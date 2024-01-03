Icon
Best Samsung fully automatic washing machines you can buy: Top 10 picks

Published on Jan 03, 2024
best samsung fully automatic washing machines

Samsung is a leading brand in the washing machine industry, known for its innovative technology and reliable performance. When it comes to choosing a fully automatic washing machine, Samsung offers a wide range of models to cater to different needs and preferences. In this article, we will compare and analyze the top 10 Samsung fully automatic washing machines available on the market, helping you make an informed decision based on your requirements and budget.

1. Samsung Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

The Samsung WA70A4002GS/TL Imperial Silver washing machine offers a 7.0 kg capacity and comes with a built-in sink for pre-treating clothes. It features a powerful wash cycle and has a sleek, modern design.

Specifications of Samsung Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

  • 7.0 kg capacity
  • Built-in sink for pre-treating clothes
  • Powerful wash cycle
  • Sleek design

Pros

  • Large capacity
  • Convenient pre-treating feature

Cons

  • May be bulky for smaller spaces
Our Pick cellpic

Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WA70A4002GS/TL, Imperial Silver, Diamond drum)

2. Samsung Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

The Samsung WA70BG4441YY/TL washing machine offers a 7.0 kg capacity and features inverter technology for efficient and quiet operation. It also comes with a hygienic steam cycle for superior cleaning.

Specifications of Samsung Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

  • 7.0 kg capacity
  • Inverter technology
  • Hygienic steam cycle
  • Front loading

Pros

  • Energy-efficient inverter technology
  • Hygienic steam cycle for superior cleaning

Cons

  • Front-loading may require more space
cellpic

Samsung 7 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology, Digital Inverter, Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA70BG4441YYTL, Lavender Gray)

3. Samsung Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

The Samsung WW60R20GLMA/TL washing machine offers a 6.0 kg capacity and features a diamond drum design for gentle yet effective cleaning. It also comes with a quick wash program for added convenience.

Specifications of Samsung Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

  • 6.0 kg capacity
  • Diamond drum design
  • Quick wash program
  • Front loading

Pros

  • Gentle yet effective cleaning with diamond drum
  • Quick wash program for added convenience

Cons

  • Smaller capacity may not be suitable for larger families
cellpic

Samsung 6 kg, 5 star, Digital Inverter Motor, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW60R20GLMA/TL, Hygiene Steam, DA WHITE)

4. Samsung Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine with Ecobubble Technology

The Samsung WA80BG4441BG/TL washing machine offers an 8.0 kg capacity and features ecobubble technology for efficient cleaning. It also comes with a digital inverter motor for quiet operation.

Specifications of Samsung Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

  • 8.0 kg capacity
  • Ecobubble technology
  • Digital inverter motor
  • Top loading

Pros

  • Efficient cleaning with ecobubble technology
  • Quiet operation with digital inverter motor

Cons

  • May be more expensive due to advanced technology
cellpic

Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology, Digital Inverter, Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL, Light Gray)

5. Samsung Inverter Hygiene Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

The Samsung WW70T4020EE1/TL washing machine offers a 7.0 kg capacity and features inverter technology for energy-efficient operation. It also comes with a hygienic steam cycle for thorough cleaning.

Specifications of Samsung Inverter Hygiene Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

  • 7.0 kg capacity
  • Inverter technology
  • Hygienic steam cycle
  • Front loading

Pros

  • Energy-efficient inverter technology
  • Thorough cleaning with hygienic steam cycle

Cons

  • May have a higher initial cost due to advanced features
cellpic

Samsung 7 kg, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Motor, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW70T4020EE1TL, Hygiene Steam, White)

6. Samsung Inverter Hygiene Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

The Samsung WW80T4040CE1/TL washing machine offers an 8.0 kg capacity and features inverter technology for efficient and quiet operation. It also comes with a hygienic steam cycle for thorough cleaning.

Specifications of Samsung Inverter Hygiene Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

  • 8.0 kg capacity
  • Inverter technology
  • Hygienic steam cycle
  • Front loading

Pros

  • Efficient and quiet operation with inverter technology
  • Thorough cleaning with hygienic steam cycle

Cons

  • May have a higher initial cost due to advanced features
cellpic

Samsung 8 kg, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Motor, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW80T4040CE1TL, Hygiene Steam, White)

7. Samsung Ecobubble Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

The Samsung WA10BG4546BD/TL Versailles Blue washing machine offers a 10.0 kg capacity and features ecobubble technology for efficient cleaning. It also comes with a digital inverter motor for quiet operation.

Specifications of Samsung Ecobubble Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

  • 10.0 kg capacity
  • Ecobubble technology
  • Digital inverter motor
  • Top loading

Pros

  • Efficient cleaning with ecobubble technology
  • Quiet operation with digital inverter motor

Cons

  • May be more expensive due to advanced technology
cellpic

Samsung 10 Kg 5 Star Wi-Fi Enabled Inverter Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WA10BG4546BDTL Versailles Gray, Ecobubble)

₹ 32,500 13% off

8. Samsung Control Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

The Samsung WW70T502NAN1/TL washing machine offers a 7.0 kg capacity and features intuitive control for easy operation. It also comes with a hygienic steam cycle for thorough cleaning.

Specifications of Samsung Control Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

  • 7.0 kg capacity
  • Intuitive control
  • Hygienic steam cycle
  • Front loading

Pros

  • Easy operation with intuitive control
  • Thorough cleaning with hygienic steam cycle

Cons

  • May have a higher initial cost due to advanced features
cellpic

Samsung 7 kg, 5 Star, AI Control, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Motor, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW70T502NAN1TL, Hygiene Steam, Inox)

9. Samsung Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine with Ecobubble Technology

The Samsung WA70BG4545BG/TL washing machine offers a 7.0 kg capacity and features ecobubble technology for efficient cleaning. It also comes with a digital inverter motor for quiet operation.

Specifications of Samsung Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

  • 7.0 kg capacity
  • Ecobubble technology
  • Digital inverter motor
  • Top loading

Pros

  • Efficient cleaning with ecobubble technology
  • Quiet operation with digital inverter motor

Cons

  • May be more expensive due to advanced technology
cellpic

Samsung 7 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology with Super Speed, Digital Inverter, Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA70BG4545BGTL, Light Gray)

10. Samsung Control Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

The Samsung WW80T504DAB1/TL washing machine offers an 8.0 kg capacity and features intuitive control for easy operation. It also comes with a hygienic steam cycle for thorough cleaning.

Specifications of Samsung Control Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

  • 8.0 kg capacity
  • Intuitive control
  • Hygienic steam cycle
  • Front loading

Pros

  • Easy operation with intuitive control
  • Thorough cleaning with hygienic steam cycle

Cons

  • May have a higher initial cost due to advanced features
cellpic

Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology, AI Control, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Motor, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW80T504DAB1TL, Hygiene Steam, Black Caviar)

Comparison Table

ProductCapacityTechnologyControl
Samsung Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine7.0 kgBuilt-in sink for pre-treating clothesNA
Samsung Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine7.0 kgHygienic steam cycleNA
Samsung Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine6.0 kgDiamond drum designQuick wash program
Samsung Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine with Ecobubble Technology8.0 kgEcobubble technologyNA
Samsung Inverter Hygiene Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine7.0 kgHygienic steam cycleNA
Samsung Inverter Hygiene Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine8.0 kgHygienic steam cycleNA
Samsung Ecobubble Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine10.0 kgEcobubble technologyNA
Samsung Control Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine7.0 kgHygienic steam cycleNA
Samsung Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine with Ecobubble Technology7.0 kgEcobubble technologyNA
Samsung Control Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine8.0 kgHygienic steam cycleNA

Best value for money:

The Samsung WW60R20GLMA/TL Front Loading Washing Machine offers the best value for money with its 6.0 kg capacity, diamond drum design, and quick wash program. It provides efficient and convenient washing at an affordable price point.

Best overall product:

The Samsung WA70BG4545BG/TL Top Loading Washing Machine with Ecobubble Technology stands out as the best overall product with its 7.0 kg capacity, ecobubble technology, and digital inverter motor. It offers advanced features for superior cleaning performance.

How to find the perfect samsung fully automatic washing machine:

FAQs on samsung fully automatic washing machine

The average price of a Samsung fully automatic washing machine ranges from Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 40,000, depending on the capacity and features.
Yes, inverter technology ensures energy-efficient and quiet operation, making it a valuable feature in a washing machine.
For a family of 4-5 members, a washing machine with a capacity of 7.0 kg to 8.0 kg is recommended for efficient laundry.
Ecobubble technology creates a powerful yet gentle foam that penetrates fabric faster, allowing for efficient cleaning even in cold water.
