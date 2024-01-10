Best 55 inch TVs: Top 10 selections for family entertainment

Summary: Best 55 inch TVs: Find the best television for your needs with our comprehensive list of the top 10 options available in the market. Compare features, prices, and more to make an informed decision about your upcoming TV purchase in the 55 inch category. Enjoy daily entertainment with your family!

A 55 inch TV is the perfect size for most living rooms, offering an immersive viewing experience without taking up too much space. Whether you're a movie buff, a sports fan, or a gamer, there's a perfect TV for you in this list. We've compiled a list of the top 10 55-inch TVs available on Amazon, considering factors such as picture quality, smart features, and value for money. Read on to find the perfect TV for your home entertainment needs.

1. Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X74K The Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X74K offers stunning 4K picture quality, vibrant colours, and excellent contrast. With Google TV, you can access a wide range of streaming services and apps. Specifications of Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X74K: 4K resolution

Google TV platform

HDR support

Dolby Vision

HDMI and USB ports

Pros Stunning picture quality

Wide range of streaming services

Sleek design Cons Higher price point

Limited app selection

Our Pick Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74K (Black) Get Price from

2. VU 55 inches GloLED Google 55GloLED The VU 55 inches GloLED Google 55GloLED offers a vibrant display, smart features, and immersive sound quality. With Google Assistant, you can control your TV with voice commands. Specifications of VU 55 inches GloLED Google 55GloLED: GloLED display technology

Google Assistant

Dolby Audio

Chromecast built-in

Bluetooth connectivity

Pros Immersive sound quality

Voice control capabilities

Affordable price point Cons Slightly dimmer display

Limited app support

Vu 139 cm (55 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV 55GloLED (Grey) ₹ 65,000 37% off ₹ 40,990 from

Dolby Vision

HDR10+

Android TV platform

OnePlus Connect app

Pros Sleek design

Smooth performance

Comprehensive app selection Cons Higher price point

Limited availability

OnePlus 138 cm (55 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 55Y1S Pro (Black) Get Price from

4. iFFALCON 138.7 inches Google iFF55U62 The iFFALCON 138.7 inches Google iFF55U62 offers a large display, vibrant colours, and a user-friendly interface. With Google Assistant, you can control your TV and smart home devices with ease. Specifications of iFFALCON 138.7 inches Google iFF55U62: 4K UHD resolution

HDR10 support

Dolby Audio

Chromecast built-in

Bluetooth connectivity

Pros Large display

User-friendly interface

Affordable price point Cons Limited app support

Sound quality could be improved

iFFALCON 138.7 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV iFF55U62 (Black) Get Price from

5. TCL 55 inches Ultra HD 4K Google 55T6G The TCL 55 inches Ultra HD 4K Google 55T6G offers stunning picture quality, Dolby Vision, and a range of smart features. With Google TV, you can easily access your favorite content. Specifications of TCL 55 inches Ultra HD 4K Google 55T6G: 4K UHD resolution

Dolby Vision

HDR support

Google TV platform

HDMI and USB ports

Pros Stunning picture quality

Comprehensive smart features

Affordable price point Cons Limited app support

Sound quality could be improved

TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55T6G (Black) Get Price from

6. LG 55 inches Ultra HD Smart 55UR7500PSC The LG 55 inches Ultra HD Smart 55UR7500PSC offers a sleek design, vibrant display, and a range of smart features. With webOS, you can access a variety of streaming services and apps. Specifications of LG 55 inches Ultra HD Smart 55UR7500PSC: 4K UHD resolution

webOS platform

HDR support

Dolby Vision

HDMI and USB ports

Pros Sleek design

Vibrant display

Wide range of streaming services Cons Higher price point

Limited app support

LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray) Get Price from

7. Acer 55 inches Ultra HD Google AR55GR2851VQD The Acer 55 inches Ultra HD Google AR55GR2851VQD offers a vibrant display, smart features, and a user-friendly interface. With Google Assistant, you can control your TV and smart home devices with ease. Specifications of Acer 55 inches Ultra HD Google AR55GR2851VQD: 4K UHD resolution

HDR support

Dolby Audio

Chromecast built-in

Bluetooth connectivity

Pros Vibrant display

User-friendly interface

Affordable price point Cons Limited app support

Sound quality could be improved

Acer 139 cm (55 inches) V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR55GR2851VQD (Black) Get Price from

8. Hisense 55 inches Tornado Google 55A7H The Hisense 55 inches Tornado Google 55A7H offers a sleek design, vibrant display, and a range of smart features. With Google Assistant, you can control your TV and smart home devices with ease. Specifications of Hisense 55 inches Tornado Google 55A7H: 4K UHD resolution

Dolby Vision

HDR10 support

Android TV platform

HDMI and USB ports

Pros Sleek design

Vibrant display

Wide range of streaming services Cons Higher price point

Limited app support

Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) Tornado 2.0 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV (55A7H, Silver) | Built-in 102W JBL Speakrs | HDR 10+ | Dolby Vision & Atmos Get Price from

9. MI 55 inches Vision Google L55M8-A2IN The MI 55 inches Vision Google L55M8-A2IN offers stunning picture quality, vibrant colours, and a range of smart features. With Google Assistant, you can control your TV and smart home devices with ease. Specifications of MI 55 inches Vision Google L55M8-A2IN: 4K UHD resolution

Dolby Vision

HDR10 support

Google TV platform

HDMI and USB ports

Pros Stunning picture quality

Wide range of streaming services

Affordable price point Cons Limited app support

Sound quality could be improved

MI 138 cm (55 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV L55M8-A2IN (Black) Get Price from

10. Samsung 55 inches Crystal 4K Ultra UA55AUE65AKXXL The Samsung 55 inches Crystal 4K Ultra UA55AUE65AKXXL offers stunning picture quality, vibrant colours, and a range of smart features. With Tizen, you can access a variety of streaming services and apps. Specifications of Samsung 55 inches Crystal 4K Ultra UA55AUE65AKXXL: 4K UHD resolution

Tizen platform

HDR support

Crystal Display

HDMI and USB ports

Pros Stunning picture quality

Wide range of streaming services

Sleek design Cons Higher price point

Limited app support

Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55AUE65AKXXL (Black) Get Price from

Comparison Table

Product + Feature Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X74K VU 55 inches GloLED Google 55GloLED OnePlus 55 inches Android TV U1S Pro iFFALCON 138.7 inches Google iFF55U62 TCL 55 inches Ultra HD 4K Google 55T6G LG 55 inches Ultra HD Smart 55UR7500PSC Acer 55 inches Ultra HD Google AR55GR2851VQD Hisense 55 inches Tornado Google 55A7H MI 55 inches Vision Google L55M8-A2IN Samsung 55 inches Crystal 4K Ultra UA55AUE65AKXXL Size 55 inches 55 inches 55 inches 138.7 inches 55 inches 55 inches 55 inches 55 inches 55 inches 55 inches Resolution 4K 4K 4K 4K 4K 4K 4K 4K 4K 4K Smart Platform Google TV Google Assistant Android TV Google TV Google TV webOS Google Assistant Android TV Google TV Tizen

Best value for money The VU 55 inches GloLED Google 55GloLED stands out as the best value for money, offering a vibrant display, smart features, and immersive sound quality at an affordable price point.

Best overall product: The Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X74K takes the top spot for the best overall product, with stunning picture quality, a wide range of streaming services, and a sleek design.

Also read: Best Sony Android TVs in India: Ultimate buying guide with 9 choices How to find the perfect best 55 inch TV: When seeking the ideal 55-inch TV, consider several factors for an optimal viewing experience. Start by determining the TV's primary use—whether for gaming, streaming, or regular television. Assess display technologies like OLED or QLED, considering your preferences for contrast, colour accuracy, and viewing angles. Look for a 4K resolution for sharp image quality, especially on a larger screen. Evaluate smart features and compatibility with streaming services for a seamless entertainment experience. Consider audio quality and whether external speakers or a soundbar may be needed. Review connectivity options, including HDMI ports and USB inputs, to accommodate various devices. Research user reviews for insights into reliability and performance. Finally, compare prices to ensure the chosen TV fits your budget while meeting your specific preferences for an immersive and enjoyable home entertainment setup.

FAQs on Best 55 inch tv What is the resolution of these TVs? All the TVs listed offer 4K UHD resolution, providing stunning picture quality and clarity. Do these TVs support HDR? Yes, all the TVs support HDR, enhancing the contrast and colours for a more immersive viewing experience. Are these TVs compatible with streaming services? Yes, all the TVs come with smart platforms such as Google TV, Android TV, and Tizen, allowing seamless access to a variety of streaming services and apps. Do these TVs have voice control capabilities? Several of the TVs listed offer voice control capabilities through Google Assistant or built-in voice remotes, providing a convenient way to control your TV and smart home devices.

