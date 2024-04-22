Best room coolers for your home: Keep your space cool with our top 8 picks

Last Published on Apr 23, 2024









Share Via Follow us:

Best room coolers: Discover the top 8 room cooler options from good brands for your home, rated and reviewed to help you make the best decision for your cooling needs.

When it comes to staying cool during the hot summer months, a room cooler is an essential appliance for many households. Whether you're looking for a small room cooler, a bedroom cooler, or a living room cooler, we've got you covered. Why room coolers, one may ask in an era of air conditioners? Room coolers offer an eco-friendly cooling alternative amidst concerns of global warming. Their energy-efficient operation consumes significantly less electricity compared to air conditioners, reducing carbon emissions. Moreover, air coolers utilize natural evaporation processes to cool air, avoiding the use of harmful refrigerants common in AC units, thus contributing to a healthier environment. Additionally, room coolers provide a more affordable cooling solution, making them accessible to a wider range of users, promoting sustainability in the face of climate change. In this comprehensive guide, we'll review the top 10 room coolers available on the market, comparing their features, pros, and cons to help you find the perfect one for your needs.

1. Bajaj Torque New Honeycomb Technology Room Cooler

The Bajaj Torque New Honeycomb Technology Room Cooler is designed to provide powerful cooling for small to medium-sized rooms. With its advanced honeycomb cooling pads and durable construction, this cooler offers efficient and long-lasting performance.

Pros Powerful cooling performance

Energy-efficient operation

Durable construction Cons May be too large for very small rooms

2. Crompton Greaves 75-Litre Desert Cooler

The Crompton Greaves 75-Litre Desert Cooler is a high-capacity cooling solution for larger rooms and living spaces. With its large water tank capacity and powerful air delivery, this cooler is ideal for hot and dry climates.

Pros High-capacity cooling

Effective air throw

Low maintenance Cons May be too large for smaller rooms

3. Symphony Ice Cube Cooler - White

The Symphony Ice Cube Cooler is a compact and portable cooling solution for small rooms and personal spaces. With its sleek and modern design, this cooler offers efficient cooling without taking up too much space.

Pros Space-saving design

Efficient cooling

Portable and easy to move Cons May not be suitable for larger rooms

Also read: Top 10 air coolers for affordable cooling: Buying guide 4. Bajaj Dura Marine Room Cooler with Anti-Bacterial Technology

The Bajaj DuraMarine Room Cooler is equipped with advanced anti-bacterial technology to ensure clean and healthy air circulation. With its durable build and powerful cooling performance, this cooler is a reliable choice for medium-sized rooms.

Pros Clean and healthy air circulation

Reliable and durable

Powerful cooling performance Cons May be too large for small rooms

5. HIFRESH Cooler with 3 Speeds & Low Power Consumption

The HIFRESH Cooler is designed for energy-efficient cooling with its low power consumption and adjustable speed settings. With its compact size and efficient performance, this cooler is suitable for small to medium-sized rooms.

Pros Energy-efficient operation

Adjustable cooling settings

Compact and portable design Cons May not be suitable for larger rooms

6. Symphony Diet 12-Litre Room Cooler

The Symphony Diet 12-Litre Room Cooler is a compact and lightweight cooling solution for small rooms and personal spaces. With its advanced cooling technology and user-friendly design, this cooler provides efficient and convenient cooling performance.

Pros Compact and lightweight

Advanced cooling technology

User-friendly design Cons May not be suitable for larger rooms

7. Bajaj DLX Room Cooler with Honeycomb Technology

The Bajaj DLX Room Cooler features advanced honeycomb cooling pads for efficient and powerful air cooling. With its durable build and effective cooling performance, this cooler is suitable for medium-sized rooms and living spaces.

Pros Efficient and powerful cooling

Durable construction

Large water tank capacity Cons May be too large for small rooms

Also read: Stay comfortable with 10 energy-efficient air coolers: Buying guide 8. Hindware Smart Cooler with IoT Technology

The Hindware Smart Cooler is equipped with IoT technology for smart and convenient control of cooling settings. With its modern features and efficient performance, this cooler offers a high-tech cooling solution for modern households.

Pros Smart and convenient control

Modern design

Efficient cooling performance Cons May not be suitable for traditional households

Top 3 features of best room coolers: A comparison

Product Name Honeycomb Technology Large Water Tank Capacity Efficient Cooling Performance Bajaj Torque New Honeycomb Technology Room Cooler Yes Yes Yes Crompton Greaves 75-Litre Desert Cooler No Yes Yes Symphony Ice Cube Cooler - White No No Yes Bajaj DuraMarine Room Cooler with Anti-Bacterial Technology No Yes Yes HIFRESH Cooler with 3 Speeds & Low Power Consumption No No Yes Symphony Diet 12-Litre Room Cooler No No Yes Bajaj DLX Room Cooler with Honeycomb Technology Yes Yes Yes Hindware Smart Cooler with IoT Technology No No Yes

Best value for room cooler: The HIFRESH Cooler with 3 Speeds & Low Power Consumption offers the best value for money with its energy-efficient operation and compact design, making it an ideal choice for small to medium-sized rooms.

Best overall room cooler: Your search for the best overall air cooler from our curated list ought to end with The Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler. This cooler stands out as the ultimate cooling solution for any room. Engineered with Duramarine Pump technology, it ensures long-lasting performance. With TurboFan Technology, it delivers powerful air throw, efficiently cooling the space. Its 3-speed control allows for customizable comfort, while its portable design offers flexibility. Backed by a 3-year warranty, it guarantees reliability and peace of mind. In white, it complements any decor, making it the top choice for effective and stylish home cooling.

How to find the perfect room cooler: When choosing the perfect room cooler for your home, consider factors such as room size, cooling performance, energy efficiency, and additional features like IoT technology or anti-bacterial technology. Compare the pros and cons of each product to find the one that best suits your needs.

FAQs on Room cooler What is the price range for these room coolers? The price range for the room coolers mentioned in this article varies from Rs. 5000 to Rs. 15000, depending on the brand, features, and capacity. Do these coolers require professional installation? Most of the room coolers mentioned can be easily installed without professional assistance, as they come with user-friendly instructions and setup. How often should the cooling pads be replaced? The frequency of cooling pad replacement depends on usage and maintenance, but generally, it is recommended to replace them every 3-6 months for optimal performance. Are these room coolers suitable for humid climates? While room coolers are generally more effective in dry climates, some models mentioned in this article are equipped to provide efficient cooling even in humid conditions.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

