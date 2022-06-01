Icon
Jeans for girls: Upgrade collection with various styles and silhouettes

Published on Jun 01, 2022
dot By: Shreya Garg
jeans for girls

iwe Girl's Casual Full Length Skinny Fit Mid Blue Jeans for 13-14 Years
Toffee and Candy | Kidswear | Breathable and Stretchable | Solid Blue Bell Bottom Jeans for Girls | Age Group - 13-14 Years
Naughty Ninos Girls Blue Denim Jeggings(NN00011JGG_Blue_6-7 Years)

₹1,699 57% off
Amazon Brand - Jam & Honey Girl's Slim Jeans Jegging (JHAW19GJNS101_Light Blue_3 4 Years)

₹1,899 68% off
Cherokee by Unlimited Girl's Relaxed Fit Cotton Jeans (CCJGDRS20022R05_11Y_Me. Blue_11Y_Blue_11 Years-12 Years)

What is your everyday, must-have garment that you wear all year round? Well, the answer is simple - a pair of jeans. Every girl should have a collection of this garment in various silhouettes, styles, washes and waistlines. A pair of jeans always looks cool and presentable. You can team it with crop tops, shirts, sweaters, jackets and a host of other top wear. Even in footwear, there are many options - from sneakers to a pair of dainty sandals. Easy to wear and a fuss-free garment, jeans always manage to up the smartness and style quotient. 

There are a number of options available online. To navigate through an array of them can get overwhelming. Hence, we undertook the task upon ourselves and curated a list of our favourite picks below. The listed garments come at a reasonable price and in different styles.  Scroll through the options below to take a look.

iwe Girl's Mid Blue Jeans

This pair of jeans has a skinny fit. Made from denim fabric, pure cotton and lycra fabrics, it is soft to touch and skin-friendly. The fabric is stretchy and of premium quality. It has a high waistline and looks elegant and charming. The fit is comfortable and facilitates ease in every movement. Besides, it makes for a great everyday wear. 

iwe Girl's Casual Full Length Skinny Fit Mid Blue Jeans for 13-14 Years

Toffee and Candy Blue Bell Bottom Jeans
If bell bottom style jeans are your thing, then this one makes for a great option. It has a regular fit and is made from the blend of cotton and denim fabrics. The quality of the fabric is durable and it is therefore likely to last you many seasons. Amp up your everyday style in this pair of stylish and fashionable jeans.

Toffee and Candy | Kidswear | Breathable and Stretchable | Solid Blue Bell Bottom Jeans for Girls | Age Group - 13-14 Years

Naughty Ninos Denim Jeggings

This pair of blue jeggings for girls has a regular fit. It comes with an elasticated waistband and four pockets in total. Made of 100% cotton fabric, it is a durable garment and one that is likely to last you for years. It has a distinct and charming appearance, thanks to the flower print that you will see below the knees. It can be machine washed.

Naughty Ninos Girls Blue Denim Jeggings(NN00011JGG_Blue_6-7 Years)

₹ 1,699 57% off

Amazon Brand - Jam & Honey Slim Jeans

This pair of slim fit jeans is made of denim fabric. It has an elasticated waistband and offers a great fit. It is available in a slew of colour options and comes with pockets too. You can machine wash this apparel. It is available for girls aged 2 years to 12 years. A perfect everyday wear, it is designed to make girls feel comfortable and at ease all day long.

Amazon Brand - Jam & Honey Girl's Slim Jeans Jegging (JHAW19GJNS101_Light Blue_3 4 Years)

₹ 1,899 68% off

Cherokee by Unlimited Relaxed Jeans

This pair of relaxed fit jeans for girls is simply a must-have in your wardrobe. It is made from high-quality cotton fabric that is soft to touch and is skin-friendly too. Available in three washes, this one looks supremely stylish and attractive. A comfortable garment to live in all day long, you can machine wash this apparel. Besides, it has a relaxed fit.

Cherokee by Unlimited Girl's Relaxed Fit Cotton Jeans (CCJGDRS20022R05_11Y_Me. Blue_11Y_Blue_11 Years-12 Years)

