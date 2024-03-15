Best sunscreen for oily skin: Protect your skin with top 10 picks

Last Published on Mar 15, 2024 19:26 IST By: Affiliate Desk









Share Via Follow us:

Summary: Find the perfect sunscreen for oily skin with our comprehensive list of the top-rated sunscreens, including detailed product details, pros, cons, and a feature comparison table. Read More Read Less

When it comes to finding the best sunscreen for oily skin, the options can be overwhelming. With so many products on the market, it can be challenging to determine which one is the most efficient for sun protection. To make the decision easier for you, we have compiled a list of the 10 best sunscreens for oily skin available in India. Our list includes a diverse range of products, from lightweight formulas to those with added skincare benefits. Whether you're looking for a sunscreen that provides a matte finish or one that offers long-lasting protection, we have options for everyone.

1. Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50+

The Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen provides powerful sun protection in a lightweight, water-resistant formula. With a non-greasy finish, it is perfect for oily skin. This sunscreen is also broad-spectrum, offering protection against UVA and UVB rays.

Pros Lightweight and non-greasy

Broad-spectrum protection

Water-resistant Cons May leave a white cast on darker skin tones

2. Derma Co Hyaluronic Sunscreen Gel SPF 30

The Derma Co Hyaluronic Sunscreen Gel is a lightweight, non-greasy formula that provides SPF 30 sun protection. Enriched with hyaluronic acid, it also offers hydration and helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Pros Hydrating and non-greasy

Suitable for acne-prone skin

Contains hyaluronic acid Cons May not be water-resistant

Slightly lower SPF

3. Lacto Calamine Sunshield Sunscreen SPF 30

The Lacto Calamine Sunshield Sunscreen offers SPF 30 protection in a lightweight, non-greasy formula. Infused with kaolin clay, it helps control excess oil and provides a matte finish, making it ideal for oily skin.

Pros Controls excess oil

Provides a matte finish

Non-comedogenic Cons May feel slightly drying on dry skin

Not water-resistant

Also read: Best sunscreens for skin protection: Prevent damage of skin and hair, 10 picks 4. Aqualogica Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++

The Aqualogica Sunscreen offers SPF 50 PA+++ protection while providing a glowing and protected complexion. With a lightweight and non-greasy formula, it is perfect for oily skin and offers long-lasting sun protection.

Pros High SPF and PA rating

Provides a glowing complexion

Suitable for all skin types Cons May not be suitable for very sensitive skin

Slightly higher price point

5. RE' EQUIL Oxybenzone Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++

The RE' EQUIL Oxybenzone Sunscreen offers SPF 50 PA+++ protection, making it suitable for oily and sensitive skin. With a non-comedogenic and water-resistant formula, it provides long-lasting sun protection without clogging pores.

Pros Suitable for sensitive skin

Non-comedogenic

Water-resistant Cons May feel slightly heavy on the skin

Slightly higher price point

6. FIXDERMA Sunscreen SPF 30 PA+++

The FIXDERMA Sunscreen offers SPF 30 PA+++ protection in a lightweight and non-greasy formula. With a high level of UVA and UVB protection, it is suitable for oily and acne-prone skin, providing long-lasting sun protection without clogging pores.

Pros High UVA and UVB protection

Non-comedogenic

Long-lasting sun protection Cons Slightly lower SPF and PA rating

May leave a slight white cast

7. Watermelon Hyaluronic Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++

The Watermelon Hyaluronic Sunscreen offers SPF 50 PA+++ protection while providing hydration and moisturization. With a lightweight and non-greasy formula, it is suitable for oily skin and provides long-lasting sun protection with added skincare benefits.

Pros Hydrating and moisturizing

Suitable for all skin types

Long-lasting sun protection Cons May not be water-resistant

Slightly higher price point

8. LSENSA Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++

The LSENSA Sunscreen offers SPF 50 PA+++ protection with a lightweight and non-greasy formula. Infused with hyaluronic acid, it provides hydration and moisturization while offering long-lasting sun protection for oily and sensitive skin.

Pros Hydrating and moisturizing

Suitable for sensitive skin

Long-lasting sun protection Cons May not be water-resistant

Slightly higher price point

9. Dr. Sheth's Niacinamide Sunscreen SPF 30

Dr. Sheth's Niacinamide Sunscreen offers SPF 30 protection with the added benefits of niacinamide. Suitable for oily and acne-prone skin, it provides long-lasting sun protection and helps control excess oil, making it perfect for oily skin.

Pros Controls excess oil

Non-greasy formula

Long-lasting sun protection Cons Slightly lower SPF rating

May leave a slight white cast

Also read: Best Dot & Key sunscreens: Protect your skin all day with our top 7 picks 10. Sunscreen with Niacinamide for Oily Skin SPF 50 PA+++

This sunscreen with niacinamide offers SPF 50 PA+++ protection while helping control excess oil and providing long-lasting sun protection. With a lightweight and non-greasy formula, it is ideal for oily and acne-prone skin, offering a matte finish.

Pros Controls excess oil

Non-greasy formula

Long-lasting sun protection Cons Slightly higher price point

May feel slightly drying on dry skin

Comparison Table

Product Name SPF Rating Water-Resistant Non-Greasy Formula Hydrating Matte Finish Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen SPF 50+ Yes Yes No No Derma Co Hyaluronic Sunscreen Gel SPF 30 No Yes Yes No Lacto Calamine Sunshield Sunscreen SPF 30 No Yes No Yes Aqualogica Sunscreen SPF 50 Yes Yes Yes No RE' EQUIL Oxybenzone Sunscreen SPF 50 Yes Yes No No FIXDERMA Sunscreen SPF 30 No Yes No No Watermelon Hyaluronic Sunscreen SPF 50 No Yes Yes No LSENSA Sunscreen SPF 50 No Yes Yes No Dr. Sheth's Niacinamide Sunscreen SPF 30 No Yes No No Sunscreen with Niacinamide for Oily Skin SPF 50 No Yes No Yes

Best value for money: The Lacto Calamine Sunshield Sunscreen SPF 30 offers exceptional value for money, providing effective sun protection with a matte finish and oil-controlling properties, making it an ideal choice for those with oily skin.

Best overall product: The Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen is the best overall product, delivering potent sun protection in a lightweight, water-resistant formula. Its non-greasy finish makes it ideal for oily skin, and its broad-spectrum formula provides protection against both UVA and UVB rays.

How to find the perfect best sunscreen for oily skin: When choosing the perfect sunscreen for oily skin, consider the SPF rating, water resistance, and whether it offers a non-greasy formula. Look for added benefits such as hydration, oil control, and a matte finish, and weigh the pros and cons to find the ideal product for your specific needs.

FAQs on Best Sunscreen for Oily Skin What is the average price range for these sunscreens? The average price range for these sunscreens is between Rs. 500 to Rs. 1000, depending on the brand and specific product features. Are these sunscreens suitable for sensitive skin? Most of the sunscreens listed are suitable for sensitive skin, but it's essential to check the ingredients and perform a patch test before use. Do these sunscreens leave a white cast on the skin? While some sunscreens may leave a slight white cast, especially on darker skin tones, many of the options listed have a non-greasy formula that reduces the likelihood of a white cast. Can these sunscreens be used as a makeup base? Yes, many of these sunscreens can be used as a makeup base due to their non-greasy and lightweight formulas, providing a smooth canvas for makeup application.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so

Get Latest Updates on Best Health And Beauty Deals. Skin Care , Hair Care , Grooming , Personal Care , Health Care and Diet And Nutrition

Home Health And Beauty Skin Care Best sunscreen for oily skin: Protect your skin with top 10 picks