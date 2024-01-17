Best bed mattresses for comfortable sleep in India: Top 10 picks

Choosing the right mattress is essential for a good night's sleep. With numerous options available in the market, it can be overwhelming to find the perfect one. In this article, we have curated a list of the top 10 bed mattresses available in India, covering their features, specifications, pros, and cons to assist you in making an informed decision. Whether you're looking for a mattress for comfortable sleep, durability, or budget-friendly options, we've got you covered.

1. Wakefit Elevate 10-Inch Mattress The Wakefit Elevate 10-Inch Mattress provides excellent support and comfort with its memory foam and high-resilience foam layers. It is designed to relieve pressure points and promote a restful sleep. The breathable fabric ensures proper ventilation for a cool sleeping experience. Specifications of Wakefit Elevate 10-Inch Mattress Memory foam and high-resilience foam layers

Breathable fabric for ventilation

Relieves pressure points

Promotes restful sleep

Available in various sizes

Pros Excellent support and comfort

Relieves pressure points Cons May be too firm for some users

2. Aart 72X35X5 Orthopedic Mattress The Aart Orthopedic Mattress is designed to provide orthopedic support and comfort for a rejuvenating sleep experience. Its high-density foam offers optimal back support, while the premium fabric ensures durability and longevity. Specifications of Aart 72X35X5 Orthopedic Mattress Orthopedic support and comfort

High-density foam for back support

Premium fabric for durability

Rejuvenating sleep experience

Available in various sizes

Pros Orthopedic support and comfort

Optimal back support Cons May be too firm for some users

3. Livpure Smart Ortho Duos Orthopaedic Mattress The Livpure Smart Ortho Duos Orthopaedic Mattress features a dual-comfort design with a soft side and a firm side to cater to individual preferences. Its orthopedic support and high-resilience foam provide excellent spinal alignment and pressure relief. Specifications of Livpure Smart Ortho Duos Orthopaedic Mattress Dual-comfort design with soft and firm sides

Orthopedic support and high-resilience foam

Excellent spinal alignment

Pressure relief for a restful sleep

Available in various sizes

Pros Dual-comfort design

Excellent spinal alignment Cons May lack edge support

Also read: 11 best spring mattresses in India: Buying guide 4. Doctor Dreams Nilkamal Orthopedic Mattress The Doctor Dreams Nilkamal Orthopedic Mattress offers superior orthopedic support and comfort with its high-density foam and memory foam layers. It is designed to alleviate back pain and promote a healthy sleeping posture. Specifications of Doctor Dreams Nilkamal Orthopedic Mattress Superior orthopedic support and comfort

High-density foam and memory foam layers

Alleviates back pain

Promotes healthy sleeping posture

Available in various sizes

Pros Superior orthopedic support and comfort

Alleviates back pain Cons May have initial off-gassing odor

5. Springtek Amaze Eco Density Mattress The Springtek Amaze Eco Density Mattress features a high-density foam core for optimal support and pressure relief. Its eco-friendly fabric cover ensures breathability and temperature regulation for a cool and comfortable sleep. Specifications of Springtek Amaze Eco Density Mattress High-density foam core for optimal support

Pressure relief for a restful sleep

Eco-friendly fabric cover for breathability

Temperature regulation for a cool sleep

Available in various sizes

Pros Optimal support and pressure relief

Eco-friendly fabric cover Cons May lack edge support

6. Sleep Company SmartGRID Orthopedic Pro Mattress The Sleep Company SmartGRID Orthopedic Pro Mattress features an innovative SmartGRID design that adapts to the body's movements for enhanced support and comfort. Its orthopedic foam layers promote proper spinal alignment and pressure relief. Specifications of Sleep Company SmartGRID Orthopedic Pro Mattress SmartGRID design for enhanced support and comfort

Orthopedic foam layers for spinal alignment

Pressure relief for a restful sleep

Temperature regulation for a cool sleep

Available in various sizes

Pros Innovative SmartGRID design

Proper spinal alignment Cons May have initial off-gassing odor

7. SleepyCat Hybrid Latex Orthopedic Mattress The SleepyCat Hybrid Latex Orthopedic Mattress features a combination of latex and memory foam for superior comfort and support. Its anti-skid base and washable zipper cover add to its convenience and durability. Specifications of SleepyCat Hybrid Latex Orthopedic Mattress Combination of latex and memory foam for comfort

Anti-skid base for stability

Washable zipper cover for added convenience

Promotes restful sleep

Available in various sizes

Pros Superior comfort and support

Anti-skid base for stability Cons May have initial off-gassing odor

Also read: Online mattresses: You can find good range of budget-friendly and luxurious ones 8. UrbanBed Orthopaedic High-Density Mattress The UrbanBed Orthopaedic High-Density Mattress offers exceptional support and durability with its high-density foam construction. Its breathable fabric cover ensures proper ventilation and a cool sleeping experience for enhanced comfort. Specifications of UrbanBed Orthopaedic High-Density Mattress Exceptional support and durability with high-density foam

Breathable fabric cover for ventilation

Promotes restful sleep

Available in various sizes

Durable construction

Pros Exceptional support and durability

Breathable fabric cover for ventilation Cons May lack edge support

9. Feather Sleep Orthopedic Responsive Resilience Mattress The Feather Sleep Orthopedic Responsive Resilience Mattress features responsive resilience foam for exceptional comfort and support. Its orthopedic design promotes proper spinal alignment and relieves pressure points for a rejuvenating sleep experience. Specifications of Feather Sleep Orthopedic Responsive Resilience Mattress Responsive resilience foam for comfort and support

Orthopedic design for proper spinal alignment

Relieves pressure points for a restful sleep

Available in various sizes

Promotes rejuvenating sleep experience

Pros Exceptional comfort and support

Proper spinal alignment Cons May be too firm for some users

10. Centuary Mattresses Sleepables Layered Memory Foam Mattress The Centuary Mattresses Sleepables Layered Memory Foam Mattress offers a layered memory foam construction for superior comfort and support. Its ergonomic design ensures proper spinal alignment and pressure relief for a rejuvenating sleep experience. Specifications of Centuary Mattresses Sleepables Layered Memory Foam Mattress Layered memory foam construction for comfort and support

Ergonomic design for proper spinal alignment

Pressure relief for a restful sleep

Promotes rejuvenating sleep experience

Available in various sizes

Pros Superior comfort and support

Proper spinal alignment Cons May be too soft for some users

Comparison Table

Memory Foam Orthopedic Support Breathable Fabric Wakefit Elevate 10-Inch Mattress Yes No Yes Aart 72X35X5 Orthopedic Mattress No Yes No Livpure Smart Ortho Duos Orthopaedic Mattress Yes Yes Yes Doctor Dreams Nilkamal Orthopedic Mattress Yes Yes No Springtek Amaze Eco Density Mattress No No Yes Sleep Company SmartGRID Orthopedic Pro Mattress No Yes Yes SleepyCat Hybrid Latex Orthopedic Mattress Yes Yes No UrbanBed Orthopaedic High-Density Mattress No Yes Yes Feather Sleep Orthopedic Responsive Resilience Mattress No Yes No Centuary Mattresses Sleepables Layered Memory Foam Mattress Yes No Yes

Best value for money: The SleepyCat Hybrid Latex Orthopedic Mattress offers the best value for money with its combination of latex and memory foam, anti-skid base, and washable zipper cover, providing superior comfort, stability, and convenience at an affordable price.

Best overall product: The Livpure Smart Ortho Duos Orthopaedic Mattress stands out as the best overall product, featuring a dual-comfort design, orthopedic support, and high-resilience foam for exceptional spinal alignment, pressure relief, and a restful sleep experience.

How to find the best bed mattress: To find the perfect best bed mattress, start by identifying your sleep preferences, such as firmness and material. Research customer reviews and expert opinions to gauge brand reputation and mattress performance. Consider factors like motion isolation, temperature regulation, and durability. Explore well-known brands like Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, or Serta. Test mattresses in-store when possible and take advantage of trial periods. By balancing comfort, quality, and personal needs, you can discover the ideal mattress for a restful night's sleep.

FAQs on best bed mattress What is the average price range of these mattresses? The average price range of these mattresses is between 18,000 to 26,000 INR, depending on the size and specific features. Do these mattresses come with a warranty? Yes, most of these mattresses come with a warranty ranging from 5 to 10 years, ensuring quality and durability. Are these mattresses suitable for all sleeping positions? These mattresses are designed to cater to various sleeping positions, providing comfort and support for side, back, and stomach sleepers. Do these mattresses require any specific maintenance? Regular rotation and occasional spot cleaning are recommended to maintain the quality and longevity of these mattresses.

