When it comes to finding the best sunscreen for oily skin, the options can be overwhelming. With so many products on the market, it can be challenging to determine which one is the most efficient for sun protection. To make the decision easier for you, we have compiled a list of the 10 best sunscreens for oily skin available in India. Our list includes a diverse range of products, from lightweight formulas to those with added skincare benefits. Whether you're looking for a sunscreen that provides a matte finish or one that offers long-lasting protection, we have options for everyone.
The Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen provides powerful sun protection in a lightweight, water-resistant formula. With a non-greasy finish, it is perfect for oily skin. This sunscreen is also broad-spectrum, offering protection against UVA and UVB rays.
Pros
Lightweight and non-greasy
Broad-spectrum protection
Water-resistant
Cons
May leave a white cast on darker skin tones
2. Derma Co Hyaluronic Sunscreen Gel SPF 30
The Derma Co Hyaluronic Sunscreen Gel is a lightweight, non-greasy formula that provides SPF 30 sun protection. Enriched with hyaluronic acid, it also offers hydration and helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
Pros
Hydrating and non-greasy
Suitable for acne-prone skin
Contains hyaluronic acid
Cons
May not be water-resistant
Slightly lower SPF
3. Lacto Calamine Sunshield Sunscreen SPF 30
The Lacto Calamine Sunshield Sunscreen offers SPF 30 protection in a lightweight, non-greasy formula. Infused with kaolin clay, it helps control excess oil and provides a matte finish, making it ideal for oily skin.
The Aqualogica Sunscreen offers SPF 50 PA+++ protection while providing a glowing and protected complexion. With a lightweight and non-greasy formula, it is perfect for oily skin and offers long-lasting sun protection.
Pros
High SPF and PA rating
Provides a glowing complexion
Suitable for all skin types
Cons
May not be suitable for very sensitive skin
Slightly higher price point
5. RE' EQUIL Oxybenzone Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++
The RE' EQUIL Oxybenzone Sunscreen offers SPF 50 PA+++ protection, making it suitable for oily and sensitive skin. With a non-comedogenic and water-resistant formula, it provides long-lasting sun protection without clogging pores.
Pros
Suitable for sensitive skin
Non-comedogenic
Water-resistant
Cons
May feel slightly heavy on the skin
Slightly higher price point
6. FIXDERMA Sunscreen SPF 30 PA+++
The FIXDERMA Sunscreen offers SPF 30 PA+++ protection in a lightweight and non-greasy formula. With a high level of UVA and UVB protection, it is suitable for oily and acne-prone skin, providing long-lasting sun protection without clogging pores.
Pros
High UVA and UVB protection
Non-comedogenic
Long-lasting sun protection
Cons
Slightly lower SPF and PA rating
May leave a slight white cast
7. Watermelon Hyaluronic Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++
The Watermelon Hyaluronic Sunscreen offers SPF 50 PA+++ protection while providing hydration and moisturization. With a lightweight and non-greasy formula, it is suitable for oily skin and provides long-lasting sun protection with added skincare benefits.
Pros
Hydrating and moisturizing
Suitable for all skin types
Long-lasting sun protection
Cons
May not be water-resistant
Slightly higher price point
8. LSENSA Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++
The LSENSA Sunscreen offers SPF 50 PA+++ protection with a lightweight and non-greasy formula. Infused with hyaluronic acid, it provides hydration and moisturization while offering long-lasting sun protection for oily and sensitive skin.
Pros
Hydrating and moisturizing
Suitable for sensitive skin
Long-lasting sun protection
Cons
May not be water-resistant
Slightly higher price point
9. Dr. Sheth's Niacinamide Sunscreen SPF 30
Dr. Sheth's Niacinamide Sunscreen offers SPF 30 protection with the added benefits of niacinamide. Suitable for oily and acne-prone skin, it provides long-lasting sun protection and helps control excess oil, making it perfect for oily skin.
10. Sunscreen with Niacinamide for Oily Skin SPF 50 PA+++
This sunscreen with niacinamide offers SPF 50 PA+++ protection while helping control excess oil and providing long-lasting sun protection. With a lightweight and non-greasy formula, it is ideal for oily and acne-prone skin, offering a matte finish.
Pros
Controls excess oil
Non-greasy formula
Long-lasting sun protection
Cons
Slightly higher price point
May feel slightly drying on dry skin
Comparison Table
Product Name
SPF Rating
Water-Resistant
Non-Greasy Formula
Hydrating
Matte Finish
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen
SPF 50+
Yes
Yes
No
No
Derma Co Hyaluronic Sunscreen Gel
SPF 30
No
Yes
Yes
No
Lacto Calamine Sunshield Sunscreen
SPF 30
No
Yes
No
Yes
Aqualogica Sunscreen
SPF 50
Yes
Yes
Yes
No
RE' EQUIL Oxybenzone Sunscreen
SPF 50
Yes
Yes
No
No
FIXDERMA Sunscreen
SPF 30
No
Yes
No
No
Watermelon Hyaluronic Sunscreen
SPF 50
No
Yes
Yes
No
LSENSA Sunscreen
SPF 50
No
Yes
Yes
No
Dr. Sheth's Niacinamide Sunscreen
SPF 30
No
Yes
No
No
Sunscreen with Niacinamide for Oily Skin
SPF 50
No
Yes
No
Yes
Best value for money:
The Lacto Calamine Sunshield Sunscreen SPF 30 offers exceptional value for money, providing effective sun protection with a matte finish and oil-controlling properties, making it an ideal choice for those with oily skin.
Best overall product:
The Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen is the best overall product, delivering potent sun protection in a lightweight, water-resistant formula. Its non-greasy finish makes it ideal for oily skin, and its broad-spectrum formula provides protection against both UVA and UVB rays.
How to find the perfect best sunscreen for oily skin:
When choosing the perfect sunscreen for oily skin, consider the SPF rating, water resistance, and whether it offers a non-greasy formula. Look for added benefits such as hydration, oil control, and a matte finish, and weigh the pros and cons to find the ideal product for your specific needs.
FAQs on Best Sunscreen for Oily Skin
The average price range for these sunscreens is between Rs. 500 to Rs. 1000, depending on the brand and specific product features.
Most of the sunscreens listed are suitable for sensitive skin, but it's essential to check the ingredients and perform a patch test before use.
While some sunscreens may leave a slight white cast, especially on darker skin tones, many of the options listed have a non-greasy formula that reduces the likelihood of a white cast.
Yes, many of these sunscreens can be used as a makeup base due to their non-greasy and lightweight formulas, providing a smooth canvas for makeup application.
