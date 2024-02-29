Icon
hindustan Times Close Icon

Best sunscreens for oily, acne-prone skin: 7 items that give you matte finish

Last Published on Feb 29, 2024 22:10 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk

Summary:

Discover the top 7 sunscreens designed specifically for oily acne-prone skin, featuring matte finish, oil-control, and sun protection benefits. Read More

When it comes to finding the perfect sunscreen for oily acne-prone skin, it's essential to consider factors such as matte finish, oil control, and sun protection. This list features 10 top-rated sunscreens designed to cater to the unique needs of oily and blemish-prone skin. Whether you're looking for a lightweight formula, water-resistant protection, or a sunscreen that offers dual benefits, this list has something for everyone.

1. Derma Co Hyaluronic Lightweight Sunscreen

The Derma Co Hyaluronic Lightweight Sunscreen is a non-greasy formula that provides SPF 30 protection. It offers a matte finish and is suitable for oily and acne-prone skin. With the added benefits of hyaluronic acid, it keeps the skin hydrated and protected from the sun.

Pros

  • Matte finish
  • Lightweight formula
  • Hyaluronic acid for hydration

Cons

  • May leave a white cast on darker skin tones

2. RE' EQUIL Oxybenzone Sunscreen

The RE' EQUIL Oxybenzone Sunscreen is specially formulated for sensitive and acne-prone skin. It offers broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection and contains niacinamide to control oil production and prevent breakouts. The lightweight and non-comedogenic formula make it perfect for daily use.

Pros

  • Niacinamide for oil control
  • Non-comedogenic
  • Suitable for sensitive skin

Cons

  • May not provide a matte finish

Dr. Sheth's Niacinamide Sunscreen is designed to provide sun protection for acne-prone and sensitive skin. It contains niacinamide and zinc oxide to control oil production and soothe inflammation. The water-resistant formula makes it suitable for outdoor activities.

Pros

  • Niacinamide for oil control
  • Water-resistant
  • Suitable for sensitive skin

Cons

  • May be too thick for some users

4. Sunscreen with Niacinamide Protection

This sunscreen offers SPF 50 protection with added niacinamide to control oil production and prevent breakouts. It is formulated for oily and blemish-prone skin, providing a matte finish and long-lasting sun protection. The non-greasy formula makes it ideal for daily use.

Pros

  • High SPF protection
  • Niacinamide for oil control
  • Matte finish

Cons

  • May not be suitable for sensitive skin

5. FIXDERMA Sunscreen SPF 30

The FIXDERMA Sunscreen SPF 30 offers oil-free sun protection with a lightweight and non-greasy formula. It provides SPF 30 protection and is water-resistant, making it suitable for outdoor activities. The matte finish ensures a shine-free look all day long.

Pros

  • Oil-free formula
  • Water-resistant
  • Matte finish

Cons

  • May leave a white cast on darker skin tones

The Deconstruct Sunscreen offers SPF 30 protection with a combination of sunscreen and moisturizer. It is lightweight and non-greasy, making it suitable for oily and acne-prone skin. The water-resistant formula ensures long-lasting sun protection.

Pros

  • Combination of sunscreen and moisturizer
  • Lightweight formula
  • Water-resistant

Cons

  • May not provide a matte finish

7. Aqualogica Sunscreen for Glowing Skin

The Aqualogica Sunscreen offers SPF 50 protection with a focus on providing a healthy and glowing complexion. It is suitable for oily and blemish-prone skin, offering long-lasting sun protection and a lightweight, non-greasy formula.

Pros

  • Healthy and glowing complexion
  • Long-lasting sun protection
  • Lightweight formula

Cons

  • May not be suitable for sensitive skin

Comparison Table

Product NameSPF ProtectionOil ControlMatte Finish
Derma Co Hyaluronic Lightweight SunscreenSPF 30Hyaluronic Acid-infusedYes
RE' EQUIL Oxybenzone SunscreenBroad-spectrum UVA/UVBNiacinamide for oil controlNo
Dr. Sheth's Niacinamide SunscreenSun protection for acne-prone skinNiacinamide and zinc oxideYes
Sunscreen with Niacinamide ProtectionSPF 50Niacinamide for oil controlYes
FIXDERMA Sunscreen SPF 30SPF 30Oil-free formulaYes
Deconstruct Sunscreen with SPF 30SPF 30Combination of sunscreen and moisturizerNo
Aqualogica Sunscreen for Glowing SkinSPF 50Healthy and glowing complexionNo

Best value for money:

The FIXDERMA Sunscreen SPF 30 offers the best value for money with its oil-free formula, lightweight texture, and water-resistant protection. It provides SPF 30 protection and a matte finish, making it an ideal choice for oily and blemish-prone skin.

Best overall product:

The Sunscreen with Niacinamide Protection stands out as the best overall product in this category. With SPF 50 protection, niacinamide for oil control, and a matte finish, it offers comprehensive sun protection for oily and acne-prone skin.

How to find the perfect sunscreen for oily acne prone skin:

When choosing the perfect sunscreen for oily acne-prone skin, consider factors such as SPF protection, oil control, and matte finish. Look for lightweight and non-greasy formulas that offer long-lasting sun protection. Consider your specific skin needs and preferences to find the best product for you.

FAQs on Sunscreen for Oily Acne Prone Skin

SPF 50 offers higher protection against UVB rays compared to SPF 30. It is ideal for prolonged sun exposure and for individuals with fair or sensitive skin.
Yes, there are sunscreens specifically formulated for oily skin that offer oil control and a matte finish. Look for non-comedogenic and lightweight formulas.
Niacinamide helps control oil production and soothe inflammation, making it beneficial for oily and acne-prone skin. It also offers additional skin benefits such as hydration and barrier protection.
It's recommended to reapply sunscreen every 2 hours, especially if you are outdoors or sweating. Look for water-resistant formulas for extended protection.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more

Get Latest Updates on Best Health And Beauty Deals. Skin Care , Hair Care , Grooming , Personal Care , Health Care and Diet And Nutrition

Trending Stories
Related Skin-care Stories