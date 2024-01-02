Icon
Best Bajaj microwaves for your home: Top 10 picks for you

Published on Jan 02, 2024
dot By: Affiliate Desk
Best Bajaj microwaves for your home: Discover the top 10 Bajaj microwaves available in India and find the perfect one for your home. Know all about their key features, pros and cons. Read More

Looking for the best Bajaj microwave for your home? We've compiled a list of the top 10 Bajaj microwaves available in India to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for a solo, grill, or convection microwave, we've got you covered. Explore the key features, pros, and cons of each product to find the perfect one for your home.

1. Bajaj Solo Microwave Oven

The Bajaj Solo Microwave Oven is perfect for simple cooking tasks such as reheating, defrosting, and cooking. With a capacity of 17 liters, it is suitable for small families. Its compact size and sleek design make it a great addition to any kitchen. The microwave comes with a mechanical control knob for easy operation and a 30-minute timer for added convenience.

Specifications of Bajaj Solo Microwave Oven

  • 17-liter capacity
  • Mechanical control knob
  • 30-minute timer
  • Compact and sleek design
  • Ideal for small families

Pros

  • Compact and sleek design
  • Easy to operate
  • Suitable for small families

Cons

  • Limited cooking options
Bajaj 17L Solo Microwave Oven (1702 MT, White), Timer

2. Bajaj Grill Microwave MTBX 2016

The Bajaj Grill Microwave MTBX 2016 offers a capacity of 20 liters, making it suitable for small to medium-sized families. It features a powder-coated cavity for easy cleaning and maintenance. With 9 auto cook menus, you can easily prepare a variety of dishes with just the touch of a button. The microwave also comes with a timer and a digital display for added convenience.

Specifications of Bajaj Grill Microwave MTBX 2016

  • 20-liter capacity
  • Powder-coated cavity
  • 9 auto cook menus
  • Timer and digital display
  • Suitable for small to medium-sized families

Pros

  • Easy to clean and maintain
  • Convenient auto cook menus
  • Digital display for easy operation

Cons

  • Limited capacity for larger families
Bajaj MTBX 2016 20L Grill Microwave Oven, Black

₹ 7,774 15% off

3. Bajaj Grill Microwave 2005 ETB

The Bajaj Grill Microwave 2005 ETB is designed for medium to large-sized families with its 25-liter capacity. It comes with combination cooking and multistage cooking features for versatile meal preparation. The microwave also features a digital timer and a stainless steel cavity for durability and easy maintenance.

Specifications of Bajaj Grill Microwave 2005 ETB

  • 25-liter capacity
  • Combination cooking
  • Multistage cooking
  • Digital timer
  • Stainless steel cavity

Pros

  • Versatile cooking options
  • Durable stainless steel cavity
  • Suitable for medium to large-sized families

Cons

  • May be too large for small families
Bajaj 20 Litres Grill Microwave Oven with Jog Dial (2005 ETB, White)

4. Bajaj Convection Microwave 2310 ETC

The Bajaj Convection Microwave 2310 ETC offers a 23-liter capacity, making it suitable for medium-sized families. It comes with convection, grill, and combination cooking features, allowing you to prepare a wide range of dishes. The microwave also features a digital timer, a jog dial for easy operation, and a stainless steel cavity for durability and easy cleaning.

Specifications of Bajaj Convection Microwave 2310 ETC

  • 23-liter capacity
  • Convection, grill, and combination cooking
  • Digital timer
  • Jog dial for easy operation
  • Stainless steel cavity

Pros

  • Versatile cooking options
  • Easy to operate
  • Durable and easy to clean

Cons

  • May be too small for larger families
Bajaj 23 L Convection Microwave Oven (2310 ETC) (Silver)

Comparison Table

FeaturesBajaj Solo Microwave OvenBajaj Grill Microwave MTBX 2016Bajaj Grill Microwave 2005 ETBBajaj Convection Microwave 2310 ETC
Capacity17 liters20 liters25 liters23 liters
Cooking FeaturesReheating, defrosting, cooking9 auto cook menusCombination cooking, multistage cookingConvection, grill, combination cooking
ControlMechanical control knobDigital displayDigital timerJog dial

Best value for money:

The Bajaj Solo Microwave Oven offers the best value for money with its compact size, easy operation, and suitability for small families. It is an affordable yet reliable option for everyday cooking needs.

Best overall product:

The Bajaj Convection Microwave 2310 ETC stands out as the best overall product with its versatile cooking options, easy operation, and durable stainless steel cavity. It is perfect for medium-sized families looking for a reliable and efficient microwave.

How to find the perfect Bajaj microwave:

The Bajaj Convection Microwave 2310 ETC stands out as the best overall product with its versatile cooking options, easy operation, and durable stainless steel cavity. It is perfect for medium-sized families looking for a reliable and efficient microwave.

FAQs on bajaj microwave

The Bajaj Solo Microwave Oven has a capacity of 17 liters, making it suitable for small families.
Yes, the Bajaj Convection Microwave 2310 ETC offers combination cooking, convection, and grill features for versatile meal preparation.
Yes, the Bajaj Grill Microwave 2005 ETB features a stainless steel cavity for easy cleaning and maintenance.
The Bajaj Grill Microwave MTBX 2016 features a digital display and timer for convenient operation.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

