Best soundbars under ₹10000 for home entertainment: Top 10 options

A good soundbar can enhance your home entertainment experience without breaking the bank. Whether you're watching movies, listening to music, or gaming, a quality soundbar can make a world of difference. We've compiled a list of the best soundbars under 10000 to help you find the perfect one for your needs. From JBL to boAt to pTron, we've got a range of options to suit every budget and preference. Read on to explore the features, pros, and cons of each soundbar and find the one that's right for you.
1. JBL Soundbar with Subwoofer
Experience powerful, room-filling sound with the JBL Soundbar. With Bluetooth connectivity, you can easily stream music from your smartphone or tablet. The subwoofer delivers deep, rich bass, while the sleek design complements any home entertainment setup.
Specifications of JBL Soundbar with Subwoofer
- 2.1 channel
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Deep bass
- Sleek design
- Wireless subwoofer
2. boAt Aavante Bar 490
The boAt Aavante Bar 490 delivers full-range sound with its 2.1 channel setup. With multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth, AUX, and USB, you can easily connect all your devices. The sleek design and compact size make it a great addition to any home entertainment system.
Specifications of boAt Aavante Bar 490
- 2.1 channel
- Bluetooth, AUX, and USB connectivity
- Full-range sound
- Sleek design
- Compact size
3. GOVO Gosurround Bluetooth SoundBar
The GOVO Gosurround Bluetooth SoundBar offers multicolor LED lights for a fun and immersive visual experience. With Bluetooth connectivity, you can easily stream music from your smartphone or tablet. The compact size and sleek design make it a great addition to any home entertainment setup.
Specifications of GOVO Gosurround Bluetooth SoundBar
- 2.1 channel
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Multicolor LED lights
- Sleek design
- Compact size
4. pTron Launched Multi-Connectivity Soundbar
The pTron Launched Multi-Connectivity Soundbar offers an immersive audio experience with its 2.1 channel setup. With multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth, AUX, and USB, you can easily connect all your devices. The equalizer allows for customized sound to suit your preferences.
Specifications of pTron Launched Multi-Connectivity Soundbar
- 2.1 channel
- Bluetooth, AUX, and USB connectivity
- Immersive sound
- Equalizer for sound customization
- Compact size
5. ZEBRONICS Newly Launched Jukebar 1000
The ZEBRONICS Newly Launched Jukebar 1000 offers a powerful audio experience with its 2.1 channel setup. With Bluetooth connectivity, you can easily stream music from your smartphone or tablet. The sleek design and compact size make it a great addition to any home entertainment system.
Specifications of ZEBRONICS Newly Launched Jukebar 1000
- 2.1 channel
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Powerful sound
- Sleek design
- Compact size
6. boAt Soundbar Signature
The boAt Soundbar Signature offers multi-compatibility with its Bluetooth, AUX, and USB connectivity options. The subwoofer delivers deep, rich bass, while the sleek design complements any home entertainment setup.
Specifications of boAt Soundbar Signature
- 2.1 channel
- Bluetooth, AUX, and USB connectivity
- Deep bass
- Sleek design
- Wireless subwoofer
7. GOVO GOSURROUND with subwoofer
The GOVO GOSURROUND with subwoofer offers a powerful audio experience with its 2.1 channel setup. With Bluetooth connectivity, you can easily stream music from your smartphone or tablet. The compact size and sleek design make it a great addition to any home entertainment system.
Specifications of GOVO GOSURROUND with subwoofer
- 2.1 channel
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Powerful sound
- Sleek design
- Compact size
8. GOVO GOSURROUND 900 with Subwoofer
The GOVO GOSURROUND 900 with Subwoofer offers a powerful audio experience with its 2.1 channel setup. With Bluetooth connectivity, you can easily stream music from your smartphone or tablet. The compact size and sleek design make it a great addition to any home entertainment system.
Specifications of GOVO GOSURROUND 900 with Subwoofer
- 2.1 channel
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Powerful sound
- Sleek design
- Compact size
9. ZEBRONICS BAR 100A with Subwoofer
The ZEBRONICS BAR 100A with Subwoofer offers a powerful audio experience with its 2.1 channel setup. With Bluetooth connectivity, you can easily stream music from your smartphone or tablet. The compact size and sleek design make it a great addition to any home entertainment system.
Specifications of ZEBRONICS BAR 100A with Subwoofer
- 2.1 channel
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Powerful sound
- Sleek design
- Compact size
10. Portronics Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar
The Portronics Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar offers a versatile audio experience with its multi-connectivity options. With Bluetooth, AUX, and USB connectivity, you can easily stream music from any device. The sleek design and compact size make it a great addition to any home entertainment setup.
Specifications of Portronics Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar
- 2.1 channel
- Bluetooth, AUX, and USB connectivity
- Versatile audio options
- Sleek design
- Compact size
Best value for money:
The pTron Launched Multi-Connectivity Soundbar offers the best value for money with its immersive sound, multiple connectivity options, and sound customization features. With a price under 10000, it's a great choice for budget-conscious buyers.
Best overall product:
The JBL Soundbar with Subwoofer stands out as the best overall product in this category. With powerful sound, easy Bluetooth connectivity, and a sleek design, it offers the best home entertainment experience.
How to find the perfect soundbar under 10000:
