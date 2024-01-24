Best 1.5 ton window ACs for your home in 2024: Top 10 picks

When it comes to beating the summer heat, a reliable 1.5 ton window AC can make all the difference. With a variety of brands and models available in the market, choosing the right one can be overwhelming. To make your decision easier, we have compiled a list of the top 10 1.5 ton window ACs available on Amazon. Whether you're looking for energy efficiency, advanced features, or budget-friendly options, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect cooling solution for your home.
1. Lloyd Window Copper Golden GLW18C4YWGEW
The Lloyd Window Copper Golden GLW18C4YWGEW is a powerful and efficient 1.5 ton window AC that provides fast and uniform cooling. Its copper condenser ensures durability and high performance. With advanced features like auto-restart and sleep mode, it offers convenience and comfort. The anti-dust filter and self-diagnosis function make it a low-maintenance option for your home.
Pros
Fast and uniform cooling
Durable copper condenser
Convenient auto-restart and sleep mode
Cons
May be slightly noisy at high fan speeds
2. LG Convertible RW-Q18WUZA
The LG Convertible RW-Q18WUZA is a feature-packed 1.5 ton window AC that offers versatile cooling options. With its convertible mode, it can function as both a 1 ton and 1.5 ton AC, providing energy efficiency and customized cooling. The anti-virus protection ensures clean and healthy air, while the dual inverter compressor delivers powerful performance and low noise operation.
Pros
Versatile cooling options
Clean and healthy air
Powerful and quiet operation
Cons
Slightly higher price point
3. Carrier Window Copper Directional Control
The Carrier Window Copper Directional Control AC is designed for superior cooling performance and energy efficiency. Its copper condenser ensures long-lasting durability, while the 4-way directional control provides even cooling across the room. With features like auto swing and sleep mode, it offers convenience and comfort for your home.
The Godrej Window 1.5T WFC 18UTC3 WWA is a high-performance window AC with a 1.5 ton capacity. Its multi-layered acoustic jacket ensures quiet operation, while the anti-dust filter and self-clean feature make maintenance hassle-free. With energy-saving modes and a powerful rotary compressor, it delivers efficient and reliable cooling for your home.
Pros
Quiet and efficient cooling
Hassle-free maintenance
Energy-saving modes
Cons
Limited advanced features
5. Voltas Adjustable Inverter Window Copper
The Voltas Adjustable Inverter Window AC is a versatile and energy-efficient cooling solution for your home. With its adjustable inverter technology, it provides precise and consistent cooling while reducing energy consumption. The copper condenser ensures durability, while features like turbo mode and sleep mode offer added convenience and comfort.
Pros
Precise and consistent cooling
Energy-efficient operation
Convenient turbo and sleep modes
Cons
May require professional installation
6. Blue Star Hydrophilic Self-Diagnosis WFA318LN
The Blue Star Hydrophilic Self-Diagnosis AC is a reliable and durable 1.5 ton window AC that offers advanced features for enhanced comfort. Its hydrophilic golden fins ensure efficient cooling and corrosion resistance, while the self-diagnosis function detects and alerts you to any issues. With features like anti-freeze thermostat and turbo cooling, it provides efficient and reliable performance.
Pros
Efficient and corrosion-resistant cooling
Advanced self-diagnosis function
Fast and effective turbo cooling
Cons
May be slightly expensive
7. HITACHI Inverter cooling SHIZUKA RAW518HGEOZ1
The HITACHI Inverter cooling SHIZUKA is a powerful and energy-efficient 1.5 ton window AC that delivers superior cooling performance. With its inverter compressor and eco-friendly refrigerant, it ensures efficient and eco-friendly operation. The tropical inverter technology provides reliable cooling even in extreme temperatures, while the filter clean indicator alerts you to clean the filter for optimal performance.
The OGeneral Window Technology Bacterial AC is designed to provide clean and healthy air for your home. With its antibacterial filter and technology, it ensures the removal of harmful bacteria and allergens. The powerful rotary compressor and energy-saving mode deliver efficient and reliable cooling, while the self-diagnosis function alerts you to any issues for timely maintenance.
The Daikin Inverter Window Filter AC is a high-performance and low-maintenance cooling solution for your home. Its inverter compressor and advanced filter technology ensure efficient and clean air circulation. With features like eco-mode and power chill operation, it provides energy efficiency and rapid cooling, making it an ideal choice for hot summer days.
The Haier Window Copper Antibacterial AC is a budget-friendly and reliable cooling solution for your home. With its antibacterial coating and copper condenser, it ensures clean and healthy air circulation. The turbo cooling and sleep mode offer added convenience and comfort, while the antibacterial filter ensures the removal of harmful bacteria and allergens for a healthier living environment.
Pros
Reliable and budget-friendly
Turbo cooling and sleep mode
Clean and healthy air circulation
Cons
May be less energy efficient
Comparison Table
Feature
Lloyd GLW18C4YWGEW
LG RW-Q18WUZA
Carrier Directional Control
Godrej WFC 18UTC3 WWA
Voltas Adjustable Inverter
Blue Star WFA318LN
HITACHI SHIZUKA RAW518HGEOZ1
OGeneral AXGB18CHAA-B
Daikin FRWKL50U
Haier HWU18TF-EW3BE-FS
Cooling Capacity
High
High
Superior
Efficient
Versatile
Reliable
Powerful
Efficient
High
Budget-friendly
Energy Efficiency
Good
Excellent
High
Efficient
Energy-efficient
Powerful
Efficient
Energy-saving
Efficient
Less energy efficient
Advanced Features
Yes
Yes
Yes
Limited
Yes
Advanced
Efficient
Convenient
Advanced
Convenient
Best value for money:
The LG Convertible RW-Q18WUZA stands out as the best value for money, offering versatile cooling options, anti-virus protection, and efficient operation at a competitive price point.
Best overall product:
The HITACHI Inverter cooling SHIZUKA RAW518HGEOZ1 is the best overall product in this category, providing powerful and efficient cooling, eco-friendly operation, and reliable performance in extreme temperatures.
How to find the perfect 1.5 ton window ac:
Choosing the best window AC involves evaluating cooling capacity, energy efficiency, and installation compatibility. Consider the size of the room and match it with the AC's BTU rating. Read user reviews to gauge performance and reliability. Ensure the unit fits your window dimensions and check for features like adjustable airflow and easy maintenance. Comparing brands and models helps in finding a window AC that suits your specific requirements.
FAQs on 1.5 ton window AC
The energy efficiency rating varies for each model, with options ranging from good to excellent, ensuring energy-efficient operation and cost savings.
Yes, all the listed window ACs come with a standard manufacturer's warranty, providing peace of mind and reliable after-sales support.
Yes, these 1.5 ton window ACs are designed to provide efficient and uniform cooling for medium to large-sized rooms, ensuring comfort during hot summer days.
While some models may require professional installation for optimal performance, most of them come with easy-to-follow installation instructions for DIY setup.
