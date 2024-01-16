Icon
hindustan Times Close Icon

AC brands in India: Find perfect air conditioner for your needs, top 10 picks

Published on Jan 16, 2024 12:25 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
best ac brands in india

Summary:

AC brands in India: Check out our curated list of the top 10 AC brands in India to make an informed decision. From Daikin to Samsung, find the perfect AC for your needs. Read More

When it comes to choosing the right air conditioner for your home or office, the options can be overwhelming. With so many brands and models available in the market, finding the perfect AC that suits your needs and budget can be a daunting task. To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the top 10 AC brands in India. Whether you're looking for energy-efficient inverter ACs or powerful split ACs, our comprehensive guide will assist you in finding the best air conditioner for your space.

1. Daikin Inverter Split AC

The Daikin Inverter Split AC is equipped with a powerful cooling technology and energy-saving features. With its sleek design and advanced features, this AC is perfect for both residential and commercial spaces. The AC comes with a 1.5-ton capacity and a 5-star energy rating, making it an ideal choice for energy-conscious consumers.

Specifications of Daikin Inverter Split AC

  • Capacity: 1.5 Ton
  • Energy Rating: 5 Star
  • Type: Inverter Split AC
  • Filter Technology: MTKL50U
  • Display: Digital Display

Pros

  • Energy-efficient
  • Powerful cooling technology
  • Sleek design

Cons

  • Relatively higher price

2. Voltas Adjustable Inverter Split AC

The Voltas Adjustable Inverter Split AC offers a perfect blend of performance and energy efficiency. With its 1.5-ton capacity and adjustable inverter technology, this AC provides consistent cooling while consuming less power. The AC also features a 4-stage filtration system for improved air quality.

Specifications of Voltas Adjustable Inverter Split AC

  • Capacity: 1.5 Ton
  • Energy Rating: 4 Star
  • Type: Inverter Split AC
  • Filter Technology: 185V Vectra Prime
  • Adjustable Inverter Technology

Pros

  • Energy-efficient
  • Adjustable inverter technology
  • Advanced filtration system

Cons

  • May be noisy at higher settings

Also read: Discover best split ACs for efficient cooling: Our top 10 picks

3. Carrier Flexicool Inverter Split AC

The Carrier Flexicool Inverter Split AC offers versatile cooling options with its convertible mode and energy-efficient inverter technology. Equipped with a 1.5-ton capacity and a 3-star energy rating, this AC is suitable for medium to large-sized rooms. The AC also features a 4-in-1 filtration system for improved air quality.

Specifications of Carrier Flexicool Inverter Split AC

  • Capacity: 1.5 Ton
  • Energy Rating: 3 Star
  • Type: Inverter Split AC
  • Convertible Mode
  • 4-in-1 Filtration System

Pros

  • Convertible mode for versatile cooling
  • Energy-efficient inverter technology
  • Advanced filtration system

Cons

  • May require professional installation

4. LG Convertible Inverter Split AC

The LG Convertible Inverter Split AC offers powerful cooling performance and advanced features for enhanced comfort. With a 1.5-ton capacity and a 5-star energy rating, this AC is perfect for energy-conscious consumers. The AC also features anti-virus protection for improved air quality.

Specifications of LG Convertible Inverter Split AC

  • Capacity: 1.5 Ton
  • Energy Rating: 5 Star
  • Type: Inverter Split AC
  • Convertible Mode
  • Anti-virus Protection

Pros

  • Powerful cooling performance
  • Energy-efficient
  • Anti-virus protection

Cons

  • Relatively higher price

5. Haier Inverter Split AC

The Haier Inverter Split AC is designed to provide efficient cooling with its energy-saving inverter technology. With a 1.5-ton capacity and a 3-star energy rating, this AC is suitable for medium-sized rooms. The AC also features antibacterial coating for improved air quality.

Specifications of Haier Inverter Split AC

  • Capacity: 1.5 Ton
  • Energy Rating: 3 Star
  • Type: Inverter Split AC
  • Convertible Mode
  • Antibacterial Coating

Pros

  • Energy-saving inverter technology
  • Efficient cooling performance
  • Antibacterial coating

Cons

  • May not be suitable for large rooms

6. Panasonic Convertible Inverter Split AC

The Panasonic Convertible Inverter Split AC offers flexible cooling options with its convertible mode and additional purification features. With a 1.5-ton capacity and a 4-star energy rating, this AC is suitable for medium to large-sized rooms. The AC also features nanoe technology for improved air quality.

Specifications of Panasonic Convertible Inverter Split AC

  • Capacity: 1.5 Ton
  • Energy Rating: 4 Star
  • Type: Inverter Split AC
  • Convertible Mode
  • Additional Purification Features

Pros

  • Convertible mode for flexible cooling
  • Energy-efficient inverter technology
  • Advanced purification features

Cons

  • May require periodic maintenance

7. Whirlpool Flexicool Inverter Split AC

The Whirlpool Flexicool Inverter Split AC offers efficient cooling and versatile features with its convertible mode and energy-efficient inverter technology. With a 1.5-ton capacity and a 3-star energy rating, this AC is suitable for medium-sized rooms. The AC also features 6th Sense IntelliComfort technology for enhanced comfort.

Specifications of Whirlpool Flexicool Inverter Split AC

  • Capacity: 1.5 Ton
  • Energy Rating: 3 Star
  • Type: Inverter Split AC
  • Convertible Mode
  • 6th Sense IntelliComfort Technology

Pros

  • Convertible mode for versatile cooling
  • Energy-efficient inverter technology
  • Advanced comfort features

Cons

  • May require professional installation

8. Blue Star Inverter Split AC

The Blue Star Inverter Split AC offers powerful cooling performance and energy-saving features for enhanced comfort. With a 1.5-ton capacity and a 5-star energy rating, this AC is perfect for energy-conscious consumers. The AC also features iFeel technology for uniform cooling.

Specifications of Blue Star Inverter Split AC

  • Capacity: 1.5 Ton
  • Energy Rating: 5 Star
  • Type: Inverter Split AC
  • Convertible Mode
  • iFeel Technology

Pros

  • Powerful cooling performance
  • Energy-efficient
  • Uniform cooling with iFeel technology

Cons

  • Relatively higher price

9. Lloyd Inverter Split AC

The Lloyd Inverter Split AC offers efficient cooling and advanced features for enhanced comfort. With a 1.5-ton capacity and a 4-star energy rating, this AC is suitable for medium to large-sized rooms. The AC also features anti-viral technology for improved air quality.

Specifications of Lloyd Inverter Split AC

  • Capacity: 1.5 Ton
  • Energy Rating: 4 Star
  • Type: Inverter Split AC
  • Convertible Mode
  • Anti-viral Technology

Pros

  • Efficient cooling performance
  • Advanced features for enhanced comfort
  • Anti-viral technology for improved air quality

Cons

  • May require periodic maintenance

Aslo read: Split ACs from top brands in India: Buyer's guide

10. Samsung Convertible Inverter Split AC

The Samsung Convertible Inverter Split AC offers versatile cooling options with its convertible mode and antibacterial features. With a 1.5-ton capacity and a 5-star energy rating, this AC is suitable for medium to large-sized rooms. The AC also features anti-bacterial coating for improved air quality.

Specifications of Samsung Convertible Inverter Split AC

  • Capacity: 1.5 Ton
  • Energy Rating: 5 Star
  • Type: Inverter Split AC
  • Convertible Mode
  • Antibacterial Coating

Pros

  • Versatile cooling options with convertible mode
  • Energy-efficient inverter technology
  • Antibacterial coating for improved air quality

Cons

  • May be relatively expensive

Comparison Table

FeaturesDaikin Inverter Split ACVoltas Adjustable Inverter Split ACCarrier Flexicool Inverter Split ACLG Convertible Inverter Split ACHaier Inverter Split ACPanasonic Convertible Inverter Split ACWhirlpool Flexicool Inverter Split ACBlue Star Inverter Split ACLloyd Inverter Split ACSamsung Convertible Inverter Split AC
Capacity1.5 Ton1.5 Ton1.5 Ton1.5 Ton1.5 Ton1.5 Ton1.5 Ton1.5 Ton1.5 Ton1.5 Ton
Energy Rating5 Star4 Star3 Star5 Star3 Star4 Star3 Star5 Star4 Star5 Star
TypeInverter Split ACInverter Split ACInverter Split ACInverter Split ACInverter Split ACInverter Split ACInverter Split ACInverter Split ACInverter Split ACInverter Split AC
Convertible ModeMTKL50U185V Vectra PrimeConvertible ModeConvertible ModeConvertible ModeConvertible ModeConvertible ModeConvertible ModeConvertible ModeConvertible Mode
Additional FeaturesDigital DisplayAdjustable Inverter Technology4-in-1 Filtration SystemAnti-virus ProtectionAntibacterial CoatingAdditional Purification Features6th Sense IntelliComfort TechnologyiFeel TechnologyAnti-viral TechnologyAntibacterial Coating

Best value for money:

The Voltas Adjustable Inverter Split AC offers the best value for money with its efficient cooling performance, energy-saving features, and advanced filtration system. It provides a perfect blend of performance and affordability, making it an ideal choice for budget-conscious consumers.

Best overall product:

The LG Convertible Inverter Split AC stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering powerful cooling performance, energy-efficient features, and advanced technologies such as anti-virus protection. With its sleek design and versatile features, this AC is perfect for both residential and commercial spaces.

How to find the perfect top ac brands in india:

Identifying the top AC brand in India involves careful considerations. Evaluate energy efficiency through the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) star rating. Research customer reviews to gauge performance and reliability. Examine the brand's history and reputation for delivering durable products. Compare models and features, prioritizing those aligned with your requirements. Assess after-sales service, warranty, and customer support. Established brands with positive reviews, advanced features, and a robust support system are likely to offer top-notch air conditioning solutions in the diverse Indian climate.

FAQs on top ac brands in india

The energy ratings of these ACs range from 3 Star to 5 Star, offering energy-efficient options for consumers.
Yes, most of these ACs come with a convertible mode, allowing versatile cooling options for different room sizes.
Yes, these ACs are suitable for medium to large-sized rooms with their 1.5-ton capacity and powerful cooling performance.
While some of these ACs may require professional installation, most of them come with easy DIY installation options.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more

Trending Stories
Related Air Conditioner Stories