Summary: Discover the top 10 vitamin C serums for radiant and glowing skin. Compare their features, pros, and cons to find the perfect fit for your skincare routine.

Are you searching for the ultimate serum to achieve glowing skin? Vitamin C serums are highly favoured for their ability to impart radiance and luminosity. Renowned for their brightening and anti-ageing benefits, they are essential additions to any skincare regimen. This article delves into a comparison of the top 10 vitamin C serums accessible on Amazon, aiding you in making a knowledgeable choice. Whether you seek a serum to boost glow, enhance radiance, or illuminate your complexion, we provide comprehensive coverage. Each serum featured in our selection is evaluated for its effectiveness in delivering visible results, addressing concerns such as uneven skin tone, dullness, and fine lines. Discover the ideal vitamin C serum to revitalise your skin and uncover a brighter, more youthful appearance effortlessly.

1. Garnier Complete Vitamin C Booster Serum

The Garnier Complete Vitamin C Booster Serum is a lightweight and non-greasy formula that is suitable for all skin types. It helps in reducing dark spots, acne marks, and gives a brighter and even-toned skin.

Pros Brightens skin

Evens out skin tone

Suitable for all skin types Cons May cause tingling sensation for sensitive skin

2. Garnier Light Complete VITAMIN C Booster Serum

The Garnier Light Complete VITAMIN C Booster Serum is enriched with Japanese Yuzu Lemon and 30x Vitamin C* that reduces dark spots and gives a glowing, radiant skin.

Pros Reduces dark spots

Lightweight formula

Paraben-free Cons May not be suitable for sensitive skin

3. Minimalist Vitamin C Serum for Glowing Skin

The Minimalist Vitamin C Serum is a highly effective, non-sticky, and non-greasy formula that brightens the skin, reduces pigmentation, and evens out the skin tone.

Pros Highly effective

Reduces pigmentation

Fragrance-free Cons May take time to show results

4. Derma Co Niacinamide + Hyaluronic Acid Radiance Serum

The Derma Co Niacinamide + Hyaluronic Acid Radiance Serum is formulated to reduce pigmentation, dark spots, and blemishes, while providing hydration and a radiant glow.

Pros Reduces pigmentation

Hydrating formula

Sulfate-free Cons May feel sticky on the skin

Also Read: Longing for glowing skin and radiant complexion? Try these vitamin C face serums 5. Minimalist Niacinamide Serum for Dullness and Hyaluronic Acid

The Minimalist Niacinamide Serum is designed to reduce dullness, uneven skin tone, and provide hydration with the power of niacinamide and hyaluronic acid.

Pros Reduces dullness

Hydrating formula

Non-comedogenic Cons May not be suitable for extremely dry skin

Also Read: Best products for glowing skin: Choose from serums, toners and foams, 10 picks 6. Derma Co Arbutin + Niacinamide Serum for Pigmentation

The Derma Co Arbutin + Niacinamide Serum is specially formulated to target pigmentation, dark spots, and uneven skin tone, providing a brighter and more even complexion.

Pros Targets pigmentation

Evens out skin tone

Paraben-free Cons May take time to show results

Also Read: Best skin brightening serums for even tone and radiant skin: 10 worthy mentions 7. Plum Niacinamide + Fermented Rice Water Blemish-Free Serum

The Plum Niacinamide + Fermented Rice Water Serum is designed to treat blemishes, acne marks, and reduce the appearance of pores, providing a clear and blemish-free complexion.

Pros Treats blemishes

Reduces appearance of pores

Fragrance-free Cons May not be suitable for very oily skin

Also Read: Best skin-whitening serums in India: 10 top-rated brightening serums 8. L'Oreal Paris Glycolic Acid + Vitamin C Serum for Brightening

The L'Oreal Paris Glycolic Acid + Vitamin C Serum is enriched with 10% glycolic acid and vitamin C, designed to exfoliate the skin, reduce dullness, and provide a brighter and more radiant complexion.

Pros Exfoliates the skin

Suitable for all skin types

Paraben-free Cons May cause tingling sensation for sensitive skin

Also Read: Best serums for glowing skin in India: Buyer's guide to top 10 options 9. Mamaearth Vitamin C Serum with Turmeric and Niacinamide

The Mamaearth Vitamin C Serum is infused with turmeric and niacinamide, targeting pigmentation, dark spots, and providing a natural glow to the skin.

Pros Targets pigmentation

Natural glow to the skin

Paraben-free Cons May not be suitable for very dry skin

Also Read: Best skin brightening serums for radiant and glowing skin: Top 9 choices 10. Vitamin C + Niacinamide Serum for Glowing Skin

The Vitamin C + Niacinamide Serum is formulated to fight pigmentation, reduce dark spots, and provide a natural radiance to the skin, leaving it glowing and healthy.

Pros Fights pigmentation

Provides natural radiance

Paraben-free Cons May take time to show results

Top 3 features of best serums for glowing skin:

Best Serums for Glowing Skin Brightens Skin Reduces Dark Spots Hydrating Formula Garnier Complete Vitamin C Booster Serum Yes Yes Yes Garnier Light Complete VITAMIN C Booster Serum Yes Yes Yes Minimalist Vitamin C Serum for Glowing Skin Yes Yes Yes Derma Co Niacinamide + Hyaluronic Acid Radiance Serum Yes Yes Yes Minimalist Niacinamide Serum for Dullness and Hyaluronic Acid Yes Yes Yes Derma Co Arbutin + Niacinamide Serum for Pigmentation Yes Yes Yes Plum Niacinamide + Fermented Rice Water Blemish-Free Serum Yes Yes Yes L'Oreal Paris Glycolic Acid + Vitamin C Serum for Brightening Yes Yes Yes Mamaearth Vitamin C Serum with Turmeric and Niacinamide Yes Yes Yes Vitamin C + Niacinamide Serum for Glowing Skin Yes Yes Yes

Best value for money serum for glowing skin: The Minimalist Vitamin C Serum for Glowing Skin offers the best value for money with its highly effective formulation, non-sticky texture, and fragrance-free formula, making it suitable for all skin types.

Best overall serum for glowing skin: The Derma Co Niacinamide + Hyaluronic Acid Radiance Serum stands out as the best overall product with its powerful combination of ingredients, including niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, that target pigmentation, dark spots, and provide hydration for a radiant complexion.

FAQs on serum for glowing skin What is the price range of these vitamin C serums? The price range of these vitamin C serums varies from INR 500 to INR 1500, depending on the brand and formulation. Are these serums suitable for sensitive skin? Most of the serums mentioned are suitable for sensitive skin, but it's essential to perform a patch test before regular use. Do these serums work for all skin types? Yes, most of these serums are suitable for all skin types, including oily, dry, and combination skin. Are these products safe to use during pregnancy? It's recommended to consult with a healthcare professional before using any skincare products during pregnancy or while breastfeeding.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

