons May be too large for smaller living spaces

Also read: Online mattresses: You can find good range of budget-friendly and luxurious ones 7. SleepyCat Memory Foam Mattress The SleepyCat Memory Foam Mattress offers the benefits of memory foam for a comfortable and supportive sleep experience. It is designed to relieve pressure points and promote a restful night's sleep. Specifications of SleepyCat Memory Foam Mattress Memory foam for comfort

Relieves pressure points

Available in different sizes

Supportive and comfortable

Promotes restful sleep

Pros Relieves pressure points

Comfortable and supportive Cons May retain heat for some individuals

8. NEXTGO Mattress - Foldable and Lightweight for Bachelor The NEXTGO Mattress is designed with a foldable and lightweight construction, making it ideal for bachelors and individuals with a mobile lifestyle. It offers convenience and comfort in a compact package. Specifications of NEXTGO Mattress - Foldable and Lightweight for Bachelor Foldable and lightweight

Ideal for bachelors

Comfortable and convenient

Available in different sizes

Suitable for mobile lifestyle

Pros Convenient for mobile lifestyle

Comfortable and lightweight Cons May not provide enough support for some individuals

9. Spineheal Rollable and Foldable Mulitpurpose Mattress The Spineheal Rollable and Foldable Mulitpurpose Mattress offers versatility and convenience with its rollable and foldable design. It is suitable for various uses and can be easily stored when not in use. Specifications of Spineheal Rollable and Foldable Mulitpurpose Mattress Rollable and foldable

Versatile and convenient

Available in different sizes

Suitable for various uses

Easy to store

Pros Versatile and convenient

Easy to store when not in use Cons May be too thin for some individuals

10. Restoria No Disturbance Comfortable Mattress The Restoria No Disturbance Comfortable Mattress is designed to minimize motion transfer for undisturbed sleep. It offers a comfortable and supportive sleep surface that caters to different sleeping preferences. Specifications of Restoria No Disturbance Comfortable Mattress Minimizes motion transfer

Comfortable and supportive

Available in different sizes

Suitable for different sleeping preferences

Promotes undisturbed sleep

Pros Minimizes motion transfer

Comfortable and supportive Cons May lack the firmness some individuals prefer

Comparison Table

Orthopedic Support Reversible Design Comfortable and Supportive WAKE UP INDIA Mattress Yes Yes Yes COLOFLY Foldable Single Reversible Mattress No Yes Yes MOROFEEL Comfort Reversible Foldable Mattress No Yes Yes SPINEHEAL MATTRESS Filled with Cotton Mattress No No Yes UrbanBed LatexCore Orthopaedic Mattress with UltraFreshTM Yes No Yes Restolex Active Orthopedic Mattress - Queen Yes No Yes SleepyCat Memory Foam Mattress No No Yes NEXTGO Mattress - Foldable and Lightweight for Bachelor No Yes Yes Spineheal Rollable and Foldable Mulitpurpose Mattress No Yes Yes Restoria No Disturbance Comfortable Mattress No No Yes

Best value for money: The COLOFLY Foldable Single Reversible Mattress offers the best value for money with its space-saving design and comfortable construction. It is an ideal choice for individuals looking for a practical and affordable sleeping solution.

Best overall product: The UrbanBed LatexCore Orthopaedic Mattress with UltraFreshTM stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering superior orthopedic support and hygiene benefits. Its latex core and UltraFreshTM technology make it a top choice for a restful sleep experience.

How to find the best bed mattress for sleeping India: To find the best bed mattress for sleeping in India, consider factors such as mattress type, firmness, and material. Assess individual preferences for memory foam, latex, or innerspring options. Read customer reviews for insights on comfort and durability. Evaluate trial periods offered by brands and check for certifications ensuring product quality. Ultimately, choose a mattress that aligns with your sleep preferences, providing the utmost comfort and support.

FAQs on best bed mattress for sleeping India What are the main features to consider when choosing a mattress? When choosing a mattress, consider factors such as firmness, support, material, size, and special features like orthopedic support or memory foam. What size options are available for the mattresses listed? The mattresses are available in various sizes, including single, queen, and customized sizes to suit different bed frames. Do these mattresses come with a warranty? Most of the mattresses come with a warranty to ensure quality and customer satisfaction. Check the specific warranty terms for each product. Are these mattresses suitable for individuals with back pain? Many of the mattresses listed are designed to provide orthopedic support and are suitable for individuals with back pain or joint issues.

