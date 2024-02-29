Best sunscreen gels for oily skin with matte finish: Top 10 picks

Last Published on Feb 29, 2024 18:58 IST By: Affiliate Desk









Share Via Follow us:

Summary: Discover the best sunscreen gels for oily skin that offer matte finish and sun protection. Find the perfect product for your needs with our helpful guide. Read More Read Less

When it comes to sun protection, finding the right product for oily skin can be a challenge. With the abundance of options available, it's important to choose a sunscreen that not only provides sun protection but also helps control oil and shine. In this article, we have curated a list of the 10 best sunscreen gels for oily skin with a matte finish. Whether you have acne-prone skin or simply struggle with excess oil, this guide will help you find the perfect sunscreen for your needs.

1. Derma Co Hyaluronic Lightweight Sunscreen Gel

The Derma Co Hyaluronic Lightweight Sunscreen Gel is a non-greasy formula that provides broad-spectrum sun protection while hydrating the skin. It is suitable for oily and acne-prone skin types, offering a lightweight and non-comedogenic solution for sun protection.

Pros Non-greasy

Hydrating

Suitable for acne-prone skin Cons May leave a white cast

2. Truct Lightweight Sunscreen Gel

The Truct Lightweight Sunscreen Gel is formulated to provide oil-free sun protection with a matte finish. It is designed for women with oily and combination skin, offering a non-greasy solution for daily sun protection.

Pros Matte finish

Oil-free

High sun protection Cons May not be suitable for dry skin

Also read: Best sunscreens protect skin from harmful UV rays, prevent premature aging 3. FIXDERMA Sunscreen SPF 30 Gel

The FIXDERMA Sunscreen SPF 30 Gel offers a lightweight and non-greasy formula with high sun protection. It is designed to be water-resistant and suitable for oily and sensitive skin, providing effective sun protection without clogging pores.

Pros Water-resistant

Non-greasy

Suitable for sensitive skin Cons May require reapplication for extended sun exposure

4. O3 Mattifying Gel Cream Sunscreen

The O3 Mattifying Gel Cream Sunscreen is designed to prevent excess oil and shine while providing sun protection. It is formulated with a mattifying complex to control oil production, making it suitable for oily and acne-prone skin.

Pros Mattifying

Controls oil production

High sun protection Cons May not be suitable for dry skin

5. Brinton Healthcare Uvdoux Face & Body Sunscreen

The Brinton Healthcare Uvdoux Face & Body Sunscreen offers broad-spectrum sun protection with a lightweight and non-greasy formula. It is suitable for oily and acne-prone skin, providing sun protection for both the face and body.

Pros Non-greasy

Suitable for face and body

High sun protection Cons May require reapplication for extended sun exposure

6. LSENSA Sunscreen Gel with Hyaluronic Acid

The LSENSA Sunscreen Gel with Hyaluronic Acid is enriched with hydrating ingredients to provide sun protection without clogging pores. It offers a lightweight and non-greasy formula suitable for oily and sensitive skin.

Pros Hydrating

Non-greasy

Suitable for sensitive skin Cons May leave a white cast

7. Lotus Herbals Safe Sun Screen Matte Gel

The Lotus Herbals Safe Sun Screen Matte Gel offers a matte finish with oil control properties, making it ideal for oily and acne-prone skin. It provides broad-spectrum sun protection with a non-greasy formula.

Pros Matte finish

Oil control properties

High sun protection Cons May not be suitable for dry skin

8. Neutrogena Sunscreen SPF 50+ for Sensitive Skin

The Neutrogena Sunscreen SPF 50+ is designed for sensitive skin, offering high sun protection without clogging pores. It is water-resistant and suitable for oily and acne-prone skin, providing a lightweight and non-greasy formula.

Pros Water-resistant

Non-greasy

Suitable for sensitive skin Cons May require reapplication for extended sun exposure

9. Fixderma Sunscreen SPF 50 Gel with Vitamin E

The Fixderma Sunscreen SPF 50 Gel is enriched with vitamin E to provide antioxidant benefits while offering high sun protection. It is suitable for oily and sensitive skin, providing a non-greasy and lightweight formula.

Pros Antioxidant benefits

Non-greasy

Suitable for sensitive skin Cons May require reapplication for extended sun exposure

10. Watermelon Hyaluronic Sunscreen Gel

The Watermelon Hyaluronic Sunscreen Gel offers moisturizing and sun protection benefits with a lightweight and non-greasy formula. It is suitable for oily and sensitive skin, providing a refreshing and hydrating solution for sun protection.

Pros Moisturizing

Non-greasy

Suitable for sensitive skin Cons May leave a slight residue

Comparison Table

Product Name SPF Formula Water-Resistant Suitable for Derma Co Hyaluronic Lightweight Sunscreen Gel SPF 30 PA+++ Non-greasy, Hyaluronic acid Yes Oily, Acne-prone skin Truct Lightweight Sunscreen Gel SPF 50 PA+++ Matte finish, Oil-free Yes Oily, Combination skin FIXDERMA Sunscreen SPF 30 Gel SPF 30 PA+++ Water-resistant, Non-greasy Yes Oily, Sensitive skin O3 Mattifying Gel Cream Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++ Mattifying, Prevents excess oil Yes Oily, Acne-prone skin Brinton Healthcare Uvdoux Face & Body Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++ Non-greasy, Water-resistant Yes Oily, Acne-prone skin LSENSA Sunscreen Gel with Hyaluronic Acid SPF 30 PA+++ Enriched with hyaluronic acid, Non-greasy Yes Oily, Sensitive skin Lotus Herbals Safe Sun Screen Matte Gel SPF 50 PA+++ Matte finish, Oil control properties Yes Oily, Acne-prone skin Neutrogena Sunscreen SPF 50+ for Sensitive Skin SPF 50+ PA+++ Water-resistant, Non-comedogenic Yes Oily, Sensitive skin Fixderma Sunscreen SPF 50 Gel with Vitamin E SPF 50 PA+++ Enriched with vitamin E, Non-greasy Yes Oily, Sensitive skin Watermelon Hyaluronic Sunscreen Gel SPF 30 PA+++ Enriched with hyaluronic acid, Moisturizing formula Yes Oily, Sensitive skin

Best value for money: The Truct Lightweight Sunscreen Gel offers the best value for money with its high SPF, matte finish, and oil-free formula. It provides effective sun protection for oily and combination skin, making it a cost-effective option for daily use.

Best overall product: The O3 Mattifying Gel Cream Sunscreen stands out as the best overall product with its high SPF, mattifying formula, and oil control properties. It effectively prevents excess oil and shine while providing broad-spectrum sun protection, making it the top choice for oily and acne-prone skin.

How to find the perfect Best Sunscreen Gel for Oily Skin: When choosing the perfect sunscreen gel for oily skin, consider the SPF level, formula, and suitability for your skin type. Look for a product that offers high sun protection, a non-greasy formula, and specific benefits for oily or acne-prone skin. Consider your skin's unique needs and preferences to find the ideal sunscreen for daily use.

FAQs on Best Sunscreen Gel for Oily Skin What is the SPF level of these sunscreen gels? The SPF levels of the featured sunscreen gels range from 30 to 50+, providing varying degrees of sun protection for different needs. Are these sunscreen gels suitable for sensitive skin? Several of the featured sunscreen gels are suitable for sensitive skin, offering non-comedogenic and hydrating formulas for gentle sun protection. Do these sunscreen gels leave a white cast on the skin? While some sunscreen gels may leave a slight white cast, others offer lightweight and non-greasy formulas that absorb into the skin without residue. Can these sunscreen gels be used for the face and body? Many of the featured sunscreen gels are suitable for both face and body use, providing versatile sun protection for daily use.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so

Get Latest Updates on Best Health And Beauty Deals. Skin Care , Hair Care , Grooming , Personal Care , Health Care and Diet And Nutrition

Home Health And Beauty Skin Care Best sunscreen gels for oily skin with matte finish: Top 10 picks