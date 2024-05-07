Discover the top 10 Voltas coolers available, compare their features, and find the perfect one to suit your needs and budget.
When it comes to beating the heat in India, Voltas coolers are a popular choice for many households. With a wide range of options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. In this article, we have curated a list of the 10 best Voltas coolers available on Amazon, and compared their features and specifications to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for a desert cooler, a personal cooler, or a tower cooler, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect Voltas cooler for your home.
1. Voltas JetMax 54L Desert Cooler
The Voltas JetMax 54L Desert Cooler is a powerful air cooler suitable for large rooms or outdoor spaces. With a 54-liter water tank capacity, it provides efficient cooling for extended periods. Equipped with a durable cooling pad, this cooler ensures effective cooling even in the hottest weather. The air throw range of 60 feet and the powerful air delivery of 4200 m3/h make it an ideal choice for larger spaces.
Pros
Suitable for large rooms
Efficient cooling even in hot weather
Cons
Large size may not be suitable for smaller spaces
2. Voltas Air Cooler Grand 52
The Voltas Air Cooler Grand 52 is a versatile cooler suitable for medium-sized rooms or outdoor areas. With a 52-liter water tank capacity, it offers efficient and uniform cooling for extended periods. The cooler features a powerful fan and durable cooling pads, ensuring effective cooling even in high temperatures. The air throw range of 52 feet and the powerful air delivery of 3300 m3/h make it suitable for medium-sized spaces.
Pros
Versatile and suitable for medium-sized rooms
Uniform cooling for extended periods
Cons
May not be suitable for very large spaces
3. Voltas JetMax Desert Cooler White
The Voltas JetMax Desert Cooler in White is a stylish and efficient air cooler suitable for medium to large rooms. With a 54-liter water tank capacity, it provides powerful and uniform cooling for extended periods. Equipped with durable cooling pads and a powerful fan, this cooler ensures effective cooling even in the hottest weather. The air throw range of 60 feet and the powerful air delivery of 4200 m3/h make it suitable for medium to large spaces.
The Voltas JetMax 70T Desert Cooler is a robust and high-capacity air cooler suitable for large rooms or outdoor spaces. With a 70-liter water tank capacity, it provides powerful and efficient cooling for extended periods. Equipped with durable cooling pads and a powerful fan, this cooler ensures effective cooling even in extreme temperatures. The air throw range of 70 feet and the powerful air delivery of 4800 m3/h make it an ideal choice for large spaces.
Pros
Robust and high-capacity cooling
Suitable for large rooms or outdoor areas
Cons
Large size may not be suitable for smaller spaces
5. Voltas Protection cooling technology Settings
The Voltas Protection cooling technology Settings cooler is a sleek and efficient air cooler suitable for small to medium-sized rooms. With a 20-liter water tank capacity, it offers efficient and uniform cooling for smaller spaces. Equipped with durable cooling pads and a powerful fan, this cooler ensures effective cooling even in moderate temperatures. The air throw range of 40 feet and the powerful air delivery of 2500 m3/h make it suitable for small to medium-sized rooms.
The Voltas Cooler JetMax 90 in White is a powerful and stylish air cooler suitable for large rooms or outdoor spaces. With a 90-liter water tank capacity, it provides powerful and efficient cooling for extended periods. Equipped with durable cooling pads and a powerful fan, this cooler ensures effective cooling even in extreme temperatures. The air throw range of 80 feet and the powerful air delivery of 5500 m3/h make it an ideal choice for large spaces.
The Voltas Cooler Windsor in White 4810195 is an elegant and efficient air cooler suitable for small to medium-sized rooms. With a 20-liter water tank capacity, it offers efficient and uniform cooling for smaller spaces. Equipped with durable cooling pads and a powerful fan, this cooler ensures effective cooling even in moderate temperatures. The air throw range of 40 feet and the powerful air delivery of 2500 m3/h make it suitable for small to medium-sized rooms.
The Voltas Air Cooler Grand 52 is the best value for money option, offering efficient and uniform cooling for medium-sized rooms or outdoor areas at a reasonable price. With a 52-liter water tank capacity and a powerful air delivery of 3300 m3/h, it provides excellent cooling performance without breaking the bank.
The Voltas JetMax 54L Desert Cooler is the best overall product in the category. Engineered with advanced technology, this cooler boasts a large 54-liter water tank capacity, ensuring continuous cooling for extended periods. Its powerful air delivery system, combined with efficient honeycomb cooling pads, provides rapid and effective cooling, making it ideal for large living spaces and commercial areas. Equipped with a range of convenient features such as a remote control, adjustable fan speeds, and a timer function, the Voltas JetMax offers unparalleled convenience and customization.
When choosing the perfect Voltas cooler, consider the size of the room or outdoor area, the water tank capacity, the air delivery, and the air throw range. Additionally, weigh the pros and cons of each product to find the one that best suits your needs. Whether you're looking for a cooler for a small room or a large outdoor space, there's a Voltas cooler that's perfect for you.
FAQs on Voltas cooler
The average price range of Voltas coolers varies depending on the size, capacity, and features. Generally, Voltas coolers are available in the range of Rs. 7,000 to Rs. 20,000.
When buying a Voltas cooler, consider the water tank capacity, air delivery, air throw range, cooling pads, and fan type. These features determine the cooling efficiency and suitability for different room sizes.
Yes, Voltas coolers are designed to be energy-efficient, providing effective cooling while consuming minimal power. Look for models with energy-saving features for more efficiency.
The warranty period for Voltas coolers varies by model and can range from 1 year to 5 years. Check the specific warranty details for each product before making a purchase.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more