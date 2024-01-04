Best smartwatches under ₹35000: Top 10 picks for cutting-edge tech and style

Published on Jan 04, 2024









In today's tech-savvy world, smartwatches have become an essential accessory for fitness enthusiasts and tech lovers. With so many options available, choosing the right smartwatch can be overwhelming. This comprehensive guide will help you compare the best smartwatches under ₹35000, and make an informed decision based on your needs and preferences. Whether you're looking for advanced health monitoring features, stylish design, or long battery life, we've got you covered.

1. Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Smart Watch The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Smart Watch features a vibrant AMOLED display, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, built-in GPS, and 14-day battery life. With a lightweight and stylish design, it is a perfect blend of fashion and technology. Specifications of Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Smart Watch: Vibrant AMOLED display

24/7 heart rate monitoring

Built-in GPS

14-day battery life

Water-resistant up to 50 meters

Pros Sleek and stylish design

Long battery life

Accurate heart rate monitoring Cons Limited app ecosystem

Lack of voice assistant

Our Pick Amazfit GTR 2 Smart Watch, 1.39" AMOLED Display, SpO2 & Stress Monitor, Built-in Alexa, Built-in GPS, Bluetooth Phone Calls, 3GB Music Storage, 14-Day Battery Life, 90 Sports Modes (Sport Edition) ₹ 16,999 29% off ₹ 11,999 from

2. Amazfit GTR 2 Smart Watch The Amazfit GTR 2 Smart Watch boasts a classic design with a 3D curved bezel-less design, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 measurement, and a long-lasting battery life of up to 14 days. Its accurate GPS tracking makes it an ideal companion for outdoor activities. This is an option for one of the best smartwatches on Amazon. Specifications of Amazfit GTR 2 Smart Watch: 3D curved bezel-less design

24/7 heart rate monitoring

SpO2 measurement

14-day battery life

Accurate GPS tracking

Pros Classic and elegant design

Comprehensive health tracking features

Long battery life Cons Limited app support

Lack of NFC for payments

Amazfit GTS 4 Smart Watch with 1.75  AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling, Alexa Built-in, SpO2, Accurate GPS Tracking Fitness Sports Watch with 150 Sports Modes, 8-Day Battery Life (Rosebud Pink) ₹ 23,999 29% off ₹ 16,999 from

3. Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch The Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch features built-in GPS, Active Zone Minutes, heart rate tracking, and a built-in speaker and microphone for calls, voice assistants, and more. Its sleek design and advanced health features make it a popular choice. Specifications of Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch: Built-in GPS

Active Zone Minutes

Heart rate tracking

Built-in speaker and microphone

6+ day battery life

Pros Built-in GPS for accurate tracking

Sleek and stylish design

Advanced health and fitness features Cons Limited third-party app support

Higher price point

Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch with GPS, 24/7 Heart Rate, Alexa Built-in, 6+ Days Battery, Midnight Blue/Gold, One Size (S & L Bands Included) ₹ 18,999 8% off ₹ 17,499 from

Also Read: Best smartwatches in India: 10 worthy options to complement your style 4. HONOR Magic Watch 2 Smart Watch The HONOR Magic Watch 2 Smart Watch features a durable and stylish design, 14-day battery life, precise heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking. With customizable watch faces and accurate fitness tracking, it is a versatile companion for everyday use. Specifications of HONOR Magic Watch 2 Smart Watch: Durable and stylish design

14-day battery life

Precise heart rate monitoring

Sleep tracking

Customizable watch faces

Pros Long battery life

Accurate fitness tracking

Customizable watch faces Cons Limited app ecosystem

Lack of voice assistant

HONOR Watch GS 3 Smartwatch with 1.43" AMOLED Touch Screen, Fitness Watch, Heart Rate, Sleep & Blood Oxygen, Dual GPS, Bluetooth Calling,14 Days Life, 100+ Diverse Sport Modes, Ocean Blue (MUS-B19) Get Price from

5. Huawei Watch Fit Smartwatch The Huawei Watch Fit Smartwatch features a 1.64-inch AMOLED display, 10 days of battery life, 96 workout modes, and advanced health monitoring. Its lightweight and durable design makes it an ideal companion for fitness enthusiasts. Specifications of Huawei Watch Fit Smartwatch: 1.64-inch AMOLED display

10 days of battery life

96 workout modes

Advanced health monitoring

Lightweight and durable design

Pros Vibrant AMOLED display

Long battery life

Wide range of workout modes Cons Limited third-party app support

Lack of NFC for payments

Huawei Watch GT 3 Smartwatch - 1.43" AMOLED Display, 14-Day Battery Life, All-Day SpO2 Monitoring, 5 ATM Water Resistant, GPS, AI Running Coach, Bluetooth Calling, and 100+ Sports Modes - Black ₹ 39,990 20% off ₹ 31,990 from

Also Read: Best smartwatches under ₹ 1000: 10 affordable and feature-packed picks 6. Huawei Watch Fit Smartwatch The Huawei Watch GT 2e Smartwatch offers a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, 14 days of battery life, precise heart rate monitoring, and advanced sleep tracking. With over 100 workout modes and customizable watch faces, it caters to diverse fitness needs. Specifications of Huawei Watch Fit Smartwatch: 1.39-inch AMOLED display

14 days of battery life

Precise heart rate monitoring

Advanced sleep tracking

Over 100 workout modes

Pros Long battery life

Comprehensive fitness tracking

Customizable watch faces Cons Limited third-party app support

Lack of NFC for payments

Huawei Watch FIT Smartwatch with Slim Body, 1.64” Vivid AMOLED Display, Quick-Workout Animations, 10 Days Battery Life, Oxygen Saturation Detection, Heart Rate Monitoring, Sakura Pink, Free Size ₹ 11,990 62% off ₹ 4,499 from

7. Amazfit GTR 2e Smart Watch The Amazfit GTR 2e Smart Watch features a classic design, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 measurement, and a long-lasting battery life of up to 24 days. With precise GPS tracking and customizable watch faces, it is a versatile smartwatch for daily use. Specifications of Amazfit GTR 2e Smart Watch: Classic design

24/7 heart rate monitoring

SpO2 measurement

24-day battery life

Precise GPS tracking

Pros Long battery life

Accurate GPS tracking

Customizable watch faces Cons Limited app ecosystem

Lack of voice assistant

Amazfit GTR Mini Smart Watch,1.28" Always-on AMOLED Display,416 * 416 PX,SpO2,Heart Rate Blood Oxygen Monitor, 14-Day Battery Life, 120 Sports Modes, Accurate GPS Tracking Fitness (Misty Pink) ₹ 13,999 21% off ₹ 10,999 from

8. Withings Steel HR Sport Smartwatch The Withings Steel HR Sport Smartwatch features a sleek and durable design, heart rate monitoring, connected GPS, and a long battery life of up to 25 days. With water resistance and advanced sleep tracking, it is an ideal choice for active lifestyles. Specifications of Withings Steel HR Sport Smartwatch: Sleek and durable design

Heart rate monitoring

Connected GPS

25-day battery life

Water-resistant up to 50 meters

Pros Long battery life

Accurate heart rate monitoring

Water-resistant design Cons Limited app ecosystem

Lack of NFC for payments

Withings Steel HR Sport Smartwatch (40mm) - Activity Tracker, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Monitor, GPS And Water Resistant ₹ 44,685 31% off ₹ 30,817 from

9. Fossil Collider Hybrid Smartwatch The Fossil Collider Hybrid Smartwatch offers a classic analog design with smart features, heart rate tracking, customizable buttons, and long battery life. With water resistance and compatibility with third-party apps, it is a versatile and stylish choice. Specifications of Fossil Collider Hybrid Smartwatch: Classic analog design

Heart rate tracking

Customizable buttons

Long battery life

Water-resistant design

Pros Stylish analog design

Advanced smart features

Water-resistant design Cons Limited display customization

Lack of voice assistant

Fossil Collider Hybrid Hr Smartwatch Black Dial Men's Watch (FTW7009) ₹ 16,495 from

10. Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 42mm) The Apple Watch Series 3 offers a stunning Retina display, heart rate monitoring, GPS, and a swim-proof design. With access to the Apple Watch app store and Siri integration, it offers a seamless experience for Apple users. Specifications of Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 42mm): Stunning Retina display

Heart rate monitoring

GPS

Swim-proof design

Access to the Apple Watch app store

Pros Beautiful Retina display

Seamless integration with Apple ecosystem

Swim-proof design Cons Limited compatibility with non-Apple devices

Higher price point

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40 mm] Smart Watch w/Midnight Aluminium Case & Midnight Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display, Water Resistant ₹ 29,900 from

Comparison Table

Features Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Amazfit GTR 2 Fitbit Versa 3 HONOR Magic Watch 2 Huawei Watch Fit Huawei Watch GT 2e Amazfit GTR 2e Withings Steel HR Fossil Collider Apple Watch Series 3 Display AMOLED AMOLED AMOLED AMOLED AMOLED AMOLED AMOLED - - Retina Battery Life 14 days 14 days 6+ days 14 days 10 days 14 days 24 days 25 days - - Health Monitoring 24/7 heart rate, SpO2 24/7 heart rate, SpO2 Heart rate, SpO2, Active Zone Minutes Heart rate, Sleep tracking Heart rate, Sleep tracking Heart rate, Sleep tracking 24/7 heart rate, SpO2 Heart rate, Sleep tracking Heart rate Heart rate

Best value for money: The Huawei Watch Fit Smartwatch offers the best value for money with its vibrant AMOLED display, 10 days of battery life, and 96 workout modes. Packed with advanced health monitoring features, it is an affordable yet feature-packed smartwatch.

Best overall product: The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Smart Watch stands out as the best overall product with its vibrant AMOLED display, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, built-in GPS, and 14-day battery life. Its sleek and stylish design makes it a versatile choice for everyday use.

FAQs on smartwatch under 35000 What are the key features to consider when buying a smartwatch under 35000? When buying a smartwatch under 35000, consider the display quality, battery life, health monitoring features, and compatibility with your smartphone. Look for a smartwatch that meets your specific needs and preferences. Do these smartwatches support third-party apps? While some smartwatches offer support for third-party apps, others may have limited app ecosystems. Consider your app preferences before making a purchase. What is the average battery life of these smartwatches? The average battery life of these smartwatches ranges from 6 days to 14 days, depending on the model and usage. Are these smartwatches water-resistant? Most of the smartwatches listed above are water-resistant, with varying degrees of resistance. Check the specific details of each product for more information.

