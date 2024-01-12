Best air purifiers in India for cleaner and fresher air: Top 10 picks

Air purifiers have become an essential appliance for many households in India, especially in urban areas where pollution levels are high. With a wide range of air purifiers available in the market, it can be challenging to choose the best one that suits your needs. In this article, we will compare and review the top 10 air purifiers available on Amazon India, providing you with detailed information on each product to help you make an informed decision.

1. Sharp FP-JA30M-B PlasmaclusterTM Air Purifier The Sharp FP-JA30M-B PlasmaclusterTM Air Purifier features advanced PlasmaclusterTM Technology and a Deodorizing Filter that effectively removes airborne particles, viruses, and odors. Its high CADR ensures fast and efficient air purification, making it suitable for small to medium-sized rooms. Specifications of Sharp FP-JA30M-B PlasmaclusterTM Air Purifier PlasmaclusterTM Technology

Deodorizing Filter

High CADR

Suitable for small to medium-sized rooms

3 fan speed settings

Pros Effective air purification

Deodorizing filter for odor removal Cons Not suitable for large rooms

2. Eureka Forbes Aeroguard AP 700 Air Purifier The Eureka Forbes Aeroguard AP 700 Air Purifier uses advanced HEPA and Particulate Filtration Technology to effectively remove airborne pollutants and allergens. With its compact design and low noise operation, it is suitable for bedrooms and small living spaces. Specifications of Eureka Forbes Aeroguard AP 700 Air Purifier HEPA and Particulate Filtration Technology

Low noise operation

Compact design

Suitable for bedrooms and small living spaces

3-stage filtration

Pros Effective removal of pollutants and allergens

Compact and low noise operation Cons Limited coverage area

Also read: 10 best air purifiers for home: Top picks and buying guide 3. Qubo Smart Air Purifier The Qubo Smart Air Purifier features a 5-stage filtration process that effectively removes pollutants, allergens, and odor-causing bacteria. With its smart technology and real-time air quality monitoring, it provides a comprehensive solution for maintaining clean and healthy indoor air. Specifications of Qubo Smart Air Purifier 5-stage filtration process

Smart technology

Real-time air quality monitoring

Comprehensive solution for clean and healthy indoor air

Wi-Fi connectivity

Pros 5-stage filtration for thorough purification

Smart technology and real-time monitoring Cons Higher price point

Limited availability

4. Kent Alps Air Purifier The Kent Alps Air Purifier features HEPA and Activated Carbon Filters for efficient removal of pollutants, allergens, and odor-causing particles. Its advanced air quality monitoring system and silent operation make it suitable for all-day use in bedrooms and living rooms. Specifications of Kent Alps Air Purifier HEPA and Activated Carbon Filters

Advanced air quality monitoring system

Silent operation

Suitable for bedrooms and living rooms

Child lock feature

Pros Efficient removal of pollutants and allergens

Silent operation and child lock feature Cons Higher price point

Limited availability

5. Blueair Classic 280i Air Purifier The Blueair Classic 280i Air Purifier features HEPASilent Technology and activated carbon filters for efficient removal of pollutants, allergens, and odors. Its Wi-Fi connectivity and compatibility with the Blueair Friend app provide convenient control and monitoring options. Specifications of Blueair Classic 280i Air Purifier HEPASilent Technology

Activated carbon filters

Wi-Fi connectivity

Compatible with Blueair Friend app

Suitable for large rooms

Pros Efficient removal of pollutants and allergens

Wi-Fi connectivity and app control Cons Higher price point

Limited availability

6. Cuckoo Air Purifier CAC-10510FW The Cuckoo Air Purifier CAC-10510FW features a 4-stage filtration process and an activated carbon deodorization filter for efficient removal of pollutants, allergens, and odors. Its sleek design and low noise operation make it suitable for use in bedrooms and living rooms. Specifications of Cuckoo Air Purifier CAC-10510FW 4-stage filtration process

Activated carbon deodorization filter

Sleek design

Low noise operation

Energy-saving mode

Pros Efficient removal of pollutants and allergens

Sleek design and energy-saving mode Cons Higher price point

Limited availability

7. LG PuriCare AS60GHWG0 Air Purifier The LG PuriCare AS60GHWG0 Air Purifier features a multi-filtration system and a Smart Indicator for efficient removal of pollutants, allergens, and odors. Its sleek design and low noise operation make it suitable for use in bedrooms and living rooms. Specifications of LG PuriCare AS60GHWG0 Air Purifier Multi-filtration system

Smart Indicator

Sleek design

Low noise operation

Energy-saving mode

Pros Efficient removal of pollutants and allergens

Sleek design and energy-saving mode Cons Higher price point

Limited availability

Also read: 10 best air purifiers for your home: Top-rated and affordable options for you 8. Sharp Professional Air Purifier The Sharp Professional Air Purifier features a multi-stage filtration process and Plasmacluster Ion Technology for efficient removal of pollutants, allergens, and odors. Its powerful air circulation and low energy consumption make it suitable for use in large living spaces and commercial environments. Specifications of Sharp Professional Air Purifier Multi-stage filtration process

Plasmacluster Ion Technology

Powerful air circulation

Low energy consumption

Suitable for large living spaces and commercial environments

Pros Efficient removal of pollutants and allergens

Powerful air circulation and low energy consumption Cons Higher price point

Limited availability

9. Karcher Air Purifier The Karcher Air Purifier features high-efficiency particulate arrestance (HEPA) filters and activated carbon filters for efficient removal of pollutants, allergens, and odors. Its wide coverage area and low power consumption make it suitable for use in large living spaces and commercial environments. Specifications of Karcher Air Purifier HEPA filters

Activated carbon filters

Wide coverage area

Low power consumption

Suitable for large living spaces and commercial environments

Pros Efficient removal of pollutants and allergens

Wide coverage area and low power consumption Cons Higher price point

Limited availability

Comparison Table

Features Sharp FP-JA30M-B Eureka Forbes Aeroguard AP 700 Qubo Smart Air Purifier Kent Alps Air Purifier Dyson Pure Cool TP10 Blueair Classic 280i Cuckoo Air Purifier CAC-10510FW LG PuriCare AS60GHWG0 Sharp Professional Air Purifier Karcher Air Purifier HEPA Filters Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Activated Carbon Filters Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Real-time Air Quality Monitoring No No Yes Yes Yes Yes No No No No

Best value for money: The Eureka Forbes Aeroguard AP 700 Air Purifier offers the best value for money with its efficient performance, compact design, and low noise operation, making it an ideal choice for small living spaces and bedrooms.

Best overall product: The Dyson Pure Cool TP10 Air Purifier stands out as the best overall product with its advanced filtration technology, bladeless fan design, and real-time air quality monitoring, providing efficient and stylish air purification for modern living spaces.

How to find the perfect best air purifier india: When searching for the best air purifier in India, consider factors like room size, CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate), filtration technology (HEPA or activated carbon), and additional features such as smart capabilities. Read customer reviews and expert opinions to gauge performance and reliability. Evaluate the maintenance costs, noise levels, and energy efficiency to ensure a well-rounded choice. Pay attention to brand reputation and warranty support for long-term satisfaction. Ultimately, finding the perfect air purifier involves balancing your specific needs with product specifications for optimal air quality in your home.

FAQs on best air purifier india What is the coverage area of the Eureka Forbes Aeroguard AP 700 Air Purifier? The Eureka Forbes Aeroguard AP 700 Air Purifier is suitable for coverage of up to 300 square feet, making it perfect for small living spaces and bedrooms. Does the Dyson Pure Cool TP10 Air Purifier have a sleep mode? Yes, the Dyson Pure Cool TP10 Air Purifier features a sleep timer and night mode for quiet and unobtrusive operation during sleep hours. Are the filters in the Kent Alps Air Purifier washable? No, the filters in the Kent Alps Air Purifier are not washable and need to be replaced at regular intervals for optimal air purification. Does the Sharp Professional Air Purifier have a child lock feature? Yes, the Sharp Professional Air Purifier is equipped with a child lock feature to prevent accidental changes to the settings.

