Discover the top Safari luggage bags available in the market today, and make an informed decision based on the features, pros and cons of each product.
Safari is a renowned brand celebrated for its durable and stylish luggage bags. Whether you're a frequent traveller or gearing up for a holiday, selecting the right luggage can significantly enhance your travel experience. This article delves into the top 8 Safari luggage bags currently on the market, offering a detailed comparison of their features, advantages, and drawbacks. By examining a range of options from hard-sided to soft-sided and materials like polycarbonate to polyester, we'll help you find the perfect fit for your needs.
Safari’s diverse selection ensures there’s a bag to match every traveller’s preferences and requirements. From robust designs ideal for frequent journeys to sleek, stylish options for holiday trips, Safari caters to various demands. Join us as we explore these top picks, enabling you to make an informed choice and travel with confidence and ease.
The Safari Polycarbonate 55 cms Teal Hardsided Check-in Luggage is a stylish and durable travel companion. With a spacious interior and smooth-rolling wheels, it offers convenience and reliability for your travels.
Pros
Stylish design
Durable construction
Smooth-rolling wheels
Cons
May be slightly heavy when fully packed
2. Safari Polycarbonate 65 cms Midnight Blue Hardsided Check-in Luggage
The Safari Polycarbonate 65 cms Midnight Blue Hardsided Check-in Luggage is a sleek and sturdy option for your travel needs. Its spacious interior and secure locking system make it a reliable choice for frequent flyers.
Pros
Sleek design
Sturdy construction
Secure locking system
Cons
May show scratches over time
3. Safari Polyester 65 cms Blue Softsided Check-in Luggage
The Safari Polyester 65 cms Blue Softsided Check-in Luggage offers flexibility and ease of use. Its lightweight yet durable construction makes it a great choice for travelers looking for a softsided option.
The Safari Polycarbonate 55 cms Multicolor Hardsided Check-in Luggage is a vibrant and stylish choice for travelers. Its eye-catching design and sturdy construction make it a standout option for your travels.
The Safari Hardside Polycarbonate 65 cms Check-in Luggage offers ample space and durability for your travel needs. Its smooth-rolling wheels and sturdy handles make it a reliable choice for any journey.
The Safari Polycarbonate 55 cms Teal Hardsided Check-in Luggage offers a blend of style and functionality for travelers. Its attractive design and reliable construction make it a great choice for your trips.
The Safari Crescent Polycarbonate 65 cms Teal Hardsided Check-in Luggage offers a unique and stylish option for travelers. Its spacious interior and durable construction make it a standout choice for your journeys.
The Safari Polyester 65 cms Blue Softsided Check-in Luggage offers great value for money with its lightweight yet durable construction. It provides flexibility and ample space for your belongings, making it an ideal choice for budget-conscious travelers.
Best overall Safari luggage bag:
The Safari Polypropylene 55 cms Pentagon Hardside Check-in Luggage stands out as the best overall product with its rugged construction, spacious interior, and TSA lock for security. It offers the perfect blend of durability and reliability for any journey.
Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best Safari luggage bags:
Durability: Consider the material of the luggage bag. Polycarbonate offers robustness, while polyester provides flexibility. Ensure the bag can withstand the rigours of travel.
Size and capacity: Choose a size that fits your travel needs. A larger bag is ideal for extended trips, while a smaller one suits short getaways.
Weight: Opt for lightweight luggage to avoid extra baggage fees and ease manoeuvrability.
Features: Look for practical features such as expandable compartments, smooth wheels, and secure zippers.
Design: Select a style that matches your preferences, whether you prefer a classic look or modern aesthetics.
The price range of Safari luggage bags varies depending on the size, material, and construction. You can find options ranging from budget-friendly to premium choices.
Yes, Safari luggage bags typically come with a warranty to ensure quality and reliability. Be sure to check the warranty details for each specific product.
Yes, Safari luggage bags are designed to meet international travel requirements and are suitable for both domestic and international journeys.
Some key features to consider in a Safari luggage bag include the size, material, construction, security features, and ease of handling. These factors can help you find the right fit for your travel needs.
