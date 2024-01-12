Best air purifiers in India for cleaner and fresher air: Top 10 picks

Air purifiers have become an essential appliance for many households in India, especially in urban areas where pollution levels are high. With a wide range of air purifiers available in the market, it can be challenging to choose the best one that suits your needs. In this article, we will compare and review the top 10 air purifiers available on Amazon India, providing you with detailed information on each product to help you make an informed decision.
1. Sharp FP-JA30M-B PlasmaclusterTM Air Purifier
The Sharp FP-JA30M-B PlasmaclusterTM Air Purifier features advanced PlasmaclusterTM Technology and a Deodorizing Filter that effectively removes airborne particles, viruses, and odors. Its high CADR ensures fast and efficient air purification, making it suitable for small to medium-sized rooms.
Specifications of Sharp FP-JA30M-B PlasmaclusterTM Air Purifier
PlasmaclusterTM Technology
Deodorizing Filter
High CADR
Suitable for small to medium-sized rooms
3 fan speed settings
Pros
Effective air purification
Deodorizing filter for odor removal
Cons
Not suitable for large rooms
2. Eureka Forbes Aeroguard AP 700 Air Purifier
The Eureka Forbes Aeroguard AP 700 Air Purifier uses advanced HEPA and Particulate Filtration Technology to effectively remove airborne pollutants and allergens. With its compact design and low noise operation, it is suitable for bedrooms and small living spaces.
Specifications of Eureka Forbes Aeroguard AP 700 Air Purifier
The Qubo Smart Air Purifier features a 5-stage filtration process that effectively removes pollutants, allergens, and odor-causing bacteria. With its smart technology and real-time air quality monitoring, it provides a comprehensive solution for maintaining clean and healthy indoor air.
Specifications of Qubo Smart Air Purifier
5-stage filtration process
Smart technology
Real-time air quality monitoring
Comprehensive solution for clean and healthy indoor air
Wi-Fi connectivity
Pros
5-stage filtration for thorough purification
Smart technology and real-time monitoring
Cons
Higher price point
Limited availability
4. Kent Alps Air Purifier
The Kent Alps Air Purifier features HEPA and Activated Carbon Filters for efficient removal of pollutants, allergens, and odor-causing particles. Its advanced air quality monitoring system and silent operation make it suitable for all-day use in bedrooms and living rooms.
Specifications of Kent Alps Air Purifier
HEPA and Activated Carbon Filters
Advanced air quality monitoring system
Silent operation
Suitable for bedrooms and living rooms
Child lock feature
Pros
Efficient removal of pollutants and allergens
Silent operation and child lock feature
Cons
Higher price point
Limited availability
5. Blueair Classic 280i Air Purifier
The Blueair Classic 280i Air Purifier features HEPASilent Technology and activated carbon filters for efficient removal of pollutants, allergens, and odors. Its Wi-Fi connectivity and compatibility with the Blueair Friend app provide convenient control and monitoring options.
Specifications of Blueair Classic 280i Air Purifier
HEPASilent Technology
Activated carbon filters
Wi-Fi connectivity
Compatible with Blueair Friend app
Suitable for large rooms
Pros
Efficient removal of pollutants and allergens
Wi-Fi connectivity and app control
Cons
Higher price point
Limited availability
6. Cuckoo Air Purifier CAC-10510FW
The Cuckoo Air Purifier CAC-10510FW features a 4-stage filtration process and an activated carbon deodorization filter for efficient removal of pollutants, allergens, and odors. Its sleek design and low noise operation make it suitable for use in bedrooms and living rooms.
Specifications of Cuckoo Air Purifier CAC-10510FW
4-stage filtration process
Activated carbon deodorization filter
Sleek design
Low noise operation
Energy-saving mode
Pros
Efficient removal of pollutants and allergens
Sleek design and energy-saving mode
Cons
Higher price point
Limited availability
7. LG PuriCare AS60GHWG0 Air Purifier
The LG PuriCare AS60GHWG0 Air Purifier features a multi-filtration system and a Smart Indicator for efficient removal of pollutants, allergens, and odors. Its sleek design and low noise operation make it suitable for use in bedrooms and living rooms.
Specifications of LG PuriCare AS60GHWG0 Air Purifier
The Sharp Professional Air Purifier features a multi-stage filtration process and Plasmacluster Ion Technology for efficient removal of pollutants, allergens, and odors. Its powerful air circulation and low energy consumption make it suitable for use in large living spaces and commercial environments.
Specifications of Sharp Professional Air Purifier
Multi-stage filtration process
Plasmacluster Ion Technology
Powerful air circulation
Low energy consumption
Suitable for large living spaces and commercial environments
Pros
Efficient removal of pollutants and allergens
Powerful air circulation and low energy consumption
Cons
Higher price point
Limited availability
9. Karcher Air Purifier
The Karcher Air Purifier features high-efficiency particulate arrestance (HEPA) filters and activated carbon filters for efficient removal of pollutants, allergens, and odors. Its wide coverage area and low power consumption make it suitable for use in large living spaces and commercial environments.
Specifications of Karcher Air Purifier
HEPA filters
Activated carbon filters
Wide coverage area
Low power consumption
Suitable for large living spaces and commercial environments
Pros
Efficient removal of pollutants and allergens
Wide coverage area and low power consumption
Cons
Higher price point
Limited availability
Comparison Table
Features
Sharp FP-JA30M-B
Eureka Forbes Aeroguard AP 700
Qubo Smart Air Purifier
Kent Alps Air Purifier
Dyson Pure Cool TP10
Blueair Classic 280i
Cuckoo Air Purifier CAC-10510FW
LG PuriCare AS60GHWG0
Sharp Professional Air Purifier
Karcher Air Purifier
HEPA Filters
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Activated Carbon Filters
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Real-time Air Quality Monitoring
No
No
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
No
No
No
No
Best value for money:
The Eureka Forbes Aeroguard AP 700 Air Purifier offers the best value for money with its efficient performance, compact design, and low noise operation, making it an ideal choice for small living spaces and bedrooms.
Best overall product:
The Dyson Pure Cool TP10 Air Purifier stands out as the best overall product with its advanced filtration technology, bladeless fan design, and real-time air quality monitoring, providing efficient and stylish air purification for modern living spaces.
How to find the perfect best air purifier india:
When searching for the best air purifier in India, consider factors like room size, CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate), filtration technology (HEPA or activated carbon), and additional features such as smart capabilities. Read customer reviews and expert opinions to gauge performance and reliability. Evaluate the maintenance costs, noise levels, and energy efficiency to ensure a well-rounded choice. Pay attention to brand reputation and warranty support for long-term satisfaction. Ultimately, finding the perfect air purifier involves balancing your specific needs with product specifications for optimal air quality in your home.
FAQs on best air purifier india
The Eureka Forbes Aeroguard AP 700 Air Purifier is suitable for coverage of up to 300 square feet, making it perfect for small living spaces and bedrooms.
Yes, the Dyson Pure Cool TP10 Air Purifier features a sleep timer and night mode for quiet and unobtrusive operation during sleep hours.
No, the filters in the Kent Alps Air Purifier are not washable and need to be replaced at regular intervals for optimal air purification.
Yes, the Sharp Professional Air Purifier is equipped with a child lock feature to prevent accidental changes to the settings.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more