Best gel-based moisturizers for oily skin in India: Top 10 choices

Last Published on Feb 29, 2024 23:12 IST By: Affiliate Desk









Share Via Follow us:

Summary: Discover the top-rated gel-based moisturizers for oily and acne-prone skin, non-comedogenic and hydrating gels, and find the best product for your needs. Read More Read Less

Struggling to find the perfect moisturizer for oily skin? Look no further. We have curated a list of the 10 best gel-based moisturizers available in India that are perfect for oily and acne-prone skin. These lightweight, non-sticky formulas are designed to provide the hydration your skin needs without clogging pores. Whether you're looking for a product with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, or turmeric, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect match for your skin's needs.

1. POND'S Vitamin Micellar Hydration Gel

POND'S Vitamin Micellar Hydration Gel is a lightweight and non-greasy formula that provides intense hydration to the skin. Enriched with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, it helps to replenish and retain moisture, leaving the skin feeling soft and supple.

Pros Intensely hydrating

Quick-absorbing formula

Suitable for all skin types Cons May not be suitable for extremely oily skin

2. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel is a refreshing, lightweight gel formula that quenches dry skin with a boost of hydration. It contains hyaluronic acid, which is known for its ability to retain up to 1000x its weight in water, leaving the skin feeling smooth, supple, and hydrated.

Pros Oil-free and non-greasy

Suitable for sensitive skin

Dermatologist recommended Cons May not provide enough hydration for extremely dry skin

3. Mamaearth Oil-Free Moisturizer

Mamaearth Oil-Free Moisturizer is a lightweight, non-greasy formula that provides effective hydration without clogging pores. Enriched with turmeric and apple cider vinegar, it helps to control excess oil production and prevent acne, making it perfect for oily and acne-prone skin.

Pros Controls excess oil production

Non-comedogenic formula

Free from harmful chemicals Cons May not provide enough hydration for extremely dry skin

Also read: Best water-based moisturizers for oily skin: Top 10 choices to get soft skin 4. mCaffeine Naked Detox Green Tea Hyaluronic Gel

mCaffeine Naked Detox Green Tea Hyaluronic Gel is a lightweight and non-greasy formula that provides long-lasting hydration to the skin. Enriched with green tea and hyaluronic acid, it helps to detoxify and replenish the skin, leaving it feeling fresh and hydrated.

Pros Long-lasting hydration

Non-greasy formula

Paraben-free and cruelty-free Cons May not be suitable for extremely dry skin

5. The Beauty Co. Hydrates Light Gel

The Beauty Co. Hydrates Light Gel is a lightweight, quick-absorbing formula that provides intense hydration to the skin. Enriched with aloe vera and green tea, it helps to soothe and nourish the skin, making it perfect for oily and acne-prone skin.

Pros Intense hydration

Quick-absorbing formula

Controls excess oil production Cons May not be suitable for extremely dry skin

6. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel is a refreshing, lightweight gel formula that quenches dry skin with a boost of hydration. It contains hyaluronic acid, which is known for its ability to retain up to 1000x its weight in water, leaving the skin feeling smooth, supple, and hydrated.

Pros Oil-free and non-greasy

Suitable for sensitive skin

Dermatologist recommended Cons May not provide enough hydration for extremely dry skin

7. Lacto Calamine Oil Balance Lotion

Lacto Calamine Oil Balance Lotion is a non-sticky and non-greasy formula that provides oil balance to the skin. Enriched with kaolin and glycerin, it helps to absorb excess oil and provide essential hydration, making it perfect for oily and acne-prone skin.

Pros Oil balancing

Non-sticky formula

Dermatologist recommended Cons May not provide enough hydration for extremely dry skin

Also read: Best moisturizers for combination skin: 10 picks for glowing skin 8. Forest Essentials Pure Aloe Vera Light Hydrating Gel

Forest Essentials Pure Aloe Vera Light Hydrating Gel is a gentle and soothing formula that provides intense hydration to the skin. Enriched with aloe vera and vitamin E, it helps to replenish and nourish the skin, leaving it feeling soft and supple.

Pros Intensely hydrating

Soothing and nourishing formula

Free from harmful chemicals Cons May not be suitable for extremely oily skin

9. Parachute Advansed Aloe Vera Gel

Parachute Advansed Aloe Vera Gel is a multi-purpose formula that can be used for both skin and hair. Enriched with aloe vera and vitamin E, it helps to moisturize and nourish the skin, leaving it feeling soft and smooth.

Pros Multipurpose formula

Non-greasy and oil-free

Free from harmful chemicals Cons May not provide enough hydration for extremely dry skin

10. Pilgrim Oil-free Moisturiser

Pilgrim Oil-free Moisturiser is a lightweight and non-greasy formula that provides effective hydration to the skin. Enriched with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, it helps to replenish and retain moisture, leaving the skin feeling soft and hydrated.

Pros Effective hydration

Non-greasy formula

Controls excess oil production Cons May not be suitable for extremely dry skin

Comparison Table

Product Name Hydrating Controls Excess Oil Non-Sticky POND'S Vitamin Micellar Hydration Gel Yes No Yes Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Yes No Yes Mamaearth Oil-Free Moisturizer Yes Yes Yes mCaffeine Naked Detox Green Tea Hyaluronic Gel Yes No Yes The Beauty Co. Hydrates Light Gel Yes Yes Yes Lacto Calamine Oil Balance Lotion Yes Yes Yes Forest Essentials Pure Aloe Vera Light Hydrating Gel Yes No Yes Parachute Advansed Aloe Vera Gel Yes No Yes Pilgrim Oil-free Moisturiser Yes Yes Yes

Best value for money: The Mamaearth Oil-Free Moisturizer is the best value for money, offering effective hydration, oil control, and non-comedogenic properties at an affordable price.

Best overall product: The Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel stands out as the best overall product, with its hydrating hyaluronic acid, non-greasy formula, and dermatologist-recommended features.

How to find the perfect gel based moisturizer for oily skin: When choosing the perfect gel-based moisturizer for oily skin, consider the product's hydrating properties, oil control features, and non-comedogenic formula. Look for a product that suits your skin type and addresses your specific concerns.

FAQs on Gel Based Moisturizer for Oily Skin What are the key ingredients in these gel-based moisturizers? The key ingredients in these gel-based moisturizers include hyaluronic acid, turmeric, green tea, aloe vera, and vitamin E, which provide hydration and nourishment to the skin. Are these moisturizers suitable for sensitive skin? Yes, most of these moisturizers are suitable for sensitive skin, as they are dermatologist-recommended and free from harmful chemicals. Do these moisturizers control excess oil production? Yes, many of these moisturizers are formulated to control excess oil production and prevent acne, making them perfect for oily and acne-prone skin. Can these moisturizers be used under makeup? Yes, these gel-based moisturizers are lightweight and non-greasy, making them suitable for use under makeup without clogging pores.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so

Get Latest Updates on Best Health And Beauty Deals. Skin Care , Hair Care , Grooming , Personal Care , Health Care and Diet And Nutrition

Home Health And Beauty Skin Care Best gel-based moisturizers for oily skin in India: Top 10 choices