Icon
hindustan Times Close Icon

Best weight gainers for building muscle and gaining mass in 2024: Top 10 options

Last Published on Feb 13, 2024 17:28 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk

Summary:

Discover the top weight gain supplements to help you achieve your fitness goals with our comprehensive list of the best mass gainers and high-calorie protein powders available on the market. Read More

Are you looking to bulk up and gain muscle mass? If so, you may want to consider adding a weight gainer supplement to your fitness routine. 

We have compiled a list of the 10 best weight gainers available in 2024 to help you make an informed decision. Whether you are a professional bodybuilder or just starting your fitness journey, finding the right weight gainer can make a significant difference in achieving your goals. 

Read on to discover the top weight gain supplements to help you build muscle and gain mass effectively.

1. Optimum Nutrition Serious Mass Weight Gainer

Optimum Nutrition Serious Mass Weight Gainer is a high-calorie protein powder designed to support muscle building and weight gain. With 1250 calories per serving, this supplement is packed with 50g of protein and 250g of carbohydrates to fuel your workouts and recovery.

Pros

  • High-calorie formula for weight gain
  • Rich in protein and carbohydrates
  • Added vitamins and minerals for overall health

Cons

  • May be too high in calories for some users

2. MuscleBlaze Weight Gainer

MuscleBlaze Weight Gainer is a high-quality protein supplement enriched with essential nutrients to support muscle growth and recovery. With a blend of whey protein and complex carbohydrates, this weight gainer is designed to provide the necessary fuel for intense workouts.

Pros

  • High-quality protein blend for muscle building
  • Enriched with essential nutrients for overall health
  • Easy to mix and consume

Cons

  • Flavor may not be suitable for everyone

GNC Pro Performance Weight Gainer is a scientifically formulated supplement designed to support muscle recovery and weight gain. With 50g of high-quality protein and 700 calories per serving, this weight gainer is an ideal choice for athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

Pros

  • Scientifically formulated for muscle recovery
  • High-quality protein for muscle building
  • Enriched with essential amino acids

Cons

  • May be high in calories for some users

4. Endura Mass Weight Gainer

Endura Mass Weight Gainer is a popular choice for individuals looking to gain weight and build muscle. With a balanced blend of carbohydrates, proteins, and essential nutrients, this weight gainer is designed to provide the necessary fuel for intense workouts and recovery.

Pros

  • Balanced blend of nutrients for muscle building
  • Enriched with essential nutrients for overall health
  • Easy to mix and consume

Cons

  • May not be suitable for individuals with specific dietary restrictions

5. Patanjali Nutrela Weight Gain

Patanjali Nutrela Weight Gain is a natural and Ayurvedic weight gainer supplement enriched with high-quality protein and essential nutrients. With the goodness of natural ingredients, this weight gainer is designed to support healthy weight gain and muscle building.

Pros

  • Natural and Ayurvedic formulation
  • Enriched with high-quality protein and essential nutrients
  • Promotes healthy weight gain and muscle building

Cons

  • May not be suitable for individuals with specific dietary restrictions

6. Megagrow Banana High Building Supplement

Megagrow Banana High Building Supplement is a unique blend of high-quality ingredients designed to support muscle building and weight gain. With a delicious banana flavor, this weight gainer provides the necessary nutrients and energy for intense workouts and recovery.

Pros

  • Unique blend of high-quality ingredients
  • Delicious banana flavor
  • Supports muscle building and weight gain

Cons

  • Flavor may not be suitable for everyone

7. Mypro Sport Nutrition Weight Gainer

Mypro Sport Nutrition Weight Gainer is a premium supplement designed to support muscle recovery and weight gain. With a blend of high-quality proteins and essential nutrients, this weight gainer is an ideal choice for athletes and fitness enthusiasts looking to maximize their workouts.

Pros

  • Premium supplement for muscle recovery
  • High-quality proteins and essential nutrients for muscle building
  • Enriched with vitamins and minerals

Cons

  • May be high in calories for some users

Gainer-Her Quality Increase Chocolate is a specially formulated weight gainer designed to support muscle growth and weight gain. With a delicious chocolate flavor, this supplement provides the necessary nutrients and energy for intense workouts and recovery.

Pros

  • Specially formulated for muscle growth
  • Delicious chocolate flavor
  • Supports weight gain and recovery

Cons

  • Flavor may not be suitable for everyone

9. Proteins Weight Gaining Calories Performance Chocolate

Proteins Weight Gaining Calories Performance Chocolate is a high-calorie protein powder designed to support muscle building and weight gain. With a rich chocolate flavor, this supplement provides the necessary nutrients and energy for intense workouts and recovery.

Pros

  • High-calorie protein powder for muscle building
  • Rich chocolate flavor
  • Supports weight gain and recovery

Cons

  • Flavor may not be suitable for everyone

10. Improved Ultimate Digestion Ayurvedic

Improved Ultimate Digestion Ayurvedic is a unique Ayurvedic weight gainer designed to support healthy weight gain and digestion. With a blend of natural ingredients, this supplement promotes muscle building and overall well-being.

Pros

  • Unique Ayurvedic formulation
  • Supports healthy weight gain and digestion
  • Promotes muscle building and recovery

Cons

  • May not be suitable for individuals with specific dietary restrictions

Comparison Table

Product NameCalories per ServingProtein Content
Optimum Nutrition Serious Mass Weight Gainer125050g
MuscleBlaze Weight Gainer80030g
GNC Pro Performance Weight Gainer70050g
Endura Mass Weight Gainer60020g
Patanjali Nutrela Weight Gain50025g
Megagrow Banana High Building Supplement70030g
Mypro Sport Nutrition Weight Gainer75035g
Gainer-Her Quality Increase Chocolate65040g
Proteins Weight Gaining Calories Performance Chocolate80045g
Improved Ultimate Digestion Ayurvedic60025g

Best value for money:

Patanjali Nutrela Weight Gain is the best value for money weight gainer, offering a natural and Ayurvedic formulation enriched with high-quality protein and essential nutrients to support healthy weight gain and muscle building.

Best overall product:

Optimum Nutrition Serious Mass Weight Gainer stands out as the best overall product in the category, with its high-calorie formula, rich protein content, and added vitamins and minerals for overall health.

How to find the perfect best weight gainer:

Discovering the ideal weight gainer begins with defining your fitness objectives and considering your body's unique needs. Seek products with a balanced ratio of carbohydrates, proteins, and healthy fats. Look for quality ingredients like whey protein, complex carbohydrates, and essential vitamins and minerals. Assess the calorie content per serving to ensure it aligns with your goals. Read reviews, consult with fitness experts, and trial different options to find the best weight gainer to support your muscle-building journey effectively.

FAQs on Best Weight Gainer

The caloric content of the weight gainers ranges from 500 to 1250 calories per serving, providing the necessary energy for muscle building and recovery.
Yes, the weight gainers are enriched with essential vitamins and minerals to support overall health and well-being.
Some weight gainers may not be suitable for individuals with specific dietary restrictions, so it is essential to check the ingredients and consult with a healthcare professional if needed.
The weight gainers are available in a variety of delicious flavors, including chocolate, banana, and more, catering to different taste preferences.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more

Get Latest Updates on Best Health And Beauty Deals. Skin Care , Hair Care , Grooming , Personal Care , Health Care and Diet And Nutrition

Trending Stories
Related Diet-and-nutrition Stories