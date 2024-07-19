Icon
HT Shop Now Close Icon

Best vitamin C serums for oily skin for oil and acne-control: Top 10 picks

Last Published on Jul 19, 2024 15:38 IST
dot By:  Affiliate Desk

Summary:

Discover the top 10 vitamin C serums for oily skin that effectively control oil and fight acne. Find the perfect solution for your oily face with our comprehensive guide.

If you have oily skin, discovering the ideal vitamin C serum can truly transform your skincare routine. These serums are specially formulated to not only regulate excess oil but also address acne concerns and enhance your skin's brightness. We’ve carefully selected the top 10 vitamin C serums tailored for oily skin, ensuring that you can find the perfect match for your needs.

Our curated list features serums designed to balance oil production, provide anti-acne benefits, and deliver a radiant complexion. Whether you're seeking effective oil control, acne-targeted treatment, or a boost in luminosity, our guide has you covered. Explore our recommendations to find the serum that best suits your oily skin and start achieving a clearer, brighter, and more balanced appearance today.

1. Garnier Complete Vitamin C Serum

The Garnier Complete Vitamin C Serum is a powerful oil-control serum that effectively fights acne and reduces excess oil production. With its lightweight formula, it is suitable for daily use and provides a matte finish.

Pros

  • Controls oil production
  • Fights acne
  • Lightweight formula

Cons

  • May not be suitable for very dry skin

2. Garnier Light Complete VITAMIN C Booster Serum

The Garnier Light Complete VITAMIN C Booster Serum is designed to provide a boost of vitamin C to the skin while controlling oil and reducing acne. It effectively brightens the skin and minimizes the appearance of pores.

Pros

  • Boosts vitamin C
  • Controls oil
  • Brightens skin

Cons

  • May take time to show results

3. Minimalist Vitamin C Serum for Glowing Skin

The Minimalist Vitamin C Serum is an effective brightening serum that targets oil control and hyperpigmentation. It contains a stable form of vitamin C to provide long-lasting results.

Pros

  • Targets oil control
  • Brightens skin
  • Stable vitamin C

Cons

  • May not be suitable for sensitive skin

4. Plum Mandarin Vitamin C Serum

The Plum Mandarin Vitamin C Serum is formulated with ascorbic acid to target oil control and hyperpigmentation. It is fragrance-free and suitable for sensitive skin.

Pros

  • Targets oil control
  • Fragrance-free
  • Suitable for sensitive skin

Cons

  • May not provide instant results

The Derma Co Niacinamide & Hyaluronic Acid Serum is a powerful oil-control serum that also promotes radiance and fights pigmentation. It contains high-quality ingredients for effective results.

Pros

  • Promotes radiance
  • Fights pigmentation
  • High-quality ingredients

Cons

  • May have a strong fragrance

The SeSDERMA C-VIT Facial Liposomal Serum is a brightening serum that contains liposomal vitamin C for oil control and collagen production. It is suitable for all skin types.

Pros

  • Brightening effect
  • Collagen production
  • Suitable for all skin types

Cons

  • May be on the pricier side

The Vitamin C & L-Ascorbic Acid Serum is a potent formula that targets oil control and brightens the skin. It also promotes collagen production for a youthful appearance.

Pros

  • Potent formula
  • Brightens skin
  • Promotes collagen production

Cons

  • May not be suitable for sensitive skin

The Mamaearth Vitamin C Face Serum is infused with turmeric and niacinamide for oil control and brightening. It also has a pleasant fragrance and is suitable for daily use.

Pros

  • Infused with turmeric & niacinamide
  • Brightening effect
  • Pleasant fragrance

Cons

  • May not be suitable for acne-prone skin

The Vitamin C & Niacinamide Serum is designed to control oil and fight pigmentation for glowing skin. It is effective in reducing dark spots and promoting an even skin tone.

Pros

  • Fights pigmentation
  • Reduces dark spots
  • Promotes even skin tone

Cons

  • May have a strong scent

The Deconstruct Vitamin C Serum is a potent formula that effectively controls oil and fights hyperpigmentation. It contains ferulic acid for added antioxidant benefits.

Pros

  • Potent formula
  • Fights hyperpigmentation
  • Antioxidant benefits

Cons

  • May take time to show results

Top 3 features of best vitamin C serums for oily skin:

 

Best Vitamin C Serums for Oily SkinSkin TypeSpecial/Active IngredientsItem Form
Garnier Bright Complete Night Vitamin C SerumSuitable for All Skin Types10% Pure Vitamin CSerum
Garnier Skin Naturals, Bright Complete 30X Vitamin C BoosterFor Men & Women2% Niacinamide, 0.5% Salicylic AcidSerum
Minimalist 10% Vitamin C Face SerumSensitive Skin10% Vitamin C, Non-Irritating, Non-StickySerum
Plum 15% Vitamin C Face SerumFor All Skin Types15% Vitamin C, Mandarin, 100% VeganSerum
The Derma Co 10% Vitamin C Face SerumSuitable for All Skin Types10% Vitamin C, 5% Niacinamide, Hyaluronic AcidSerum
Sesderma C-Vit Liposomal SerumNot specifiedVitamin C LiposomesSerum
Foxtale 15% Vitamin C Face SerumAll Skin Types15% Pure L-Ascorbic Acid, Vitamin ESerum
Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow Face SerumOily Skin50x Vitamin C, For Glowing SkinSerum
Dot & Key 10% Vitamin C + E, 5% Niacinamide SerumFor All Skin Types10% Vitamin C, 5% Niacinamide, Blood Orange & PumpkinSerum
Deconstruct 10% Non-Irritating Vitamin C Face SerumFor Women and Men10% Vitamin C, 0.5% Ferulic Acid, Water-BasedSerum

Best value for money vitamin C serum for oily skin:

The Garnier Complete Vitamin C Serum offers the best value for money with its effective oil-control properties and acne-fighting benefits. It is a budget-friendly option that delivers excellent results.

Best overall vitamin C serum for oily skin:

The SeSDERMA C-VIT Facial Liposomal Serum stands out as the best overall product with its exceptional oil-control, brightening, and collagen-boosting features. It is a versatile serum suitable for all skin types.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best vitamin C serum for oily skin:

Formulation: Look for serums with a lightweight, non-greasy formula that won’t clog pores. Water-based or gel formulations are often ideal for oily skin.

Ingredients: Choose serums containing stabilised Vitamin C, such as ascorbic acid or its derivatives. Additional ingredients like niacinamide or salicylic acid can help control oil and minimise breakouts.

Skin Sensitivity: Opt for serums labelled as non-irritating or suitable for sensitive skin to avoid adverse reactions. Testing a patch before full application can ensure compatibility.

Similar articles for you

Best vitamin C serums for glowing skin in 2024: Top 10 picks for radiant look

Best skin brightening serums for radiant and glowing skin: Top 9 choices

Best skin whitening serums for glowing look, clearing pigmentation: Top 8 picks

 

FAQs on vitamin c serum for oily skin

Yes, all the products mentioned are specifically designed for oily skin and offer effective oil-control properties.
Absolutely, the vitamin C serums listed are formulated to target acne and reduce breakouts for clearer skin.
Most of the serums are suitable for sensitive skin, but it is recommended to perform a patch test before full application.
Yes, these serums are lightweight and can be used under makeup for added skincare benefits throughout the day.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more

Get Latest Updates on Best Health And Beauty Deals. Skin Care , Hair Care , Grooming , Personal Care , Health Care and Diet And Nutrition

Trending Stories
Related Skin-care Stories