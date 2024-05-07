Best Voltas coolers: 7 options to buy the perfect one to beat summer heat

Summary: Discover the top 10 Voltas coolers available, compare their features, and find the perfect one to suit your needs and budget.

When it comes to beating the heat in India, Voltas coolers are a popular choice for many households. With a wide range of options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. In this article, we have curated a list of the 10 best Voltas coolers available on Amazon, and compared their features and specifications to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for a desert cooler, a personal cooler, or a tower cooler, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect Voltas cooler for your home.

1. Voltas JetMax 54L Desert Cooler

The Voltas JetMax 54L Desert Cooler is a powerful air cooler suitable for large rooms or outdoor spaces. With a 54-liter water tank capacity, it provides efficient cooling for extended periods. Equipped with a durable cooling pad, this cooler ensures effective cooling even in the hottest weather. The air throw range of 60 feet and the powerful air delivery of 4200 m3/h make it an ideal choice for larger spaces.

Pros Suitable for large rooms

Efficient cooling even in hot weather Cons Large size may not be suitable for smaller spaces

2. Voltas Air Cooler Grand 52

The Voltas Air Cooler Grand 52 is a versatile cooler suitable for medium-sized rooms or outdoor areas. With a 52-liter water tank capacity, it offers efficient and uniform cooling for extended periods. The cooler features a powerful fan and durable cooling pads, ensuring effective cooling even in high temperatures. The air throw range of 52 feet and the powerful air delivery of 3300 m3/h make it suitable for medium-sized spaces.

Pros Versatile and suitable for medium-sized rooms

Uniform cooling for extended periods Cons May not be suitable for very large spaces

3. Voltas JetMax Desert Cooler White

The Voltas JetMax Desert Cooler in White is a stylish and efficient air cooler suitable for medium to large rooms. With a 54-liter water tank capacity, it provides powerful and uniform cooling for extended periods. Equipped with durable cooling pads and a powerful fan, this cooler ensures effective cooling even in the hottest weather. The air throw range of 60 feet and the powerful air delivery of 4200 m3/h make it suitable for medium to large spaces.

Pros Stylish design

Powerful and uniform cooling Cons May not be suitable for very large spaces

Also read: Best coolers you can buy today: 10 top-rated cooler brands of 2024 4. Voltas JetMax 70T Desert Coolers

The Voltas JetMax 70T Desert Cooler is a robust and high-capacity air cooler suitable for large rooms or outdoor spaces. With a 70-liter water tank capacity, it provides powerful and efficient cooling for extended periods. Equipped with durable cooling pads and a powerful fan, this cooler ensures effective cooling even in extreme temperatures. The air throw range of 70 feet and the powerful air delivery of 4800 m3/h make it an ideal choice for large spaces.

Pros Robust and high-capacity cooling

Suitable for large rooms or outdoor areas Cons Large size may not be suitable for smaller spaces

5. Voltas Protection cooling technology Settings

The Voltas Protection cooling technology Settings cooler is a sleek and efficient air cooler suitable for small to medium-sized rooms. With a 20-liter water tank capacity, it offers efficient and uniform cooling for smaller spaces. Equipped with durable cooling pads and a powerful fan, this cooler ensures effective cooling even in moderate temperatures. The air throw range of 40 feet and the powerful air delivery of 2500 m3/h make it suitable for small to medium-sized rooms.

Pros Sleek and efficient design

Suitable for small to medium-sized rooms Cons May not be suitable for very large spaces

Also read: Best Kenstar coolers: Uncover 8 exceptional choices for ultimate room comfort 6. Voltas Cooler JetMax 90 White

The Voltas Cooler JetMax 90 in White is a powerful and stylish air cooler suitable for large rooms or outdoor spaces. With a 90-liter water tank capacity, it provides powerful and efficient cooling for extended periods. Equipped with durable cooling pads and a powerful fan, this cooler ensures effective cooling even in extreme temperatures. The air throw range of 80 feet and the powerful air delivery of 5500 m3/h make it an ideal choice for large spaces.

Pros Powerful and stylish design

Ideal for large rooms or outdoor areas Cons Large size may not be suitable for smaller spaces

Also read: Top 10 air coolers for affordable cooling: Buying guide 7. Voltas Cooler Windsor White 4810195

The Voltas Cooler Windsor in White 4810195 is an elegant and efficient air cooler suitable for small to medium-sized rooms. With a 20-liter water tank capacity, it offers efficient and uniform cooling for smaller spaces. Equipped with durable cooling pads and a powerful fan, this cooler ensures effective cooling even in moderate temperatures. The air throw range of 40 feet and the powerful air delivery of 2500 m3/h make it suitable for small to medium-sized rooms.

Pros Elegant and efficient design

Suitable for small to medium-sized rooms Cons May not be suitable for very large spaces

Voltas cooler Top Features Comparison:

Product Name Air Delivery (m3/h) Water Tank Capacity (Liters) Air Throw Range (feet) Cooling Pads Fan Type Voltas JetMax 54L Desert Cooler 4200 54 60 Durable cooling pads Powerful fan Voltas Air Cooler Grand 52 3300 52 52 Durable cooling pads Powerful fan Voltas JetMax Desert Cooler White 4200 54 60 Durable cooling pads Powerful fan Voltas JetMax 70T Desert Coolers 4800 70 70 Durable cooling pads Powerful fan Voltas Protection cooling technology Settings 2500 20 40 Durable cooling pads Powerful fan Voltas Cooler JetMax 90 White 5500 90 80 Durable cooling pads Powerful fan Voltas Cooler Windsor White 4810195 2500 20 40 Durable cooling pads Powerful fan

Best value for money: Voltas Air Cooler Grand 52 The Voltas Air Cooler Grand 52 is the best value for money option, offering efficient and uniform cooling for medium-sized rooms or outdoor areas at a reasonable price. With a 52-liter water tank capacity and a powerful air delivery of 3300 m3/h, it provides excellent cooling performance without breaking the bank.

Best overall product: Voltas JetMax 54L Desert Cooler The Voltas JetMax 54L Desert Cooler is the best overall product in the category. Engineered with advanced technology, this cooler boasts a large 54-liter water tank capacity, ensuring continuous cooling for extended periods. Its powerful air delivery system, combined with efficient honeycomb cooling pads, provides rapid and effective cooling, making it ideal for large living spaces and commercial areas. Equipped with a range of convenient features such as a remote control, adjustable fan speeds, and a timer function, the Voltas JetMax offers unparalleled convenience and customization.

Also read: Air coolers under ₹ 10,000: Just as effective as ACs but far more affordable How to find the perfect Voltas cooler: When choosing the perfect Voltas cooler, consider the size of the room or outdoor area, the water tank capacity, the air delivery, and the air throw range. Additionally, weigh the pros and cons of each product to find the one that best suits your needs. Whether you're looking for a cooler for a small room or a large outdoor space, there's a Voltas cooler that's perfect for you.

FAQs on Voltas cooler What is the average price range of Voltas coolers? The average price range of Voltas coolers varies depending on the size, capacity, and features. Generally, Voltas coolers are available in the range of Rs. 7,000 to Rs. 20,000. What are the key features to consider when buying a Voltas cooler? When buying a Voltas cooler, consider the water tank capacity, air delivery, air throw range, cooling pads, and fan type. These features determine the cooling efficiency and suitability for different room sizes. Are Voltas coolers energy-efficient? Yes, Voltas coolers are designed to be energy-efficient, providing effective cooling while consuming minimal power. Look for models with energy-saving features for more efficiency. What is the warranty period for Voltas coolers? The warranty period for Voltas coolers varies by model and can range from 1 year to 5 years. Check the specific warranty details for each product before making a purchase.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

