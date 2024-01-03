Best Samsung fully automatic washing machines you can buy: Top 10 picks

Published on Jan 03, 2024 14:34 IST









Samsung is a leading brand in the washing machine industry, known for its innovative technology and reliable performance. When it comes to choosing a fully automatic washing machine, Samsung offers a wide range of models to cater to different needs and preferences. In this article, we will compare and analyze the top 10 Samsung fully automatic washing machines available on the market, helping you make an informed decision based on your requirements and budget.

1. Samsung Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine The Samsung WA70A4002GS/TL Imperial Silver washing machine offers a 7.0 kg capacity and comes with a built-in sink for pre-treating clothes. It features a powerful wash cycle and has a sleek, modern design. Specifications of Samsung Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine 7.0 kg capacity

Built-in sink for pre-treating clothes

Powerful wash cycle

Sleek design

Pros Large capacity

Convenient pre-treating feature Cons May be bulky for smaller spaces

Our Pick Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WA70A4002GS/TL, Imperial Silver, Diamond drum) Get Price from

2. Samsung Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine The Samsung WA70BG4441YY/TL washing machine offers a 7.0 kg capacity and features inverter technology for efficient and quiet operation. It also comes with a hygienic steam cycle for superior cleaning. Specifications of Samsung Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine 7.0 kg capacity

Inverter technology

Hygienic steam cycle

Front loading

Pros Energy-efficient inverter technology

Hygienic steam cycle for superior cleaning Cons Front-loading may require more space

Samsung 7 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology, Digital Inverter, Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA70BG4441YYTL, Lavender Gray) Get Price from

Also read: Fully automatic washing machines for 2023: Compare top brands 3. Samsung Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine The Samsung WW60R20GLMA/TL washing machine offers a 6.0 kg capacity and features a diamond drum design for gentle yet effective cleaning. It also comes with a quick wash program for added convenience. Specifications of Samsung Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine 6.0 kg capacity

Diamond drum design

Quick wash program

Front loading

Pros Gentle yet effective cleaning with diamond drum

Quick wash program for added convenience Cons Smaller capacity may not be suitable for larger families

Samsung 6 kg, 5 star, Digital Inverter Motor, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW60R20GLMA/TL, Hygiene Steam, DA WHITE) Get Price from

4. Samsung Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine with Ecobubble Technology The Samsung WA80BG4441BG/TL washing machine offers an 8.0 kg capacity and features ecobubble technology for efficient cleaning. It also comes with a digital inverter motor for quiet operation. Specifications of Samsung Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine 8.0 kg capacity

Ecobubble technology

Digital inverter motor

Top loading

Pros Efficient cleaning with ecobubble technology

Quiet operation with digital inverter motor Cons May be more expensive due to advanced technology

Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology, Digital Inverter, Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL, Light Gray) Get Price from

5. Samsung Inverter Hygiene Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine The Samsung WW70T4020EE1/TL washing machine offers a 7.0 kg capacity and features inverter technology for energy-efficient operation. It also comes with a hygienic steam cycle for thorough cleaning. Specifications of Samsung Inverter Hygiene Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine 7.0 kg capacity

Inverter technology

Hygienic steam cycle

Front loading

Pros Energy-efficient inverter technology

Thorough cleaning with hygienic steam cycle Cons May have a higher initial cost due to advanced features

Samsung 7 kg, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Motor, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW70T4020EE1TL, Hygiene Steam, White) Get Price from

6. Samsung Inverter Hygiene Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine The Samsung WW80T4040CE1/TL washing machine offers an 8.0 kg capacity and features inverter technology for efficient and quiet operation. It also comes with a hygienic steam cycle for thorough cleaning. Specifications of Samsung Inverter Hygiene Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine 8.0 kg capacity

Inverter technology

Hygienic steam cycle

Front loading

Pros Efficient and quiet operation with inverter technology

Thorough cleaning with hygienic steam cycle Cons May have a higher initial cost due to advanced features

Samsung 8 kg, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Motor, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW80T4040CE1TL, Hygiene Steam, White) Get Price from

Also read: Explore 10 fully automatic and highly efficient washing machines: Top picks for you 7. Samsung Ecobubble Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine The Samsung WA10BG4546BD/TL Versailles Blue washing machine offers a 10.0 kg capacity and features ecobubble technology for efficient cleaning. It also comes with a digital inverter motor for quiet operation. Specifications of Samsung Ecobubble Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine 10.0 kg capacity

Ecobubble technology

Digital inverter motor

Top loading

Pros Efficient cleaning with ecobubble technology

Quiet operation with digital inverter motor Cons May be more expensive due to advanced technology

Samsung 10 Kg 5 Star Wi-Fi Enabled Inverter Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WA10BG4546BDTL Versailles Gray, Ecobubble) ₹ 32,500 13% off ₹ 28,190 from

8. Samsung Control Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine The Samsung WW70T502NAN1/TL washing machine offers a 7.0 kg capacity and features intuitive control for easy operation. It also comes with a hygienic steam cycle for thorough cleaning. Specifications of Samsung Control Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine 7.0 kg capacity

Intuitive control

Hygienic steam cycle

Front loading

Pros Easy operation with intuitive control

Thorough cleaning with hygienic steam cycle Cons May have a higher initial cost due to advanced features

Samsung 7 kg, 5 Star, AI Control, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Motor, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW70T502NAN1TL, Hygiene Steam, Inox) Get Price from

9. Samsung Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine with Ecobubble Technology The Samsung WA70BG4545BG/TL washing machine offers a 7.0 kg capacity and features ecobubble technology for efficient cleaning. It also comes with a digital inverter motor for quiet operation. Specifications of Samsung Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine 7.0 kg capacity

Ecobubble technology

Digital inverter motor

Top loading

Pros Efficient cleaning with ecobubble technology

Quiet operation with digital inverter motor Cons May be more expensive due to advanced technology

Samsung 7 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology with Super Speed, Digital Inverter, Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA70BG4545BGTL, Light Gray) Get Price from

10. Samsung Control Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine The Samsung WW80T504DAB1/TL washing machine offers an 8.0 kg capacity and features intuitive control for easy operation. It also comes with a hygienic steam cycle for thorough cleaning. Specifications of Samsung Control Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine 8.0 kg capacity

Intuitive control

Hygienic steam cycle

Front loading

Pros Easy operation with intuitive control

Thorough cleaning with hygienic steam cycle Cons May have a higher initial cost due to advanced features

Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology, AI Control, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Motor, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW80T504DAB1TL, Hygiene Steam, Black Caviar) Get Price from

Comparison Table

Product Capacity Technology Control Samsung Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine 7.0 kg Built-in sink for pre-treating clothes NA Samsung Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine 7.0 kg Hygienic steam cycle NA Samsung Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine 6.0 kg Diamond drum design Quick wash program Samsung Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine with Ecobubble Technology 8.0 kg Ecobubble technology NA Samsung Inverter Hygiene Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine 7.0 kg Hygienic steam cycle NA Samsung Inverter Hygiene Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine 8.0 kg Hygienic steam cycle NA Samsung Ecobubble Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine 10.0 kg Ecobubble technology NA Samsung Control Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine 7.0 kg Hygienic steam cycle NA Samsung Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine with Ecobubble Technology 7.0 kg Ecobubble technology NA Samsung Control Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine 8.0 kg Hygienic steam cycle NA

Best value for money: The Samsung WW60R20GLMA/TL Front Loading Washing Machine offers the best value for money with its 6.0 kg capacity, diamond drum design, and quick wash program. It provides efficient and convenient washing at an affordable price point.

Best overall product: The Samsung WA70BG4545BG/TL Top Loading Washing Machine with Ecobubble Technology stands out as the best overall product with its 7.0 kg capacity, ecobubble technology, and digital inverter motor. It offers advanced features for superior cleaning performance.

How to find the perfect samsung fully automatic washing machine: The Samsung WA70BG4545BG/TL Top Loading Washing Machine with Ecobubble Technology stands out as the best overall product with its 7.0 kg capacity, ecobubble technology, and digital inverter motor. It offers advanced features for superior cleaning performance.

FAQs on samsung fully automatic washing machine What is the average price of a Samsung fully automatic washing machine? The average price of a Samsung fully automatic washing machine ranges from Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 40,000, depending on the capacity and features. Does inverter technology make a difference in washing machine performance? Yes, inverter technology ensures energy-efficient and quiet operation, making it a valuable feature in a washing machine. What is the capacity suitable for a family of 4-5 members? For a family of 4-5 members, a washing machine with a capacity of 7.0 kg to 8.0 kg is recommended for efficient laundry. How does ecobubble technology work in washing machines? Ecobubble technology creates a powerful yet gentle foam that penetrates fabric faster, allowing for efficient cleaning even in cold water.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.