Best winter creams hydrate skin, form protective barrier: 10 worthy options

Last Published on Feb 24, 2024 10:00 IST By: Affiliate Desk









Share Via Follow us:

Summary: Find the best winter cream for your skin with our detailed comparison of the top 10 moisturizers available in the market. Discover the key features, pros and cons to make an informed decision. Read More Read Less

As the winter season approaches, it's essential to protect your skin from the harsh weather conditions. Choosing the right moisturizer can make a significant difference in keeping your skin hydrated and supple. In this article, we will compare the top 10 winter creams available on the market, helping you find the perfect product to suit your skin's needs.

1. NIVEA Soft Light Moisturizer

NIVEA Soft Light Moisturizer is enriched with vitamin E and jojoba oil, providing deep nourishment and long-lasting moisturization. Its light texture makes it suitable for all skin types, offering intense hydration without feeling greasy.

Pros Lightweight and non-greasy formula

Long-lasting moisturization

Pleasant blossom fragrance Cons May not provide sufficient hydration for extremely dry skin

2. Himalaya Nourishing Skin Cream

Himalaya Nourishing Skin Cream is enriched with aloe vera and winter cherry, providing intense moisture and nourishment to the skin. Its non-greasy formula makes it suitable for daily use, protecting the skin from dryness and rough patches.

Pros Soothing and hydrating

Non-greasy formula

Suitable for daily use Cons Scent may be too strong for sensitive users

3. Mamaearth Vitamin C Nourishing & Illuminating Cream

Mamaearth Vitamin C Nourishing & Illuminating Cream is infused with vitamin C and turmeric, offering deep nourishment and a radiant glow to the skin. Its lightweight and non-greasy formula make it perfect for daily use, enhancing the skin's natural radiance.

Pros Enhances natural radiance

Nourishes and illuminates skin

Lightweight and non-greasy formula Cons May not be moisturizing enough for extremely dry skin

Also read: Struggling with dry, irritated skin this winter? Try body butter creams 4. Lakme Moisturizer

Lakme Moisturizer is a lightweight and non-sticky formula that provides intense hydration without feeling heavy on the skin. Its moisture-locking technology keeps the skin hydrated for long hours, making it ideal for daily use.

Pros Intense hydration

Non-greasy finish

Suitable for daily use Cons May not be suitable for extremely dry skin

5. Mamaearth Nourishing Turmeric & Saffron Cream

Mamaearth Nourishing Turmeric & Saffron Cream is enriched with the goodness of turmeric and saffron, providing deep nourishment and a radiant glow to the skin. Its non-greasy formula makes it ideal for daily use, enhancing the skin's natural radiance.

Pros Enhances natural radiance

Nourishes and radiates skin

Lightweight and non-greasy formula Cons May not provide sufficient hydration for extremely dry skin

6. Fruits Fruit Moisturizing Cream

Fruits Fruit Moisturizing Cream is enriched with the goodness of jojoba and almond, providing deep nourishment and hydration to the skin. Its non-greasy formula makes it suitable for daily use, keeping the skin soft and supple.

Pros Keeps skin soft and supple

Non-greasy formula

Suitable for daily use Cons May not be suitable for extremely dry skin

7. KHADI Omorose Herbal Butter Cream

KHADI Omorose Herbal Butter Cream is enriched with natural butter extracts, providing intense moisturization and nourishment to the skin. Its non-greasy formula makes it suitable for daily use, keeping the skin supple and smooth.

Pros Intense moisturization and nourishment

Keeps skin supple and smooth

Non-greasy formula Cons May feel heavy on the skin for some users

Also read: Best skin creams to treat it with love and care 8. Charmis Moisturising Cold Cream

Charmis Moisturising Cold Cream is enriched with the goodness of glycerine and vitamin E, providing deep moisturization and protection to the skin. Its non-sticky formula makes it suitable for daily use, keeping the skin hydrated and soft.

Pros Keeps skin hydrated and soft

Non-sticky formula

Suitable for daily use Cons May feel greasy on the skin for some users

9. Minimalist Vitamin C Moisturizer

Minimalist Vitamin C Moisturizer is enriched with the goodness of vitamin C and hyaluronic acid, providing deep hydration and nourishment to the skin. Its lightweight and fast-absorbing formula makes it ideal for daily use, leaving the skin soft and supple.

Pros Leaves skin soft and supple

Fast-absorbing formula

Suitable for daily use Cons May not provide sufficient moisture for extremely dry skin

10. Nat Habit Natural Everyday Cream

Nat Habit Natural Everyday Cream is enriched with natural ingredients, providing deep nourishment and hydration to the skin. Its non-greasy formula makes it suitable for daily use, keeping the skin moisturized and healthy.

Pros Keeps skin moisturized and healthy

Non-greasy formula

Suitable for daily use Cons May not provide sufficient hydration for extremely dry skin

Comparison Table

Product Name Enriched with Moisturization Level Skin Type NIVEA Soft Light Moisturizer Vitamin E and Jojoba Oil Long-Lasting All Skin Types Himalaya Nourishing Skin Cream Aloe Vera and Winter Cherry Intense All Skin Types Mamaearth Vitamin C Nourishing & Illuminating Cream Vitamin C and Turmeric Deep Nourishment All Skin Types Lakme Moisturizer Moisture-Locking Technology Intense All Skin Types Mamaearth Nourishing Turmeric & Saffron Cream Turmeric and Saffron Deep Nourishment All Skin Types Fruits Fruit Moisturizing Cream Jojoba and Almond Deep Hydration All Skin Types KHADI Omorose Herbal Butter Cream Natural Butter Extracts Intense Moisturization All Skin Types Charmis Moisturising Cold Cream Glycerine and Vitamin E Deep Moisturization All Skin Types Minimalist Vitamin C Moisturizer Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid Deep Hydration All Skin Types Nat Habit Natural Everyday Cream Natural Ingredients Deep Nourishment All Skin Types

Best value for money: The Himalaya Nourishing Skin Cream offers the best value for money, providing intense moisture and nourishment at an affordable price point. Its non-greasy formula and suitability for all skin types make it a cost-effective and reliable choice for winter skincare.

Best overall product: The NIVEA Soft Light Moisturizer stands out as the best overall product in the category, offering deep nourishment, long-lasting moisturization, and a pleasant blossom fragrance. Its lightweight and non-greasy formula makes it suitable for all skin types, ensuring hydrated and supple skin throughout the winter season.

How to find the perfect cream for winter: When selecting the perfect winter cream, consider the key features such as the ingredients, moisturization level, and suitability for your skin type. Additionally, evaluate the pros and cons of each product to make an informed decision based on your specific skincare needs and preferences.

FAQs on Best Cream for Winter Which winter cream is suitable for extremely dry skin? The NIVEA Soft Light Moisturizer and Himalaya Nourishing Skin Cream are suitable for extremely dry skin, providing intense moisturization and nourishment. Are these winter creams suitable for sensitive skin? Yes, most of the listed winter creams are suitable for sensitive skin, offering gentle and non-irritating formulas. What is the average price range of these winter creams? The average price range of these winter creams is between INR 200 to INR 500, offering affordable options for quality skincare. Do these winter creams leave a greasy residue on the skin? No, the listed winter creams are formulated to be non-greasy, providing intense hydration without leaving a heavy or sticky residue.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so

Get Latest Updates on Best Health And Beauty Deals. Skin Care , Hair Care , Grooming , Personal Care , Health Care and Diet And Nutrition

Home Health And Beauty Skin Care Best winter creams hydrate skin, form protective barrier: 10 worthy options