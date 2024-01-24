Icon
Best 1.5 ton window ACs for your home in 2024: Top 10 picks

Published on Jan 24, 2024 11:00 IST
1.5 ton window ac

Summary:

Looking for the best 1.5 ton window AC for your home? Check out our list of the top 10 products, along with their pros and cons and features comparison table. Read More

When it comes to beating the summer heat, a reliable 1.5 ton window AC can make all the difference. With a variety of brands and models available in the market, choosing the right one can be overwhelming. To make your decision easier, we have compiled a list of the top 10 1.5 ton window ACs available on Amazon. Whether you're looking for energy efficiency, advanced features, or budget-friendly options, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect cooling solution for your home.

1. Lloyd Window Copper Golden GLW18C4YWGEW

The Lloyd Window Copper Golden GLW18C4YWGEW is a powerful and efficient 1.5 ton window AC that provides fast and uniform cooling. Its copper condenser ensures durability and high performance. With advanced features like auto-restart and sleep mode, it offers convenience and comfort. The anti-dust filter and self-diagnosis function make it a low-maintenance option for your home.

Pros

  • Fast and uniform cooling
  • Durable copper condenser
  • Convenient auto-restart and sleep mode

Cons

  • May be slightly noisy at high fan speeds

2. LG Convertible RW-Q18WUZA

The LG Convertible RW-Q18WUZA is a feature-packed 1.5 ton window AC that offers versatile cooling options. With its convertible mode, it can function as both a 1 ton and 1.5 ton AC, providing energy efficiency and customized cooling. The anti-virus protection ensures clean and healthy air, while the dual inverter compressor delivers powerful performance and low noise operation.

Pros

  • Versatile cooling options
  • Clean and healthy air
  • Powerful and quiet operation

Cons

  • Slightly higher price point

3. Carrier Window Copper Directional Control

The Carrier Window Copper Directional Control AC is designed for superior cooling performance and energy efficiency. Its copper condenser ensures long-lasting durability, while the 4-way directional control provides even cooling across the room. With features like auto swing and sleep mode, it offers convenience and comfort for your home.

Pros

  • Even cooling across the room
  • Convenient auto swing and sleep mode
  • Durable copper condenser

Cons

  • May be bulky and heavy

4. Godrej Window 1.5T WFC 18UTC3 WWA

The Godrej Window 1.5T WFC 18UTC3 WWA is a high-performance window AC with a 1.5 ton capacity. Its multi-layered acoustic jacket ensures quiet operation, while the anti-dust filter and self-clean feature make maintenance hassle-free. With energy-saving modes and a powerful rotary compressor, it delivers efficient and reliable cooling for your home.

Pros

  • Quiet and efficient cooling
  • Hassle-free maintenance
  • Energy-saving modes

Cons

  • Limited advanced features

5. Voltas Adjustable Inverter Window Copper

The Voltas Adjustable Inverter Window AC is a versatile and energy-efficient cooling solution for your home. With its adjustable inverter technology, it provides precise and consistent cooling while reducing energy consumption. The copper condenser ensures durability, while features like turbo mode and sleep mode offer added convenience and comfort.

Pros

  • Precise and consistent cooling
  • Energy-efficient operation
  • Convenient turbo and sleep modes

Cons

  • May require professional installation

6. Blue Star Hydrophilic Self-Diagnosis WFA318LN

The Blue Star Hydrophilic Self-Diagnosis AC is a reliable and durable 1.5 ton window AC that offers advanced features for enhanced comfort. Its hydrophilic golden fins ensure efficient cooling and corrosion resistance, while the self-diagnosis function detects and alerts you to any issues. With features like anti-freeze thermostat and turbo cooling, it provides efficient and reliable performance.

Pros

  • Efficient and corrosion-resistant cooling
  • Advanced self-diagnosis function
  • Fast and effective turbo cooling

Cons

  • May be slightly expensive

7. HITACHI Inverter cooling SHIZUKA RAW518HGEOZ1

The HITACHI Inverter cooling SHIZUKA is a powerful and energy-efficient 1.5 ton window AC that delivers superior cooling performance. With its inverter compressor and eco-friendly refrigerant, it ensures efficient and eco-friendly operation. The tropical inverter technology provides reliable cooling even in extreme temperatures, while the filter clean indicator alerts you to clean the filter for optimal performance.

Pros

  • Powerful and efficient cooling
  • Eco-friendly operation
  • Reliable performance in extreme temperatures

Cons

  • May be heavier than other models

8. OGeneral Window Technology Bacterial AXGB18CHAA-B

The OGeneral Window Technology Bacterial AC is designed to provide clean and healthy air for your home. With its antibacterial filter and technology, it ensures the removal of harmful bacteria and allergens. The powerful rotary compressor and energy-saving mode deliver efficient and reliable cooling, while the self-diagnosis function alerts you to any issues for timely maintenance.

Pros

  • Clean and healthy air
  • Efficient and reliable cooling
  • Convenient self-diagnosis function

Cons

  • May require regular filter maintenance

9. Daikin Inverter Window Filter FRWKL50U

The Daikin Inverter Window Filter AC is a high-performance and low-maintenance cooling solution for your home. Its inverter compressor and advanced filter technology ensure efficient and clean air circulation. With features like eco-mode and power chill operation, it provides energy efficiency and rapid cooling, making it an ideal choice for hot summer days.

Pros

  • Efficient and clean air circulation
  • Energy-efficient operation
  • Rapid cooling with power chill operation

Cons

  • Limited advanced features

10. Haier Window Copper Antibacterial HWU18TF-EW3BE-FS

The Haier Window Copper Antibacterial AC is a budget-friendly and reliable cooling solution for your home. With its antibacterial coating and copper condenser, it ensures clean and healthy air circulation. The turbo cooling and sleep mode offer added convenience and comfort, while the antibacterial filter ensures the removal of harmful bacteria and allergens for a healthier living environment.

Pros

  • Reliable and budget-friendly
  • Turbo cooling and sleep mode
  • Clean and healthy air circulation

Cons

  • May be less energy efficient

Comparison Table

FeatureLloyd GLW18C4YWGEWLG RW-Q18WUZACarrier Directional ControlGodrej WFC 18UTC3 WWAVoltas Adjustable InverterBlue Star WFA318LNHITACHI SHIZUKA RAW518HGEOZ1OGeneral AXGB18CHAA-BDaikin FRWKL50UHaier HWU18TF-EW3BE-FS
Cooling CapacityHighHighSuperiorEfficientVersatileReliablePowerfulEfficientHighBudget-friendly
Energy EfficiencyGoodExcellentHighEfficientEnergy-efficientPowerfulEfficientEnergy-savingEfficientLess energy efficient
Advanced FeaturesYesYesYesLimitedYesAdvancedEfficientConvenientAdvancedConvenient

Best value for money:

The LG Convertible RW-Q18WUZA stands out as the best value for money, offering versatile cooling options, anti-virus protection, and efficient operation at a competitive price point.

Best overall product:

The HITACHI Inverter cooling SHIZUKA RAW518HGEOZ1 is the best overall product in this category, providing powerful and efficient cooling, eco-friendly operation, and reliable performance in extreme temperatures.

How to find the perfect 1.5 ton window ac:

Choosing the best window AC involves evaluating cooling capacity, energy efficiency, and installation compatibility. Consider the size of the room and match it with the AC's BTU rating. Read user reviews to gauge performance and reliability. Ensure the unit fits your window dimensions and check for features like adjustable airflow and easy maintenance. Comparing brands and models helps in finding a window AC that suits your specific requirements.

FAQs on 1.5 ton window AC

The energy efficiency rating varies for each model, with options ranging from good to excellent, ensuring energy-efficient operation and cost savings.
Yes, all the listed window ACs come with a standard manufacturer's warranty, providing peace of mind and reliable after-sales support.
Yes, these 1.5 ton window ACs are designed to provide efficient and uniform cooling for medium to large-sized rooms, ensuring comfort during hot summer days.
While some models may require professional installation for optimal performance, most of them come with easy-to-follow installation instructions for DIY setup.
