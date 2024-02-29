Best gel-based moisturizers for oily skin in India: Top 10 choices

Struggling to find the perfect moisturizer for oily skin? Look no further. We have curated a list of the 10 best gel-based moisturizers available in India that are perfect for oily and acne-prone skin. These lightweight, non-sticky formulas are designed to provide the hydration your skin needs without clogging pores. Whether you're looking for a product with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, or turmeric, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect match for your skin's needs.
1. POND'S Vitamin Micellar Hydration Gel
POND'S Vitamin Micellar Hydration Gel is a lightweight and non-greasy formula that provides intense hydration to the skin. Enriched with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, it helps to replenish and retain moisture, leaving the skin feeling soft and supple.
Pros
Intensely hydrating
Quick-absorbing formula
Suitable for all skin types
Cons
May not be suitable for extremely oily skin
2. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel is a refreshing, lightweight gel formula that quenches dry skin with a boost of hydration. It contains hyaluronic acid, which is known for its ability to retain up to 1000x its weight in water, leaving the skin feeling smooth, supple, and hydrated.
Pros
Oil-free and non-greasy
Suitable for sensitive skin
Dermatologist recommended
Cons
May not provide enough hydration for extremely dry skin
3. Mamaearth Oil-Free Moisturizer
Mamaearth Oil-Free Moisturizer is a lightweight, non-greasy formula that provides effective hydration without clogging pores. Enriched with turmeric and apple cider vinegar, it helps to control excess oil production and prevent acne, making it perfect for oily and acne-prone skin.
Pros
Controls excess oil production
Non-comedogenic formula
Free from harmful chemicals
Cons
May not provide enough hydration for extremely dry skin
mCaffeine Naked Detox Green Tea Hyaluronic Gel is a lightweight and non-greasy formula that provides long-lasting hydration to the skin. Enriched with green tea and hyaluronic acid, it helps to detoxify and replenish the skin, leaving it feeling fresh and hydrated.
Pros
Long-lasting hydration
Non-greasy formula
Paraben-free and cruelty-free
Cons
May not be suitable for extremely dry skin
5. The Beauty Co. Hydrates Light Gel
The Beauty Co. Hydrates Light Gel is a lightweight, quick-absorbing formula that provides intense hydration to the skin. Enriched with aloe vera and green tea, it helps to soothe and nourish the skin, making it perfect for oily and acne-prone skin.
Pros
Intense hydration
Quick-absorbing formula
Controls excess oil production
Cons
May not be suitable for extremely dry skin
7. Lacto Calamine Oil Balance Lotion
Lacto Calamine Oil Balance Lotion is a non-sticky and non-greasy formula that provides oil balance to the skin. Enriched with kaolin and glycerin, it helps to absorb excess oil and provide essential hydration, making it perfect for oily and acne-prone skin.
Pros
Oil balancing
Non-sticky formula
Dermatologist recommended
Cons
May not provide enough hydration for extremely dry skin
8. Forest Essentials Pure Aloe Vera Light Hydrating Gel
Forest Essentials Pure Aloe Vera Light Hydrating Gel is a gentle and soothing formula that provides intense hydration to the skin. Enriched with aloe vera and vitamin E, it helps to replenish and nourish the skin, leaving it feeling soft and supple.
Pros
Intensely hydrating
Soothing and nourishing formula
Free from harmful chemicals
Cons
May not be suitable for extremely oily skin
9. Parachute Advansed Aloe Vera Gel
Parachute Advansed Aloe Vera Gel is a multi-purpose formula that can be used for both skin and hair. Enriched with aloe vera and vitamin E, it helps to moisturize and nourish the skin, leaving it feeling soft and smooth.
Pros
Multipurpose formula
Non-greasy and oil-free
Free from harmful chemicals
Cons
May not provide enough hydration for extremely dry skin
10. Pilgrim Oil-free Moisturiser
Pilgrim Oil-free Moisturiser is a lightweight and non-greasy formula that provides effective hydration to the skin. Enriched with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, it helps to replenish and retain moisture, leaving the skin feeling soft and hydrated.
Pros
Effective hydration
Non-greasy formula
Controls excess oil production
Cons
May not be suitable for extremely dry skin
Comparison Table
Product Name
Hydrating
Controls Excess Oil
Non-Sticky
POND'S Vitamin Micellar Hydration Gel
Yes
No
Yes
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel
Yes
No
Yes
Mamaearth Oil-Free Moisturizer
Yes
Yes
Yes
mCaffeine Naked Detox Green Tea Hyaluronic Gel
Yes
No
Yes
The Beauty Co. Hydrates Light Gel
Yes
Yes
Yes
Lacto Calamine Oil Balance Lotion
Yes
Yes
Yes
Forest Essentials Pure Aloe Vera Light Hydrating Gel
Yes
No
Yes
Parachute Advansed Aloe Vera Gel
Yes
No
Yes
Pilgrim Oil-free Moisturiser
Yes
Yes
Yes
Best value for money:
The Mamaearth Oil-Free Moisturizer is the best value for money, offering effective hydration, oil control, and non-comedogenic properties at an affordable price.
Best overall product:
The Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel stands out as the best overall product, with its hydrating hyaluronic acid, non-greasy formula, and dermatologist-recommended features.
How to find the perfect gel based moisturizer for oily skin:
When choosing the perfect gel-based moisturizer for oily skin, consider the product's hydrating properties, oil control features, and non-comedogenic formula. Look for a product that suits your skin type and addresses your specific concerns.
FAQs on Gel Based Moisturizer for Oily Skin
The key ingredients in these gel-based moisturizers include hyaluronic acid, turmeric, green tea, aloe vera, and vitamin E, which provide hydration and nourishment to the skin.
Yes, most of these moisturizers are suitable for sensitive skin, as they are dermatologist-recommended and free from harmful chemicals.
Yes, many of these moisturizers are formulated to control excess oil production and prevent acne, making them perfect for oily and acne-prone skin.
Yes, these gel-based moisturizers are lightweight and non-greasy, making them suitable for use under makeup without clogging pores.
