Best Safari trolley bags for easy travelling: Top 7 sturdy and spacious picks

Summary: Discover the top 7 Safari trolley bags for effortless travel. Find the perfect trolley luggage for your needs and budget.

Choosing the right luggage is crucial for a smooth travelling experience, and Safari trolley bags stand out for their durability, style, and practicality. Whether you're a frequent flyer or an occasional traveller, a dependable suitcase with wheels can significantly enhance your journey. Safari is renowned for producing high-quality trolley bags that combine functionality with modern design, ensuring your travel is both comfortable and hassle-free. In this article, we will delve into the top 7 Safari trolley bags currently available on the market. We'll compare their key features, as well as the pros and cons of each, to help you make an informed choice. Whether you're searching for a compact carry-on or a spacious check-in bag, Safari offers a range of options to suit every traveller's needs. With Safari, you can find the perfect luggage to match your travel style, ensuring a more enjoyable journey.

1. Safari Polycarbonate 4 Wheeling Speed W2 Trolley Bag

The Safari Polycarbonate 4 Wheeling Speed W2 Trolley Bag is a sleek and stylish option for travelers. With its durable build and spacious interior, it's perfect for both short trips and extended vacations. The four-wheel design ensures smooth maneuverability, while the polycarbonate construction provides excellent protection for your belongings.

Pros Durable and stylish design

Smooth maneuverability

Ample storage space Cons May be on the heavier side

2. Safari Polycarbonate Midnight Blue Ray 4W 65 Hardsided Luggage

The Safari Polycarbonate Midnight Blue Ray 4W 65 Hardsided Luggage is a stylish and practical choice for travelers. Its midnight blue color and hardsided construction make it both fashionable and durable. With a 65-liter capacity, it's suitable for longer trips, and the four-wheel design ensures easy handling.

Pros Stylish and durable design

Ample capacity for longer trips

Convenient interior organization Cons May be bulky for some travelers

3. Safari Pentagon Polypropylene 55 cms Black Hardsided Check-in Luggage

The Safari Pentagon Polypropylene Black Hardsided Check-in Luggage is a reliable travel companion. With its polypropylene construction, it offers exceptional durability and protection for your belongings. The 55-cm size is ideal for check-in, and the sleek black color adds a touch of sophistication to your travels.

Pros Exceptional durability and protection

Ideal size for check-in

Stylish and sleek design Cons May lack the convenience of spinner wheels

4. Safari Polycarbonate Printed Hardsided Luggage

The Safari Polycarbonate Printed Hardsided Luggage is a trendy and functional choice for modern travelers. Its printed design adds a pop of personality to your travels, while the polycarbonate construction ensures durability and protection. The interior features organizational pockets for efficient packing.

Pros Fashionable and functional design

Efficient packing options

Smooth maneuverability Cons Printed design may not appeal to all travelers

5. Safari Polycarbonate 4 Wheel Luggage Suitcase

The Safari Polycarbonate 4 Wheel Luggage Suitcase is a versatile and practical option for travelers. With its four-wheel design and polycarbonate construction, it offers easy handling and durability. The spacious interior provides ample storage for your belongings, and the multi-color options add a touch of personal style.

Pros Practical and versatile design

Ample storage space

Personalization options Cons May be heavier than other options

6. Safari Polycarbonate Hardsided Suitcase in Spearmint

The Safari Polycarbonate Hardsided Suitcase in Spearmint is a vibrant and durable choice for travelers. Its spearmint color adds a refreshing touch to your travels, while the hardsided construction offers exceptional protection for your belongings. The four-wheel design ensures smooth handling and maneuverability.

Pros Refreshing and vibrant design

Exceptional protection for belongings

Effortless handling Cons Spearmint color may not appeal to all travelers

7. Safari Scratch Resistant Polycarbonate Hardsided Check-in Luggage

The Safari Scratch Resistant Polycarbonate Hardsided Check-in Luggage is a reliable and practical choice for travelers. Its scratch-resistant construction ensures long-lasting durability, while the four-wheel design offers easy handling and maneuverability. The spacious interior provides ample storage for your travel essentials.

Pros Reliable and practical design

Long-lasting durability

Ample storage space Cons May lack the trendy design of other options

Top 4 features of best Safari trolley bags:

Best Safari Trolley Bags Material Capacity Wheels Colour Safari Polycarbonate 4 Wheeling Speed W2 Trolley Bag Polycarbonate Spacious Four-wheel 1 Safari Polycarbonate Midnight Blue Ray 4W 65 Hardsided Luggage Polycarbonate 65 liters Four-wheel 1 Safari Pentagon Polypropylene 55 cms Black Hardsided Check-in Luggage Polypropylene 55 cms Two-wheel 0 Safari Polycarbonate Printed Hardsided Luggage Polycarbonate Spacious Four-wheel 1 Safari Polycarbonate 4 Wheel Luggage Suitcase Polycarbonate Spacious Four-wheel 1 Safari Polycarbonate Hardsided Suitcase in Spearmint Polycarbonate Spacious Four-wheel 1 Safari Scratch Resistant Polycarbonate Hardsided Check-in Luggage Polycarbonate Spacious Four-wheel 1

Best value for money Safari trolley bag: The Safari Polycarbonate Printed Hardsided Luggage offers the best value for money with its trendy design, durable construction, and efficient packing options. It combines style and functionality at an affordable price point, making it a smart choice for travelers on a budget.

Best overall Safari trolley bag: The Safari Polycarbonate Midnight Blue Ray 4W 65 Hardsided Luggage stands out as the best overall product in this category with its spacious capacity, durable construction, and convenient interior organization. It's the perfect blend of style and functionality for discerning travelers.

FAQs on Safari Trolley Bags What is the price range of Safari trolley bags? The price range of Safari trolley bags varies depending on the size, material, and features. You can find options to fit every budget, from affordable carry-ons to premium check-in luggage. Do Safari trolley bags come with a warranty? Yes, Safari trolley bags come with a warranty to ensure your satisfaction and peace of mind. Be sure to check the specific warranty details for each product. Are Safari trolley bags suitable for international travel? Yes, Safari trolley bags are designed to meet international travel requirements, including size restrictions and durability standards. They are suitable for both domestic and international journeys. Can I find replacement parts for Safari trolley bags? Yes, Safari offers replacement parts for their trolley bags, including wheels, handles, and locks. This ensures that your luggage remains functional and reliable for years to come.

