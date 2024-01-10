Icon
hindustan Times Close Icon

Best 55 inch TVs: Top 10 selections for family entertainment

Published on Jan 10, 2024 11:02 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
TVs

Summary:

Best 55 inch TVs: Find the best television for your needs with our comprehensive list of the top 10 options available in the market. Compare features, prices, and more to make an informed decision about your upcoming TV purchase in the 55 inch category. Enjoy daily entertainment with your family!

Products included in this article

Our Pick item

Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74K (Black)
item

Vu 139 cm (55 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV 55GloLED (Grey)

₹65,000 37% off
item

OnePlus 138 cm (55 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 55Y1S Pro (Black)
item

iFFALCON 138.7 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV iFF55U62 (Black)
item

TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55T6G (Black)
item

LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)
item

Acer 139 cm (55 inches) V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR55GR2851VQD (Black)
item

Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) Tornado 2.0 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV (55A7H, Silver) | Built-in 102W JBL Speakrs | HDR 10+ | Dolby Vision & Atmos
item

MI 138 cm (55 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV L55M8-A2IN (Black)
item

Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55AUE65AKXXL (Black)

A 55 inch TV is the perfect size for most living rooms, offering an immersive viewing experience without taking up too much space. Whether you're a movie buff, a sports fan, or a gamer, there's a perfect TV for you in this list. We've compiled a list of the top 10 55-inch TVs available on Amazon, considering factors such as picture quality, smart features, and value for money. Read on to find the perfect TV for your home entertainment needs.

1. Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X74K

The Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X74K offers stunning 4K picture quality, vibrant colours, and excellent contrast. With Google TV, you can access a wide range of streaming services and apps.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X74K:

  • 4K resolution
  • Google TV platform
  • HDR support
  • Dolby Vision
  • HDMI and USB ports

Pros

  • Stunning picture quality
  • Wide range of streaming services
  • Sleek design

Cons

  • Higher price point
  • Limited app selection
Our Pick cellpic

Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74K (Black)

2. VU 55 inches GloLED Google 55GloLED

The VU 55 inches GloLED Google 55GloLED offers a vibrant display, smart features, and immersive sound quality. With Google Assistant, you can control your TV with voice commands.

Specifications of VU 55 inches GloLED Google 55GloLED:

  • GloLED display technology
  • Google Assistant
  • Dolby Audio
  • Chromecast built-in
  • Bluetooth connectivity

Pros

  • Immersive sound quality
  • Voice control capabilities
  • Affordable price point

Cons

  • Slightly dimmer display
  • Limited app support
cellpic

Vu 139 cm (55 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV 55GloLED (Grey)

₹ 65,000 37% off

Also read: Best TCL Android TVs in India: 10 options to consider before purchase

3. OnePlus 55 inches Android TV U1S Pro

The OnePlus 55 inches Android TV U1S Pro offers a sleek design, powerful performance, and a range of smart features. With OxygenPlay, you can access a variety of content with ease.

Specifications of OnePlus 55 inches Android TV U1S Pro:

  • 4K UHD resolution
  • Dolby Vision
  • HDR10+
  • Android TV platform
  • OnePlus Connect app

Pros

  • Sleek design
  • Smooth performance
  • Comprehensive app selection

Cons

  • Higher price point
  • Limited availability
cellpic

OnePlus 138 cm (55 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 55Y1S Pro (Black)

4. iFFALCON 138.7 inches Google iFF55U62

The iFFALCON 138.7 inches Google iFF55U62 offers a large display, vibrant colours, and a user-friendly interface. With Google Assistant, you can control your TV and smart home devices with ease.

Specifications of iFFALCON 138.7 inches Google iFF55U62:

  • 4K UHD resolution
  • HDR10 support
  • Dolby Audio
  • Chromecast built-in
  • Bluetooth connectivity

Pros

  • Large display
  • User-friendly interface
  • Affordable price point

Cons

  • Limited app support
  • Sound quality could be improved
cellpic

iFFALCON 138.7 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV iFF55U62 (Black)

5. TCL 55 inches Ultra HD 4K Google 55T6G

The TCL 55 inches Ultra HD 4K Google 55T6G offers stunning picture quality, Dolby Vision, and a range of smart features. With Google TV, you can easily access your favorite content.

Specifications of TCL 55 inches Ultra HD 4K Google 55T6G:

  • 4K UHD resolution
  • Dolby Vision
  • HDR support
  • Google TV platform
  • HDMI and USB ports

Pros

  • Stunning picture quality
  • Comprehensive smart features
  • Affordable price point

Cons

  • Limited app support
  • Sound quality could be improved
cellpic

TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55T6G (Black)

6. LG 55 inches Ultra HD Smart 55UR7500PSC

The LG 55 inches Ultra HD Smart 55UR7500PSC offers a sleek design, vibrant display, and a range of smart features. With webOS, you can access a variety of streaming services and apps.

Specifications of LG 55 inches Ultra HD Smart 55UR7500PSC:

  • 4K UHD resolution
  • webOS platform
  • HDR support
  • Dolby Vision
  • HDMI and USB ports

Pros

  • Sleek design
  • Vibrant display
  • Wide range of streaming services

Cons

  • Higher price point
  • Limited app support
cellpic

LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)

7. Acer 55 inches Ultra HD Google AR55GR2851VQD

The Acer 55 inches Ultra HD Google AR55GR2851VQD offers a vibrant display, smart features, and a user-friendly interface. With Google Assistant, you can control your TV and smart home devices with ease.

Specifications of Acer 55 inches Ultra HD Google AR55GR2851VQD:

  • 4K UHD resolution
  • HDR support
  • Dolby Audio
  • Chromecast built-in
  • Bluetooth connectivity

Pros

  • Vibrant display
  • User-friendly interface
  • Affordable price point

Cons

  • Limited app support
  • Sound quality could be improved
cellpic

Acer 139 cm (55 inches) V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR55GR2851VQD (Black)

8. Hisense 55 inches Tornado Google 55A7H

The Hisense 55 inches Tornado Google 55A7H offers a sleek design, vibrant display, and a range of smart features. With Google Assistant, you can control your TV and smart home devices with ease.

Specifications of Hisense 55 inches Tornado Google 55A7H:

  • 4K UHD resolution
  • Dolby Vision
  • HDR10 support
  • Android TV platform
  • HDMI and USB ports

Pros

  • Sleek design
  • Vibrant display
  • Wide range of streaming services

Cons

  • Higher price point
  • Limited app support
cellpic

Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) Tornado 2.0 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV (55A7H, Silver) | Built-in 102W JBL Speakrs | HDR 10+ | Dolby Vision & Atmos

9. MI 55 inches Vision Google L55M8-A2IN

The MI 55 inches Vision Google L55M8-A2IN offers stunning picture quality, vibrant colours, and a range of smart features. With Google Assistant, you can control your TV and smart home devices with ease.

Specifications of MI 55 inches Vision Google L55M8-A2IN:

  • 4K UHD resolution
  • Dolby Vision
  • HDR10 support
  • Google TV platform
  • HDMI and USB ports

Pros

  • Stunning picture quality
  • Wide range of streaming services
  • Affordable price point

Cons

  • Limited app support
  • Sound quality could be improved
cellpic

MI 138 cm (55 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV L55M8-A2IN (Black)

10. Samsung 55 inches Crystal 4K Ultra UA55AUE65AKXXL

The Samsung 55 inches Crystal 4K Ultra UA55AUE65AKXXL offers stunning picture quality, vibrant colours, and a range of smart features. With Tizen, you can access a variety of streaming services and apps.

Specifications of Samsung 55 inches Crystal 4K Ultra UA55AUE65AKXXL:

  • 4K UHD resolution
  • Tizen platform
  • HDR support
  • Crystal Display
  • HDMI and USB ports

Pros

  • Stunning picture quality
  • Wide range of streaming services
  • Sleek design

Cons

  • Higher price point
  • Limited app support
cellpic

Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55AUE65AKXXL (Black)

Comparison Table

Product + FeatureSony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X74KVU 55 inches GloLED Google 55GloLEDOnePlus 55 inches Android TV U1S ProiFFALCON 138.7 inches Google iFF55U62TCL 55 inches Ultra HD 4K Google 55T6GLG 55 inches Ultra HD Smart 55UR7500PSCAcer 55 inches Ultra HD Google AR55GR2851VQDHisense 55 inches Tornado Google 55A7HMI 55 inches Vision Google L55M8-A2INSamsung 55 inches Crystal 4K Ultra UA55AUE65AKXXL
Size55 inches55 inches55 inches138.7 inches55 inches55 inches55 inches55 inches55 inches55 inches
Resolution4K4K4K4K4K4K4K4K4K4K
Smart PlatformGoogle TVGoogle AssistantAndroid TVGoogle TVGoogle TVwebOSGoogle AssistantAndroid TVGoogle TVTizen

Best value for money

The VU 55 inches GloLED Google 55GloLED stands out as the best value for money, offering a vibrant display, smart features, and immersive sound quality at an affordable price point.

Best overall product:

The Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X74K takes the top spot for the best overall product, with stunning picture quality, a wide range of streaming services, and a sleek design.

Also read: Best Sony Android TVs in India: Ultimate buying guide with 9 choices

How to find the perfect best 55 inch TV:

When seeking the ideal 55-inch TV, consider several factors for an optimal viewing experience. Start by determining the TV's primary use—whether for gaming, streaming, or regular television. Assess display technologies like OLED or QLED, considering your preferences for contrast, colour accuracy, and viewing angles. Look for a 4K resolution for sharp image quality, especially on a larger screen. Evaluate smart features and compatibility with streaming services for a seamless entertainment experience. Consider audio quality and whether external speakers or a soundbar may be needed. Review connectivity options, including HDMI ports and USB inputs, to accommodate various devices. Research user reviews for insights into reliability and performance. Finally, compare prices to ensure the chosen TV fits your budget while meeting your specific preferences for an immersive and enjoyable home entertainment setup.

FAQs on Best 55 inch tv

All the TVs listed offer 4K UHD resolution, providing stunning picture quality and clarity.
Yes, all the TVs support HDR, enhancing the contrast and colours for a more immersive viewing experience.
Yes, all the TVs come with smart platforms such as Google TV, Android TV, and Tizen, allowing seamless access to a variety of streaming services and apps.
Several of the TVs listed offer voice control capabilities through Google Assistant or built-in voice remotes, providing a convenient way to control your TV and smart home devices.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more

Trending Stories
Related Tv Stories