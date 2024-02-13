Best weight gainers for building muscle and gaining mass in 2024: Top 10 options

Are you looking to bulk up and gain muscle mass? If so, you may want to consider adding a weight gainer supplement to your fitness routine.
We have compiled a list of the 10 best weight gainers available in 2024 to help you make an informed decision. Whether you are a professional bodybuilder or just starting your fitness journey, finding the right weight gainer can make a significant difference in achieving your goals.
Read on to discover the top weight gain supplements to help you build muscle and gain mass effectively.
1. Optimum Nutrition Serious Mass Weight Gainer
Optimum Nutrition Serious Mass Weight Gainer is a high-calorie protein powder designed to support muscle building and weight gain. With 1250 calories per serving, this supplement is packed with 50g of protein and 250g of carbohydrates to fuel your workouts and recovery.
Pros
High-calorie formula for weight gain
Rich in protein and carbohydrates
Added vitamins and minerals for overall health
Cons
May be too high in calories for some users
2. MuscleBlaze Weight Gainer
MuscleBlaze Weight Gainer is a high-quality protein supplement enriched with essential nutrients to support muscle growth and recovery. With a blend of whey protein and complex carbohydrates, this weight gainer is designed to provide the necessary fuel for intense workouts.
Pros
High-quality protein blend for muscle building
Enriched with essential nutrients for overall health
GNC Pro Performance Weight Gainer is a scientifically formulated supplement designed to support muscle recovery and weight gain. With 50g of high-quality protein and 700 calories per serving, this weight gainer is an ideal choice for athletes and fitness enthusiasts.
Pros
Scientifically formulated for muscle recovery
High-quality protein for muscle building
Enriched with essential amino acids
Cons
May be high in calories for some users
4. Endura Mass Weight Gainer
Endura Mass Weight Gainer is a popular choice for individuals looking to gain weight and build muscle. With a balanced blend of carbohydrates, proteins, and essential nutrients, this weight gainer is designed to provide the necessary fuel for intense workouts and recovery.
Pros
Balanced blend of nutrients for muscle building
Enriched with essential nutrients for overall health
Easy to mix and consume
Cons
May not be suitable for individuals with specific dietary restrictions
5. Patanjali Nutrela Weight Gain
Patanjali Nutrela Weight Gain is a natural and Ayurvedic weight gainer supplement enriched with high-quality protein and essential nutrients. With the goodness of natural ingredients, this weight gainer is designed to support healthy weight gain and muscle building.
Pros
Natural and Ayurvedic formulation
Enriched with high-quality protein and essential nutrients
Promotes healthy weight gain and muscle building
Cons
May not be suitable for individuals with specific dietary restrictions
6. Megagrow Banana High Building Supplement
Megagrow Banana High Building Supplement is a unique blend of high-quality ingredients designed to support muscle building and weight gain. With a delicious banana flavor, this weight gainer provides the necessary nutrients and energy for intense workouts and recovery.
Pros
Unique blend of high-quality ingredients
Delicious banana flavor
Supports muscle building and weight gain
Cons
Flavor may not be suitable for everyone
7. Mypro Sport Nutrition Weight Gainer
Mypro Sport Nutrition Weight Gainer is a premium supplement designed to support muscle recovery and weight gain. With a blend of high-quality proteins and essential nutrients, this weight gainer is an ideal choice for athletes and fitness enthusiasts looking to maximize their workouts.
Pros
Premium supplement for muscle recovery
High-quality proteins and essential nutrients for muscle building
Gainer-Her Quality Increase Chocolate is a specially formulated weight gainer designed to support muscle growth and weight gain. With a delicious chocolate flavor, this supplement provides the necessary nutrients and energy for intense workouts and recovery.
Proteins Weight Gaining Calories Performance Chocolate is a high-calorie protein powder designed to support muscle building and weight gain. With a rich chocolate flavor, this supplement provides the necessary nutrients and energy for intense workouts and recovery.
Pros
High-calorie protein powder for muscle building
Rich chocolate flavor
Supports weight gain and recovery
Cons
Flavor may not be suitable for everyone
10. Improved Ultimate Digestion Ayurvedic
Improved Ultimate Digestion Ayurvedic is a unique Ayurvedic weight gainer designed to support healthy weight gain and digestion. With a blend of natural ingredients, this supplement promotes muscle building and overall well-being.
Pros
Unique Ayurvedic formulation
Supports healthy weight gain and digestion
Promotes muscle building and recovery
Cons
May not be suitable for individuals with specific dietary restrictions
Patanjali Nutrela Weight Gain is the best value for money weight gainer, offering a natural and Ayurvedic formulation enriched with high-quality protein and essential nutrients to support healthy weight gain and muscle building.
Best overall product:
Optimum Nutrition Serious Mass Weight Gainer stands out as the best overall product in the category, with its high-calorie formula, rich protein content, and added vitamins and minerals for overall health.
How to find the perfect best weight gainer:
Discovering the ideal weight gainer begins with defining your fitness objectives and considering your body's unique needs. Seek products with a balanced ratio of carbohydrates, proteins, and healthy fats. Look for quality ingredients like whey protein, complex carbohydrates, and essential vitamins and minerals. Assess the calorie content per serving to ensure it aligns with your goals. Read reviews, consult with fitness experts, and trial different options to find the best weight gainer to support your muscle-building journey effectively.
FAQs on Best Weight Gainer
The caloric content of the weight gainers ranges from 500 to 1250 calories per serving, providing the necessary energy for muscle building and recovery.
Yes, the weight gainers are enriched with essential vitamins and minerals to support overall health and well-being.
Some weight gainers may not be suitable for individuals with specific dietary restrictions, so it is essential to check the ingredients and consult with a healthcare professional if needed.
The weight gainers are available in a variety of delicious flavors, including chocolate, banana, and more, catering to different taste preferences.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more