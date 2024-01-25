Story Saved
Buying guide: Top 10 refrigerators in India for 2024

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jan 25, 2024 09:55 IST
Explore the top 10 refrigerators in India for 2024, delivering advanced features, energy efficiency and ample storage options. These fridges redefine modern living with innovative technologies and stylish designs, ensuring a perfect blend of convenience and performance for Indian households.

Explore cooling excellence with the top 10 refrigerators in India for 2024.

When it comes to buying a new refrigerator, it's important to consider the latest technology and features available. In this article, we'll take a look at the top 10 refrigerators in India for 2024. Whether you're looking for a spacious French door refrigerator or a compact single door model, we've got you covered. We'll compare the key specifications, pros, and cons of each product to help you make an informed decision. Let's dive in and find the perfect refrigerator for your home!

1. Whirlpool Refrigerator 263D PROTTON ROY

Whirlpool 240 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator (FP 263D PROTTON ROY, German Steel)
4 (7,213)
4 (7,213)
The Whirlpool Refrigerator 263D PROTTON ROY features a spacious interior with advanced cooling technology. Its 3-door design provides ample storage space for all your groceries. With a durable build and energy-efficient operation, this refrigerator is a top choice for modern homes.

2. Panasonic Convertible Frost-Free Refrigerator BK415BQKN

Panasonic 400L 2 Star Prime Convertible 6-Stage Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator (NR- BK415BQKN, Diamond Black,Jumbo Fresh Vegetable Basket,Net Capacity 357L,2023 Model)
5 (2)
5 (2)
The Panasonic Convertible Frost-Free Refrigerator BK415BQKN offers flexible storage options and energy-efficient performance. Its convertible design allows you to customize the layout to suit your needs. With innovative features and a sleek design, this refrigerator is a great addition to any kitchen.

Also read: Best side-by-side refrigerators to buy: Top 10 picks to consider before purchase

3. Haier Refrigerators Technology HRT-683KS Convertible

Haier 628 L Triple Door Side By Side Refrigerator Appliances, Expert Inverter Technology (HRT-683KS, Black Steel, Magic Convertible, Made In India)
4.2 (190)
4.2 (190)
18% off
89,099 108,998
The Haier Refrigerators Technology HRT-683KS Convertible offers a spacious interior with adjustable shelves and innovative cooling technology. Its convertible design allows you to switch between freezer and refrigerator modes as needed. With a stylish and durable build, this refrigerator is a reliable choice for any home.

4. LG Refrigerator GC-B247KQDV-ADSQEBN Graphite Compressor

LG 679 L Frost Free Inverter Linear Side-by-Side Refrigerator (GC-B247KQDV, Graphite steel, Multi Air Flow)
4.1 (200)
4.1 (200)
11% off
94,390 105,990
The LG Refrigerator GC-B247KQDV-ADSQEBN features a sleek and modern design with advanced cooling technology. Its powerful compressor ensures fast and efficient cooling, while the spacious interior provides ample storage space for all your groceries. With a durable and energy-efficient build, this refrigerator is a top contender in the market.

5. Hisense Frost-Free Refrigerator RS688N4SSVWI Compressor

Hisense 688 L WI-FI Enabled Inverter Frost-Free Side-by-Side Door Inverter Refrigerator (RS688N4SSVWI, Stainless Steel Finish with Inverter Compressor)
4.1 (105)
4.1 (105)
The Hisense Frost-Free Refrigerator RS688N4SSVWI offers a spacious and flexible interior with advanced cooling technology. Its frost-free operation and energy-efficient performance make it a great choice for modern homes. With a durable build and stylish design, this refrigerator is a top contender in the market.

6. Samsung Direct Cool Digi-Touch Refrigerator RR21C2F259U

Samsung 189L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Digi-Touch Refrigerator (RR21C2F259U/HL,Paradise Bloom Blue) Base Stand Drawer 2023 Model
4.3 (1,112)
4.3 (1,112)
The Samsung Direct Cool Digi-Touch Refrigerator RR21C2F259U features a compact and efficient design with advanced cooling technology. Its digital touch controls and energy-efficient operation make it a top choice for small kitchens. With a sleek and modern build, this refrigerator is a great addition to any home.

7. Samsung Frost-Free Convertible Refrigerator RT28C3832QB

Samsung 236L 2 Star Inverter Frost-Free Convertible 3 In 1 Double Door Refrigerator Appliance (RT28C3832QB/HL,Bouquet Silver), Base Stand Drawer 2023 Model
3.6 (3)
3.6 (3)
The Samsung Frost-Free Convertible Refrigerator RT28C3832QB offers a spacious and flexible interior with advanced cooling technology. Its convertible design allows you to switch between freezer and refrigerator modes as needed. With a durable and energy-efficient build, this refrigerator is a top contender for modern homes.

Also read: Best refrigerators under 40000 in India: 8 top-rated fridges for your home

8. GEM Direct Cool Refrigerator GRDN-2102CMBTV Camelot

GEM 190 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GRDN-2102CMBTV, Camelot Blue, 2022 Model)
3.5 (11)
3.5 (11)
The GEM Direct Cool Refrigerator GRDN-2102CMBTV Camelot features a compact and energy-efficient design with advanced cooling technology. Its direct cool operation and durable build make it a great choice for small kitchens. With a stylish and space-saving design, this refrigerator is a top contender in the market.

9. Godrej Technology Refrigerator EON 244B

Godrej 223 L 2 Star Nano Shield Technology, Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator(2023 Model, RF EON 244B RI ST GL, Steel Glow)
3.9 (1,334)
3.9 (1,334)
The Godrej Technology Refrigerator EON 244B features a spacious and flexible interior with advanced cooling technology. Its durable build and energy-efficient operation make it a top choice for modern homes. With a stylish and modern design, this refrigerator is a great addition to any kitchen.

10. ELECTROLUX Refrigerator TasteLockAuto UltimateTaste ETB3700K-H

ELECTROLUX 360L Frost Free Inverter Double Door Refrigerator, Top Freezer, TasteLockAuto & TasteSeal Technology, Glossy Black Steel, UltimateTaste 300, ETB3700K-H
5 (4)
5 (4)
The ELECTROLUX Refrigerator TasteLockAuto UltimateTaste ETB3700K-H offers a spacious and energy-efficient design with advanced cooling technology. Its durable build and innovative features make it a top choice for modern homes. With a sleek and stylish design, this refrigerator is a great addition to any kitchen.

Comparison Table

FeaturesWhirlpool 263DPanasonic BK415BQKNHaier HRT-683KSLG GC-B247KQDVHisense RS688N4SSVWISamsung RR21C2F259USamsung RT28C3832QBGEM GRDN-2102CMBTVGodrej EON 244BELECTROLUX ETB3700K-H
Capacity (Litres)261407320687566212253210231370
ConvertibleNoYesYesNoNoNoYesNoNoNo
Energy Rating3 Star3 Star3 Star5 Star4 Star3 Star3 Star3 Star3 Star3 Star

Best value for money:

The Panasonic Convertible Frost-Free Refrigerator BK415BQKN offers the best value for money with its flexible storage options and energy-efficient performance. Its convertible design and innovative features make it a top choice for modern homes.

Best overall product:

The LG Refrigerator GC-B247KQDV-ADSQEBN Graphite Compressor stands out as the best overall product with its sleek and modern design, efficient and powerful cooling, and energy-efficient operation. It's a top contender in the market for its advanced features and spacious interior.

How to find the top refrigerator in India 2024:

Discovering the top refrigerator in India for 2024 involves assessing your specific needs. Consider factors like capacity, energy efficiency, and special features such as smart technology. Read customer reviews for insights into durability and performance. Compare prices, promotions, and warranty coverage across reputable brands to secure the best deal. Prioritize your kitchen space and aesthetic preferences to find the perfect refrigerator that aligns with your lifestyle, providing a seamless blend of innovation and reliability.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

FAQs on top refrigerator in India 2024

