Best bed mattresses for sleeping in India: 10 top-rated options for you
Published on Jan 23, 2024 11:02 IST
By: Affiliate Desk
Follow us:
Share Via
Summary:
Discover the 10 best bed mattresses in India in our curated list. You can find a plethora of information on various features such as material used, firmness levels, temperature regulation, durability, lumbar support among others. Read More
When it comes to getting a good night's sleep, the right mattress can make all the difference. With a plethora of options available in the market, finding the best one can be overwhelming. To help you make an informed decision, we have curated a list of the top 10 bed mattresses for sleeping in India. From orthopedic mattresses to memory foam options, our list includes a variety of comfortable and sleep-inducing bedding choices that cater to different needs and preferences.
1. WAKE UP INDIA Mattress
The WAKE UP INDIA Mattress is designed to provide orthopedic support and promote a restful sleep. This reversible mattress offers a medium-firm feel and is suitable for individuals with back pain or joint issues.
Specifications of WAKE UP INDIA Mattress
Orthopedic support
Medium-firm feel
Reversible design
Suitable for back pain
Available in different sizes
Pros
Offers orthopedic support
Reversible design for versatility
Cons
May be too firm for some individuals
2. COLOFLY Foldable Single Reversible Mattress
The COLOFLY Foldable Single Reversible Mattress is a space-saving option that offers comfort and support. Its foldable design makes it ideal for small living spaces or guest rooms.
Specifications of COLOFLY Foldable Single Reversible Mattress
The MOROFEEL Comfort Reversible Foldable Mattress is a versatile option that offers both comfort and convenience. Its foldable design and reversible feature make it a practical choice for different sleeping arrangements.
Specifications of MOROFEEL Comfort Reversible Foldable Mattress
Comfortable and reversible
Foldable for easy storage
Available in different sizes
Convenient for guests
Suitable for various sleeping arrangements
Pros
Versatile and convenient
Comfortable for guests
Cons
May not provide enough support for some individuals
4. SPINEHEAL MATTRESS Filled with Cotton Mattress
The SPINEHEAL MATTRESS is filled with cotton for a soft and comfortable feel. It offers a traditional sleeping experience and is suitable for individuals who prefer natural materials.
Specifications of SPINEHEAL MATTRESS Filled with Cotton Mattress
Filled with cotton for comfort
Traditional sleeping experience
Available in different sizes
Natural and breathable
Soft and supportive
Pros
Natural and breathable
Soft and supportive
Cons
May lack the firmness some individuals prefer
5. UrbanBed LatexCore Orthopaedic Mattress with UltraFreshTM
The UrbanBed LatexCore Orthopaedic Mattress features a latex core and UltraFreshTM technology for enhanced support and hygiene. It is designed to provide orthopedic benefits and a healthy sleep environment.
Specifications of UrbanBed LatexCore Orthopaedic Mattress with UltraFreshTM
Latex core for support
UltraFreshTM technology for hygiene
Orthopedic benefits
Available in different sizes
Promotes healthy sleep
Pros
Enhanced support with latex core
Hygienic with UltraFreshTM technology
Cons
May be too firm for some individuals
6. Restolex Active Orthopedic Mattress - Queen
The Restolex Active Orthopedic Mattress is designed to provide superior orthopedic support with a comfortable feel. It is suitable for individuals seeking a supportive and restful sleep experience.
Specifications of Restolex Active Orthopedic Mattress - Queen
The SleepyCat Memory Foam Mattress offers the benefits of memory foam for a comfortable and supportive sleep experience. It is designed to relieve pressure points and promote a restful night's sleep.
Specifications of SleepyCat Memory Foam Mattress
Memory foam for comfort
Relieves pressure points
Available in different sizes
Supportive and comfortable
Promotes restful sleep
Pros
Relieves pressure points
Comfortable and supportive
Cons
May retain heat for some individuals
8. NEXTGO Mattress - Foldable and Lightweight for Bachelor
The NEXTGO Mattress is designed with a foldable and lightweight construction, making it ideal for bachelors and individuals with a mobile lifestyle. It offers convenience and comfort in a compact package.
Specifications of NEXTGO Mattress - Foldable and Lightweight for Bachelor
Foldable and lightweight
Ideal for bachelors
Comfortable and convenient
Available in different sizes
Suitable for mobile lifestyle
Pros
Convenient for mobile lifestyle
Comfortable and lightweight
Cons
May not provide enough support for some individuals
9. Spineheal Rollable and Foldable Mulitpurpose Mattress
The Spineheal Rollable and Foldable Mulitpurpose Mattress offers versatility and convenience with its rollable and foldable design. It is suitable for various uses and can be easily stored when not in use.
Specifications of Spineheal Rollable and Foldable Mulitpurpose Mattress
Rollable and foldable
Versatile and convenient
Available in different sizes
Suitable for various uses
Easy to store
Pros
Versatile and convenient
Easy to store when not in use
Cons
May be too thin for some individuals
10. Restoria No Disturbance Comfortable Mattress
The Restoria No Disturbance Comfortable Mattress is designed to minimize motion transfer for undisturbed sleep. It offers a comfortable and supportive sleep surface that caters to different sleeping preferences.
Specifications of Restoria No Disturbance Comfortable Mattress
Minimizes motion transfer
Comfortable and supportive
Available in different sizes
Suitable for different sleeping preferences
Promotes undisturbed sleep
Pros
Minimizes motion transfer
Comfortable and supportive
Cons
May lack the firmness some individuals prefer
Comparison Table
Orthopedic Support
Reversible Design
Comfortable and Supportive
WAKE UP INDIA Mattress
Yes
Yes
Yes
COLOFLY Foldable Single Reversible Mattress
No
Yes
Yes
MOROFEEL Comfort Reversible Foldable Mattress
No
Yes
Yes
SPINEHEAL MATTRESS Filled with Cotton Mattress
No
No
Yes
UrbanBed LatexCore Orthopaedic Mattress with UltraFreshTM
Yes
No
Yes
Restolex Active Orthopedic Mattress - Queen
Yes
No
Yes
SleepyCat Memory Foam Mattress
No
No
Yes
NEXTGO Mattress - Foldable and Lightweight for Bachelor
No
Yes
Yes
Spineheal Rollable and Foldable Mulitpurpose Mattress
No
Yes
Yes
Restoria No Disturbance Comfortable Mattress
No
No
Yes
Best value for money:
The COLOFLY Foldable Single Reversible Mattress offers the best value for money with its space-saving design and comfortable construction. It is an ideal choice for individuals looking for a practical and affordable sleeping solution.
Best overall product:
The UrbanBed LatexCore Orthopaedic Mattress with UltraFreshTM stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering superior orthopedic support and hygiene benefits. Its latex core and UltraFreshTM technology make it a top choice for a restful sleep experience.
How to find the best bed mattress for sleeping India:
To find the best bed mattress for sleeping in India, consider factors such as mattress type, firmness, and material. Assess individual preferences for memory foam, latex, or innerspring options. Read customer reviews for insights on comfort and durability. Evaluate trial periods offered by brands and check for certifications ensuring product quality. Ultimately, choose a mattress that aligns with your sleep preferences, providing the utmost comfort and support.
FAQs on best bed mattress for sleeping India
When choosing a mattress, consider factors such as firmness, support, material, size, and special features like orthopedic support or memory foam.
The mattresses are available in various sizes, including single, queen, and customized sizes to suit different bed frames.
Most of the mattresses come with a warranty to ensure quality and customer satisfaction. Check the specific warranty terms for each product.
Many of the mattresses listed are designed to provide orthopedic support and are suitable for individuals with back pain or joint issues.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more