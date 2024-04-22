Best room coolers for your home: Keep your space cool with our top 8 picks
Last Published on Apr 23, 2024
By: Affiliate Desk
Best room coolers: Discover the top 8 room cooler options from good brands for your home, rated and reviewed to help you make the best decision for your cooling needs.
When it comes to staying cool during the hot summer months, a room cooler is an essential appliance for many households. Whether you're looking for a small room cooler, a bedroom cooler, or a living room cooler, we've got you covered.
Why room coolers, one may ask in an era of air conditioners? Room coolers offer an eco-friendly cooling alternative amidst concerns of global warming. Their energy-efficient operation consumes significantly less electricity compared to air conditioners, reducing carbon emissions. Moreover, air coolers utilize natural evaporation processes to cool air, avoiding the use of harmful refrigerants common in AC units, thus contributing to a healthier environment. Additionally, room coolers provide a more affordable cooling solution, making them accessible to a wider range of users, promoting sustainability in the face of climate change.
In this comprehensive guide, we'll review the top 10 room coolers available on the market, comparing their features, pros, and cons to help you find the perfect one for your needs.
1. Bajaj Torque New Honeycomb Technology Room Cooler
The Bajaj Torque New Honeycomb Technology Room Cooler is designed to provide powerful cooling for small to medium-sized rooms. With its advanced honeycomb cooling pads and durable construction, this cooler offers efficient and long-lasting performance.
Pros
Powerful cooling performance
Energy-efficient operation
Durable construction
Cons
May be too large for very small rooms
2. Crompton Greaves 75-Litre Desert Cooler
The Crompton Greaves 75-Litre Desert Cooler is a high-capacity cooling solution for larger rooms and living spaces. With its large water tank capacity and powerful air delivery, this cooler is ideal for hot and dry climates.
Pros
High-capacity cooling
Effective air throw
Low maintenance
Cons
May be too large for smaller rooms
3. Symphony Ice Cube Cooler - White
The Symphony Ice Cube Cooler is a compact and portable cooling solution for small rooms and personal spaces. With its sleek and modern design, this cooler offers efficient cooling without taking up too much space.
4. Bajaj Dura Marine Room Cooler with Anti-Bacterial Technology
The Bajaj DuraMarine Room Cooler is equipped with advanced anti-bacterial technology to ensure clean and healthy air circulation. With its durable build and powerful cooling performance, this cooler is a reliable choice for medium-sized rooms.
Pros
Clean and healthy air circulation
Reliable and durable
Powerful cooling performance
Cons
May be too large for small rooms
5. HIFRESH Cooler with 3 Speeds & Low Power Consumption
The HIFRESH Cooler is designed for energy-efficient cooling with its low power consumption and adjustable speed settings. With its compact size and efficient performance, this cooler is suitable for small to medium-sized rooms.
Pros
Energy-efficient operation
Adjustable cooling settings
Compact and portable design
Cons
May not be suitable for larger rooms
6. Symphony Diet 12-Litre Room Cooler
The Symphony Diet 12-Litre Room Cooler is a compact and lightweight cooling solution for small rooms and personal spaces. With its advanced cooling technology and user-friendly design, this cooler provides efficient and convenient cooling performance.
Pros
Compact and lightweight
Advanced cooling technology
User-friendly design
Cons
May not be suitable for larger rooms
7. Bajaj DLX Room Cooler with Honeycomb Technology
The Bajaj DLX Room Cooler features advanced honeycomb cooling pads for efficient and powerful air cooling. With its durable build and effective cooling performance, this cooler is suitable for medium-sized rooms and living spaces.
The Hindware Smart Cooler is equipped with IoT technology for smart and convenient control of cooling settings. With its modern features and efficient performance, this cooler offers a high-tech cooling solution for modern households.
Pros
Smart and convenient control
Modern design
Efficient cooling performance
Cons
May not be suitable for traditional households
Top 3 features of best room coolers: A comparison
Product Name
Honeycomb Technology
Large Water Tank Capacity
Efficient Cooling Performance
Bajaj Torque New Honeycomb Technology Room Cooler
Yes
Yes
Yes
Crompton Greaves 75-Litre Desert Cooler
No
Yes
Yes
Symphony Ice Cube Cooler - White
No
No
Yes
Bajaj DuraMarine Room Cooler with Anti-Bacterial Technology
No
Yes
Yes
HIFRESH Cooler with 3 Speeds & Low Power Consumption
No
No
Yes
Symphony Diet 12-Litre Room Cooler
No
No
Yes
Bajaj DLX Room Cooler with Honeycomb Technology
Yes
Yes
Yes
Hindware Smart Cooler with IoT Technology
No
No
Yes
Best value for room cooler:
The HIFRESH Cooler with 3 Speeds & Low Power Consumption offers the best value for money with its energy-efficient operation and compact design, making it an ideal choice for small to medium-sized rooms.
Best overall room cooler:
Your search for the best overall air cooler from our curated list ought to end with The Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler. This cooler stands out as the ultimate cooling solution for any room. Engineered with Duramarine Pump technology, it ensures long-lasting performance. With TurboFan Technology, it delivers powerful air throw, efficiently cooling the space. Its 3-speed control allows for customizable comfort, while its portable design offers flexibility. Backed by a 3-year warranty, it guarantees reliability and peace of mind. In white, it complements any decor, making it the top choice for effective and stylish home cooling.
How to find the perfect room cooler:
When choosing the perfect room cooler for your home, consider factors such as room size, cooling performance, energy efficiency, and additional features like IoT technology or anti-bacterial technology. Compare the pros and cons of each product to find the one that best suits your needs.
FAQs on Room cooler
The price range for the room coolers mentioned in this article varies from Rs. 5000 to Rs. 15000, depending on the brand, features, and capacity.
Most of the room coolers mentioned can be easily installed without professional assistance, as they come with user-friendly instructions and setup.
The frequency of cooling pad replacement depends on usage and maintenance, but generally, it is recommended to replace them every 3-6 months for optimal performance.
While room coolers are generally more effective in dry climates, some models mentioned in this article are equipped to provide efficient cooling even in humid conditions.
