Best Mamaearth sunscreen: 7 top rated picks that are lightweight and non sticky
Last Published on Mar 14, 2024 21:12 IST
By: Affiliate Desk
Follow us:
Share Via
Summary:
Best Mamaearth sunscreens offer broad protection against harmful UV rays, usually have a lightweight formulation and are gentle on the skin. Many come infused with turmeric, raspberry extracts, Aloe Vera extracts among others. Read More
When it comes to protecting your skin from the harmful effects of the sun, Mamaearth has a range of sunscreen lotions that offer reliable sun care. Whether you have sensitive skin, oily skin, or need a sunscreen for your baby, Mamaearth has a solution for you. In this article, we'll compare the best Mamaearth sunscreen lotions available on Amazon to help you decide which one is the best for your needs.
Mamaearth sunscreens are tailored for Indian skin, considering its unique needs in a tropical climate. With broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays, they guard against sun damage and premature ageing. Their natural formulations are free from harmful chemicals, making them safe and suitable for all skin types.
Read on to find the perfect sunscreen for your skin type and lifestyle.
1. Mamaearth Natural Sunscreen Lotion
The Mamaearth Natural Sunscreen Lotion is enriched with turmeric and offers broad-spectrum UV protection. It's suitable for all skin types and provides a non-greasy, lightweight formula that is perfect for daily use.
Pros
Enriched with natural ingredients
Suitable for all skin types
Cons
May require frequent reapplication for extended sun exposure
2. Mamaearth HydraGel Sunscreen Lotion
The Mamaearth HydraGel Sunscreen Lotion is infused with raspberry extracts and provides SPF 50 PA+++ protection. It offers a non-sticky, hydrating formula that is suitable for all skin types, including oily and acne-prone skin.
Pros
High SPF protection
Hydrating formula for oily skin
Cons
May leave a white cast on darker skin tones
3. Mamaearth Sunscreen Lotion with Vitamin C
The Mamaearth Sunscreen Lotion with Vitamin C offers SPF 50 PA+++ protection and is enriched with turmeric. It provides a non-greasy, lightweight formula that is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.
The Mamaearth Ultra-Light Sunscreen Lotion offers SPF 50 PA+++ protection and is enriched with niacinamide. It provides a non-greasy, lightweight formula that is suitable for all skin types, including oily and combination skin.
Pros
Enriched with niacinamide for added skin benefits
Lightweight formula for oily skin
Cons
May not provide enough hydration for dry skin
5. Mamaearth Mineral-Based Sunscreen for Babies
The Mamaearth Mineral-Based Sunscreen is specially formulated for babies and offers SPF 20 PA++ protection. It provides a non-sticky, gentle formula that is suitable for the delicate skin of babies.
Pros
Gentle formula for babies' delicate skin
Mineral-based protection for added safety
Cons
May require frequent reapplication for extended sun exposure
6. Mamaearth Illuminate Sunscreen Lotion
The Mamaearth Illuminate Sunscreen Lotion offers SPF 50 PA+++ protection and is enriched with turmeric. It provides a non-greasy, lightweight formula that is suitable for all skin types, including dull and uneven skin tones.
The Mamaearth Aloe Vera Sunscreen Lotion offers SPF 20 PA++ protection and is enriched with aloe vera extracts. It provides a non-greasy, soothing formula that is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.
Pros
Soothing formula for sensitive skin
Natural aloe vera extracts for added skin benefits
Cons
May not provide enough sun protection for prolonged outdoor activities
Comparison Table
Product Name
Sun Protection Level
Skin Type Suitability
Enriched Ingredients
Mamaearth Natural Sunscreen Lotion
SPF 50 PA+++
All skin types
Turmeric
Mamaearth HydraGel Sunscreen Lotion
SPF 50 PA+++
Oily and acne-prone skin
Raspberry extracts
Mamaearth Sunscreen Lotion with Vitamin C
SPF 50 PA+++
Sensitive skin
Vitamin C, Turmeric
Mamaearth Ultra-Light Sunscreen Lotion
SPF 50 PA+++
Oily and combination skin
Niacinamide
Mamaearth Mineral-Based Sunscreen for Babies
SPF 20 PA++
Babies' delicate skin
Mineral-based
Mamaearth Illuminate Sunscreen Lotion
SPF 50 PA+++
Dull and uneven skin tones
Turmeric
Mamaearth Aloe Vera Sunscreen Lotion
SPF 20 PA++
Sensitive skin
Aloe vera extracts
Best value for money:
The Mamaearth Natural Sunscreen Lotion offers the best value for money with its high SPF protection, suitability for all skin types, and the added benefits of turmeric for skin care.
Best overall product:
Mamaearth's Ultra Light Indian Sunscreen (Mamaearth Natural Sunscreen Lotion) blends the goodness of carrot seed and turmeric extracts with SPF 50 PA+++. Designed for Indian skin, it shields against UVA and UVB rays, preventing sun damage and tanning. Its non-greasy, fast-absorbing formula ensures a comfortable wear, even in hot and humid climates. With 80ml of product, it offers long-lasting protection for daily use, keeping skin healthy and radiant.
How to find the perfect Mamaearth sunscreen:
When choosing the perfect Mamaearth sunscreen for your needs, consider the SPF level, your skin type, and any specific skin care benefits you're looking for. Whether you need sun protection for daily use, oily skin, sensitive skin, or for your baby, there's a Mamaearth sunscreen that's perfect for you.
FAQs on Mamaearth Sunscreen
Mamaearth sunscreens offer SPF 20 PA++ to SPF 50 PA+++ protection, catering to different sun protection needs.
Yes, Mamaearth sunscreens are suitable for sensitive skin, offering non-greasy and lightweight formulas that are gentle on the skin.
Yes, Mamaearth sunscreens provide broad-spectrum UV protection, guarding against both UVA and UVB rays.
Mamaearth offers a mineral-based sunscreen specially formulated for babies' delicate skin, providing gentle and non-sticky protection.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more