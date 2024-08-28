Best Safari luggage bags you can buy today: Top 8 spacious and lightweight picks

Summary: Discover the top Safari luggage bags available in the market today, and make an informed decision based on the features, pros and cons of each product.

Safari is a renowned brand celebrated for its durable and stylish luggage bags. Whether you're a frequent traveller or gearing up for a holiday, selecting the right luggage can significantly enhance your travel experience. This article delves into the top 8 Safari luggage bags currently on the market, offering a detailed comparison of their features, advantages, and drawbacks. By examining a range of options from hard-sided to soft-sided and materials like polycarbonate to polyester, we'll help you find the perfect fit for your needs. Safari’s diverse selection ensures there’s a bag to match every traveller’s preferences and requirements. From robust designs ideal for frequent journeys to sleek, stylish options for holiday trips, Safari caters to various demands. Join us as we explore these top picks, enabling you to make an informed choice and travel with confidence and ease.

1. Safari Polycarbonate 55 cms Teal Hardsided Check-in Luggage

The Safari Polycarbonate 55 cms Teal Hardsided Check-in Luggage is a stylish and durable travel companion. With a spacious interior and smooth-rolling wheels, it offers convenience and reliability for your travels.

Pros Stylish design

Durable construction

Smooth-rolling wheels Cons May be slightly heavy when fully packed

2. Safari Polycarbonate 65 cms Midnight Blue Hardsided Check-in Luggage

The Safari Polycarbonate 65 cms Midnight Blue Hardsided Check-in Luggage is a sleek and sturdy option for your travel needs. Its spacious interior and secure locking system make it a reliable choice for frequent flyers.

Pros Sleek design

Sturdy construction

Secure locking system Cons May show scratches over time

3. Safari Polyester 65 cms Blue Softsided Check-in Luggage

The Safari Polyester 65 cms Blue Softsided Check-in Luggage offers flexibility and ease of use. Its lightweight yet durable construction makes it a great choice for travelers looking for a softsided option.

Pros Lightweight design

Flexible and expandable

Durable construction Cons May not be as secure as hardsided options

4. Safari Polypropylene 55 cms Pentagon Hardside Check-in Luggage

The Safari Polypropylene 55 cms Pentagon Hardside Check-in Luggage is a rugged and reliable choice for travelers. Its tough exterior and spacious interior make it ideal for long journeys.

Pros Rugged and durable construction

Spacious interior

TSA lock for security Cons May be heavier than other options

The Safari Polycarbonate 55 cms Multicolor Hardsided Check-in Luggage is a vibrant and stylish choice for travelers. Its eye-catching design and sturdy construction make it a standout option for your travels.

Pros Eye-catching design

Sturdy construction

Convenient handles Cons May be prone to scuffs and scratches

The Safari Hardside Polycarbonate 65 cms Check-in Luggage offers ample space and durability for your travel needs. Its smooth-rolling wheels and sturdy handles make it a reliable choice for any journey.

Pros Ample space for belongings

Durable construction

Convenient handling Cons May be heavier when fully packed

The Safari Polycarbonate 55 cms Teal Hardsided Check-in Luggage offers a blend of style and functionality for travelers. Its attractive design and reliable construction make it a great choice for your trips.

Pros Attractive design

Reliable construction

Smooth-rolling spinner wheels Cons May be slightly heavy when fully packed

The Safari Crescent Polycarbonate 65 cms Teal Hardsided Check-in Luggage offers a unique and stylish option for travelers. Its spacious interior and durable construction make it a standout choice for your journeys.

Pros Unique crescent design

Durable construction

Expandable for added space Cons May be heavier than other options

Top 4 features of best Safari luggage bags:

Best Safari Luggage Bags Size Material Construction Wheels Safari Polycarbonate 55 cms Teal Hardsided Check-in Luggage 55 cms Polycarbonate Hardsided 360-degree spinner Safari Polycarbonate 65 cms Midnight Blue Hardsided Check-in Luggage 65 cms Polycarbonate Hardsided Secure locking system Safari Polyester 65 cms Blue Softsided Check-in Luggage 65 cms Polyester Softsided Expandable Safari Polypropylene 55 cms Pentagon Hardside Check-in Luggage 55 cms Polypropylene Hardside TSA lock Safari Polycarbonate 55 cms Multicolor Hardsided Check-in Luggage 55 cms Polycarbonate Hardsided Sturdy handles Safari Hardside Polycarbonate 65 cms Check-in Luggage 65 cms Polycarbonate Hardsided Smooth-rolling wheels Safari Polycarbonate 55 cms Teal Hardsided Check-in Luggage 55 cms Polycarbonate Hardsided 360-degree spinner Safari Crescent Polycarbonate 65 cms Teal Hardsided Check-in Luggage 65 cms Polycarbonate Hardsided Expandable

Best value for money Safari luggage bag: The Safari Polyester 65 cms Blue Softsided Check-in Luggage offers great value for money with its lightweight yet durable construction. It provides flexibility and ample space for your belongings, making it an ideal choice for budget-conscious travelers.

Best overall Safari luggage bag: The Safari Polypropylene 55 cms Pentagon Hardside Check-in Luggage stands out as the best overall product with its rugged construction, spacious interior, and TSA lock for security. It offers the perfect blend of durability and reliability for any journey.

FAQs on Safari luggage bag What is the price range of Safari luggage bags? The price range of Safari luggage bags varies depending on the size, material, and construction. You can find options ranging from budget-friendly to premium choices. Do Safari luggage bags come with a warranty? Yes, Safari luggage bags typically come with a warranty to ensure quality and reliability. Be sure to check the warranty details for each specific product. Are Safari luggage bags suitable for international travel? Yes, Safari luggage bags are designed to meet international travel requirements and are suitable for both domestic and international journeys. What are the key features to look for in a Safari luggage bag? Some key features to consider in a Safari luggage bag include the size, material, construction, security features, and ease of handling. These factors can help you find the right fit for your travel needs.

