Best bed mattresses for comfortable sleep in India: Top 10 picks
Discover the top 10 options in bed mattresses that are available in India with detailed product specifications, pros and cons among other details to help you make an informed decision.
Choosing the right mattress is essential for a good night's sleep. With numerous options available in the market, it can be overwhelming to find the perfect one. In this article, we have curated a list of the top 10 bed mattresses available in India, covering their features, specifications, pros, and cons to assist you in making an informed decision. Whether you're looking for a mattress for comfortable sleep, durability, or budget-friendly options, we've got you covered.
1. Wakefit Elevate 10-Inch Mattress
The Wakefit Elevate 10-Inch Mattress provides excellent support and comfort with its memory foam and high-resilience foam layers. It is designed to relieve pressure points and promote a restful sleep. The breathable fabric ensures proper ventilation for a cool sleeping experience.
Specifications of Wakefit Elevate 10-Inch Mattress
Memory foam and high-resilience foam layers
Breathable fabric for ventilation
Relieves pressure points
Promotes restful sleep
Available in various sizes
Pros
Excellent support and comfort
Relieves pressure points
Cons
May be too firm for some users
2. Aart 72X35X5 Orthopedic Mattress
The Aart Orthopedic Mattress is designed to provide orthopedic support and comfort for a rejuvenating sleep experience. Its high-density foam offers optimal back support, while the premium fabric ensures durability and longevity.
Specifications of Aart 72X35X5 Orthopedic Mattress
Orthopedic support and comfort
High-density foam for back support
Premium fabric for durability
Rejuvenating sleep experience
Available in various sizes
Pros
Orthopedic support and comfort
Optimal back support
Cons
May be too firm for some users
3. Livpure Smart Ortho Duos Orthopaedic Mattress
The Livpure Smart Ortho Duos Orthopaedic Mattress features a dual-comfort design with a soft side and a firm side to cater to individual preferences. Its orthopedic support and high-resilience foam provide excellent spinal alignment and pressure relief.
Specifications of Livpure Smart Ortho Duos Orthopaedic Mattress
The Doctor Dreams Nilkamal Orthopedic Mattress offers superior orthopedic support and comfort with its high-density foam and memory foam layers. It is designed to alleviate back pain and promote a healthy sleeping posture.
Specifications of Doctor Dreams Nilkamal Orthopedic Mattress
Superior orthopedic support and comfort
High-density foam and memory foam layers
Alleviates back pain
Promotes healthy sleeping posture
Available in various sizes
Pros
Superior orthopedic support and comfort
Alleviates back pain
Cons
May have initial off-gassing odor
5. Springtek Amaze Eco Density Mattress
The Springtek Amaze Eco Density Mattress features a high-density foam core for optimal support and pressure relief. Its eco-friendly fabric cover ensures breathability and temperature regulation for a cool and comfortable sleep.
Specifications of Springtek Amaze Eco Density Mattress
High-density foam core for optimal support
Pressure relief for a restful sleep
Eco-friendly fabric cover for breathability
Temperature regulation for a cool sleep
Available in various sizes
Pros
Optimal support and pressure relief
Eco-friendly fabric cover
Cons
May lack edge support
6. Sleep Company SmartGRID Orthopedic Pro Mattress
The Sleep Company SmartGRID Orthopedic Pro Mattress features an innovative SmartGRID design that adapts to the body's movements for enhanced support and comfort. Its orthopedic foam layers promote proper spinal alignment and pressure relief.
Specifications of Sleep Company SmartGRID Orthopedic Pro Mattress
SmartGRID design for enhanced support and comfort
Orthopedic foam layers for spinal alignment
Pressure relief for a restful sleep
Temperature regulation for a cool sleep
Available in various sizes
Pros
Innovative SmartGRID design
Proper spinal alignment
Cons
May have initial off-gassing odor
7. SleepyCat Hybrid Latex Orthopedic Mattress
The SleepyCat Hybrid Latex Orthopedic Mattress features a combination of latex and memory foam for superior comfort and support. Its anti-skid base and washable zipper cover add to its convenience and durability.
Specifications of SleepyCat Hybrid Latex Orthopedic Mattress
The UrbanBed Orthopaedic High-Density Mattress offers exceptional support and durability with its high-density foam construction. Its breathable fabric cover ensures proper ventilation and a cool sleeping experience for enhanced comfort.
Specifications of UrbanBed Orthopaedic High-Density Mattress
Exceptional support and durability with high-density foam
The Feather Sleep Orthopedic Responsive Resilience Mattress features responsive resilience foam for exceptional comfort and support. Its orthopedic design promotes proper spinal alignment and relieves pressure points for a rejuvenating sleep experience.
Specifications of Feather Sleep Orthopedic Responsive Resilience Mattress
Responsive resilience foam for comfort and support
The Centuary Mattresses Sleepables Layered Memory Foam Mattress offers a layered memory foam construction for superior comfort and support. Its ergonomic design ensures proper spinal alignment and pressure relief for a rejuvenating sleep experience.
Specifications of Centuary Mattresses Sleepables Layered Memory Foam Mattress
Layered memory foam construction for comfort and support
The SleepyCat Hybrid Latex Orthopedic Mattress offers the best value for money with its combination of latex and memory foam, anti-skid base, and washable zipper cover, providing superior comfort, stability, and convenience at an affordable price.
Best overall product:
The Livpure Smart Ortho Duos Orthopaedic Mattress stands out as the best overall product, featuring a dual-comfort design, orthopedic support, and high-resilience foam for exceptional spinal alignment, pressure relief, and a restful sleep experience.
How to find the best bed mattress:
To find the perfect best bed mattress, start by identifying your sleep preferences, such as firmness and material. Research customer reviews and expert opinions to gauge brand reputation and mattress performance. Consider factors like motion isolation, temperature regulation, and durability. Explore well-known brands like Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, or Serta. Test mattresses in-store when possible and take advantage of trial periods. By balancing comfort, quality, and personal needs, you can discover the ideal mattress for a restful night's sleep.
FAQs on best bed mattress
The average price range of these mattresses is between 18,000 to 26,000 INR, depending on the size and specific features.
Yes, most of these mattresses come with a warranty ranging from 5 to 10 years, ensuring quality and durability.
These mattresses are designed to cater to various sleeping positions, providing comfort and support for side, back, and stomach sleepers.
Regular rotation and occasional spot cleaning are recommended to maintain the quality and longevity of these mattresses.
