Best air conditioners under ₹45000: Affordable cooling solutions, top 10 picks

When it comes to staying cool and comfortable in the scorching summer heat, a reliable air conditioner is a must-have appliance for every household. With a budget of ₹45000, you can get your hands on some of the best air conditioners that offer efficient cooling, energy-saving features, and advanced technologies. In this article, we have compiled a list of the top 10 air conditioners under ₹45000 available on Amazon, along with their detailed product descriptions, specifications, pros, and cons. Whether you're looking for a split AC, inverter AC, or a convertible AC, we've got you covered with the best options for every need and budget.

1. Hitachi Shizen Expandable Inverter AC The Hitachi Shizen Expandable Inverter AC is a powerful and energy-efficient air conditioner that offers rapid cooling and long-lasting performance. With its advanced features and high-quality construction, this AC is perfect for larger rooms and spaces. The powerful inverter compressor ensures silent operation and efficient cooling, while the expandable inverter technology helps save energy and reduce electricity bills. With its antibacterial filter and eco-friendly refrigerant, this AC is an excellent choice for a healthy and sustainable home environment. Specifications of Hitachi Shizen Expandable Inverter AC Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Condenser: Copper

Filters: Antibacterial Filter

Special Features: Expandable Inverter Technology

Pros Efficient cooling performance

Energy-saving inverter technology

Antibacterial filter for improved air quality Cons Relatively higher initial cost

Requires professional installation

2. Carrier Flexicool Hybridjet Inverter AC The Carrier Flexicool Hybridjet Inverter AC is a versatile and efficient air conditioner that offers advanced cooling technology and anti-viral protection. With its Hybridjet technology and inverter compressor, this AC provides fast and consistent cooling while minimizing energy consumption. The air purifier filter with anti-viral technology ensures clean and healthy air for your home, making it an ideal choice for families with allergies or respiratory issues. The flexible airflow control and dehumidification features add to the overall comfort and convenience of this AC. Specifications of Carrier Flexicool Hybridjet Inverter AC Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Condenser: Copper

Filters: Anti-Viral Filter

Special Features: Hybridjet Technology

Pros Efficient cooling with flexible airflow control

Anti-viral filter for clean and healthy air

Energy-saving inverter compressor Cons Higher initial cost compared to non-inverter ACs

May require additional maintenance for the anti-viral filter

Also read: Best air conditioners in India: Top AC brands, price and features ... 3. Daikin Fixed Speed Copper AC The Daikin Fixed Speed Copper AC is a reliable and durable air conditioner that offers consistent cooling and low maintenance. With its high-quality copper condenser and powerful compressor, this AC delivers efficient and long-lasting performance, making it suitable for smaller to medium-sized rooms. The anti-corrosion and anti-bacterial filters ensure clean and fresh air, while the sturdy construction and advanced cooling technology provide excellent value for money. Specifications of Daikin Fixed Speed Copper AC Capacity: 1 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Condenser: Copper

Filters: Anti-Corrosion Filter, Anti-Bacterial Filter

Special Features: Fixed Speed Compressor

Pros Durable and long-lasting performance

Efficient cooling with low maintenance

Anti-corrosion and anti-bacterial filters for clean air Cons Fixed speed compressor may consume more energy

May produce more noise compared to inverter ACs

4. Haier Inverter Convertible AC The Haier Inverter Convertible AC is a versatile and energy-efficient air conditioner that offers customizable cooling options and antibacterial protection. With its innovative convertible mode, this AC adapts to varying cooling needs and energy consumption, providing optimal comfort and cost savings. The inverter compressor ensures quiet operation and consistent cooling, while the antibacterial coating and self-clean technology maintain a healthy and hygienic indoor environment. With its durable construction and advanced features, this AC is an excellent choice for modern homes. Specifications of Haier Inverter Convertible AC Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Condenser: Copper

Filters: Antibacterial Coating

Special Features: Inverter Convertible Technology

Pros Customizable cooling options for energy savings

Antibacterial coating for hygienic indoor environment

Quiet and efficient inverter compressor Cons May require additional maintenance for the antibacterial coating

Higher initial cost for the convertible technology

5. Blue Star Compressor AC The Blue Star Compressor AC is a reliable and energy-efficient air conditioner that provides powerful cooling and advanced compressor technology. With its durable and high-performance compressor, this AC delivers rapid cooling and consistent performance, making it suitable for both residential and commercial spaces. The anti-corrosive blue fins and multi-filtration system ensure clean and fresh air, while the eco-friendly refrigerant and energy-saving features add to the overall efficiency and sustainability of this AC. Specifications of Blue Star Compressor AC Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Condenser: Copper

Filters: Multi-Filtration System

Special Features: Blue Fin Anti-Corrosion Technology

Pros High-performance compressor for rapid cooling

Anti-corrosive blue fins for longevity

Multi-filtration system for clean and fresh air Cons May produce more noise compared to inverter ACs

Relatively higher initial cost

6. Godrej Convertible Split AC The Godrej Convertible Split AC is a versatile and efficient air conditioner that offers customizable cooling options and eco-friendly features. With its convertible mode and inverter compressor, this AC provides energy-efficient cooling and optimal comfort for different room sizes and usage patterns. The green balance technology and eco-friendly refrigerant ensure low environmental impact, making it a sustainable choice for eco-conscious consumers. With its durable build quality and advanced features, this AC offers great value for money and long-term performance. Specifications of Godrej Convertible Split AC Capacity: 1 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Condenser: Copper

Filters: Anti-Dust Filter, Anti-Bacterial Filter

Special Features: Convertible Inverter Technology

Pros Customizable cooling options for energy savings

Green balance technology for low environmental impact

Quiet and efficient inverter compressor Cons May require professional installation for the convertible technology

Relatively higher initial cost

Also read: Buying guide for best 3-star air conditioners | HT Shop Now 7. Cruise Inverter Filtration AC The Cruise Inverter Filtration AC is a high-performance and feature-rich air conditioner that offers superior cooling and air filtration capabilities. With its advanced inverter compressor and dehumidifier function, this AC provides efficient and precise cooling for a comfortable indoor environment. The 6-stage filtration system and anti-bacterial coating ensure clean and healthy air, making it an ideal choice for families with allergies or respiratory issues. The energy-saving features and durable construction make this AC a reliable and cost-effective cooling solution. Specifications of Cruise Inverter Filtration AC Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Condenser: Copper

Filters: 6-Stage Filtration System

Special Features: Dehumidifier Function

Pros Efficient cooling with precise temperature control

6-stage filtration system for clean and healthy air

Energy-saving features for cost-effective operation Cons Higher initial cost compared to non-inverter ACs

May require additional maintenance for the filtration system

8. Hitachi Star Expandable Split Inverter AC The Hitachi Star Expandable Split Inverter AC is a powerful and energy-efficient air conditioner that offers rapid cooling and long-lasting performance. With its advanced features and high-quality construction, this AC is perfect for larger rooms and spaces. The powerful inverter compressor ensures silent operation and efficient cooling, while the expandable inverter technology helps save energy and reduce electricity bills. With its antibacterial filter and eco-friendly refrigerant, this AC is an excellent choice for a healthy and sustainable home environment. Specifications of Hitachi Star Expandable Split Inverter AC Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Condenser: Copper

Filters: Antibacterial Filter

Special Features: Expandable Inverter Technology

Pros Efficient cooling performance

Energy-saving inverter technology

Antibacterial filter for improved air quality Cons Relatively higher initial cost

Requires professional installation

9. Lloyd Anti-Viral Split AC The Lloyd Anti-Viral Split AC is a feature-rich and energy-efficient air conditioner that offers advanced cooling and anti-viral protection. With its inverter compressor and anti-viral coating, this AC delivers powerful and efficient cooling while ensuring a healthy and hygienic indoor environment. The intelligent features and self-diagnosis function add to the convenience and reliability of this AC, making it a great choice for modern homes and families. With its sleek design and eco-friendly operation, this AC offers excellent value and performance. Specifications of Lloyd Anti-Viral Split AC Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Condenser: Copper

Filters: Anti-Viral Coating, Self-Diagnosis Function

Special Features: Intelligent Inverter Technology

Pros Advanced anti-viral protection for a healthy home

Intelligent features for convenient operation

Sleek design and eco-friendly operation Cons Relatively higher initial cost compared to non-inverter ACs

May require professional maintenance for optimal performance

Comparison Table

Features Hitachi Shizen Expandable Inverter AC Carrier Flexicool Hybridjet Inverter AC Daikin Fixed Speed Copper AC Haier Inverter Convertible AC Blue Star Compressor AC Godrej Convertible Split AC Cruise Inverter Filtration AC Hitachi Star Expandable Split Inverter AC Lloyd Anti-Viral Split AC Capacity 1.5 Ton 1.5 Ton 1 Ton 1.5 Ton 1.5 Ton 1 Ton 1.5 Ton 1.5 Ton 1.5 Ton Energy Rating 3 Star 3 Star 3 Star 3 Star 3 Star 3 Star 3 Star 3 Star 3 Star Filters Antibacterial Filter Anti-Viral Filter Anti-Corrosion Filter, Anti-Bacterial Filter Antibacterial Coating Multi-Filtration System Anti-Dust Filter, Anti-Bacterial Filter 6-Stage Filtration System Antibacterial Filter Anti-Viral Coating, Self-Diagnosis Function

Best value for money: The Daikin Fixed Speed Copper AC offers the best value for money with its durable construction, efficient cooling performance, and low maintenance requirements. It is an ideal choice for smaller to medium-sized rooms and provides reliable and cost-effective cooling for your home.

Best overall product: The Hitachi Shizen Expandable Inverter AC stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering powerful cooling, energy-saving features, and advanced antibacterial protection. It is suitable for larger rooms and provides long-lasting performance with minimal energy consumption.

How to find the perfect air conditioner in 45k range: When searching for the perfect air conditioner in the 45k range, consider factors like cooling capacity, energy efficiency ratings, and advanced features. Research customer reviews and expert opinions for insights into performance. Well-known brands like Daikin, Voltas, and Blue Star often offer quality options. Evaluate warranty coverage and after-sales service. Assessing specific needs, room size, and desired features will guide you in selecting an AC that delivers optimal cooling and value within your budget.

FAQs on air conditioner in 45k range What is the energy rating of these ACs? All the ACs listed have an energy rating of 3 Star, providing efficient cooling while minimizing energy consumption. Do these ACs come with installation services? Most of the ACs offer professional installation services, ensuring proper setup and optimal performance. Are these ACs suitable for large rooms? Yes, several ACs in this list are suitable for larger rooms and spaces, providing powerful and consistent cooling. Do these ACs come with a warranty? Yes, all the ACs come with a standard manufacturer's warranty, ensuring peace of mind and reliable support.

