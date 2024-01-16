AC brands in India: Find perfect air conditioner for your needs, top 10 picks

When it comes to choosing the right air conditioner for your home or office, the options can be overwhelming. With so many brands and models available in the market, finding the perfect AC that suits your needs and budget can be a daunting task. To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the top 10 AC brands in India. Whether you're looking for energy-efficient inverter ACs or powerful split ACs, our comprehensive guide will assist you in finding the best air conditioner for your space.
1. Daikin Inverter Split AC
The Daikin Inverter Split AC is equipped with a powerful cooling technology and energy-saving features. With its sleek design and advanced features, this AC is perfect for both residential and commercial spaces. The AC comes with a 1.5-ton capacity and a 5-star energy rating, making it an ideal choice for energy-conscious consumers.
Specifications of Daikin Inverter Split AC
Capacity: 1.5 Ton
Energy Rating: 5 Star
Type: Inverter Split AC
Filter Technology: MTKL50U
Display: Digital Display
Pros
Energy-efficient
Powerful cooling technology
Sleek design
Cons
Relatively higher price
2. Voltas Adjustable Inverter Split AC
The Voltas Adjustable Inverter Split AC offers a perfect blend of performance and energy efficiency. With its 1.5-ton capacity and adjustable inverter technology, this AC provides consistent cooling while consuming less power. The AC also features a 4-stage filtration system for improved air quality.
Specifications of Voltas Adjustable Inverter Split AC
The Carrier Flexicool Inverter Split AC offers versatile cooling options with its convertible mode and energy-efficient inverter technology. Equipped with a 1.5-ton capacity and a 3-star energy rating, this AC is suitable for medium to large-sized rooms. The AC also features a 4-in-1 filtration system for improved air quality.
Specifications of Carrier Flexicool Inverter Split AC
Capacity: 1.5 Ton
Energy Rating: 3 Star
Type: Inverter Split AC
Convertible Mode
4-in-1 Filtration System
Pros
Convertible mode for versatile cooling
Energy-efficient inverter technology
Advanced filtration system
Cons
May require professional installation
4. LG Convertible Inverter Split AC
The LG Convertible Inverter Split AC offers powerful cooling performance and advanced features for enhanced comfort. With a 1.5-ton capacity and a 5-star energy rating, this AC is perfect for energy-conscious consumers. The AC also features anti-virus protection for improved air quality.
Specifications of LG Convertible Inverter Split AC
Capacity: 1.5 Ton
Energy Rating: 5 Star
Type: Inverter Split AC
Convertible Mode
Anti-virus Protection
Pros
Powerful cooling performance
Energy-efficient
Anti-virus protection
Cons
Relatively higher price
5. Haier Inverter Split AC
The Haier Inverter Split AC is designed to provide efficient cooling with its energy-saving inverter technology. With a 1.5-ton capacity and a 3-star energy rating, this AC is suitable for medium-sized rooms. The AC also features antibacterial coating for improved air quality.
Specifications of Haier Inverter Split AC
Capacity: 1.5 Ton
Energy Rating: 3 Star
Type: Inverter Split AC
Convertible Mode
Antibacterial Coating
Pros
Energy-saving inverter technology
Efficient cooling performance
Antibacterial coating
Cons
May not be suitable for large rooms
6. Panasonic Convertible Inverter Split AC
The Panasonic Convertible Inverter Split AC offers flexible cooling options with its convertible mode and additional purification features. With a 1.5-ton capacity and a 4-star energy rating, this AC is suitable for medium to large-sized rooms. The AC also features nanoe technology for improved air quality.
Specifications of Panasonic Convertible Inverter Split AC
Capacity: 1.5 Ton
Energy Rating: 4 Star
Type: Inverter Split AC
Convertible Mode
Additional Purification Features
Pros
Convertible mode for flexible cooling
Energy-efficient inverter technology
Advanced purification features
Cons
May require periodic maintenance
7. Whirlpool Flexicool Inverter Split AC
The Whirlpool Flexicool Inverter Split AC offers efficient cooling and versatile features with its convertible mode and energy-efficient inverter technology. With a 1.5-ton capacity and a 3-star energy rating, this AC is suitable for medium-sized rooms. The AC also features 6th Sense IntelliComfort technology for enhanced comfort.
Specifications of Whirlpool Flexicool Inverter Split AC
Capacity: 1.5 Ton
Energy Rating: 3 Star
Type: Inverter Split AC
Convertible Mode
6th Sense IntelliComfort Technology
Pros
Convertible mode for versatile cooling
Energy-efficient inverter technology
Advanced comfort features
Cons
May require professional installation
8. Blue Star Inverter Split AC
The Blue Star Inverter Split AC offers powerful cooling performance and energy-saving features for enhanced comfort. With a 1.5-ton capacity and a 5-star energy rating, this AC is perfect for energy-conscious consumers. The AC also features iFeel technology for uniform cooling.
Specifications of Blue Star Inverter Split AC
Capacity: 1.5 Ton
Energy Rating: 5 Star
Type: Inverter Split AC
Convertible Mode
iFeel Technology
Pros
Powerful cooling performance
Energy-efficient
Uniform cooling with iFeel technology
Cons
Relatively higher price
9. Lloyd Inverter Split AC
The Lloyd Inverter Split AC offers efficient cooling and advanced features for enhanced comfort. With a 1.5-ton capacity and a 4-star energy rating, this AC is suitable for medium to large-sized rooms. The AC also features anti-viral technology for improved air quality.
The Samsung Convertible Inverter Split AC offers versatile cooling options with its convertible mode and antibacterial features. With a 1.5-ton capacity and a 5-star energy rating, this AC is suitable for medium to large-sized rooms. The AC also features anti-bacterial coating for improved air quality.
Specifications of Samsung Convertible Inverter Split AC
Capacity: 1.5 Ton
Energy Rating: 5 Star
Type: Inverter Split AC
Convertible Mode
Antibacterial Coating
Pros
Versatile cooling options with convertible mode
Energy-efficient inverter technology
Antibacterial coating for improved air quality
Cons
May be relatively expensive
Comparison Table
Features
Daikin Inverter Split AC
Voltas Adjustable Inverter Split AC
Carrier Flexicool Inverter Split AC
LG Convertible Inverter Split AC
Haier Inverter Split AC
Panasonic Convertible Inverter Split AC
Whirlpool Flexicool Inverter Split AC
Blue Star Inverter Split AC
Lloyd Inverter Split AC
Samsung Convertible Inverter Split AC
Capacity
1.5 Ton
1.5 Ton
1.5 Ton
1.5 Ton
1.5 Ton
1.5 Ton
1.5 Ton
1.5 Ton
1.5 Ton
1.5 Ton
Energy Rating
5 Star
4 Star
3 Star
5 Star
3 Star
4 Star
3 Star
5 Star
4 Star
5 Star
Type
Inverter Split AC
Inverter Split AC
Inverter Split AC
Inverter Split AC
Inverter Split AC
Inverter Split AC
Inverter Split AC
Inverter Split AC
Inverter Split AC
Inverter Split AC
Convertible Mode
MTKL50U
185V Vectra Prime
Convertible Mode
Convertible Mode
Convertible Mode
Convertible Mode
Convertible Mode
Convertible Mode
Convertible Mode
Convertible Mode
Additional Features
Digital Display
Adjustable Inverter Technology
4-in-1 Filtration System
Anti-virus Protection
Antibacterial Coating
Additional Purification Features
6th Sense IntelliComfort Technology
iFeel Technology
Anti-viral Technology
Antibacterial Coating
Best value for money:
The Voltas Adjustable Inverter Split AC offers the best value for money with its efficient cooling performance, energy-saving features, and advanced filtration system. It provides a perfect blend of performance and affordability, making it an ideal choice for budget-conscious consumers.
Best overall product:
The LG Convertible Inverter Split AC stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering powerful cooling performance, energy-efficient features, and advanced technologies such as anti-virus protection. With its sleek design and versatile features, this AC is perfect for both residential and commercial spaces.
How to find the perfect top ac brands in india:
Identifying the top AC brand in India involves careful considerations. Evaluate energy efficiency through the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) star rating. Research customer reviews to gauge performance and reliability. Examine the brand's history and reputation for delivering durable products. Compare models and features, prioritizing those aligned with your requirements. Assess after-sales service, warranty, and customer support. Established brands with positive reviews, advanced features, and a robust support system are likely to offer top-notch air conditioning solutions in the diverse Indian climate.
FAQs on top ac brands in india
The energy ratings of these ACs range from 3 Star to 5 Star, offering energy-efficient options for consumers.
Yes, most of these ACs come with a convertible mode, allowing versatile cooling options for different room sizes.
Yes, these ACs are suitable for medium to large-sized rooms with their 1.5-ton capacity and powerful cooling performance.
While some of these ACs may require professional installation, most of them come with easy DIY installation options.
