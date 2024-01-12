Icon
Best air purifiers in India for cleaner and fresher air: Top 10 picks

Published on Jan 12, 2024 09:53 IST
best air purifiers

Best air purifiers in India for cleaner and fresher air: Discover top air purifiers that are perfect for your needs, providing healthy air for a better living environment. Read More

Air purifiers have become an essential appliance for many households in India, especially in urban areas where pollution levels are high. With a wide range of air purifiers available in the market, it can be challenging to choose the best one that suits your needs. In this article, we will compare and review the top 10 air purifiers available on Amazon India, providing you with detailed information on each product to help you make an informed decision.

1. Sharp FP-JA30M-B PlasmaclusterTM Air Purifier

The Sharp FP-JA30M-B PlasmaclusterTM Air Purifier features advanced PlasmaclusterTM Technology and a Deodorizing Filter that effectively removes airborne particles, viruses, and odors. Its high CADR ensures fast and efficient air purification, making it suitable for small to medium-sized rooms.

Specifications of Sharp FP-JA30M-B PlasmaclusterTM Air Purifier

  • PlasmaclusterTM Technology
  • Deodorizing Filter
  • High CADR
  • Suitable for small to medium-sized rooms
  • 3 fan speed settings

Pros

  • Effective air purification
  • Deodorizing filter for odor removal

Cons

  • Not suitable for large rooms

2. Eureka Forbes Aeroguard AP 700 Air Purifier

The Eureka Forbes Aeroguard AP 700 Air Purifier uses advanced HEPA and Particulate Filtration Technology to effectively remove airborne pollutants and allergens. With its compact design and low noise operation, it is suitable for bedrooms and small living spaces.

Specifications of Eureka Forbes Aeroguard AP 700 Air Purifier

  • HEPA and Particulate Filtration Technology
  • Low noise operation
  • Compact design
  • Suitable for bedrooms and small living spaces
  • 3-stage filtration

Pros

  • Effective removal of pollutants and allergens
  • Compact and low noise operation

Cons

  • Limited coverage area

3. Qubo Smart Air Purifier

The Qubo Smart Air Purifier features a 5-stage filtration process that effectively removes pollutants, allergens, and odor-causing bacteria. With its smart technology and real-time air quality monitoring, it provides a comprehensive solution for maintaining clean and healthy indoor air.

Specifications of Qubo Smart Air Purifier

  • 5-stage filtration process
  • Smart technology
  • Real-time air quality monitoring
  • Comprehensive solution for clean and healthy indoor air
  • Wi-Fi connectivity

Pros

  • 5-stage filtration for thorough purification
  • Smart technology and real-time monitoring

Cons

  • Higher price point
  • Limited availability

4. Kent Alps Air Purifier

The Kent Alps Air Purifier features HEPA and Activated Carbon Filters for efficient removal of pollutants, allergens, and odor-causing particles. Its advanced air quality monitoring system and silent operation make it suitable for all-day use in bedrooms and living rooms.

Specifications of Kent Alps Air Purifier

  • HEPA and Activated Carbon Filters
  • Advanced air quality monitoring system
  • Silent operation
  • Suitable for bedrooms and living rooms
  • Child lock feature

Pros

  • Efficient removal of pollutants and allergens
  • Silent operation and child lock feature

Cons

  • Higher price point
  • Limited availability

5. Blueair Classic 280i Air Purifier

The Blueair Classic 280i Air Purifier features HEPASilent Technology and activated carbon filters for efficient removal of pollutants, allergens, and odors. Its Wi-Fi connectivity and compatibility with the Blueair Friend app provide convenient control and monitoring options.

Specifications of Blueair Classic 280i Air Purifier

  • HEPASilent Technology
  • Activated carbon filters
  • Wi-Fi connectivity
  • Compatible with Blueair Friend app
  • Suitable for large rooms

Pros

  • Efficient removal of pollutants and allergens
  • Wi-Fi connectivity and app control

Cons

  • Higher price point
  • Limited availability

6. Cuckoo Air Purifier CAC-10510FW

The Cuckoo Air Purifier CAC-10510FW features a 4-stage filtration process and an activated carbon deodorization filter for efficient removal of pollutants, allergens, and odors. Its sleek design and low noise operation make it suitable for use in bedrooms and living rooms.

Specifications of Cuckoo Air Purifier CAC-10510FW

  • 4-stage filtration process
  • Activated carbon deodorization filter
  • Sleek design
  • Low noise operation
  • Energy-saving mode

Pros

  • Efficient removal of pollutants and allergens
  • Sleek design and energy-saving mode

Cons

  • Higher price point
  • Limited availability

7. LG PuriCare AS60GHWG0 Air Purifier

The LG PuriCare AS60GHWG0 Air Purifier features a multi-filtration system and a Smart Indicator for efficient removal of pollutants, allergens, and odors. Its sleek design and low noise operation make it suitable for use in bedrooms and living rooms.

Specifications of LG PuriCare AS60GHWG0 Air Purifier

  • Multi-filtration system
  • Smart Indicator
  • Sleek design
  • Low noise operation
  • Energy-saving mode

Pros

  • Efficient removal of pollutants and allergens
  • Sleek design and energy-saving mode

Cons

  • Higher price point
  • Limited availability

8. Sharp Professional Air Purifier

The Sharp Professional Air Purifier features a multi-stage filtration process and Plasmacluster Ion Technology for efficient removal of pollutants, allergens, and odors. Its powerful air circulation and low energy consumption make it suitable for use in large living spaces and commercial environments.

Specifications of Sharp Professional Air Purifier

  • Multi-stage filtration process
  • Plasmacluster Ion Technology
  • Powerful air circulation
  • Low energy consumption
  • Suitable for large living spaces and commercial environments

Pros

  • Efficient removal of pollutants and allergens
  • Powerful air circulation and low energy consumption

Cons

  • Higher price point
  • Limited availability

9. Karcher Air Purifier

The Karcher Air Purifier features high-efficiency particulate arrestance (HEPA) filters and activated carbon filters for efficient removal of pollutants, allergens, and odors. Its wide coverage area and low power consumption make it suitable for use in large living spaces and commercial environments.

Specifications of Karcher Air Purifier

  • HEPA filters
  • Activated carbon filters
  • Wide coverage area
  • Low power consumption
  • Suitable for large living spaces and commercial environments

Pros

  • Efficient removal of pollutants and allergens
  • Wide coverage area and low power consumption

Cons

  • Higher price point
  • Limited availability

Comparison Table

FeaturesSharp FP-JA30M-BEureka Forbes Aeroguard AP 700Qubo Smart Air PurifierKent Alps Air PurifierDyson Pure Cool TP10Blueair Classic 280iCuckoo Air Purifier CAC-10510FWLG PuriCare AS60GHWG0Sharp Professional Air PurifierKarcher Air Purifier
HEPA FiltersYesYesYesYesYesYesYesYesYesYes
Activated Carbon FiltersYesYesYesYesYesYesYesYesYesYes
Real-time Air Quality MonitoringNoNoYesYesYesYesNoNoNoNo

Best value for money:

The Eureka Forbes Aeroguard AP 700 Air Purifier offers the best value for money with its efficient performance, compact design, and low noise operation, making it an ideal choice for small living spaces and bedrooms.

Best overall product:

The Dyson Pure Cool TP10 Air Purifier stands out as the best overall product with its advanced filtration technology, bladeless fan design, and real-time air quality monitoring, providing efficient and stylish air purification for modern living spaces.

How to find the perfect best air purifier india:

When searching for the best air purifier in India, consider factors like room size, CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate), filtration technology (HEPA or activated carbon), and additional features such as smart capabilities. Read customer reviews and expert opinions to gauge performance and reliability. Evaluate the maintenance costs, noise levels, and energy efficiency to ensure a well-rounded choice. Pay attention to brand reputation and warranty support for long-term satisfaction. Ultimately, finding the perfect air purifier involves balancing your specific needs with product specifications for optimal air quality in your home.

FAQs on best air purifier india

The Eureka Forbes Aeroguard AP 700 Air Purifier is suitable for coverage of up to 300 square feet, making it perfect for small living spaces and bedrooms.
Yes, the Dyson Pure Cool TP10 Air Purifier features a sleep timer and night mode for quiet and unobtrusive operation during sleep hours.
No, the filters in the Kent Alps Air Purifier are not washable and need to be replaced at regular intervals for optimal air purification.
Yes, the Sharp Professional Air Purifier is equipped with a child lock feature to prevent accidental changes to the settings.
