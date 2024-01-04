Icon
Best soundbars under ₹10000 for home entertainment: Top 10 options

Published on Jan 04, 2024 13:17 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
best soundbars under rs 10000

Summary:

Best soundbars under 10000 for home entertainment: Looking for a budget-friendly soundbar for your home? Check out our list of the top 10 options. Compare features and make an informed decision. Read More

Products included in this article

Our Pick item

JBL Cinema SB241, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (110W)

₹14,999 43% off
item

boAt Aavante Bar 490 Bluetooth Soundbar 10W RMS Signature Sound,2.0 Channel,BTv5.1,Dual Full-Range Drivers, AUX, TF Card, USB, Upto 7 Hrs Playback,Built-in Mic,TWS Feature(Classic Black)

₹3,490 66% off
item

GOVO Gosurround 300 | 25W Bluetooth SoundBar, 2000 Mah Battery, 2.0 Channel with 52Mm Drivers, Multicolor Led Lights with TWS, Aux, Bluetooth and USB (Platinum Black)

₹5,499 69% off
item

pTron Newly Launched Jazz 2.0 Channel Soundbar for TV, Multi-Connectivity BT5.3/HDMI ARC/Opt-in/Aux/USB, 40W Immersive Stereo Sound, 3 Equalizer Modes Movie/Music/News & Remote Control (Black)

₹8,299 70% off
item

ZEBRONICS Newly Launched Jukebar 1000 - Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Subwoofer, 150W, LED Display, Bluetooth V5.3, HDMI (eARC), Optical in, USB, AUX, Wall Mountable

₹22,999 57% off
item

boAt Aavante Bar Orion Soundbar with 160W RMS Signature Sound, 2.1 CH, BT v5.3, Multi-Compatibility Modes, Wired Subwoofer, EQ Controls, Dynamic LEDs & Master Remote Control(Pitch Black)

₹21,990 66% off
item

GOVO GOSURROUND 945 | 120W Soundbar, 5.1 Channel Home Theatre with 5.25" subwoofer, Dual Rear Satellites, AUX, USB & Bluetooth, 3 Equalizer Modes, Stylish Remote & LED Display (Platinum Black)

₹16,999 68% off
item

GOVO GOSURROUND 900 | 200W Soundbar | 2.1 Channel Home Theatre | Deep Bass from 6.5” Subwoofer | BT v5.3, HDMI, AUX, USB Connectivity | 4 EQ Modes | Sleek Remote & LED Lights+Display (Platinum Black)

₹17,999 67% off
item

ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 100A Compact Soundbar with Subwoofer, 60W RMS Output, Powerful Bass, Glossy Design, HDMI ARC, Coaxial, Bluetooth 5.0, AUX, LED Indicator and Remote Control

₹8,999 61% off
item

Portronics Decibel 23 16W Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar with LED Lights, Upto 5Hours Playback Sound, Bass Mode, Built in Mic, USB Port, 3.5mm AUX Port, Bluetooth 5.3v, Type C Charging (Black)

₹2,999 53% off

A good soundbar can enhance your home entertainment experience without breaking the bank. Whether you're watching movies, listening to music, or gaming, a quality soundbar can make a world of difference. We've compiled a list of the best soundbars under 10000 to help you find the perfect one for your needs. From JBL to boAt to pTron, we've got a range of options to suit every budget and preference. Read on to explore the features, pros, and cons of each soundbar and find the one that's right for you.

1. JBL Soundbar with Subwoofer

Experience powerful, room-filling sound with the JBL Soundbar. With Bluetooth connectivity, you can easily stream music from your smartphone or tablet. The subwoofer delivers deep, rich bass, while the sleek design complements any home entertainment setup.

Specifications of JBL Soundbar with Subwoofer

  • 2.1 channel
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Deep bass
  • Sleek design
  • Wireless subwoofer

Pros

  • Powerful sound
  • Easy Bluetooth connectivity
  • Sleek design

Cons

  • May be too large for smaller rooms
  • Subwoofer requires separate power source
Our Pick cellpic

JBL Cinema SB241, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (110W)

₹ 14,999 43% off

2. boAt Aavante Bar 490

The boAt Aavante Bar 490 delivers full-range sound with its 2.1 channel setup. With multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth, AUX, and USB, you can easily connect all your devices. The sleek design and compact size make it a great addition to any home entertainment system.

Specifications of boAt Aavante Bar 490

  • 2.1 channel
  • Bluetooth, AUX, and USB connectivity
  • Full-range sound
  • Sleek design
  • Compact size

Pros

  • Multiple connectivity options
  • Compact and sleek design
  • Full-range sound

Cons

  • May lack deep bass for some users
  • Limited sound customization options
cellpic

boAt Aavante Bar 490 Bluetooth Soundbar 10W RMS Signature Sound,2.0 Channel,BTv5.1,Dual Full-Range Drivers, AUX, TF Card, USB, Upto 7 Hrs Playback,Built-in Mic,TWS Feature(Classic Black)

₹ 3,490 66% off

3. GOVO Gosurround Bluetooth SoundBar

The GOVO Gosurround Bluetooth SoundBar offers multicolor LED lights for a fun and immersive visual experience. With Bluetooth connectivity, you can easily stream music from your smartphone or tablet. The compact size and sleek design make it a great addition to any home entertainment setup.

Specifications of GOVO Gosurround Bluetooth SoundBar

  • 2.1 channel
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Multicolor LED lights
  • Sleek design
  • Compact size

Pros

  • Immersive LED lights
  • Easy Bluetooth connectivity
  • Compact and sleek design

Cons

  • May lack deep bass for some users
  • LED lights may not be for everyone
cellpic

GOVO Gosurround 300 | 25W Bluetooth SoundBar, 2000 Mah Battery, 2.0 Channel with 52Mm Drivers, Multicolor Led Lights with TWS, Aux, Bluetooth and USB (Platinum Black)

₹ 5,499 69% off

4. pTron Launched Multi-Connectivity Soundbar

The pTron Launched Multi-Connectivity Soundbar offers an immersive audio experience with its 2.1 channel setup. With multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth, AUX, and USB, you can easily connect all your devices. The equalizer allows for customized sound to suit your preferences.

Specifications of pTron Launched Multi-Connectivity Soundbar

  • 2.1 channel
  • Bluetooth, AUX, and USB connectivity
  • Immersive sound
  • Equalizer for sound customization
  • Compact size

Pros

  • Multiple connectivity options
  • Immersive sound
  • Sound customization with equalizer

Cons

  • May lack deep bass for some users
  • Limited sound customization options
cellpic

pTron Newly Launched Jazz 2.0 Channel Soundbar for TV, Multi-Connectivity BT5.3/HDMI ARC/Opt-in/Aux/USB, 40W Immersive Stereo Sound, 3 Equalizer Modes Movie/Music/News & Remote Control (Black)

₹ 8,299 70% off

5. ZEBRONICS Newly Launched Jukebar 1000

The ZEBRONICS Newly Launched Jukebar 1000 offers a powerful audio experience with its 2.1 channel setup. With Bluetooth connectivity, you can easily stream music from your smartphone or tablet. The sleek design and compact size make it a great addition to any home entertainment system.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Newly Launched Jukebar 1000

  • 2.1 channel
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Powerful sound
  • Sleek design
  • Compact size

Pros

  • Powerful sound
  • Easy Bluetooth connectivity
  • Sleek design

Cons

  • May lack deep bass for some users
  • Limited sound customization options
cellpic

ZEBRONICS Newly Launched Jukebar 1000 - Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Subwoofer, 150W, LED Display, Bluetooth V5.3, HDMI (eARC), Optical in, USB, AUX, Wall Mountable

₹ 22,999 57% off

6. boAt Soundbar Signature

The boAt Soundbar Signature offers multi-compatibility with its Bluetooth, AUX, and USB connectivity options. The subwoofer delivers deep, rich bass, while the sleek design complements any home entertainment setup.

Specifications of boAt Soundbar Signature

  • 2.1 channel
  • Bluetooth, AUX, and USB connectivity
  • Deep bass
  • Sleek design
  • Wireless subwoofer

Pros

  • Multiple connectivity options
  • Deep bass with subwoofer
  • Sleek design

Cons

  • May be too large for smaller rooms
  • Subwoofer requires separate power source
cellpic

boAt Aavante Bar Orion Soundbar with 160W RMS Signature Sound, 2.1 CH, BT v5.3, Multi-Compatibility Modes, Wired Subwoofer, EQ Controls, Dynamic LEDs & Master Remote Control(Pitch Black)

₹ 21,990 66% off

7. GOVO GOSURROUND with subwoofer

The GOVO GOSURROUND with subwoofer offers a powerful audio experience with its 2.1 channel setup. With Bluetooth connectivity, you can easily stream music from your smartphone or tablet. The compact size and sleek design make it a great addition to any home entertainment system.

Specifications of GOVO GOSURROUND with subwoofer

  • 2.1 channel
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Powerful sound
  • Sleek design
  • Compact size

Pros

  • Powerful sound
  • Easy Bluetooth connectivity
  • Sleek design

Cons

  • May lack deep bass for some users
  • Limited sound customization options
cellpic

GOVO GOSURROUND 945 | 120W Soundbar, 5.1 Channel Home Theatre with 5.25" subwoofer, Dual Rear Satellites, AUX, USB & Bluetooth, 3 Equalizer Modes, Stylish Remote & LED Display (Platinum Black)

₹ 16,999 68% off

8. GOVO GOSURROUND 900 with Subwoofer

The GOVO GOSURROUND 900 with Subwoofer offers a powerful audio experience with its 2.1 channel setup. With Bluetooth connectivity, you can easily stream music from your smartphone or tablet. The compact size and sleek design make it a great addition to any home entertainment system.

Specifications of GOVO GOSURROUND 900 with Subwoofer

  • 2.1 channel
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Powerful sound
  • Sleek design
  • Compact size

Pros

  • Powerful sound
  • Easy Bluetooth connectivity
  • Sleek design

Cons

  • May lack deep bass for some users
  • Limited sound customization options
cellpic

GOVO GOSURROUND 900 | 200W Soundbar | 2.1 Channel Home Theatre | Deep Bass from 6.5” Subwoofer | BT v5.3, HDMI, AUX, USB Connectivity | 4 EQ Modes | Sleek Remote & LED Lights+Display (Platinum Black)

₹ 17,999 67% off

9. ZEBRONICS BAR 100A with Subwoofer

The ZEBRONICS BAR 100A with Subwoofer offers a powerful audio experience with its 2.1 channel setup. With Bluetooth connectivity, you can easily stream music from your smartphone or tablet. The compact size and sleek design make it a great addition to any home entertainment system.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS BAR 100A with Subwoofer

  • 2.1 channel
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Powerful sound
  • Sleek design
  • Compact size

Pros

  • Powerful sound
  • Easy Bluetooth connectivity
  • Sleek design

Cons

  • May lack deep bass for some users
  • Limited sound customization options
cellpic

ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 100A Compact Soundbar with Subwoofer, 60W RMS Output, Powerful Bass, Glossy Design, HDMI ARC, Coaxial, Bluetooth 5.0, AUX, LED Indicator and Remote Control

₹ 8,999 61% off

10. Portronics Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar

The Portronics Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar offers a versatile audio experience with its multi-connectivity options. With Bluetooth, AUX, and USB connectivity, you can easily stream music from any device. The sleek design and compact size make it a great addition to any home entertainment setup.

Specifications of Portronics Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar

  • 2.1 channel
  • Bluetooth, AUX, and USB connectivity
  • Versatile audio options
  • Sleek design
  • Compact size

Pros

  • Versatile connectivity options
  • Sleek design
  • Compact and portable

Cons

  • May lack deep bass for some users
  • Limited sound customization options
cellpic

Portronics Decibel 23 16W Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar with LED Lights, Upto 5Hours Playback Sound, Bass Mode, Built in Mic, USB Port, 3.5mm AUX Port, Bluetooth 5.3v, Type C Charging (Black)

₹ 2,999 53% off

Comparison Table

Bluetooth ConnectivityDeep BassSound Customization
JBL Soundbar with SubwooferYesYesNo
boAt Aavante Bar 490YesNoNo
GOVO Gosurround Bluetooth SoundBarYesNoNo
pTron Launched Multi-Connectivity SoundbarYesNoYes
ZEBRONICS Newly Launched Jukebar 1000YesNoNo
boAt Soundbar SignatureYesYesNo
GOVO GOSURROUND with subwooferYesNoNo
GOVO GOSURROUND 900 with SubwooferYesNoNo
ZEBRONICS BAR 100A with SubwooferYesNoNo
Portronics Wireless Bluetooth SoundbarYesNoNo

Best value for money:

The pTron Launched Multi-Connectivity Soundbar offers the best value for money with its immersive sound, multiple connectivity options, and sound customization features. With a price under 10000, it's a great choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Best overall product:

The JBL Soundbar with Subwoofer stands out as the best overall product in this category. With powerful sound, easy Bluetooth connectivity, and a sleek design, it offers the best home entertainment experience.

How to find the perfect soundbar under 10000:

The JBL Soundbar with Subwoofer stands out as the best overall product in this category. With powerful sound, easy Bluetooth connectivity, and a sleek design, it offers the best home entertainment experience.

FAQs on soundbar under 10000

All the soundbars listed offer Bluetooth connectivity, and some also include AUX and USB options for versatility.
Yes, several of the soundbars include a subwoofer for deep, rich bass.
Most of the soundbars are designed for tabletop placement, but some may offer wall-mounting options.
Yes, the soundbars can be easily connected to smart TVs for an enhanced audio experience.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

