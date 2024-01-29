Enjoy crystal clear calls with 8 best wired earphones with mic in India
Published on Jan 29, 2024 03:45 IST
By: Affiliate Desk
The best wired earphones with mic in India offer impeccable sound quality, reliable connectivity, and hands-free convenience. Ideal for calls and immersive audio experiences, these earphones boast durability and comfort for a seamless wired listening experience. Read More
In a world of wireless technology, wired earphones with mic still hold a special place for their reliability and consistent high-quality sound. Whether you are a music enthusiast, a gamer, or someone who makes frequent calls, a good pair of wired earphones can enhance your overall audio experience. In this article, we have curated a list of the top 10 wired earphones with mic in India, highlighting their key features, pros, and cons to help you choose the best one for your needs.
1. Mivi Earphones
The Mivi Earphones are designed for powerful bass and tangle-free usage. With a 3.5mm jack and a length of 1.2 meters, they offer a comfortable and convenient listening experience.
Pros
Powerful bass
Tangle-free design
Cons
Short cable length
2. KZ EDX PRO Headphones
The KZ EDX PRO Headphones feature detachable cables and high-quality sound output. With a comfortable fit and durable build, they are ideal for daily use.
The realme Buds Wired Earphones come with a built-in HD microphone and powerful bass-driven sound. They are lightweight and offer a comfortable fit for extended use.
Pros
Built-in HD microphone
Powerful bass
Cons
Limited color options
8. Mi Earphone Basic
The Mi Earphone Basic offers ultra-deep bass and a 90-degree L-shape connector for a durable and tangle-free experience. It also comes with a built-in microphone for clear calls.
Pros
Ultra-deep bass
Durable design
Cons
Limited color options
Comparison Table
Features
Mivi Earphones
KZ EDX PRO Headphones
JBL C100SI Ear Headphones
boAt BassHeads 152
Zebronics Zeb-Bro Earphones
PHILIPS TAE1126 Headphone
realme Buds Wired Earphones
Mi Earphone Basic
Powerful Bass
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Yes
Tangle-free Design
Yes
No
No
No
No
No
No
Yes
Detachable Cables
No
Yes
No
No
No
No
No
No
Best value for money:
The Mi Earphone Basic offers the best value for money with its ultra-deep bass, durable design, and built-in microphone for clear calls. It is a versatile and budget-friendly choice for everyday use.
Best overall product:
The boAt BassHeads 152 stands out as the best overall product in this category, with its secure braided cable, dynamic 10mm drivers for immersive sound, and in-line microphone for hands-free calling. It offers a premium audio experience at an affordable price.
How to find the perfect wired earphones with mic:
To find the perfect wired earphones with a mic, prioritize factors like sound quality, comfort, and durability. Check for tangle-free cables and in-line microphone features. Read customer reviews and expert opinions for insights into performance. Verify compatibility with your devices and assess the brand's reputation. Consider additional features like noise isolation and secure-fit designs. Testing in-store or opting for brands with reliable return policies ensures satisfaction with your wired earphones' sound, comfort, and functionality.
FAQs on wired earphones with mic
Yes, most of the earphones listed are compatible with a wide range of devices, including smartphones, laptops, and tablets, with a 3.5mm jack.
Yes, all the listed earphones come with a built-in microphone for hands-free calling and voice commands.
The cable length varies for each earphone, ranging from 1.2 meters to 1.25 meters, offering a comfortable and convenient listening experience.
Yes, some of the earphones provide noise isolation, enhancing the overall audio experience by minimizing external sound interference.
