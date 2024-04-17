Best coolers you can buy today: 10 top-rated cooler brands of 2024

Summary: Looking for the best coolers to beat the summer heat? Check out our curated list of the top-rated coolers from the best cooler brands on Amazon! Read More Read Less

When it comes to staying cool during the scorching summer months, a high-quality cooler becomes a necessity. Whether you're looking for a desert cooler or a personal air cooler, we've got you covered. Amazon India offers a range of top-notch air coolers catering to various needs and budgets. Among them, Symphony, Bajaj, Crompton, and Orient stand out for their reliability and performance. Symphony air coolers, renowned for their innovative designs and advanced cooling technologies, provide efficient cooling even in hot and humid conditions. Bajaj offers a diverse range of air coolers with features like turbofan technology for powerful airflow. Crompton and Orient air coolers blend style, efficiency, and cooling innovation seamlessly, ensuring long-lasting performance. Our comprehensive list features the 10 best coolers from top-rated brands like Bajaj, Crompton, Symphony, and more. Read on to find the perfect cooler to keep you cool and comfortable all summer long.

1. Bajaj Torque New Honeycomb Technology Desert Cooler

The Bajaj Torque New Honeycomb Technology Desert Cooler is designed to provide powerful and efficient cooling for large spaces. With its advanced honeycomb cooling pads and powerful motor, this cooler is perfect for beating the summer heat. Its durable build and user-friendly design make it a top choice for cooling large rooms and outdoor spaces.

Pros Powerful cooling for large spaces

Durable build and user-friendly design

Inverter compatibility for uninterrupted cooling Cons Large size may not be suitable for smaller rooms

2. Crompton Greaves 75-Litre Desert Cooler

The Crompton Greaves 75-Litre Desert Cooler is designed to provide efficient and effective cooling for large indoor and outdoor spaces. With its large water tank capacity and powerful air delivery, this cooler is ideal for keeping your home or office cool during the hottest days. Its durable build and user-friendly features make it a top choice for reliable cooling.

Pros Powerful cooling for large indoor and outdoor spaces

Durable build and user-friendly features

Auto-fill water inlet for added convenience Cons Large size may not be suitable for smaller rooms

3. Orient Electric Ultimo CD6501H 65 litres Desert Cooler

The Orient Electric Ultimo CD6501H Desert Cooler is designed to provide powerful and efficient cooling for medium to large spaces. With its large water tank capacity and powerful air delivery, this cooler is perfect for keeping your home or office cool and comfortable during the hottest days. Its advanced features and durable build make it a top choice for reliable cooling.

Pros Powerful cooling for medium to large spaces

Durable build and advanced features

Wood wool cooling pads for enhanced cooling Cons Large size may not be suitable for smaller rooms

Also read: Air coolers under ₹ 10,000: Just as effective as ACs but far more affordable 4. Bajaj Dessert Aniti-Bacterial Technology Powerful Desert Cooler

The Bajaj Dessert Aniti-Bacterial Technology Powerful Desert Cooler is designed to provide powerful and effective cooling for large indoor and outdoor spaces. With its advanced anti-bacterial technology and powerful air delivery, this cooler is perfect for maintaining clean and cool air in your home or office. Its durable build and innovative features make it a top choice for reliable and hygienic cooling.

Pros Powerful cooling for large indoor and outdoor spaces

Durable build and innovative features

Anti-bacterial technology for clean and hygienic air Cons Large size may not be suitable for smaller rooms

5. Symphony Hicool Cooler with Remote Control

The Symphony Hicool Cooler with Remote Control is designed to provide convenient and efficient cooling for medium-sized indoor spaces. With its sleek design and powerful air delivery, this cooler is perfect for keeping your home or office cool and comfortable without any hassle. Its user-friendly features and advanced cooling technology make it a top choice for convenient and effective cooling.

Pros Convenient and efficient cooling for medium-sized indoor spaces

Sleek design and user-friendly features

i-pure technology for clean and healthy air Cons Smaller water tank capacity may require frequent refilling

6. Symphony Diet 12-Litre Cooler

The Symphony Diet 12-Litre Cooler is designed to provide compact and efficient cooling for small to medium-sized indoor spaces. With its lightweight and portable design, this cooler is perfect for keeping your home or office cool and comfortable without taking up much space. Its energy-efficient features and convenient cooling technology make it a top choice for personal and portable cooling.

Pros Compact and efficient cooling for small to medium-sized indoor spaces

Lightweight and portable design

Energy-efficient features and convenient cooling technology Cons Smaller water tank capacity may require frequent refilling

7. Bajaj DLX Honeycomb Technology PMH25 Desert Cooler

The Bajaj DLX Honeycomb Technology PMH25 Desert Cooler is designed to provide powerful and effective cooling for medium to large indoor spaces. With its advanced honeycomb cooling pads and powerful air delivery, this cooler is perfect for keeping your home or office cool and comfortable during the hottest days. Its durable build and innovative features make it a top choice for reliable and efficient cooling.

Pros Powerful and effective cooling for medium to large indoor spaces

Durable build and innovative features

Inverter compatibility for uninterrupted cooling Cons Large size may not be suitable for smaller rooms

Also read: Top 10 air coolers for affordable cooling: Buying guide 8. Maharaja Whiteline Rambo AC-303 Cooler

The Maharaja Whiteline Rambo AC-303 Cooler is designed to provide powerful and efficient cooling for medium-sized indoor spaces. With its large water tank capacity and powerful air delivery, this cooler is perfect for keeping your home or office cool and comfortable during the hottest days. Its durable build and user-friendly features make it a top choice for reliable and effective cooling.

Pros Powerful and efficient cooling for medium-sized indoor spaces

Durable build and user-friendly features

Turbofan technology for powerful airflow Cons Large size may not be suitable for smaller rooms

9. Novamax 100 High-Density Honeycomb Technology Desert Cooler

The Novamax 100 High-Density Honeycomb Technology Desert Cooler is designed to provide powerful and efficient cooling for medium to large indoor spaces. With its high-density honeycomb cooling pads and powerful air delivery, this cooler is perfect for keeping your home or office cool and comfortable during the hottest days. Its durable build and innovative features make it a top choice for reliable and efficient cooling.

Pros Powerful and efficient cooling for medium to large indoor spaces

Durable build and innovative features

High-density honeycomb cooling pads for enhanced cooling Cons Large size may not be suitable for smaller rooms

10. Bajaj Frio New Anti-Bacterial Compatability Desert Cooler

The Bajaj Frio New Anti-Bacterial Compatability Desert Cooler is designed to provide powerful and efficient cooling for medium to large indoor spaces. With its advanced anti-bacterial technology and powerful air delivery, this cooler is perfect for maintaining clean and cool air in your home or office. Its durable build and innovative features make it a top choice for reliable and hygienic cooling.

Pros Powerful and efficient cooling for medium to large indoor spaces

Durable build and innovative features

Anti-bacterial technology for clean and hygienic air Cons Large size may not be suitable for smaller rooms

Top 3 features of best air coolers for you: A comparison

Product Name Powerful Air Delivery Large Water Tank Capacity 4-Way Air Deflection Ice Chamber Inverter Compatibility Bajaj Torque New Honeycomb Technology Desert Cooler 3000m3/hr 75 liters Yes Yes Yes Crompton Greaves 75-Litre Desert Cooler 5500m3/hr 75 liters Yes Yes No Orient Electric Ultimo CD6501H 65 litres Desert Cooler 3000m3/hr 65 liters Yes Yes No Bajaj Dessert Aniti-Bacterial Technology Powerful Desert Cooler 5000m3/hr 65 liters Yes Yes No Symphony Hicool Cooler with Remote Control 3500m3/hr 31 liters Yes Yes No Symphony Diet 12-Litre Cooler 1250m3/hr 12 liters No Yes No Bajaj DLX Honeycomb Technology PMH25 Desert Cooler 3000m3/hr 65 liters Yes Yes Yes Maharaja Whiteline Rambo AC-303 Cooler 3600m3/hr 65 liters Yes Yes No Novamax 100 High-Density Honeycomb Technology Desert Cooler 4000m3/hr 65 liters Yes Yes No Bajaj Frio New Anti-Bacterial Compatability Desert Cooler 5000m3/hr 65 liters Yes Yes No

Best value for money air cooler: The Crompton Greaves 75-Litre Desert Cooler stands out as the best value for money option with its powerful air delivery, large water tank capacity, and convenient auto-fill water inlet. It offers efficient and effective cooling at a great price, making it a top choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Best overall air cooler: The Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler emerges as a top choice for its exceptional features and performance. With a durable Duramarine Pump and backed by a generous 3-year warranty, it assures reliability. TurboFan Technology ensures powerful airflow, providing quick and effective cooling for rooms. Its adjustable 3-speed control allows personalized comfort, while the portable design offers convenience for moving it around the home. In elegant white, it complements any decor, making it a versatile and efficient solution for beating the heat during sweltering summers.

How to find the perfect Best coolers: When choosing the perfect cooler from our list, consider the size of the space you need to cool, the desired features such as inverter compatibility and ice chamber, and the budget. Look for durable build quality and user-friendly features to ensure a hassle-free cooling experience.

FAQs on Best coolers What is the average price range for these coolers? The average price range for these coolers is between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 20,000, depending on the brand and features. Do all these coolers come with a warranty? Yes, all the coolers mentioned in our list come with a manufacturer's warranty, ensuring peace of mind for your purchase. Are these coolers suitable for outdoor use? Yes, many of these coolers are designed for outdoor use, with powerful air delivery and large water tank capacities to keep outdoor spaces cool and comfortable. Do these coolers require professional installation? Most of these coolers are designed for easy DIY installation, with user-friendly features for hassle-free setup.

