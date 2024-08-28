Icon
Best Safari luggage bags you can buy today: Top 8 spacious and lightweight picks

Discover the top Safari luggage bags available in the market today, and make an informed decision based on the features, pros and cons of each product.

Safari is a renowned brand celebrated for its durable and stylish luggage bags. Whether you're a frequent traveller or gearing up for a holiday, selecting the right luggage can significantly enhance your travel experience. This article delves into the top 8 Safari luggage bags currently on the market, offering a detailed comparison of their features, advantages, and drawbacks. By examining a range of options from hard-sided to soft-sided and materials like polycarbonate to polyester, we'll help you find the perfect fit for your needs.

Safari’s diverse selection ensures there’s a bag to match every traveller’s preferences and requirements. From robust designs ideal for frequent journeys to sleek, stylish options for holiday trips, Safari caters to various demands. Join us as we explore these top picks, enabling you to make an informed choice and travel with confidence and ease.

1. Safari Polycarbonate 55 cms Teal Hardsided Check-in Luggage

The Safari Polycarbonate 55 cms Teal Hardsided Check-in Luggage is a stylish and durable travel companion. With a spacious interior and smooth-rolling wheels, it offers convenience and reliability for your travels.

Pros

  • Stylish design
  • Durable construction
  • Smooth-rolling wheels

Cons

  • May be slightly heavy when fully packed

2. Safari Polycarbonate 65 cms Midnight Blue Hardsided Check-in Luggage

The Safari Polycarbonate 65 cms Midnight Blue Hardsided Check-in Luggage is a sleek and sturdy option for your travel needs. Its spacious interior and secure locking system make it a reliable choice for frequent flyers.

Pros

  • Sleek design
  • Sturdy construction
  • Secure locking system

Cons

  • May show scratches over time

3. Safari Polyester 65 cms Blue Softsided Check-in Luggage

The Safari Polyester 65 cms Blue Softsided Check-in Luggage offers flexibility and ease of use. Its lightweight yet durable construction makes it a great choice for travelers looking for a softsided option.

Pros

  • Lightweight design
  • Flexible and expandable
  • Durable construction

Cons

  • May not be as secure as hardsided options

4. Safari Polypropylene 55 cms Pentagon Hardside Check-in Luggage

The Safari Polypropylene 55 cms Pentagon Hardside Check-in Luggage is a rugged and reliable choice for travelers. Its tough exterior and spacious interior make it ideal for long journeys.

Pros

  • Rugged and durable construction
  • Spacious interior
  • TSA lock for security

Cons

  • May be heavier than other options

The Safari Polycarbonate 55 cms Multicolor Hardsided Check-in Luggage is a vibrant and stylish choice for travelers. Its eye-catching design and sturdy construction make it a standout option for your travels.

Pros

  • Eye-catching design
  • Sturdy construction
  • Convenient handles

Cons

  • May be prone to scuffs and scratches

The Safari Hardside Polycarbonate 65 cms Check-in Luggage offers ample space and durability for your travel needs. Its smooth-rolling wheels and sturdy handles make it a reliable choice for any journey.

Pros

  • Ample space for belongings
  • Durable construction
  • Convenient handling

Cons

  • May be heavier when fully packed

The Safari Polycarbonate 55 cms Teal Hardsided Check-in Luggage offers a blend of style and functionality for travelers. Its attractive design and reliable construction make it a great choice for your trips.

Pros

  • Attractive design
  • Reliable construction
  • Smooth-rolling spinner wheels

Cons

  • May be slightly heavy when fully packed

The Safari Crescent Polycarbonate 65 cms Teal Hardsided Check-in Luggage offers a unique and stylish option for travelers. Its spacious interior and durable construction make it a standout choice for your journeys.

Pros

  • Unique crescent design
  • Durable construction
  • Expandable for added space

Cons

  • May be heavier than other options

Top 4 features of best Safari luggage bags:

Best Safari Luggage BagsSizeMaterialConstructionWheels
Safari Polycarbonate 55 cms Teal Hardsided Check-in Luggage55 cmsPolycarbonateHardsided360-degree spinner
Safari Polycarbonate 65 cms Midnight Blue Hardsided Check-in Luggage65 cmsPolycarbonateHardsidedSecure locking system
Safari Polyester 65 cms Blue Softsided Check-in Luggage65 cmsPolyesterSoftsidedExpandable
Safari Polypropylene 55 cms Pentagon Hardside Check-in Luggage55 cmsPolypropyleneHardsideTSA lock
Safari Polycarbonate 55 cms Multicolor Hardsided Check-in Luggage55 cmsPolycarbonateHardsidedSturdy handles
Safari Hardside Polycarbonate 65 cms Check-in Luggage65 cmsPolycarbonateHardsidedSmooth-rolling wheels
Safari Polycarbonate 55 cms Teal Hardsided Check-in Luggage55 cmsPolycarbonateHardsided360-degree spinner
Safari Crescent Polycarbonate 65 cms Teal Hardsided Check-in Luggage65 cmsPolycarbonateHardsidedExpandable

Best value for money Safari luggage bag:

The Safari Polyester 65 cms Blue Softsided Check-in Luggage offers great value for money with its lightweight yet durable construction. It provides flexibility and ample space for your belongings, making it an ideal choice for budget-conscious travelers.

Best overall Safari luggage bag:

The Safari Polypropylene 55 cms Pentagon Hardside Check-in Luggage stands out as the best overall product with its rugged construction, spacious interior, and TSA lock for security. It offers the perfect blend of durability and reliability for any journey.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best Safari luggage bags:

Durability: Consider the material of the luggage bag. Polycarbonate offers robustness, while polyester provides flexibility. Ensure the bag can withstand the rigours of travel.

Size and capacity: Choose a size that fits your travel needs. A larger bag is ideal for extended trips, while a smaller one suits short getaways.

Weight: Opt for lightweight luggage to avoid extra baggage fees and ease manoeuvrability.

Features: Look for practical features such as expandable compartments, smooth wheels, and secure zippers.

Design: Select a style that matches your preferences, whether you prefer a classic look or modern aesthetics.

FAQs on Safari luggage bag

The price range of Safari luggage bags varies depending on the size, material, and construction. You can find options ranging from budget-friendly to premium choices.
Yes, Safari luggage bags typically come with a warranty to ensure quality and reliability. Be sure to check the warranty details for each specific product.
Yes, Safari luggage bags are designed to meet international travel requirements and are suitable for both domestic and international journeys.
Some key features to consider in a Safari luggage bag include the size, material, construction, security features, and ease of handling. These factors can help you find the right fit for your travel needs.
