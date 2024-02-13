Best weight gainers for building muscle and gaining mass in 2024: Top 10 options

Are you looking to bulk up and gain muscle mass? If so, you may want to consider adding a weight gainer supplement to your fitness routine. We have compiled a list of the 10 best weight gainers available in 2024 to help you make an informed decision. Whether you are a professional bodybuilder or just starting your fitness journey, finding the right weight gainer can make a significant difference in achieving your goals. Read on to discover the top weight gain supplements to help you build muscle and gain mass effectively.

1. Optimum Nutrition Serious Mass Weight Gainer

Optimum Nutrition Serious Mass Weight Gainer is a high-calorie protein powder designed to support muscle building and weight gain. With 1250 calories per serving, this supplement is packed with 50g of protein and 250g of carbohydrates to fuel your workouts and recovery.

Pros High-calorie formula for weight gain

Rich in protein and carbohydrates

Added vitamins and minerals for overall health Cons May be too high in calories for some users

2. MuscleBlaze Weight Gainer

MuscleBlaze Weight Gainer is a high-quality protein supplement enriched with essential nutrients to support muscle growth and recovery. With a blend of whey protein and complex carbohydrates, this weight gainer is designed to provide the necessary fuel for intense workouts.

Pros High-quality protein blend for muscle building

Enriched with essential nutrients for overall health

Easy to mix and consume Cons Flavor may not be suitable for everyone

Also read: Whey protein isolate: A healthy supplement for athletes, health conscious adults 3. GNC Pro Performance Weight Gainer

GNC Pro Performance Weight Gainer is a scientifically formulated supplement designed to support muscle recovery and weight gain. With 50g of high-quality protein and 700 calories per serving, this weight gainer is an ideal choice for athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

Pros Scientifically formulated for muscle recovery

High-quality protein for muscle building

Enriched with essential amino acids Cons May be high in calories for some users

4. Endura Mass Weight Gainer

Endura Mass Weight Gainer is a popular choice for individuals looking to gain weight and build muscle. With a balanced blend of carbohydrates, proteins, and essential nutrients, this weight gainer is designed to provide the necessary fuel for intense workouts and recovery.

Pros Balanced blend of nutrients for muscle building

Enriched with essential nutrients for overall health

Easy to mix and consume Cons May not be suitable for individuals with specific dietary restrictions

5. Patanjali Nutrela Weight Gain

Patanjali Nutrela Weight Gain is a natural and Ayurvedic weight gainer supplement enriched with high-quality protein and essential nutrients. With the goodness of natural ingredients, this weight gainer is designed to support healthy weight gain and muscle building.

Pros Natural and Ayurvedic formulation

Enriched with high-quality protein and essential nutrients

Promotes healthy weight gain and muscle building Cons May not be suitable for individuals with specific dietary restrictions

6. Megagrow Banana High Building Supplement

Megagrow Banana High Building Supplement is a unique blend of high-quality ingredients designed to support muscle building and weight gain. With a delicious banana flavor, this weight gainer provides the necessary nutrients and energy for intense workouts and recovery.

Pros Unique blend of high-quality ingredients

Delicious banana flavor

Supports muscle building and weight gain Cons Flavor may not be suitable for everyone

7. Mypro Sport Nutrition Weight Gainer

Mypro Sport Nutrition Weight Gainer is a premium supplement designed to support muscle recovery and weight gain. With a blend of high-quality proteins and essential nutrients, this weight gainer is an ideal choice for athletes and fitness enthusiasts looking to maximize their workouts.

Pros Premium supplement for muscle recovery

High-quality proteins and essential nutrients for muscle building

Enriched with vitamins and minerals Cons May be high in calories for some users

Also read: Best whey protein for beginners to build lean muscles and attractive physique 8. Gainer-Her Quality Increase Chocolate

Gainer-Her Quality Increase Chocolate is a specially formulated weight gainer designed to support muscle growth and weight gain. With a delicious chocolate flavor, this supplement provides the necessary nutrients and energy for intense workouts and recovery.

Pros Specially formulated for muscle growth

Delicious chocolate flavor

Supports weight gain and recovery Cons Flavor may not be suitable for everyone

9. Proteins Weight Gaining Calories Performance Chocolate

Proteins Weight Gaining Calories Performance Chocolate is a high-calorie protein powder designed to support muscle building and weight gain. With a rich chocolate flavor, this supplement provides the necessary nutrients and energy for intense workouts and recovery.

Pros High-calorie protein powder for muscle building

Rich chocolate flavor

Supports weight gain and recovery Cons Flavor may not be suitable for everyone

10. Improved Ultimate Digestion Ayurvedic

Improved Ultimate Digestion Ayurvedic is a unique Ayurvedic weight gainer designed to support healthy weight gain and digestion. With a blend of natural ingredients, this supplement promotes muscle building and overall well-being.

Pros Unique Ayurvedic formulation

Supports healthy weight gain and digestion

Promotes muscle building and recovery Cons May not be suitable for individuals with specific dietary restrictions

Comparison Table

Product Name Calories per Serving Protein Content Optimum Nutrition Serious Mass Weight Gainer 1250 50g MuscleBlaze Weight Gainer 800 30g GNC Pro Performance Weight Gainer 700 50g Endura Mass Weight Gainer 600 20g Patanjali Nutrela Weight Gain 500 25g Megagrow Banana High Building Supplement 700 30g Mypro Sport Nutrition Weight Gainer 750 35g Gainer-Her Quality Increase Chocolate 650 40g Proteins Weight Gaining Calories Performance Chocolate 800 45g Improved Ultimate Digestion Ayurvedic 600 25g

Best value for money: Patanjali Nutrela Weight Gain is the best value for money weight gainer, offering a natural and Ayurvedic formulation enriched with high-quality protein and essential nutrients to support healthy weight gain and muscle building.

Best overall product: Optimum Nutrition Serious Mass Weight Gainer stands out as the best overall product in the category, with its high-calorie formula, rich protein content, and added vitamins and minerals for overall health.

How to find the perfect best weight gainer: Discovering the ideal weight gainer begins with defining your fitness objectives and considering your body's unique needs. Seek products with a balanced ratio of carbohydrates, proteins, and healthy fats. Look for quality ingredients like whey protein, complex carbohydrates, and essential vitamins and minerals. Assess the calorie content per serving to ensure it aligns with your goals. Read reviews, consult with fitness experts, and trial different options to find the best weight gainer to support your muscle-building journey effectively.

FAQs on Best Weight Gainer What is the caloric content of the weight gainers? The caloric content of the weight gainers ranges from 500 to 1250 calories per serving, providing the necessary energy for muscle building and recovery. Do the weight gainers contain added vitamins and minerals? Yes, the weight gainers are enriched with essential vitamins and minerals to support overall health and well-being. Are the weight gainers suitable for individuals with dietary restrictions? Some weight gainers may not be suitable for individuals with specific dietary restrictions, so it is essential to check the ingredients and consult with a healthcare professional if needed. What flavors are available for the weight gainers? The weight gainers are available in a variety of delicious flavors, including chocolate, banana, and more, catering to different taste preferences.

