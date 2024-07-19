Best vitamin C serums for oily skin for oil and acne-control: Top 10 picks

Last Published on Jul 19, 2024 15:38 IST By: Affiliate Desk









Share Via Follow us:

Summary: Discover the top 10 vitamin C serums for oily skin that effectively control oil and fight acne. Find the perfect solution for your oily face with our comprehensive guide.

If you have oily skin, discovering the ideal vitamin C serum can truly transform your skincare routine. These serums are specially formulated to not only regulate excess oil but also address acne concerns and enhance your skin's brightness. We’ve carefully selected the top 10 vitamin C serums tailored for oily skin, ensuring that you can find the perfect match for your needs. Our curated list features serums designed to balance oil production, provide anti-acne benefits, and deliver a radiant complexion. Whether you're seeking effective oil control, acne-targeted treatment, or a boost in luminosity, our guide has you covered. Explore our recommendations to find the serum that best suits your oily skin and start achieving a clearer, brighter, and more balanced appearance today.

1. Garnier Complete Vitamin C Serum

The Garnier Complete Vitamin C Serum is a powerful oil-control serum that effectively fights acne and reduces excess oil production. With its lightweight formula, it is suitable for daily use and provides a matte finish.

Pros Controls oil production

Fights acne

Lightweight formula Cons May not be suitable for very dry skin

2. Garnier Light Complete VITAMIN C Booster Serum

The Garnier Light Complete VITAMIN C Booster Serum is designed to provide a boost of vitamin C to the skin while controlling oil and reducing acne. It effectively brightens the skin and minimizes the appearance of pores.

Pros Boosts vitamin C

Controls oil

Brightens skin Cons May take time to show results

3. Minimalist Vitamin C Serum for Glowing Skin

The Minimalist Vitamin C Serum is an effective brightening serum that targets oil control and hyperpigmentation. It contains a stable form of vitamin C to provide long-lasting results.

Pros Targets oil control

Brightens skin

Stable vitamin C Cons May not be suitable for sensitive skin

4. Plum Mandarin Vitamin C Serum

The Plum Mandarin Vitamin C Serum is formulated with ascorbic acid to target oil control and hyperpigmentation. It is fragrance-free and suitable for sensitive skin.

Pros Targets oil control

Fragrance-free

Suitable for sensitive skin Cons May not provide instant results

Also Read: Face serum for dry skin: 5 options to unlock happy, supple skin 5. Derma Co Niacinamide & Hyaluronic Acid Serum for Radiance

The Derma Co Niacinamide & Hyaluronic Acid Serum is a powerful oil-control serum that also promotes radiance and fights pigmentation. It contains high-quality ingredients for effective results.

Pros Promotes radiance

Fights pigmentation

High-quality ingredients Cons May have a strong fragrance

Also Read: Best Hyaluronic acid serums keep skin hydrated and supple 6. SeSDERMA C-VIT Facial Liposomal Serum

The SeSDERMA C-VIT Facial Liposomal Serum is a brightening serum that contains liposomal vitamin C for oil control and collagen production. It is suitable for all skin types.

Pros Brightening effect

Collagen production

Suitable for all skin types Cons May be on the pricier side

Also Read: Face serum for oily skin: 5 options to consider trying out in 2023 7. Vitamin C & L-Ascorbic Acid Serum for Brightening

The Vitamin C & L-Ascorbic Acid Serum is a potent formula that targets oil control and brightens the skin. It also promotes collagen production for a youthful appearance.

Pros Potent formula

Brightens skin

Promotes collagen production Cons May not be suitable for sensitive skin

Also Read: Face serums for every skin type: 5 best picks 8. Mamaearth Vitamin C Face Serum with Turmeric & Niacinamide

The Mamaearth Vitamin C Face Serum is infused with turmeric and niacinamide for oil control and brightening. It also has a pleasant fragrance and is suitable for daily use.

Pros Infused with turmeric & niacinamide

Brightening effect

Pleasant fragrance Cons May not be suitable for acne-prone skin

Also Read: Best face serums to boost your skin health: 5 options 9. Vitamin C & Niacinamide Serum for Glowing Skin

The Vitamin C & Niacinamide Serum is designed to control oil and fight pigmentation for glowing skin. It is effective in reducing dark spots and promoting an even skin tone.

Pros Fights pigmentation

Reduces dark spots

Promotes even skin tone Cons May have a strong scent

Also Read: Best serums for glowing skin in India: Buyer's guide to top 10 options 10. Deconstruct Vitamin C Serum for Glowing Skin

The Deconstruct Vitamin C Serum is a potent formula that effectively controls oil and fights hyperpigmentation. It contains ferulic acid for added antioxidant benefits.

Pros Potent formula

Fights hyperpigmentation

Antioxidant benefits Cons May take time to show results

Top 3 features of best vitamin C serums for oily skin:

Best Vitamin C Serums for Oily Skin Skin Type Special/Active Ingredients Item Form Garnier Bright Complete Night Vitamin C Serum Suitable for All Skin Types 10% Pure Vitamin C Serum Garnier Skin Naturals, Bright Complete 30X Vitamin C Booster For Men & Women 2% Niacinamide, 0.5% Salicylic Acid Serum Minimalist 10% Vitamin C Face Serum Sensitive Skin 10% Vitamin C, Non-Irritating, Non-Sticky Serum Plum 15% Vitamin C Face Serum For All Skin Types 15% Vitamin C, Mandarin, 100% Vegan Serum The Derma Co 10% Vitamin C Face Serum Suitable for All Skin Types 10% Vitamin C, 5% Niacinamide, Hyaluronic Acid Serum Sesderma C-Vit Liposomal Serum Not specified Vitamin C Liposomes Serum Foxtale 15% Vitamin C Face Serum All Skin Types 15% Pure L-Ascorbic Acid, Vitamin E Serum Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow Face Serum Oily Skin 50x Vitamin C, For Glowing Skin Serum Dot & Key 10% Vitamin C + E, 5% Niacinamide Serum For All Skin Types 10% Vitamin C, 5% Niacinamide, Blood Orange & Pumpkin Serum Deconstruct 10% Non-Irritating Vitamin C Face Serum For Women and Men 10% Vitamin C, 0.5% Ferulic Acid, Water-Based Serum

Best value for money vitamin C serum for oily skin: The Garnier Complete Vitamin C Serum offers the best value for money with its effective oil-control properties and acne-fighting benefits. It is a budget-friendly option that delivers excellent results.

Best overall vitamin C serum for oily skin: The SeSDERMA C-VIT Facial Liposomal Serum stands out as the best overall product with its exceptional oil-control, brightening, and collagen-boosting features. It is a versatile serum suitable for all skin types.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best vitamin C serum for oily skin: Formulation: Look for serums with a lightweight, non-greasy formula that won’t clog pores. Water-based or gel formulations are often ideal for oily skin. Ingredients: Choose serums containing stabilised Vitamin C, such as ascorbic acid or its derivatives. Additional ingredients like niacinamide or salicylic acid can help control oil and minimise breakouts. Skin Sensitivity: Opt for serums labelled as non-irritating or suitable for sensitive skin to avoid adverse reactions. Testing a patch before full application can ensure compatibility. Similar articles for you Best vitamin C serums for glowing skin in 2024: Top 10 picks for radiant look Best skin brightening serums for radiant and glowing skin: Top 9 choices Best skin whitening serums for glowing look, clearing pigmentation: Top 8 picks

FAQs on vitamin c serum for oily skin Is the product suitable for oily skin? Yes, all the products mentioned are specifically designed for oily skin and offer effective oil-control properties. Do these serums help reduce acne? Absolutely, the vitamin C serums listed are formulated to target acne and reduce breakouts for clearer skin. Are these serums suitable for sensitive skin? Most of the serums are suitable for sensitive skin, but it is recommended to perform a patch test before full application. Can these serums be used under makeup? Yes, these serums are lightweight and can be used under makeup for added skincare benefits throughout the day.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so

Get Latest Updates on Best Health And Beauty Deals. Skin Care , Hair Care , Grooming , Personal Care , Health Care and Diet And Nutrition

Home Health And Beauty Skin Care Best vitamin C serums for oily skin for oil and acne-control: Top 10 picks