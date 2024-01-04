Best smartwatches under ₹35000: Top 10 picks for cutting-edge tech and style

In today's tech-savvy world, smartwatches have become an essential accessory for fitness enthusiasts and tech lovers. With so many options available, choosing the right smartwatch can be overwhelming. This comprehensive guide will help you compare the best smartwatches under ₹35000, and make an informed decision based on your needs and preferences. Whether you're looking for advanced health monitoring features, stylish design, or long battery life, we've got you covered.
1. Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Smart Watch
The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Smart Watch features a vibrant AMOLED display, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, built-in GPS, and 14-day battery life. With a lightweight and stylish design, it is a perfect blend of fashion and technology.
Specifications of Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Smart Watch:
- Vibrant AMOLED display
- 24/7 heart rate monitoring
- Built-in GPS
- 14-day battery life
- Water-resistant up to 50 meters
2. Amazfit GTR 2 Smart Watch
The Amazfit GTR 2 Smart Watch boasts a classic design with a 3D curved bezel-less design, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 measurement, and a long-lasting battery life of up to 14 days. Its accurate GPS tracking makes it an ideal companion for outdoor activities. This is an option for one of the best smartwatches on Amazon.
Specifications of Amazfit GTR 2 Smart Watch:
- 3D curved bezel-less design
- 24/7 heart rate monitoring
- SpO2 measurement
- 14-day battery life
- Accurate GPS tracking
3. Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch
The Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch features built-in GPS, Active Zone Minutes, heart rate tracking, and a built-in speaker and microphone for calls, voice assistants, and more. Its sleek design and advanced health features make it a popular choice.
Specifications of Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch:
- Built-in GPS
- Active Zone Minutes
- Heart rate tracking
- Built-in speaker and microphone
- 6+ day battery life
4. HONOR Magic Watch 2 Smart Watch
The HONOR Magic Watch 2 Smart Watch features a durable and stylish design, 14-day battery life, precise heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking. With customizable watch faces and accurate fitness tracking, it is a versatile companion for everyday use.
Specifications of HONOR Magic Watch 2 Smart Watch:
- Durable and stylish design
- 14-day battery life
- Precise heart rate monitoring
- Sleep tracking
- Customizable watch faces
5. Huawei Watch Fit Smartwatch
The Huawei Watch Fit Smartwatch features a 1.64-inch AMOLED display, 10 days of battery life, 96 workout modes, and advanced health monitoring. Its lightweight and durable design makes it an ideal companion for fitness enthusiasts.
Specifications of Huawei Watch Fit Smartwatch:
- 1.64-inch AMOLED display
- 10 days of battery life
- 96 workout modes
- Advanced health monitoring
- Lightweight and durable design
6. Huawei Watch Fit Smartwatch
The Huawei Watch GT 2e Smartwatch offers a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, 14 days of battery life, precise heart rate monitoring, and advanced sleep tracking. With over 100 workout modes and customizable watch faces, it caters to diverse fitness needs.
Specifications of Huawei Watch Fit Smartwatch:
- 1.39-inch AMOLED display
- 14 days of battery life
- Precise heart rate monitoring
- Advanced sleep tracking
- Over 100 workout modes
7. Amazfit GTR 2e Smart Watch
The Amazfit GTR 2e Smart Watch features a classic design, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 measurement, and a long-lasting battery life of up to 24 days. With precise GPS tracking and customizable watch faces, it is a versatile smartwatch for daily use.
Specifications of Amazfit GTR 2e Smart Watch:
- Classic design
- 24/7 heart rate monitoring
- SpO2 measurement
- 24-day battery life
- Precise GPS tracking
8. Withings Steel HR Sport Smartwatch
The Withings Steel HR Sport Smartwatch features a sleek and durable design, heart rate monitoring, connected GPS, and a long battery life of up to 25 days. With water resistance and advanced sleep tracking, it is an ideal choice for active lifestyles.
Specifications of Withings Steel HR Sport Smartwatch:
- Sleek and durable design
- Heart rate monitoring
- Connected GPS
- 25-day battery life
- Water-resistant up to 50 meters
9. Fossil Collider Hybrid Smartwatch
The Fossil Collider Hybrid Smartwatch offers a classic analog design with smart features, heart rate tracking, customizable buttons, and long battery life. With water resistance and compatibility with third-party apps, it is a versatile and stylish choice.
Specifications of Fossil Collider Hybrid Smartwatch:
- Classic analog design
- Heart rate tracking
- Customizable buttons
- Long battery life
- Water-resistant design
10. Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 42mm)
The Apple Watch Series 3 offers a stunning Retina display, heart rate monitoring, GPS, and a swim-proof design. With access to the Apple Watch app store and Siri integration, it offers a seamless experience for Apple users.
Specifications of Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 42mm):
- Stunning Retina display
- Heart rate monitoring
- GPS
- Swim-proof design
- Access to the Apple Watch app store
Best value for money:
The Huawei Watch Fit Smartwatch offers the best value for money with its vibrant AMOLED display, 10 days of battery life, and 96 workout modes. Packed with advanced health monitoring features, it is an affordable yet feature-packed smartwatch.
Best overall product:
The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Smart Watch stands out as the best overall product with its vibrant AMOLED display, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, built-in GPS, and 14-day battery life. Its sleek and stylish design makes it a versatile choice for everyday use.
How to find the best smartwatch under ₹35000?
