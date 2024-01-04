Icon
Best smartwatches under ₹35000: Top 10 picks for cutting-edge tech and style

Published on Jan 04, 2024 18:21 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
Best smartwatches under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>35000

Best smartwatches under 35000: Looking for the best smartwatch under 35000? Here is a list of the top 10 smartwatches with detailed product details, feature comparisons, and FAQs to help you make an informed decision. Read More

Amazfit GTR 2 Smart Watch, 1.39" AMOLED Display, SpO2 & Stress Monitor, Built-in Alexa, Built-in GPS, Bluetooth Phone Calls, 3GB Music Storage, 14-Day Battery Life, 90 Sports Modes (Sport Edition)

Amazfit GTS 4 Smart Watch with 1.75  AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling, Alexa Built-in, SpO2, Accurate GPS Tracking Fitness Sports Watch with 150 Sports Modes, 8-Day Battery Life (Rosebud Pink)

Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch with GPS, 24/7 Heart Rate, Alexa Built-in, 6+ Days Battery, Midnight Blue/Gold, One Size (S & L Bands Included)

HONOR Watch GS 3 Smartwatch with 1.43" AMOLED Touch Screen, Fitness Watch, Heart Rate, Sleep & Blood Oxygen, Dual GPS, Bluetooth Calling,14 Days Life, 100+ Diverse Sport Modes, Ocean Blue (MUS-B19)
Huawei Watch GT 3 Smartwatch - 1.43" AMOLED Display, 14-Day Battery Life, All-Day SpO2 Monitoring, 5 ATM Water Resistant, GPS, AI Running Coach, Bluetooth Calling, and 100+ Sports Modes - Black

Huawei Watch FIT Smartwatch with Slim Body, 1.64” Vivid AMOLED Display, Quick-Workout Animations, 10 Days Battery Life, Oxygen Saturation Detection, Heart Rate Monitoring, Sakura Pink, Free Size

Amazfit GTR Mini Smart Watch,1.28" Always-on AMOLED Display,416 * 416 PX,SpO2,Heart Rate Blood Oxygen Monitor, 14-Day Battery Life, 120 Sports Modes, Accurate GPS Tracking Fitness (Misty Pink)

Withings Steel HR Sport Smartwatch (40mm) - Activity Tracker, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Monitor, GPS And Water Resistant

Fossil Collider Hybrid Hr Smartwatch Black Dial Men's Watch (FTW7009)
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40 mm] Smart Watch w/Midnight Aluminium Case & Midnight Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display, Water Resistant

In today's tech-savvy world, smartwatches have become an essential accessory for fitness enthusiasts and tech lovers. With so many options available, choosing the right smartwatch can be overwhelming. This comprehensive guide will help you compare the best smartwatches under 35000, and make an informed decision based on your needs and preferences. Whether you're looking for advanced health monitoring features, stylish design, or long battery life, we've got you covered.

1. Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Smart Watch

The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Smart Watch features a vibrant AMOLED display, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, built-in GPS, and 14-day battery life. With a lightweight and stylish design, it is a perfect blend of fashion and technology.

Specifications of Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Smart Watch:

  • Vibrant AMOLED display
  • 24/7 heart rate monitoring
  • Built-in GPS
  • 14-day battery life
  • Water-resistant up to 50 meters

Pros

  • Sleek and stylish design
  • Long battery life
  • Accurate heart rate monitoring

Cons

  • Limited app ecosystem
  • Lack of voice assistant
Amazfit GTR 2 Smart Watch, 1.39" AMOLED Display, SpO2 & Stress Monitor, Built-in Alexa, Built-in GPS, Bluetooth Phone Calls, 3GB Music Storage, 14-Day Battery Life, 90 Sports Modes (Sport Edition)

₹ 16,999 29% off

2. Amazfit GTR 2 Smart Watch

The Amazfit GTR 2 Smart Watch boasts a classic design with a 3D curved bezel-less design, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 measurement, and a long-lasting battery life of up to 14 days. Its accurate GPS tracking makes it an ideal companion for outdoor activities. This is an option for one of the best smartwatches on Amazon.

Specifications of Amazfit GTR 2 Smart Watch:

  • 3D curved bezel-less design
  • 24/7 heart rate monitoring
  • SpO2 measurement
  • 14-day battery life
  • Accurate GPS tracking

Pros

  • Classic and elegant design
  • Comprehensive health tracking features
  • Long battery life

Cons

  • Limited app support
  • Lack of NFC for payments
Amazfit GTS 4 Smart Watch with 1.75  AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling, Alexa Built-in, SpO2, Accurate GPS Tracking Fitness Sports Watch with 150 Sports Modes, 8-Day Battery Life (Rosebud Pink)

₹ 23,999 29% off

3. Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch

The Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch features built-in GPS, Active Zone Minutes, heart rate tracking, and a built-in speaker and microphone for calls, voice assistants, and more. Its sleek design and advanced health features make it a popular choice.

Specifications of Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch:

  • Built-in GPS
  • Active Zone Minutes
  • Heart rate tracking
  • Built-in speaker and microphone
  • 6+ day battery life

Pros

  • Built-in GPS for accurate tracking
  • Sleek and stylish design
  • Advanced health and fitness features

Cons

  • Limited third-party app support
  • Higher price point
Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch with GPS, 24/7 Heart Rate, Alexa Built-in, 6+ Days Battery, Midnight Blue/Gold, One Size (S & L Bands Included)

₹ 18,999 8% off

4. HONOR Magic Watch 2 Smart Watch

The HONOR Magic Watch 2 Smart Watch features a durable and stylish design, 14-day battery life, precise heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking. With customizable watch faces and accurate fitness tracking, it is a versatile companion for everyday use.

Specifications of HONOR Magic Watch 2 Smart Watch:

  • Durable and stylish design
  • 14-day battery life
  • Precise heart rate monitoring
  • Sleep tracking
  • Customizable watch faces

Pros

  • Long battery life
  • Accurate fitness tracking
  • Customizable watch faces

Cons

  • Limited app ecosystem
  • Lack of voice assistant
HONOR Watch GS 3 Smartwatch with 1.43" AMOLED Touch Screen, Fitness Watch, Heart Rate, Sleep & Blood Oxygen, Dual GPS, Bluetooth Calling,14 Days Life, 100+ Diverse Sport Modes, Ocean Blue (MUS-B19)

5. Huawei Watch Fit Smartwatch

The Huawei Watch Fit Smartwatch features a 1.64-inch AMOLED display, 10 days of battery life, 96 workout modes, and advanced health monitoring. Its lightweight and durable design makes it an ideal companion for fitness enthusiasts.

Specifications of Huawei Watch Fit Smartwatch:

  • 1.64-inch AMOLED display
  • 10 days of battery life
  • 96 workout modes
  • Advanced health monitoring
  • Lightweight and durable design

Pros

  • Vibrant AMOLED display
  • Long battery life
  • Wide range of workout modes

Cons

  • Limited third-party app support
  • Lack of NFC for payments
Huawei Watch GT 3 Smartwatch - 1.43" AMOLED Display, 14-Day Battery Life, All-Day SpO2 Monitoring, 5 ATM Water Resistant, GPS, AI Running Coach, Bluetooth Calling, and 100+ Sports Modes - Black

₹ 39,990 20% off

6. Huawei Watch Fit Smartwatch

The Huawei Watch GT 2e Smartwatch offers a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, 14 days of battery life, precise heart rate monitoring, and advanced sleep tracking. With over 100 workout modes and customizable watch faces, it caters to diverse fitness needs.

Specifications of Huawei Watch Fit Smartwatch:

  • 1.39-inch AMOLED display
  • 14 days of battery life
  • Precise heart rate monitoring
  • Advanced sleep tracking
  • Over 100 workout modes

Pros

  • Long battery life
  • Comprehensive fitness tracking
  • Customizable watch faces

Cons

  • Limited third-party app support
  • Lack of NFC for payments
Huawei Watch FIT Smartwatch with Slim Body, 1.64” Vivid AMOLED Display, Quick-Workout Animations, 10 Days Battery Life, Oxygen Saturation Detection, Heart Rate Monitoring, Sakura Pink, Free Size

₹ 11,990 62% off

7. Amazfit GTR 2e Smart Watch

The Amazfit GTR 2e Smart Watch features a classic design, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 measurement, and a long-lasting battery life of up to 24 days. With precise GPS tracking and customizable watch faces, it is a versatile smartwatch for daily use.

Specifications of Amazfit GTR 2e Smart Watch:

  • Classic design
  • 24/7 heart rate monitoring
  • SpO2 measurement
  • 24-day battery life
  • Precise GPS tracking

Pros

  • Long battery life
  • Accurate GPS tracking
  • Customizable watch faces

Cons

  • Limited app ecosystem
  • Lack of voice assistant
Amazfit GTR Mini Smart Watch,1.28" Always-on AMOLED Display,416 * 416 PX,SpO2,Heart Rate Blood Oxygen Monitor, 14-Day Battery Life, 120 Sports Modes, Accurate GPS Tracking Fitness (Misty Pink)

₹ 13,999 21% off

8. Withings Steel HR Sport Smartwatch

The Withings Steel HR Sport Smartwatch features a sleek and durable design, heart rate monitoring, connected GPS, and a long battery life of up to 25 days. With water resistance and advanced sleep tracking, it is an ideal choice for active lifestyles.

Specifications of Withings Steel HR Sport Smartwatch:

  • Sleek and durable design
  • Heart rate monitoring
  • Connected GPS
  • 25-day battery life
  • Water-resistant up to 50 meters

Pros

  • Long battery life
  • Accurate heart rate monitoring
  • Water-resistant design

Cons

  • Limited app ecosystem
  • Lack of NFC for payments
Withings Steel HR Sport Smartwatch (40mm) - Activity Tracker, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Monitor, GPS And Water Resistant

₹ 44,685 31% off

9. Fossil Collider Hybrid Smartwatch

The Fossil Collider Hybrid Smartwatch offers a classic analog design with smart features, heart rate tracking, customizable buttons, and long battery life. With water resistance and compatibility with third-party apps, it is a versatile and stylish choice.

Specifications of Fossil Collider Hybrid Smartwatch:

  • Classic analog design
  • Heart rate tracking
  • Customizable buttons
  • Long battery life
  • Water-resistant design

Pros

  • Stylish analog design
  • Advanced smart features
  • Water-resistant design

Cons

  • Limited display customization
  • Lack of voice assistant
Fossil Collider Hybrid Hr Smartwatch Black Dial Men's Watch (FTW7009)

10. Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 42mm)

The Apple Watch Series 3 offers a stunning Retina display, heart rate monitoring, GPS, and a swim-proof design. With access to the Apple Watch app store and Siri integration, it offers a seamless experience for Apple users.

Specifications of Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 42mm):

  • Stunning Retina display
  • Heart rate monitoring
  • GPS
  • Swim-proof design
  • Access to the Apple Watch app store

Pros

  • Beautiful Retina display
  • Seamless integration with Apple ecosystem
  • Swim-proof design

Cons

  • Limited compatibility with non-Apple devices
  • Higher price point
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40 mm] Smart Watch w/Midnight Aluminium Case & Midnight Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display, Water Resistant

Comparison Table

FeaturesAmazfit GTS 2 MiniAmazfit GTR 2Fitbit Versa 3HONOR Magic Watch 2Huawei Watch FitHuawei Watch GT 2eAmazfit GTR 2eWithings Steel HRFossil ColliderApple Watch Series 3
DisplayAMOLEDAMOLEDAMOLEDAMOLEDAMOLEDAMOLEDAMOLED--Retina
Battery Life14 days14 days6+ days14 days10 days14 days24 days25 days--
Health Monitoring24/7 heart rate, SpO224/7 heart rate, SpO2Heart rate, SpO2, Active Zone MinutesHeart rate, Sleep trackingHeart rate, Sleep trackingHeart rate, Sleep tracking24/7 heart rate, SpO2Heart rate, Sleep trackingHeart rateHeart rate

Best value for money:

The Huawei Watch Fit Smartwatch offers the best value for money with its vibrant AMOLED display, 10 days of battery life, and 96 workout modes. Packed with advanced health monitoring features, it is an affordable yet feature-packed smartwatch.

Best overall product:

The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Smart Watch stands out as the best overall product with its vibrant AMOLED display, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, built-in GPS, and 14-day battery life. Its sleek and stylish design makes it a versatile choice for everyday use.

How to find the best smartwatch under 35000?

FAQs on smartwatch under 35000

When buying a smartwatch under 35000, consider the display quality, battery life, health monitoring features, and compatibility with your smartphone. Look for a smartwatch that meets your specific needs and preferences.
While some smartwatches offer support for third-party apps, others may have limited app ecosystems. Consider your app preferences before making a purchase.
The average battery life of these smartwatches ranges from 6 days to 14 days, depending on the model and usage.
Most of the smartwatches listed above are water-resistant, with varying degrees of resistance. Check the specific details of each product for more information.
