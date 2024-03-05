Best sunscreens for Indian skin: Invest in ultra light, non sticky sunscreens

Last Published on Mar 05, 2024 13:22 IST By: Nivedita Mishra









Summary: Best sunscreens for Indian skin should be the kind that suits out climatic conditions. It should be non sticky and should be lightweight. White cast is major deterrent for most Indians. Here are some of the best options available on Amazon. Read More Read Less

India is a tropical country and Indians have over centuries learnt to deal with the hot weather. Many of our cultural markers like turbans, daily baths, application of chandan (sandalwood paste), use of umbrellas (yes, in ancient times there was the use of chatra) etc all indicate that the concept of protecting oneself from elements like sun and rain was very much there. But did we know about the science of UV rays and how they impact us? It is in this context that sunscreens become relevant. In the last few years, we have been hearing a lot about the usefulness of sunscreens. While many of us may think of them as essential in reducing tan, sunscreens do much more than that. In this article, we will discuss why they are important and which ones are best for Indian skin tone. Just what does a sunscreen do? But before we understand that, it is important to know how ultraviolet rays harm us. Sustained exposure to UV rays can severely damage our skin cells. Sunscreens not only protect the skin cells, they also prevent sun burn and slow down ageing process. But care has to be taken at the time of purchasing one as different regions need different kind of sunscreens. When selecting sunscreens for Indian skin, it's essential to consider specific qualities to ensure effective protection against the harsh sun. Firstly, a high SPF (Sun Protection Factor) rating is crucial. Indian skin is said to be more prone to hyperpigmentation and sunburn due to its higher melanin content, making it more susceptible to sun damage. Therefore, choosing a sunscreen with a minimum SPF of 30 or higher provides adequate protection against both UVA and UVB rays. Secondly, lightweight and non-comedogenic formulas are ideal for Indian skin, especially in hot and humid climates prevalent in many parts of the country. These formulations ensure that the sunscreen doesn't feel heavy or greasy on the skin, preventing clogged pores and acne breakouts. Lastly, broad-spectrum protection is another key feature. This ensures that the sunscreen shields the skin from both UVA and UVB rays, which can cause sunburn, premature ageing, etc. We have selected some of the best sunscreens meant for Indians. Do check them out here and if you are convinced, add one to your cart too. 1) Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunscreen SPF 50+

Neutrogena's Ultra Sheer Sunscreen SPF 50+ offers broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays, with a PA++++ rating. Its advanced formula ensures no white cast, making it suitable for all skin tones. This sunscreen has many pluses - it is water-resistant, ultra-light and non-sticky, which means that it can be used by people of different skin types - oily, dry and sensitive. Designed for both men and women, this sunscreen provides convenient sun protection for daily use, ensuring your skin stays shielded from harmful sun rays without feeling heavy or greasy. It is available in a 30ml pack. 2) Biotique Bio Sandalwood Sunscreen Ultra Soothing Face Lotion, SPF 50+

The Bio Sandalwood Sunscreen Ultra Soothing Face Lotion from Biotique offers SPF 50+ protection, shielding your skin from harmful UV rays. This lotion contains sandalwood extracts that keeps skin soft, fair, and moisturized, enhancing its overall health. It is water-resistant and suitable for all skin types. This lotion provides effective sun protection even in humid conditions. Whether you have oily, dry, or sensitive skin, this sunscreen lotion ensures your skin remains nourished and safeguarded against sun damage. Go ahead and enjoy outdoor activities with confidence. It is available in a 50ml bottle. 3) Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++

The Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ has been formulated to provide advanced protection, thanks to its broad-spectrum formula. It shields the skin against both UVA and UVB rays. This lightweight sunscreen is enriched with multi-vitamins to nourish and protect your skin. It leaves no white cast, which is a big plus, and is suitable for all skin tones. It is ideal for both women and men. Furthermore, it gives reliable sun protection, allowing you to step out confidently into the sun. Available in a convenient 50g tube, it is super easy to carry around and apply. Best sunscreens for glowing skin: Top 10 picks to protect you from UV rays 4) The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Ultra Light Gel with SPF 50 PA++++ For Broad Spectrum

This sunscreen from The Derma Co (1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Ultra Light Gel) is available as a gel, which means that it hardly feels like one has applied anything. This product with its SPF 50 PA++++ formulation, only not provides comprehensive protection against UVA and UVB, but also against blue light. Its ultra-light gel formula, infused with 1% hyaluronic acid, keeps the skin hydrated. It also provides a broad-spectrum coverage, preventing premature ageing and damage apart from sun protection. It is available in a convenient 50g tube. 5) Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Lightweight & Hydrating Sunscreen

This lightweight and hydrating sunscreen from Aqualogica offers SPF 50+ and PA++++ protection against UVA/B and blue light. Its non-greasy, lightweight formula ensures a dewy finish without leaving a white cast. Suitable for men and women with oily, combination, or glowing skin types, it provides effective sun protection while keeping the skin hydrated. Available in an 80g tube, this sunscreen is a must-have addition to your skincare routine, helping to maintain a radiant complexion while shielding against the damaging effects of the sun and digital screens. 6) Aroma Magic Sunscreen Sun Block Lotion

Aroma Magic Sunscreen Sun Block Lotion offers SPF 30 protection and is available in a 100ml bottle. It effectively shields the skin from harmful UV rays, preventing sunburn and premature ageing. Its lightweight and non-greasy formula ensure comfortable wear without clogging pores. Suitable for daily use, it provides reliable sun protection while nourishing the skin. Whether you're indoors or outdoors, this sunscreen lotion is an essential addition to your skincare routine, helping to keep your skin healthy and protected against the damaging effects of sun exposure. 7) Lakme Sun Expert, SPF 50 PA+++ Tinted Sunscreen

Lakme Sun Expert SPF 50 PA+++ Tinted Sunscreen has been so formulated to provide superior sun protection. Its tinted formula provides a natural matte finish, perfect for all skin types. This sunscreen ensures safe and effective sun protection without leaving a sticky residue. Whether you're indoors or outdoors, its non-greasy texture makes it comfortable for everyday wear. Protect your skin from harmful UV rays while maintaining a flawless complexion with Lakme Sun Expert Tinted Sunscreen, your go-to solution for sun protection and a matte finish. Also read: Best sunscreens for skin protection: Prevent damage of skin and hair, 10 picks 8) Brinton Healthcare UvDoux Face & Body Sunscreen gel

Brinton Healthcare UvDoux Face & Body Sunscreen Gel offers SPF 50 PA+++ protection is perfect solution for both face and body. What's more is that it comes in a matte finish. Its oil-free formula ensures a non-greasy feel, making it suitable for all skin types. This water-resistant sunscreen provides effective protection against harmful UVA and UVB rays, shielding your skin from sun damage. With a lightweight texture and convenient 50g packaging, it's an ideal choice for daily sun protection, keeping your skin healthy and radiant even during outdoor activities. Conclusion For generations of Indians, the idea of using sunscreens on a regular basis is an alien concept. Having said so, we should give it a serious thought. The advantages of using sunscreens are just cosmetic, it is actually a health concern as well.

