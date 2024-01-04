Best soundbars under ₹10000 for home entertainment: Top 10 options

A good soundbar can enhance your home entertainment experience without breaking the bank. Whether you're watching movies, listening to music, or gaming, a quality soundbar can make a world of difference. We've compiled a list of the best soundbars under 10000 to help you find the perfect one for your needs. From JBL to boAt to pTron, we've got a range of options to suit every budget and preference. Read on to explore the features, pros, and cons of each soundbar and find the one that's right for you.

1. JBL Soundbar with Subwoofer Experience powerful, room-filling sound with the JBL Soundbar. With Bluetooth connectivity, you can easily stream music from your smartphone or tablet. The subwoofer delivers deep, rich bass, while the sleek design complements any home entertainment setup. Specifications of JBL Soundbar with Subwoofer 2.1 channel

Bluetooth connectivity

Deep bass

Sleek design

Wireless subwoofer

Pros Powerful sound

Easy Bluetooth connectivity

Sleek design Cons May be too large for smaller rooms

Subwoofer requires separate power source

Our Pick JBL Cinema SB241, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (110W) ₹ 14,999 43% off ₹ 8,499 from

Also read: Soundbars under ₹ 20,000: Ensure amazing sound quality 2. boAt Aavante Bar 490 The boAt Aavante Bar 490 delivers full-range sound with its 2.1 channel setup. With multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth, AUX, and USB, you can easily connect all your devices. The sleek design and compact size make it a great addition to any home entertainment system. Specifications of boAt Aavante Bar 490 2.1 channel

Bluetooth, AUX, and USB connectivity

Full-range sound

Sleek design

Compact size

Pros Multiple connectivity options

Compact and sleek design

Full-range sound Cons May lack deep bass for some users

Limited sound customization options

boAt Aavante Bar 490 Bluetooth Soundbar 10W RMS Signature Sound,2.0 Channel,BTv5.1,Dual Full-Range Drivers, AUX, TF Card, USB, Upto 7 Hrs Playback,Built-in Mic,TWS Feature(Classic Black) ₹ 3,490 66% off ₹ 1,199 from

3. GOVO Gosurround Bluetooth SoundBar The GOVO Gosurround Bluetooth SoundBar offers multicolor LED lights for a fun and immersive visual experience. With Bluetooth connectivity, you can easily stream music from your smartphone or tablet. The compact size and sleek design make it a great addition to any home entertainment setup. Specifications of GOVO Gosurround Bluetooth SoundBar 2.1 channel

Bluetooth connectivity

Multicolor LED lights

Sleek design

Compact size

Pros Immersive LED lights

Easy Bluetooth connectivity

Compact and sleek design Cons May lack deep bass for some users

LED lights may not be for everyone

GOVO Gosurround 300 | 25W Bluetooth SoundBar, 2000 Mah Battery, 2.0 Channel with 52Mm Drivers, Multicolor Led Lights with TWS, Aux, Bluetooth and USB (Platinum Black) ₹ 5,499 69% off ₹ 1,699 from

4. pTron Launched Multi-Connectivity Soundbar The pTron Launched Multi-Connectivity Soundbar offers an immersive audio experience with its 2.1 channel setup. With multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth, AUX, and USB, you can easily connect all your devices. The equalizer allows for customized sound to suit your preferences. Specifications of pTron Launched Multi-Connectivity Soundbar 2.1 channel

Bluetooth, AUX, and USB connectivity

Immersive sound

Equalizer for sound customization

Compact size

Pros Multiple connectivity options

Immersive sound

Sound customization with equalizer Cons May lack deep bass for some users

Limited sound customization options

pTron Newly Launched Jazz 2.0 Channel Soundbar for TV, Multi-Connectivity BT5.3/HDMI ARC/Opt-in/Aux/USB, 40W Immersive Stereo Sound, 3 Equalizer Modes Movie/Music/News & Remote Control (Black) ₹ 8,299 70% off ₹ 2,499 from

5. ZEBRONICS Newly Launched Jukebar 1000 The ZEBRONICS Newly Launched Jukebar 1000 offers a powerful audio experience with its 2.1 channel setup. With Bluetooth connectivity, you can easily stream music from your smartphone or tablet. The sleek design and compact size make it a great addition to any home entertainment system. Specifications of ZEBRONICS Newly Launched Jukebar 1000 2.1 channel

Bluetooth connectivity

Powerful sound

Sleek design

Compact size

Pros Powerful sound

Easy Bluetooth connectivity

Sleek design Cons May lack deep bass for some users

Limited sound customization options

ZEBRONICS Newly Launched Jukebar 1000 - Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Subwoofer, 150W, LED Display, Bluetooth V5.3, HDMI (eARC), Optical in, USB, AUX, Wall Mountable ₹ 22,999 57% off ₹ 9,999 from

6. boAt Soundbar Signature The boAt Soundbar Signature offers multi-compatibility with its Bluetooth, AUX, and USB connectivity options. The subwoofer delivers deep, rich bass, while the sleek design complements any home entertainment setup. Specifications of boAt Soundbar Signature 2.1 channel

Bluetooth, AUX, and USB connectivity

Deep bass

Sleek design

Wireless subwoofer

Pros Multiple connectivity options

Deep bass with subwoofer

Sleek design Cons May be too large for smaller rooms

Subwoofer requires separate power source

boAt Aavante Bar Orion Soundbar with 160W RMS Signature Sound, 2.1 CH, BT v5.3, Multi-Compatibility Modes, Wired Subwoofer, EQ Controls, Dynamic LEDs & Master Remote Control(Pitch Black) ₹ 21,990 66% off ₹ 7,499 from

7. GOVO GOSURROUND with subwoofer The GOVO GOSURROUND with subwoofer offers a powerful audio experience with its 2.1 channel setup. With Bluetooth connectivity, you can easily stream music from your smartphone or tablet. The compact size and sleek design make it a great addition to any home entertainment system. Specifications of GOVO GOSURROUND with subwoofer 2.1 channel

Bluetooth connectivity

Powerful sound

Sleek design

Compact size

Pros Powerful sound

Easy Bluetooth connectivity

Sleek design Cons May lack deep bass for some users

Limited sound customization options

GOVO GOSURROUND 945 | 120W Soundbar, 5.1 Channel Home Theatre with 5.25" subwoofer, Dual Rear Satellites, AUX, USB & Bluetooth, 3 Equalizer Modes, Stylish Remote & LED Display (Platinum Black) ₹ 16,999 68% off ₹ 5,499 from

8. GOVO GOSURROUND 900 with Subwoofer The GOVO GOSURROUND 900 with Subwoofer offers a powerful audio experience with its 2.1 channel setup. With Bluetooth connectivity, you can easily stream music from your smartphone or tablet. The compact size and sleek design make it a great addition to any home entertainment system. Specifications of GOVO GOSURROUND 900 with Subwoofer 2.1 channel

Bluetooth connectivity

Powerful sound

Sleek design

Compact size

Pros Powerful sound

Easy Bluetooth connectivity

Sleek design Cons May lack deep bass for some users

Limited sound customization options

GOVO GOSURROUND 900 | 200W Soundbar | 2.1 Channel Home Theatre | Deep Bass from 6.5” Subwoofer | BT v5.3, HDMI, AUX, USB Connectivity | 4 EQ Modes | Sleek Remote & LED Lights+Display (Platinum Black) ₹ 17,999 67% off ₹ 5,999 from

Also read: Enjoy music experience with top 8 Samsung soundbars of 2023 9. ZEBRONICS BAR 100A with Subwoofer The ZEBRONICS BAR 100A with Subwoofer offers a powerful audio experience with its 2.1 channel setup. With Bluetooth connectivity, you can easily stream music from your smartphone or tablet. The compact size and sleek design make it a great addition to any home entertainment system. Specifications of ZEBRONICS BAR 100A with Subwoofer 2.1 channel

Bluetooth connectivity

Powerful sound

Sleek design

Compact size

Pros Powerful sound

Easy Bluetooth connectivity

Sleek design Cons May lack deep bass for some users

Limited sound customization options

ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 100A Compact Soundbar with Subwoofer, 60W RMS Output, Powerful Bass, Glossy Design, HDMI ARC, Coaxial, Bluetooth 5.0, AUX, LED Indicator and Remote Control ₹ 8,999 61% off ₹ 3,499 from

10. Portronics Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar The Portronics Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar offers a versatile audio experience with its multi-connectivity options. With Bluetooth, AUX, and USB connectivity, you can easily stream music from any device. The sleek design and compact size make it a great addition to any home entertainment setup. Specifications of Portronics Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar 2.1 channel

Bluetooth, AUX, and USB connectivity

Versatile audio options

Sleek design

Compact size

Pros Versatile connectivity options

Sleek design

Compact and portable Cons May lack deep bass for some users

Limited sound customization options

Portronics Decibel 23 16W Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar with LED Lights, Upto 5Hours Playback Sound, Bass Mode, Built in Mic, USB Port, 3.5mm AUX Port, Bluetooth 5.3v, Type C Charging (Black) ₹ 2,999 53% off ₹ 1,399 from

Comparison Table

Bluetooth Connectivity Deep Bass Sound Customization JBL Soundbar with Subwoofer Yes Yes No boAt Aavante Bar 490 Yes No No GOVO Gosurround Bluetooth SoundBar Yes No No pTron Launched Multi-Connectivity Soundbar Yes No Yes ZEBRONICS Newly Launched Jukebar 1000 Yes No No boAt Soundbar Signature Yes Yes No GOVO GOSURROUND with subwoofer Yes No No GOVO GOSURROUND 900 with Subwoofer Yes No No ZEBRONICS BAR 100A with Subwoofer Yes No No Portronics Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar Yes No No

Best value for money: The pTron Launched Multi-Connectivity Soundbar offers the best value for money with its immersive sound, multiple connectivity options, and sound customization features. With a price under 10000, it's a great choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Best overall product: The JBL Soundbar with Subwoofer stands out as the best overall product in this category. With powerful sound, easy Bluetooth connectivity, and a sleek design, it offers the best home entertainment experience.

FAQs on soundbar under 10000 What are the connectivity options for these soundbars? All the soundbars listed offer Bluetooth connectivity, and some also include AUX and USB options for versatility. Do these soundbars come with a subwoofer? Yes, several of the soundbars include a subwoofer for deep, rich bass. Can these soundbars be wall-mounted? Most of the soundbars are designed for tabletop placement, but some may offer wall-mounting options. Are these soundbars compatible with smart TVs? Yes, the soundbars can be easily connected to smart TVs for an enhanced audio experience.

