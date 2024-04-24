Best air coolers in India: Top 8 affordable options for every budget

Summary: Looking for the perfect air cooler to beat the summer heat? Check out our list of the best air coolers in India, suitable for every budget and need.

When the temperature rises, having a reliable air cooler can make all the difference. In this article, we have compiled a list of the top 8 air coolers available in India, offering a variety of features to suit different needs and budgets. Whether you are looking for a high-capacity desert cooler or a compact personal cooler, we have got you covered. Read on to find the perfect air cooler to keep your home cool and comfortable this summer.

1. Bajaj Torque New Honeycomb Technology

The Bajaj Torque air cooler is equipped with the latest honeycomb cooling pads, ensuring efficient and uniform cooling. With a large water tank capacity, this cooler is ideal for medium-sized rooms. Its powerful motor and 3-way speed control make it a versatile and reliable option for beating the heat.

Pros Efficient and uniform cooling

Ideal for medium-sized rooms

Versatile and reliable Cons May be bulky for smaller spaces

2. Crompton Greaves 75-Litre Desert Cooler

The Crompton Greaves desert cooler offers a high water tank capacity and powerful air delivery, making it suitable for large rooms and open spaces. Its durable and corrosion-resistant body ensures long-lasting performance, while the motorized louver movement provides even cooling across the room.

Pros Suitable for large rooms and open spaces

Durable and corrosion-resistant body

Even cooling across the room Cons May require more space for installation

3. Orient Electric Desert Ultimo 88L

The Orient Electric Desert Ultimo cooler combines a large water tank capacity with a powerful air throw, providing effective cooling for big spaces. Its honeycomb cooling pads and motorized vertical louvers ensure consistent and efficient cooling, while the anti-bacterial tank prevents the growth of harmful microorganisms.

Pros Effective cooling for big spaces

Consistent and efficient cooling

Prevents the growth of harmful microorganisms Cons May be heavy to move around

Also read: Mini coolers are compact and efficient: Buyer's guide 4. Bajaj DLX Honeycomb Technology PMH25

The Bajaj DLX air cooler features honeycomb cooling pads and a powerful motor, delivering efficient and uniform cooling for medium-sized rooms. With a large water tank capacity and 4-way air deflection, this cooler offers customizable cooling options to suit different preferences.

Pros Efficient and uniform cooling

Customizable cooling options

Ideal for medium-sized rooms Cons May produce some noise at higher speeds

5. Symphony Diet 12-Litre Cooler

The Symphony Diet cooler offers a compact and portable design, making it perfect for personal use in smaller rooms or office spaces. With a 12-liter water tank capacity and multi-stage air purification, this cooler provides efficient and clean cooling for individual comfort.

Pros Efficient and clean cooling

Portable and versatile

Ideal for individual comfort Cons May not be suitable for large spaces

6. Bajaj Frio New Anti-Bacterial Compatability

The Bajaj Frio air cooler is equipped with anti-bacterial honeycomb cooling pads and a compatible design for effective cooling. With a large water tank capacity and 3-side wood wool cooling media, this cooler ensures efficient and hygienic cooling for medium-sized rooms.

Pros Efficient and hygienic cooling

Compatible design for effective cooling

Ideal for medium-sized rooms Cons May require periodic maintenance for optimal performance

7. Bajaj Dessert Aniti-Bacterial Technology Powerful

The Bajaj Desert cooler features anti-bacterial technology and a powerful air throw for efficient and long-lasting cooling. With a large water tank capacity and high air delivery, this cooler is suitable for large areas and open spaces, providing a comfortable environment even in extreme heat.

Pros Efficient and long-lasting cooling

Suitable for large areas and open spaces

Provides a comfortable environment in extreme heat Cons May be heavy to move around

Also read: Best mini air coolers for small spaces: Top 10 picks for a cooler abode 8. Symphony 40 Honeycomb Technology Consumption

The Symphony 40 air cooler features honeycomb cooling pads and low power consumption, providing energy-efficient and eco-friendly cooling. With a large water tank capacity and multi-directional wheels, this cooler is easy to move and suitable for different spaces, offering convenient and effective cooling.

Pros Energy-efficient and eco-friendly cooling

Easy to move and suitable for different spaces

Convenient and effective cooling Cons May require regular cleaning and maintenance

Air cooler price Top Features Comparison:

Product Name Honeycomb Cooling Pads Water Tank Capacity Powerful Air Delivery Bajaj Torque New Honeycomb Technology Yes Large 3-way speed control Crompton Greaves 75-Litre Desert Cooler No High Yes Orient Electric Desert Ultimo 88L Yes Large Powerful Bajaj DLX Honeycomb Technology PMH25 Yes Large 4-way air deflection Symphony Diet 12-Litre Cooler No Compact No Bajaj Frio New Anti-Bacterial Compatability Yes Large No Bajaj Dessert Aniti-Bacterial Technology Powerful Yes Large Yes Symphony 40 Honeycomb Technology Consumption Yes Large No

Best value for money: The Symphony Diet 12-Litre Cooler offers the best value for money with its compact and portable design, making it a cost-effective and efficient choice for personal use in smaller rooms or office spaces.

Best overall product: The best overall air cooler, the Bajaj Torque, features the latest honeycomb cooling pads for efficient, uniform cooling. With its large water tank capacity, it's perfect for medium-sized rooms. The powerful motor and 3-way speed control add versatility, making it a reliable choice for beating the heat.

How to find the perfect Air cooler price: When choosing the perfect air cooler from our list, consider the size of the room or space you want to cool, the specific features you need, and your budget. Pay attention to the water tank capacity, air delivery, and cooling technology to find a product that meets your requirements and provides effective cooling.

FAQs on Air cooler price What is the average price range for air coolers in India? The average price range for air coolers in India varies depending on the size, capacity, and features. You can find affordable options starting from around 5000 INR, while high-capacity desert coolers can range from 15000 to 25000 INR. What are the key features to look for in an air cooler? When choosing an air cooler, consider the water tank capacity, air delivery, cooling pads, and additional features such as remote control, timer, and air purification. Look for a product that offers efficient and uniform cooling for your specific needs. How do I maintain and clean an air cooler for optimal performance? To maintain and clean an air cooler, regularly empty and clean the water tank, replace the cooling pads as needed, and clean the fan and air vents to prevent dust buildup. Follow the manufacturer's instructions for proper maintenance and care. What are the latest advancements in air cooler technology? The latest advancements in air cooler technology include anti-bacterial cooling pads, energy-efficient motors, multi-directional air throw, and smart features such as app control and voice commands. Stay updated on new releases and innovations to find the best cooling solution.

