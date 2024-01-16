AC brands in India: Find perfect air conditioner for your needs, top 10 picks

AC brands in India: Check out our curated list of the top 10 AC brands in India to make an informed decision. From Daikin to Samsung, find the perfect AC for your needs.

When it comes to choosing the right air conditioner for your home or office, the options can be overwhelming. With so many brands and models available in the market, finding the perfect AC that suits your needs and budget can be a daunting task. To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the top 10 AC brands in India. Whether you're looking for energy-efficient inverter ACs or powerful split ACs, our comprehensive guide will assist you in finding the best air conditioner for your space.

1. Daikin Inverter Split AC The Daikin Inverter Split AC is equipped with a powerful cooling technology and energy-saving features. With its sleek design and advanced features, this AC is perfect for both residential and commercial spaces. The AC comes with a 1.5-ton capacity and a 5-star energy rating, making it an ideal choice for energy-conscious consumers. Specifications of Daikin Inverter Split AC Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Type: Inverter Split AC

Filter Technology: MTKL50U

Display: Digital Display

Pros Energy-efficient

Powerful cooling technology

Sleek design Cons Relatively higher price

2. Voltas Adjustable Inverter Split AC The Voltas Adjustable Inverter Split AC offers a perfect blend of performance and energy efficiency. With its 1.5-ton capacity and adjustable inverter technology, this AC provides consistent cooling while consuming less power. The AC also features a 4-stage filtration system for improved air quality. Specifications of Voltas Adjustable Inverter Split AC Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 4 Star

Type: Inverter Split AC

Filter Technology: 185V Vectra Prime

Adjustable Inverter Technology

Pros Energy-efficient

Adjustable inverter technology

Advanced filtration system Cons May be noisy at higher settings

Also read: Discover best split ACs for efficient cooling: Our top 10 picks 3. Carrier Flexicool Inverter Split AC The Carrier Flexicool Inverter Split AC offers versatile cooling options with its convertible mode and energy-efficient inverter technology. Equipped with a 1.5-ton capacity and a 3-star energy rating, this AC is suitable for medium to large-sized rooms. The AC also features a 4-in-1 filtration system for improved air quality. Specifications of Carrier Flexicool Inverter Split AC Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Type: Inverter Split AC

Convertible Mode

4-in-1 Filtration System

Pros Convertible mode for versatile cooling

Energy-efficient inverter technology

Advanced filtration system Cons May require professional installation

4. LG Convertible Inverter Split AC The LG Convertible Inverter Split AC offers powerful cooling performance and advanced features for enhanced comfort. With a 1.5-ton capacity and a 5-star energy rating, this AC is perfect for energy-conscious consumers. The AC also features anti-virus protection for improved air quality. Specifications of LG Convertible Inverter Split AC Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Type: Inverter Split AC

Convertible Mode

Anti-virus Protection

Pros Powerful cooling performance

Energy-efficient

Anti-virus protection Cons Relatively higher price

5. Haier Inverter Split AC The Haier Inverter Split AC is designed to provide efficient cooling with its energy-saving inverter technology. With a 1.5-ton capacity and a 3-star energy rating, this AC is suitable for medium-sized rooms. The AC also features antibacterial coating for improved air quality. Specifications of Haier Inverter Split AC Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Type: Inverter Split AC

Convertible Mode

Antibacterial Coating

Pros Energy-saving inverter technology

Efficient cooling performance

Antibacterial coating Cons May not be suitable for large rooms

6. Panasonic Convertible Inverter Split AC The Panasonic Convertible Inverter Split AC offers flexible cooling options with its convertible mode and additional purification features. With a 1.5-ton capacity and a 4-star energy rating, this AC is suitable for medium to large-sized rooms. The AC also features nanoe technology for improved air quality. Specifications of Panasonic Convertible Inverter Split AC Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 4 Star

Type: Inverter Split AC

Convertible Mode

Additional Purification Features

Pros Convertible mode for flexible cooling

Energy-efficient inverter technology

Advanced purification features Cons May require periodic maintenance

7. Whirlpool Flexicool Inverter Split AC The Whirlpool Flexicool Inverter Split AC offers efficient cooling and versatile features with its convertible mode and energy-efficient inverter technology. With a 1.5-ton capacity and a 3-star energy rating, this AC is suitable for medium-sized rooms. The AC also features 6th Sense IntelliComfort technology for enhanced comfort. Specifications of Whirlpool Flexicool Inverter Split AC Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Type: Inverter Split AC

Convertible Mode

6th Sense IntelliComfort Technology

Pros Convertible mode for versatile cooling

Energy-efficient inverter technology

Advanced comfort features Cons May require professional installation

8. Blue Star Inverter Split AC The Blue Star Inverter Split AC offers powerful cooling performance and energy-saving features for enhanced comfort. With a 1.5-ton capacity and a 5-star energy rating, this AC is perfect for energy-conscious consumers. The AC also features iFeel technology for uniform cooling. Specifications of Blue Star Inverter Split AC Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Type: Inverter Split AC

Convertible Mode

iFeel Technology

Pros Powerful cooling performance

Energy-efficient

Uniform cooling with iFeel technology Cons Relatively higher price

9. Lloyd Inverter Split AC The Lloyd Inverter Split AC offers efficient cooling and advanced features for enhanced comfort. With a 1.5-ton capacity and a 4-star energy rating, this AC is suitable for medium to large-sized rooms. The AC also features anti-viral technology for improved air quality. Specifications of Lloyd Inverter Split AC Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 4 Star

Type: Inverter Split AC

Convertible Mode

Anti-viral Technology

Pros Efficient cooling performance

Advanced features for enhanced comfort

Anti-viral technology for improved air quality Cons May require periodic maintenance

Aslo read: Split ACs from top brands in India: Buyer's guide 10. Samsung Convertible Inverter Split AC The Samsung Convertible Inverter Split AC offers versatile cooling options with its convertible mode and antibacterial features. With a 1.5-ton capacity and a 5-star energy rating, this AC is suitable for medium to large-sized rooms. The AC also features anti-bacterial coating for improved air quality. Specifications of Samsung Convertible Inverter Split AC Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Type: Inverter Split AC

Convertible Mode

Antibacterial Coating

Pros Versatile cooling options with convertible mode

Energy-efficient inverter technology

Antibacterial coating for improved air quality Cons May be relatively expensive

Comparison Table

Features Daikin Inverter Split AC Voltas Adjustable Inverter Split AC Carrier Flexicool Inverter Split AC LG Convertible Inverter Split AC Haier Inverter Split AC Panasonic Convertible Inverter Split AC Whirlpool Flexicool Inverter Split AC Blue Star Inverter Split AC Lloyd Inverter Split AC Samsung Convertible Inverter Split AC Capacity 1.5 Ton 1.5 Ton 1.5 Ton 1.5 Ton 1.5 Ton 1.5 Ton 1.5 Ton 1.5 Ton 1.5 Ton 1.5 Ton Energy Rating 5 Star 4 Star 3 Star 5 Star 3 Star 4 Star 3 Star 5 Star 4 Star 5 Star Type Inverter Split AC Inverter Split AC Inverter Split AC Inverter Split AC Inverter Split AC Inverter Split AC Inverter Split AC Inverter Split AC Inverter Split AC Inverter Split AC Convertible Mode MTKL50U 185V Vectra Prime Convertible Mode Convertible Mode Convertible Mode Convertible Mode Convertible Mode Convertible Mode Convertible Mode Convertible Mode Additional Features Digital Display Adjustable Inverter Technology 4-in-1 Filtration System Anti-virus Protection Antibacterial Coating Additional Purification Features 6th Sense IntelliComfort Technology iFeel Technology Anti-viral Technology Antibacterial Coating

Best value for money: The Voltas Adjustable Inverter Split AC offers the best value for money with its efficient cooling performance, energy-saving features, and advanced filtration system. It provides a perfect blend of performance and affordability, making it an ideal choice for budget-conscious consumers.

Best overall product: The LG Convertible Inverter Split AC stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering powerful cooling performance, energy-efficient features, and advanced technologies such as anti-virus protection. With its sleek design and versatile features, this AC is perfect for both residential and commercial spaces.

How to find the perfect top ac brands in india: Identifying the top AC brand in India involves careful considerations. Evaluate energy efficiency through the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) star rating. Research customer reviews to gauge performance and reliability. Examine the brand's history and reputation for delivering durable products. Compare models and features, prioritizing those aligned with your requirements. Assess after-sales service, warranty, and customer support. Established brands with positive reviews, advanced features, and a robust support system are likely to offer top-notch air conditioning solutions in the diverse Indian climate.

FAQs on top ac brands in india What is the energy rating of these ACs? The energy ratings of these ACs range from 3 Star to 5 Star, offering energy-efficient options for consumers. Do these ACs come with a convertible mode? Yes, most of these ACs come with a convertible mode, allowing versatile cooling options for different room sizes. Are these ACs suitable for large rooms? Yes, these ACs are suitable for medium to large-sized rooms with their 1.5-ton capacity and powerful cooling performance. Do these ACs require professional installation? While some of these ACs may require professional installation, most of them come with easy DIY installation options.

