Enjoy crystal clear calls with 8 best wired earphones with mic in India

Published on Jan 29, 2024 03:45 IST By: Affiliate Desk









Summary: The best wired earphones with mic in India offer impeccable sound quality, reliable connectivity, and hands-free convenience. Ideal for calls and immersive audio experiences, these earphones boast durability and comfort for a seamless wired listening experience. Read More Read Less

In a world of wireless technology, wired earphones with mic still hold a special place for their reliability and consistent high-quality sound. Whether you are a music enthusiast, a gamer, or someone who makes frequent calls, a good pair of wired earphones can enhance your overall audio experience. In this article, we have curated a list of the top 10 wired earphones with mic in India, highlighting their key features, pros, and cons to help you choose the best one for your needs.

1. Mivi Earphones

The Mivi Earphones are designed for powerful bass and tangle-free usage. With a 3.5mm jack and a length of 1.2 meters, they offer a comfortable and convenient listening experience.

Pros Powerful bass

Tangle-free design Cons Short cable length

2. KZ EDX PRO Headphones

The KZ EDX PRO Headphones feature detachable cables and high-quality sound output. With a comfortable fit and durable build, they are ideal for daily use.

Pros Detachable cables

High-quality sound Cons Slightly bulky

Also read: Best wired earphones in India: 10 top-rated earphones you must consider buying 3. JBL C100SI Ear Headphones

The JBL C100SI Ear Headphones deliver signature JBL sound with deep bass and noise isolation. They are lightweight and come with a one-button universal remote with mic.

Pros Signature JBL sound

Noise isolation Cons Average build quality

4. boAt BassHeads 152

The boAt BassHeads 152 earphones feature a secure braided cable and dynamic 10mm drivers for immersive sound. They also come with an in-line microphone for hands-free calling.

Pros Secure braided cable

Immersive sound Cons Limited color options

5. Zebronics Zeb-Bro Earphones

The Zebronics Zeb-Bro Earphones are compatible with a wide range of devices and come with a comfortable fit. They also feature a 3.5mm jack and a stylish design.

Pros Wide device compatibility

Comfortable fit Cons Average sound quality

6. PHILIPS TAE1126 Headphone

The PHILIPS TAE1126 Headphone delivers clear and powerful sound with a comfortable on-ear design. It is compatible with a wide range of devices and offers a great audio experience.

Pros Clear and powerful sound

Comfortable design Cons Slightly heavy

Also read: Best headphones under ₹ 3,000: A go-to guide 7. realme Buds Wired Earphones

The realme Buds Wired Earphones come with a built-in HD microphone and powerful bass-driven sound. They are lightweight and offer a comfortable fit for extended use.

Pros Built-in HD microphone

Powerful bass Cons Limited color options

8. Mi Earphone Basic

The Mi Earphone Basic offers ultra-deep bass and a 90-degree L-shape connector for a durable and tangle-free experience. It also comes with a built-in microphone for clear calls.

Pros Ultra-deep bass

Durable design Cons Limited color options

Comparison Table

Features Mivi Earphones KZ EDX PRO Headphones JBL C100SI Ear Headphones boAt BassHeads 152 Zebronics Zeb-Bro Earphones PHILIPS TAE1126 Headphone realme Buds Wired Earphones Mi Earphone Basic Powerful Bass Yes No Yes Yes No Yes Yes Yes Tangle-free Design Yes No No No No No No Yes Detachable Cables No Yes No No No No No No

Best value for money: The Mi Earphone Basic offers the best value for money with its ultra-deep bass, durable design, and built-in microphone for clear calls. It is a versatile and budget-friendly choice for everyday use.

Best overall product: The boAt BassHeads 152 stands out as the best overall product in this category, with its secure braided cable, dynamic 10mm drivers for immersive sound, and in-line microphone for hands-free calling. It offers a premium audio experience at an affordable price.

How to find the perfect wired earphones with mic: To find the perfect wired earphones with a mic, prioritize factors like sound quality, comfort, and durability. Check for tangle-free cables and in-line microphone features. Read customer reviews and expert opinions for insights into performance. Verify compatibility with your devices and assess the brand's reputation. Consider additional features like noise isolation and secure-fit designs. Testing in-store or opting for brands with reliable return policies ensures satisfaction with your wired earphones' sound, comfort, and functionality.

FAQs on wired earphones with mic Are these earphones compatible with all devices? Yes, most of the earphones listed are compatible with a wide range of devices, including smartphones, laptops, and tablets, with a 3.5mm jack. Do these earphones have a built-in microphone? Yes, all the listed earphones come with a built-in microphone for hands-free calling and voice commands. What is the cable length of these earphones? The cable length varies for each earphone, ranging from 1.2 meters to 1.25 meters, offering a comfortable and convenient listening experience. Do these earphones offer noise isolation? Yes, some of the earphones provide noise isolation, enhancing the overall audio experience by minimizing external sound interference.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

