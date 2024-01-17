Best air conditioners under ₹45000: Affordable cooling solutions, top 10 picks
When it comes to staying cool and comfortable in the scorching summer heat, a reliable air conditioner is a must-have appliance for every household. With a budget of ₹45000, you can get your hands on some of the best air conditioners that offer efficient cooling, energy-saving features, and advanced technologies.
In this article, we have compiled a list of the top 10 air conditioners under ₹45000 available on Amazon, along with their detailed product descriptions, specifications, pros, and cons. Whether you're looking for a split AC, inverter AC, or a convertible AC, we've got you covered with the best options for every need and budget.
1. Hitachi Shizen Expandable Inverter AC
The Hitachi Shizen Expandable Inverter AC is a powerful and energy-efficient air conditioner that offers rapid cooling and long-lasting performance. With its advanced features and high-quality construction, this AC is perfect for larger rooms and spaces. The powerful inverter compressor ensures silent operation and efficient cooling, while the expandable inverter technology helps save energy and reduce electricity bills. With its antibacterial filter and eco-friendly refrigerant, this AC is an excellent choice for a healthy and sustainable home environment.
Specifications of Hitachi Shizen Expandable Inverter AC
Capacity: 1.5 Ton
Energy Rating: 3 Star
Condenser: Copper
Filters: Antibacterial Filter
Special Features: Expandable Inverter Technology
Pros
Efficient cooling performance
Energy-saving inverter technology
Antibacterial filter for improved air quality
Cons
Relatively higher initial cost
Requires professional installation
2. Carrier Flexicool Hybridjet Inverter AC
The Carrier Flexicool Hybridjet Inverter AC is a versatile and efficient air conditioner that offers advanced cooling technology and anti-viral protection. With its Hybridjet technology and inverter compressor, this AC provides fast and consistent cooling while minimizing energy consumption. The air purifier filter with anti-viral technology ensures clean and healthy air for your home, making it an ideal choice for families with allergies or respiratory issues. The flexible airflow control and dehumidification features add to the overall comfort and convenience of this AC.
Specifications of Carrier Flexicool Hybridjet Inverter AC
Capacity: 1.5 Ton
Energy Rating: 3 Star
Condenser: Copper
Filters: Anti-Viral Filter
Special Features: Hybridjet Technology
Pros
Efficient cooling with flexible airflow control
Anti-viral filter for clean and healthy air
Energy-saving inverter compressor
Cons
Higher initial cost compared to non-inverter ACs
May require additional maintenance for the anti-viral filter
The Daikin Fixed Speed Copper AC is a reliable and durable air conditioner that offers consistent cooling and low maintenance. With its high-quality copper condenser and powerful compressor, this AC delivers efficient and long-lasting performance, making it suitable for smaller to medium-sized rooms. The anti-corrosion and anti-bacterial filters ensure clean and fresh air, while the sturdy construction and advanced cooling technology provide excellent value for money.
Anti-corrosion and anti-bacterial filters for clean air
Cons
Fixed speed compressor may consume more energy
May produce more noise compared to inverter ACs
4. Haier Inverter Convertible AC
The Haier Inverter Convertible AC is a versatile and energy-efficient air conditioner that offers customizable cooling options and antibacterial protection. With its innovative convertible mode, this AC adapts to varying cooling needs and energy consumption, providing optimal comfort and cost savings. The inverter compressor ensures quiet operation and consistent cooling, while the antibacterial coating and self-clean technology maintain a healthy and hygienic indoor environment. With its durable construction and advanced features, this AC is an excellent choice for modern homes.
Specifications of Haier Inverter Convertible AC
Capacity: 1.5 Ton
Energy Rating: 3 Star
Condenser: Copper
Filters: Antibacterial Coating
Special Features: Inverter Convertible Technology
Pros
Customizable cooling options for energy savings
Antibacterial coating for hygienic indoor environment
Quiet and efficient inverter compressor
Cons
May require additional maintenance for the antibacterial coating
Higher initial cost for the convertible technology
5. Blue Star Compressor AC
The Blue Star Compressor AC is a reliable and energy-efficient air conditioner that provides powerful cooling and advanced compressor technology. With its durable and high-performance compressor, this AC delivers rapid cooling and consistent performance, making it suitable for both residential and commercial spaces. The anti-corrosive blue fins and multi-filtration system ensure clean and fresh air, while the eco-friendly refrigerant and energy-saving features add to the overall efficiency and sustainability of this AC.
Specifications of Blue Star Compressor AC
Capacity: 1.5 Ton
Energy Rating: 3 Star
Condenser: Copper
Filters: Multi-Filtration System
Special Features: Blue Fin Anti-Corrosion Technology
Pros
High-performance compressor for rapid cooling
Anti-corrosive blue fins for longevity
Multi-filtration system for clean and fresh air
Cons
May produce more noise compared to inverter ACs
Relatively higher initial cost
6. Godrej Convertible Split AC
The Godrej Convertible Split AC is a versatile and efficient air conditioner that offers customizable cooling options and eco-friendly features. With its convertible mode and inverter compressor, this AC provides energy-efficient cooling and optimal comfort for different room sizes and usage patterns. The green balance technology and eco-friendly refrigerant ensure low environmental impact, making it a sustainable choice for eco-conscious consumers. With its durable build quality and advanced features, this AC offers great value for money and long-term performance.
Specifications of Godrej Convertible Split AC
Capacity: 1 Ton
Energy Rating: 3 Star
Condenser: Copper
Filters: Anti-Dust Filter, Anti-Bacterial Filter
Special Features: Convertible Inverter Technology
Pros
Customizable cooling options for energy savings
Green balance technology for low environmental impact
Quiet and efficient inverter compressor
Cons
May require professional installation for the convertible technology
The Cruise Inverter Filtration AC is a high-performance and feature-rich air conditioner that offers superior cooling and air filtration capabilities. With its advanced inverter compressor and dehumidifier function, this AC provides efficient and precise cooling for a comfortable indoor environment. The 6-stage filtration system and anti-bacterial coating ensure clean and healthy air, making it an ideal choice for families with allergies or respiratory issues. The energy-saving features and durable construction make this AC a reliable and cost-effective cooling solution.
Specifications of Cruise Inverter Filtration AC
Capacity: 1.5 Ton
Energy Rating: 3 Star
Condenser: Copper
Filters: 6-Stage Filtration System
Special Features: Dehumidifier Function
Pros
Efficient cooling with precise temperature control
6-stage filtration system for clean and healthy air
Energy-saving features for cost-effective operation
Cons
Higher initial cost compared to non-inverter ACs
May require additional maintenance for the filtration system
8. Hitachi Star Expandable Split Inverter AC
The Hitachi Star Expandable Split Inverter AC is a powerful and energy-efficient air conditioner that offers rapid cooling and long-lasting performance. With its advanced features and high-quality construction, this AC is perfect for larger rooms and spaces. The powerful inverter compressor ensures silent operation and efficient cooling, while the expandable inverter technology helps save energy and reduce electricity bills. With its antibacterial filter and eco-friendly refrigerant, this AC is an excellent choice for a healthy and sustainable home environment.
Specifications of Hitachi Star Expandable Split Inverter AC
Capacity: 1.5 Ton
Energy Rating: 3 Star
Condenser: Copper
Filters: Antibacterial Filter
Special Features: Expandable Inverter Technology
Pros
Efficient cooling performance
Energy-saving inverter technology
Antibacterial filter for improved air quality
Cons
Relatively higher initial cost
Requires professional installation
9. Lloyd Anti-Viral Split AC
The Lloyd Anti-Viral Split AC is a feature-rich and energy-efficient air conditioner that offers advanced cooling and anti-viral protection. With its inverter compressor and anti-viral coating, this AC delivers powerful and efficient cooling while ensuring a healthy and hygienic indoor environment. The intelligent features and self-diagnosis function add to the convenience and reliability of this AC, making it a great choice for modern homes and families. With its sleek design and eco-friendly operation, this AC offers excellent value and performance.
Specifications of Lloyd Anti-Viral Split AC
Capacity: 1.5 Ton
Energy Rating: 3 Star
Condenser: Copper
Filters: Anti-Viral Coating, Self-Diagnosis Function
Special Features: Intelligent Inverter Technology
Pros
Advanced anti-viral protection for a healthy home
Intelligent features for convenient operation
Sleek design and eco-friendly operation
Cons
Relatively higher initial cost compared to non-inverter ACs
May require professional maintenance for optimal performance
Comparison Table
Features
Hitachi Shizen Expandable Inverter AC
Carrier Flexicool Hybridjet Inverter AC
Daikin Fixed Speed Copper AC
Haier Inverter Convertible AC
Blue Star Compressor AC
Godrej Convertible Split AC
Cruise Inverter Filtration AC
Hitachi Star Expandable Split Inverter AC
Lloyd Anti-Viral Split AC
Capacity
1.5 Ton
1.5 Ton
1 Ton
1.5 Ton
1.5 Ton
1 Ton
1.5 Ton
1.5 Ton
1.5 Ton
Energy Rating
3 Star
3 Star
3 Star
3 Star
3 Star
3 Star
3 Star
3 Star
3 Star
Filters
Antibacterial Filter
Anti-Viral Filter
Anti-Corrosion Filter, Anti-Bacterial Filter
Antibacterial Coating
Multi-Filtration System
Anti-Dust Filter, Anti-Bacterial Filter
6-Stage Filtration System
Antibacterial Filter
Anti-Viral Coating, Self-Diagnosis Function
Best value for money:
The Daikin Fixed Speed Copper AC offers the best value for money with its durable construction, efficient cooling performance, and low maintenance requirements. It is an ideal choice for smaller to medium-sized rooms and provides reliable and cost-effective cooling for your home.
Best overall product:
The Hitachi Shizen Expandable Inverter AC stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering powerful cooling, energy-saving features, and advanced antibacterial protection. It is suitable for larger rooms and provides long-lasting performance with minimal energy consumption.
How to find the perfect air conditioner in 45k range:
When searching for the perfect air conditioner in the 45k range, consider factors like cooling capacity, energy efficiency ratings, and advanced features. Research customer reviews and expert opinions for insights into performance. Well-known brands like Daikin, Voltas, and Blue Star often offer quality options. Evaluate warranty coverage and after-sales service. Assessing specific needs, room size, and desired features will guide you in selecting an AC that delivers optimal cooling and value within your budget.
FAQs on air conditioner in 45k range
All the ACs listed have an energy rating of 3 Star, providing efficient cooling while minimizing energy consumption.
Most of the ACs offer professional installation services, ensuring proper setup and optimal performance.
Yes, several ACs in this list are suitable for larger rooms and spaces, providing powerful and consistent cooling.
Yes, all the ACs come with a standard manufacturer's warranty, ensuring peace of mind and reliable support.
