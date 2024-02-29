Icon
hindustan Times Close Icon

Best sunscreen gels for oily skin with matte finish: Top 10 picks

Last Published on Feb 29, 2024 18:58 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk

Summary:

Discover the best sunscreen gels for oily skin that offer matte finish and sun protection. Find the perfect product for your needs with our helpful guide. Read More

When it comes to sun protection, finding the right product for oily skin can be a challenge. With the abundance of options available, it's important to choose a sunscreen that not only provides sun protection but also helps control oil and shine. In this article, we have curated a list of the 10 best sunscreen gels for oily skin with a matte finish. Whether you have acne-prone skin or simply struggle with excess oil, this guide will help you find the perfect sunscreen for your needs.

1. Derma Co Hyaluronic Lightweight Sunscreen Gel

The Derma Co Hyaluronic Lightweight Sunscreen Gel is a non-greasy formula that provides broad-spectrum sun protection while hydrating the skin. It is suitable for oily and acne-prone skin types, offering a lightweight and non-comedogenic solution for sun protection.

Pros

  • Non-greasy
  • Hydrating
  • Suitable for acne-prone skin

Cons

  • May leave a white cast

2. Truct Lightweight Sunscreen Gel

The Truct Lightweight Sunscreen Gel is formulated to provide oil-free sun protection with a matte finish. It is designed for women with oily and combination skin, offering a non-greasy solution for daily sun protection.

Pros

  • Matte finish
  • Oil-free
  • High sun protection

Cons

  • May not be suitable for dry skin

The FIXDERMA Sunscreen SPF 30 Gel offers a lightweight and non-greasy formula with high sun protection. It is designed to be water-resistant and suitable for oily and sensitive skin, providing effective sun protection without clogging pores.

Pros

  • Water-resistant
  • Non-greasy
  • Suitable for sensitive skin

Cons

  • May require reapplication for extended sun exposure

4. O3 Mattifying Gel Cream Sunscreen

The O3 Mattifying Gel Cream Sunscreen is designed to prevent excess oil and shine while providing sun protection. It is formulated with a mattifying complex to control oil production, making it suitable for oily and acne-prone skin.

Pros

  • Mattifying
  • Controls oil production
  • High sun protection

Cons

  • May not be suitable for dry skin

5. Brinton Healthcare Uvdoux Face & Body Sunscreen

The Brinton Healthcare Uvdoux Face & Body Sunscreen offers broad-spectrum sun protection with a lightweight and non-greasy formula. It is suitable for oily and acne-prone skin, providing sun protection for both the face and body.

Pros

  • Non-greasy
  • Suitable for face and body
  • High sun protection

Cons

  • May require reapplication for extended sun exposure

6. LSENSA Sunscreen Gel with Hyaluronic Acid

The LSENSA Sunscreen Gel with Hyaluronic Acid is enriched with hydrating ingredients to provide sun protection without clogging pores. It offers a lightweight and non-greasy formula suitable for oily and sensitive skin.

Pros

  • Hydrating
  • Non-greasy
  • Suitable for sensitive skin

Cons

  • May leave a white cast

7. Lotus Herbals Safe Sun Screen Matte Gel

The Lotus Herbals Safe Sun Screen Matte Gel offers a matte finish with oil control properties, making it ideal for oily and acne-prone skin. It provides broad-spectrum sun protection with a non-greasy formula.

Pros

  • Matte finish
  • Oil control properties
  • High sun protection

Cons

  • May not be suitable for dry skin

8. Neutrogena Sunscreen SPF 50+ for Sensitive Skin

The Neutrogena Sunscreen SPF 50+ is designed for sensitive skin, offering high sun protection without clogging pores. It is water-resistant and suitable for oily and acne-prone skin, providing a lightweight and non-greasy formula.

Pros

  • Water-resistant
  • Non-greasy
  • Suitable for sensitive skin

Cons

  • May require reapplication for extended sun exposure

9. Fixderma Sunscreen SPF 50 Gel with Vitamin E

The Fixderma Sunscreen SPF 50 Gel is enriched with vitamin E to provide antioxidant benefits while offering high sun protection. It is suitable for oily and sensitive skin, providing a non-greasy and lightweight formula.

Pros

  • Antioxidant benefits
  • Non-greasy
  • Suitable for sensitive skin

Cons

  • May require reapplication for extended sun exposure

10. Watermelon Hyaluronic Sunscreen Gel

The Watermelon Hyaluronic Sunscreen Gel offers moisturizing and sun protection benefits with a lightweight and non-greasy formula. It is suitable for oily and sensitive skin, providing a refreshing and hydrating solution for sun protection.

Pros

  • Moisturizing
  • Non-greasy
  • Suitable for sensitive skin

Cons

  • May leave a slight residue

Comparison Table

Product NameSPFFormulaWater-ResistantSuitable for
Derma Co Hyaluronic Lightweight Sunscreen GelSPF 30 PA+++Non-greasy, Hyaluronic acidYesOily, Acne-prone skin
Truct Lightweight Sunscreen GelSPF 50 PA+++Matte finish, Oil-freeYesOily, Combination skin
FIXDERMA Sunscreen SPF 30 GelSPF 30 PA+++Water-resistant, Non-greasyYesOily, Sensitive skin
O3 Mattifying Gel Cream SunscreenSPF 50 PA+++Mattifying, Prevents excess oilYesOily, Acne-prone skin
Brinton Healthcare Uvdoux Face & Body SunscreenSPF 50 PA+++Non-greasy, Water-resistantYesOily, Acne-prone skin
LSENSA Sunscreen Gel with Hyaluronic AcidSPF 30 PA+++Enriched with hyaluronic acid, Non-greasyYesOily, Sensitive skin
Lotus Herbals Safe Sun Screen Matte GelSPF 50 PA+++Matte finish, Oil control propertiesYesOily, Acne-prone skin
Neutrogena Sunscreen SPF 50+ for Sensitive SkinSPF 50+ PA+++Water-resistant, Non-comedogenicYesOily, Sensitive skin
Fixderma Sunscreen SPF 50 Gel with Vitamin ESPF 50 PA+++Enriched with vitamin E, Non-greasyYesOily, Sensitive skin
Watermelon Hyaluronic Sunscreen GelSPF 30 PA+++Enriched with hyaluronic acid, Moisturizing formulaYesOily, Sensitive skin

Best value for money:

The Truct Lightweight Sunscreen Gel offers the best value for money with its high SPF, matte finish, and oil-free formula. It provides effective sun protection for oily and combination skin, making it a cost-effective option for daily use.

Best overall product:

The O3 Mattifying Gel Cream Sunscreen stands out as the best overall product with its high SPF, mattifying formula, and oil control properties. It effectively prevents excess oil and shine while providing broad-spectrum sun protection, making it the top choice for oily and acne-prone skin.

How to find the perfect Best Sunscreen Gel for Oily Skin:

When choosing the perfect sunscreen gel for oily skin, consider the SPF level, formula, and suitability for your skin type. Look for a product that offers high sun protection, a non-greasy formula, and specific benefits for oily or acne-prone skin. Consider your skin's unique needs and preferences to find the ideal sunscreen for daily use.

FAQs on Best Sunscreen Gel for Oily Skin

The SPF levels of the featured sunscreen gels range from 30 to 50+, providing varying degrees of sun protection for different needs.
Several of the featured sunscreen gels are suitable for sensitive skin, offering non-comedogenic and hydrating formulas for gentle sun protection.
While some sunscreen gels may leave a slight white cast, others offer lightweight and non-greasy formulas that absorb into the skin without residue.
Many of the featured sunscreen gels are suitable for both face and body use, providing versatile sun protection for daily use.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more

Get Latest Updates on Best Health And Beauty Deals. Skin Care , Hair Care , Grooming , Personal Care , Health Care and Diet And Nutrition

Trending Stories
Related Skin-care Stories