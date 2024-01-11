Best trolley bags for travel: 9 top picks to ease your travel

Summary: Best trolley bags for travel: Discover the top trolley bags to consider for your next trip with this comprehensive list. From large to small trolley bags, we have covered it all, along with the best trolley bag brands available in the market.

When it comes to travel, having the right luggage is essential. Trolley bags are a popular choice for many travelers due to their convenience and ease of use. Whether you're looking for a spacious large trolley bag or a compact option for short trips, this list has something for everyone. We have curated a list of the best trolley bags available in the market, taking into account factors such as durability, design, and value for money.

1. MOKOBARA Transit Polycarbonate Hardsided Luggage The MOKOBARA Transit Polycarbonate Hardsided Luggage is a durable and stylish option for frequent travelers. With a sleek design and ample storage space, this trolley bag is perfect for long trips. The built-in TSA lock provides added security, and the 360-degree spinner wheels ensure smooth maneuverability. Additionally, the lightweight construction makes it easy to handle. Specifications of MOKOBARA Transit Polycarbonate Hardsided Luggage Material: Polycarbonate

Size: Large

Color: Black

Wheels: 360-degree spinner wheels

Lock: TSA-approved lock

Pros Sleek and durable design

360-degree spinner wheels for easy maneuverability Cons Limited color options

Our Pick MOKOBARA The Transit Check-in Polycarbonate Hardsided Luggage | 8 Wheel Trolley Bag | Travel Suitcase for Men & Women (We Meet Again Sunray (Limited Edition)) ₹ 13,999 50% off ₹ 6,999 from

2. UPPERCASE 6200EHT1TBL Hardsided Printed Suitcase The UPPERCASE 6200EHT1TBL Hardsided Printed Suitcase is a stylish and functional option for the fashion-forward traveler. The printed design adds a unique touch, while the durable construction ensures long-lasting use. The spacious interior and adjustable compression straps make packing a breeze, and the smooth gliding wheels provide effortless mobility. Specifications of UPPERCASE 6200EHT1TBL Hardsided Printed Suitcase Material: Hardsided Polycarbonate

Size: Large

Color: Printed

Wheels: Smooth gliding wheels

Lock: TSA-compatible lock

Pros Stylish printed design

Spacious interior with adjustable compression straps Cons Limited color options

uppercase JFK 6200EHT1TBL Medium Check-in Hardsided 8 Wheel Printed Eco Trolley Bag, Travel Suitcase for Men and Women (Teal Blue) ₹ 5,500 25% off ₹ 4,100 from

3. UPPERCASE 5600EHT1BLK Hardsided Polycarbonate Suitcase The UPPERCASE 5600EHT1BLK Hardsided Polycarbonate Suitcase is a versatile and reliable choice for travelers. The sleek black exterior exudes sophistication, while the spacious interior and organizational pockets keep belongings secure and in place. The multidirectional spinner wheels and telescopic handle ensure effortless maneuverability, making it an ideal travel companion. Specifications of UPPERCASE 5600EHT1BLK Hardsided Polycarbonate Suitcase Material: Hardsided Polycarbonate

Size: Large

Color: Black

Wheels: Multidirectional spinner wheels

Handle: Telescopic handle

Pros Sleek and versatile design

Spacious interior with organizational pockets Cons May show scuffs and scratches over time

uppercase Bullet 5600EHT1BLK Cabin Hardsided Polycarbonate Luggage, 8 Wheel Eco Trolley Bag with TSA Lock and Anti Theft Zippers, Travel Suitcase for Men and Women (Black) ₹ 5,000 25% off ₹ 3,750 from

Also read: Best trolley bags come at great price, offer lot of space and look stylish too 4. American Tourister Liftoff Polypropylene Suitcase The American Tourister Liftoff Polypropylene Suitcase is a durable and lightweight option for travelers seeking reliability and style. The scratch-resistant outer shell withstands the rigors of travel, while the spacious interior and cross ribbons keep belongings secure. The double wheels provide smooth mobility, and the TSA lock ensures peace of mind during transit. Specifications of of American Tourister Liftoff Polypropylene Suitcase Material: Polypropylene

Size: Large

Color: Multiple options available

Wheels: Double wheels

Lock: TSA lock

Pros Durable and lightweight construction

Scratch-resistant outer shell Cons Limited color options

American Tourister Liftoff 79 cms Large Check-in Polypropylene Hard Sided Double Spinner Wheel Luggage/Trolley Bag/Suitcase (Berry Blast) ₹ 9,800 49% off ₹ 4,999 from

5. Skybags Polycarbonate Hardsided Luggage - Trooper The Skybags Polycarbonate Hardsided Luggage in the Trooper series offers a blend of durability and style. The vibrant color options and textured exterior make a statement, while the spacious compartments and cross ribbons ensure organized packing. The 360-degree spinner wheels and sturdy handle enhance maneuverability, making it an excellent choice for travel enthusiasts. Specifications of Skybags Polycarbonate Hardsided Luggage - Trooper Material: Polycarbonate

Size: Large

Color: Multiple color options available

Wheels: 360-degree spinner wheels

Handle: Sturdy handle

Pros Vibrant color options with textured exterior

Spacious compartments with cross ribbons Cons May show wear and tear over time

Skybags Trooper 55 Cms Small Cabin Polycarbonate Hard Sided 4 Spinner Wheels Luggage/Suitcase/Trolley Bag- Blue and White ₹ 6,820 60% off ₹ 2,749 from

6. Safari Gunmetal Hardsided Luggage - Approved for Airlines The Safari Gunmetal Hardsided Luggage is designed for frequent flyers seeking a reliable and secure travel companion. The tough and impact-resistant exterior withstands rough handling, while the spacious interior and divider ensure organized packing. The tamper-proof zipper and TSA lock provide added security, making it an ideal choice for air travel. Specifications of Safari Gunmetal Hardsided Luggage - Approved for Airlines Material: Hardsided Polycarbonate

Size: Large

Color: Gunmetal

Lock: TSA lock

Approved for Airlines: Yes

Pros Tough and impact-resistant exterior

Tamper-proof zipper and TSA lock Cons Limited color options

Safari Glimpse 56 Cms Small Cabin Trolley Bag Hard Case Polycarbonate 4 Wheels 360 Degree Wheeling System Luggage, Trolley Bags for Travel, Suitcase for Travel, Gun Metal ₹ 27,000 89% off ₹ 2,999 from

7. Kamiliant by American TouristerHarrier Spinner - Polypropylene The Kamiliant by American TouristerHarrier Spinner is a sleek and functional trolley bag designed to meet the needs of modern travelers. The scratch-resistant outer shell and spacious interior cater to practicality and style, while the double spinner wheels and secure lock offer convenience and peace of mind during transit. Specifications of Kamiliant by American TouristerHarrier Spinner - Polypropylene Material: Polypropylene

Size: Large

Color: Multiple options available

Wheels: Double spinner wheels

Lock: Secure lock

Pros Sleek and functional design

Scratch-resistant outer shell Cons May be prone to scuffs and scratches

Kamiliant by American Tourister Harrier 56 Cms Small Cabin Polypropylene (PP) Hard Sided 4 Wheeler Spinner Wheels Luggage (Grey) ₹ 7,500 72% off ₹ 2,099 from

Also read: American Tourister trolley bags are sturdy and lightweight 8. Assembly Cabin Luggage - Polycarbonate The Assembly Cabin Luggage is a compact and travel-friendly option for short trips and weekend getaways. The durable polycarbonate construction and scratch-resistant exterior ensure longevity, while the spacious interior and organizational pockets offer practicality. The 360-degree spinner wheels and telescopic handle provide effortless mobility, making it an excellent choice for on-the-go travelers. Specifications of Assembly Cabin Luggage - Polycarbonate Material: Polycarbonate

Size: Cabin

Color: Multiple options available

Wheels: 360-degree spinner wheels

Handle: Telescopic handle

Pros Compact and travel-friendly design

Durable polycarbonate construction Cons Limited interior space for long trips

Assembly Cabin Luggage Polycarbonate 55 cms - Premium Hardsided Suitcase with 8 Wheels | TSA Lock Trolley Bag for Flight Travel - Forest Green ₹ 7,499 24% off ₹ 5,699 from

9. Aristocrat Commander Premium Polyester Suitcase The Aristocrat Commander Premium Polyester Suitcase is a lightweight and affordable option for budget-conscious travelers. The durable polyester material and spacious compartments offer practicality and convenience, while the smooth gliding wheels and sturdy handle ensure easy maneuverability. This trolley bag is an excellent choice for those seeking value for money without compromising on quality. Specifications of Aristocrat Commander Premium Polyester Suitcase Material: Polyester

Size: Large

Color: Black

Wheels: Smooth gliding wheels

Handle: Sturdy handle

Pros Lightweight and affordable option

Spacious compartments for organized packing Cons May not withstand heavy impact

Aristocrat Commander 79Cms Premium Polyester with PVC Coating Soft Sided Check-in 4 Wheels Large Black Suitcase ₹ 11,240 68% off ₹ 3,577 from

Comparison Table

Product + Feature Type MOKOBARA Transit Polycarbonate Hardsided Luggage UPPERCASE 6200EHT1TBL Hardsided Printed Suitcase UPPERCASE 5600EHT1BLK Hardsided Polycarbonate Suitcase American Tourister Liftoff Polypropylene Suitcase Skybags Polycarbonate Hardsided Luggage - Trooper Safari Gunmetal Hardsided Luggage - Approved for Airlines Kamiliant by American TouristerHarrier Spinner - Polypropylene Assembly Cabin Luggage - Polycarbonate Aristocrat Commander Premium Polyester Suitcase Material Polycarbonate Hardsided Polycarbonate Hardsided Polycarbonate Polypropylene Polycarbonate Hardsided Polycarbonate Polypropylene Polycarbonate Polyester Size Large Large Large Large Large Large Large Cabin Large Color Black Printed Black Multiple options available Multiple color options available Gunmetal Multiple options available Multiple options available Black

Best value for money The Assembly Cabin Luggage - Polycarbonate offers the best value for money with its compact and travel-friendly design, durable construction, and effortless mobility, making it an excellent choice for on-the-go travelers.

Best overall product The MOKOBARA Transit Polycarbonate Hardsided Luggage stands out as the best overall product in this category, with its sleek and durable design, ample storage space, and 360-degree spinner wheels for easy maneuverability.

How to find the best trolley bags To find the best trolley bags, start by identifying your specific travel needs. Consider factors such as size, durability, and features like multiple compartments or built-in TSA locks. Research reputable brands known for quality luggage and read customer reviews to gauge real-world experiences. Look for materials that strike a balance between lightweight and sturdy, ensuring longevity without adding unnecessary weight. Check for smooth-rolling wheels and a sturdy handle for easy maneuverability. Compare prices across different retailers and take advantage of sales or discounts. Additionally, assess warranty and return policies to ensure your investment is protected.

FAQs on best trolley bags What are the size options available for these trolley bags? The trolley bags listed offer various size options, including large and compact designs to suit different travel needs. Do these trolley bags come with a warranty? Most trolley bags come with a manufacturer's warranty, offering coverage for potential defects and issues. Are these trolley bags suitable for international travel? Yes, many of these trolley bags are designed to meet international travel requirements and are TSA-approved for added convenience and security. Can these trolley bags be used for business trips? Absolutely, the trolley bags featured in this list offer both style and functionality, making them suitable for business travel.

