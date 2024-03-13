Best Mamaearth sunscreen: 7 top rated picks that are lightweight and non sticky

Last Published on Mar 14, 2024 21:12 IST By: Affiliate Desk









Share Via Follow us:

Summary: Best Mamaearth sunscreens offer broad protection against harmful UV rays, usually have a lightweight formulation and are gentle on the skin. Many come infused with turmeric, raspberry extracts, Aloe Vera extracts among others. Read More Read Less

When it comes to protecting your skin from the harmful effects of the sun, Mamaearth has a range of sunscreen lotions that offer reliable sun care. Whether you have sensitive skin, oily skin, or need a sunscreen for your baby, Mamaearth has a solution for you. In this article, we'll compare the best Mamaearth sunscreen lotions available on Amazon to help you decide which one is the best for your needs. Mamaearth sunscreens are tailored for Indian skin, considering its unique needs in a tropical climate. With broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays, they guard against sun damage and premature ageing. Their natural formulations are free from harmful chemicals, making them safe and suitable for all skin types. Read on to find the perfect sunscreen for your skin type and lifestyle.

1. Mamaearth Natural Sunscreen Lotion

The Mamaearth Natural Sunscreen Lotion is enriched with turmeric and offers broad-spectrum UV protection. It's suitable for all skin types and provides a non-greasy, lightweight formula that is perfect for daily use.

Pros Enriched with natural ingredients

Suitable for all skin types Cons May require frequent reapplication for extended sun exposure

2. Mamaearth HydraGel Sunscreen Lotion

The Mamaearth HydraGel Sunscreen Lotion is infused with raspberry extracts and provides SPF 50 PA+++ protection. It offers a non-sticky, hydrating formula that is suitable for all skin types, including oily and acne-prone skin.

Pros High SPF protection

Hydrating formula for oily skin Cons May leave a white cast on darker skin tones

3. Mamaearth Sunscreen Lotion with Vitamin C

The Mamaearth Sunscreen Lotion with Vitamin C offers SPF 50 PA+++ protection and is enriched with turmeric. It provides a non-greasy, lightweight formula that is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.

Pros Enriched with vitamin C for added skin benefits

Suitable for sensitive skin Cons May not be suitable for very dry skin

Also read: Best sunscreens protect skin from harmful UV rays, prevent premature aging 4. Mamaearth Ultra-Light Sunscreen Lotion

The Mamaearth Ultra-Light Sunscreen Lotion offers SPF 50 PA+++ protection and is enriched with niacinamide. It provides a non-greasy, lightweight formula that is suitable for all skin types, including oily and combination skin.

Pros Enriched with niacinamide for added skin benefits

Lightweight formula for oily skin Cons May not provide enough hydration for dry skin

5. Mamaearth Mineral-Based Sunscreen for Babies

The Mamaearth Mineral-Based Sunscreen is specially formulated for babies and offers SPF 20 PA++ protection. It provides a non-sticky, gentle formula that is suitable for the delicate skin of babies.

Pros Gentle formula for babies' delicate skin

Mineral-based protection for added safety Cons May require frequent reapplication for extended sun exposure

6. Mamaearth Illuminate Sunscreen Lotion

The Mamaearth Illuminate Sunscreen Lotion offers SPF 50 PA+++ protection and is enriched with turmeric. It provides a non-greasy, lightweight formula that is suitable for all skin types, including dull and uneven skin tones.

Pros Enriched with turmeric for skin brightening

Lightweight formula for all skin types Cons May not provide enough hydration for dry skin

Also read: Best sunscreens for oily skin: Absorb excess oil on skin, prevent acne breakouts 7. Mamaearth Aloe Vera Sunscreen Lotion

The Mamaearth Aloe Vera Sunscreen Lotion offers SPF 20 PA++ protection and is enriched with aloe vera extracts. It provides a non-greasy, soothing formula that is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.

Pros Soothing formula for sensitive skin

Natural aloe vera extracts for added skin benefits Cons May not provide enough sun protection for prolonged outdoor activities

Comparison Table

Product Name Sun Protection Level Skin Type Suitability Enriched Ingredients Mamaearth Natural Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50 PA+++ All skin types Turmeric Mamaearth HydraGel Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50 PA+++ Oily and acne-prone skin Raspberry extracts Mamaearth Sunscreen Lotion with Vitamin C SPF 50 PA+++ Sensitive skin Vitamin C, Turmeric Mamaearth Ultra-Light Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50 PA+++ Oily and combination skin Niacinamide Mamaearth Mineral-Based Sunscreen for Babies SPF 20 PA++ Babies' delicate skin Mineral-based Mamaearth Illuminate Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50 PA+++ Dull and uneven skin tones Turmeric Mamaearth Aloe Vera Sunscreen Lotion SPF 20 PA++ Sensitive skin Aloe vera extracts

Best value for money: The Mamaearth Natural Sunscreen Lotion offers the best value for money with its high SPF protection, suitability for all skin types, and the added benefits of turmeric for skin care.

Best overall product: Mamaearth's Ultra Light Indian Sunscreen (Mamaearth Natural Sunscreen Lotion) blends the goodness of carrot seed and turmeric extracts with SPF 50 PA+++. Designed for Indian skin, it shields against UVA and UVB rays, preventing sun damage and tanning. Its non-greasy, fast-absorbing formula ensures a comfortable wear, even in hot and humid climates. With 80ml of product, it offers long-lasting protection for daily use, keeping skin healthy and radiant.

How to find the perfect Mamaearth sunscreen: When choosing the perfect Mamaearth sunscreen for your needs, consider the SPF level, your skin type, and any specific skin care benefits you're looking for. Whether you need sun protection for daily use, oily skin, sensitive skin, or for your baby, there's a Mamaearth sunscreen that's perfect for you.

FAQs on Mamaearth Sunscreen What is the SPF level of Mamaearth sunscreens? Mamaearth sunscreens offer SPF 20 PA++ to SPF 50 PA+++ protection, catering to different sun protection needs. Are Mamaearth sunscreens suitable for sensitive skin? Yes, Mamaearth sunscreens are suitable for sensitive skin, offering non-greasy and lightweight formulas that are gentle on the skin. Do Mamaearth sunscreens provide broad-spectrum UV protection? Yes, Mamaearth sunscreens provide broad-spectrum UV protection, guarding against both UVA and UVB rays. Are Mamaearth sunscreens safe for babies' delicate skin? Mamaearth offers a mineral-based sunscreen specially formulated for babies' delicate skin, providing gentle and non-sticky protection.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so

Get Latest Updates on Best Health And Beauty Deals. Skin Care , Hair Care , Grooming , Personal Care , Health Care and Diet And Nutrition

Home Health And Beauty Skin Care Best Mamaearth sunscreen: 7 top rated picks that are lightweight and non sticky