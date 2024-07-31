Looking for the perfect Faber chimney for your kitchen? Check out our list of the 8 best options available in the market, complete with detailed product details and a feature comparison table.
When it comes to keeping your kitchen clean and free from smoke and odours, a quality chimney is essential. Faber, a trusted name in the world of kitchen appliances, offers a wide range of chimney options to suit every need. Known for their reliability and innovation, Faber chimneys combine efficiency with sleek design, ensuring your kitchen remains fresh and stylish.
In this article, we have compiled a list of the eight best Faber chimneys available on the market. Each option comes with detailed product information, highlighting key features and specifications. To further assist you, we have included a comprehensive feature comparison table, enabling you to make an informed decision based on your specific requirements. Whether you are looking for an auto-clean chimney, a powerful suction model, or one with the latest technology, our guide will help you find the perfect Faber chimney for your kitchen.
1. Faber Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney
The Faber Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney is designed to keep your kitchen free from smoke, steam, and odors. With a comprehensive warranty and auto-clean technology, this chimney is a reliable choice for any kitchen.
Pros
Effective auto-clean technology
Durable baffle filter
Energy-efficient LED lights
Cons
Suction capacity could be higher
2. Faber Kitchen Chimney with Baffle Filter
The Faber Kitchen Chimney with Baffle Filter is equipped with a powerful motor and baffle filter to effectively remove smoke and odors from your kitchen. It also comes with energy-efficient LED lights for added convenience.
The Faber Auto-Clean Filterless Kitchen Chimney is a sleek and modern option for any kitchen. With filterless technology and a comprehensive warranty, this chimney offers hassle-free maintenance and long-term reliability.
5. Faber Filterless Kitchen Chimney with Comprehensive Warranty
The Faber Filterless Kitchen Chimney with Comprehensive Warranty is a low-maintenance and reliable option for any kitchen. With filterless technology and a comprehensive warranty, this chimney offers hassle-free operation and long-term peace of mind.
Pros
No filter maintenance required
Sleek and modern design
Energy-efficient LED lights
Cons
May require regular cleaning due to filterless design
6. Faber Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney with Filterless Technology
The Faber Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney with Filterless Technology offers the convenience of auto-clean technology and filterless design. With a sleek and modern look, this chimney is a stylish addition to any kitchen.
Pros
Convenient auto-clean technology
Sleek and modern design
Energy-efficient LED lights
Cons
May require regular cleaning due to filterless design
7. Faber Vertical Filterless Kitchen Chimney with Comprehensive Warranty
The Faber Vertical Filterless Kitchen Chimney with Comprehensive Warranty is designed for hassle-free maintenance and long-term reliability. With a filterless design and comprehensive warranty, this chimney is a convenient and reliable choice for any kitchen.
Pros
No filter maintenance required
Sleek vertical design
Energy-efficient LED lights
Cons
May require regular cleaning due to filterless design
8. Faber Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney with Filterless Collector
The Faber Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney with Filterless Collector offers hassle-free maintenance and a sleek design. With an auto-clean feature and filterless collector, this chimney is designed for convenience and reliability.
Pros
Convenient auto-clean technology
Sleek and modern design
Energy-efficient LED lights
Cons
May require regular cleaning due to filterless collector
Top 3 features of best Faber chimneys:
Best Faber Chimneys
Auto-Clean Technology
Baffle Filter
Filterless Technology
Faber Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney
Yes
Yes
No
Faber Kitchen Chimney with Baffle Filter
No
Yes
No
Faber Auto-Clean Filterless Kitchen Chimney
Yes
No
Yes
Faber HOOD CLASS PRO LTW Kitchen Chimney
No
Yes
No
Faber Filterless Kitchen Chimney with Comprehensive Warranty
No
No
Yes
Faber Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney with Filterless Technology
Yes
No
Yes
Faber Vertical Filterless Kitchen Chimney with Comprehensive Warranty
No
No
Yes
Faber Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney with Filterless Collector
Yes
No
No
Best value for money Faber chimney:
The Faber Auto-Clean Filterless Kitchen Chimney offers excellent value for money with its low-maintenance filterless technology and comprehensive warranty, making it a reliable and cost-effective choice for any kitchen.
Best overall Faber chimney:
The Faber Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney with Filterless Technology stands out as the best overall product with its convenient auto-clean feature, sleek design, and high suction capacity, making it a stylish and effective addition to any kitchen.
Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best Faber chimneys:
Type of chimney: Choose between wall-mounted, island, or built-in chimneys based on your kitchen layout and space.
Suction power: Ensure the chimney has adequate suction power to effectively remove smoke and odours.
Filter type: Decide on baffle, charcoal, or filterless options according to your cooking habits.
Maintenance: Opt for auto-clean chimneys for easier maintenance and longer lifespan.
Noise levels: Select a chimney with low noise levels for a quieter kitchen environment.
Warranty and after-sales service: Check for comprehensive warranties and reliable after-sales service for peace of mind.
FAQs on faber chimney
The price of Faber chimneys varies depending on the model and features, ranging from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 40,000.
Yes, Faber chimneys often come with the option for professional installation services for an additional cost.
It is recommended to clean the filters in a Faber chimney every 2-3 months for optimal performance.
Faber chimneys typically come with a comprehensive warranty ranging from 1 to 5 years, depending on the model.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more