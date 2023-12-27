Best IFB microwaves for home: Top 10 picks, compare price, features and reviews

Are you in the market for a new microwave? IFB offers a wide range of options to suit every need, from compact models for small kitchens to high-end convection ovens. In this article, we'll take a look at the top 10 IFB microwaves available on the market, compare their features, and help you find the best one for your home.

1. IFB Microwave 24PM2S The IFB Microwave 24PM2S is perfect for small kitchens, with a compact design that doesn't sacrifice power. It offers a range of cooking options and presets, making it easy to prepare a variety of dishes. The sleek design and silver finish make it a stylish addition to any kitchen. Specifications of IFB Microwave 24PM2S 23-liter capacity

800 watts power consumption

5 power levels

24 auto cook menus

Aesthetic design

Pros Compact size

Variety of cooking options

Stylish design Cons Smaller capacity

Our Pick IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven (24PM2S, Silver, 69 Indian and Continental Auto Cook Recipes) Get Price from

2. IFB Convection Microwave 30BRC2 The IFB Convection Microwave 30BRC2 offers a larger capacity and a convection cooking option, making it perfect for baking and roasting. It also features advanced settings for precise cooking and a sleek black design that complements any kitchen. Specifications of IFB Convection Microwave 30BRC2 30-liter capacity

2200 watts power consumption

10 power levels

101 auto cook menus

Convection cooking option

Pros Large capacity

Convection cooking

Sleek design Cons Higher power consumption

IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black, With Starter Kit), Standard ₹ 20,390 27% off ₹ 14,890 from

Also read: 10 best microwave brands: Upgrade your kitchen game effortlessly 3. IFB Microwave 25PM2S The IFB Microwave 25PM2S offers a mid-sized capacity with a range of cooking presets and options. It features a sleek silver design and a variety of power levels, making it suitable for a wide range of cooking needs. Specifications of IFB Microwave 25PM2S 25-liter capacity

900 watts power consumption

7 power levels

50 auto cook menus

Silver finish design

Pros Mid-sized capacity

Sleek design

Variety of power levels Cons Limited auto cook menus

IFB 25 L Solo Microwave Oven (25PM2S, Silver) ₹ 9,590 8% off ₹ 8,790 from

4. IFB Convection Microwave 20SC2 The IFB Convection Microwave 20SC2 offers a smaller capacity with convection cooking capabilities. It features a metallic design and advanced settings for precise cooking, making it an excellent choice for small kitchens. Specifications of IFB Convection Microwave 20SC2 20-liter capacity

1200 watts power consumption

6 power levels

37 auto cook menus

Metallic design

Pros Convection cooking

Metallic design

Advanced settings Cons Smaller capacity

IFB 20 L Convection Microwave Oven (20SC2, Metallic Silver, With Starter Kit), STANDARD ₹ 14,490 25% off ₹ 10,890 from

5. IFB 20PM-MEC2 The IFB 20PM-MEC2 offers a compact design with a white finish, perfect for small kitchens. It features a range of cooking options and presets, making it easy to prepare a variety of dishes. Specifications of IFB 20PM-MEC2 20-liter capacity

800 watts power consumption

5 power levels

24 auto cook menus

White finish design

Pros Compact size

Variety of cooking options

White finish design Cons Smaller capacity

IFB 20 Litre Solo Microwave Oven (20PM-MEC2) White Get Price from

6. IFB Convection Microwave 23BC4 The IFB Convection Microwave 23BC4 offers a floral design with a mid-sized capacity and convection cooking capabilities. It features a range of cooking presets and advanced settings for precise cooking. Specifications of IFB Convection Microwave 23BC4 23-liter capacity

1400 watts power consumption

6 power levels

40 auto cook menus

Floral design

Pros Mid-sized capacity

Convection cooking

Floral design Cons Limited power levels

IFB 23 L Convection Microwave Oven (23BC4, Black+Floral Design) ₹ 16,790 26% off ₹ 12,490 from

7. IFB Convection Microwave 30FRC2 The IFB Convection Microwave 30FRC2 offers a patterned design with a large capacity and convection cooking capabilities. It features a range of cooking presets and advanced settings for precise cooking. Specifications of IFB Convection Microwave 30FRC2 30-liter capacity

2200 watts power consumption

10 power levels

101 auto cook menus

Patterned design

Pros Large capacity

Convection cooking

Patterned design Cons Higher power consumption

IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30FRC2, Floral Pattern) (Black), STANDARD ₹ 20,990 27% off ₹ 15,290 from

8. IFB Grill Microwave 20PG4S The IFB Grill Microwave 20PG4S offers a sleek silver design with a range of grilling and cooking options. It features a compact size and advanced settings for precise cooking. Specifications of IFB Grill Microwave 20PG4S 20-liter capacity

1200 watts power consumption

6 power levels

37 auto cook menus

Grill cooking option

Pros Grill cooking

Sleek silver design

Compact size Cons Limited power levels

IFB 20 L Grill Microwave Oven (20PG4S, Black/ Silver) Get Price from

Also read: Best microwave ovens for home: Compare price, features and brands 9. IFB Convection Microwave 30SC4 The IFB Convection Microwave 30SC4 offers a metallic design with a large capacity and convection cooking capabilities. It features a range of cooking presets and advanced settings for precise cooking. Specifications of IFB Convection Microwave 30SC4 30-liter capacity

2200 watts power consumption

10 power levels

101 auto cook menus

Metallic design

Pros Large capacity

Convection cooking

Metallic design Cons Higher power consumption

IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30SC4, Metallic Silver), STANDARD ₹ 18,990 29% off ₹ 13,390 from

10. IFB Convection Microwave 30BC5 The IFB Convection Microwave 30BC5 offers a sleek design with a large capacity and convection cooking capabilities. It features a range of cooking presets and advanced settings for precise cooking. Specifications of IFB Convection Microwave 30BC5 30-liter capacity

2200 watts power consumption

10 power levels

101 auto cook menus

Sleek design

Pros Large capacity

Convection cooking

Sleek design Cons Higher power consumption

IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven with Oil Free Cooking (30BC5, Black, With Starter Kit) Get Price from

Comparison Table

Product Name Capacity Power Consumption Power Levels IFB Microwave 24PM2S 23 liters 800 watts 5 IFB Convection Microwave 30BRC2 30 liters 2200 watts 10 IFB Microwave 25PM2S 25 liters 900 watts 7 IFB Convection Microwave 20SC2 20 liters 1200 watts 6 IFB 20PM-MEC2 20 liters 800 watts 5 IFB Convection Microwave 23BC4 23 liters 1400 watts 6 IFB Convection Microwave 30FRC2 30 liters 2200 watts 10 IFB Grill Microwave 20PG4S 20 liters 1200 watts 6 IFB Convection Microwave 30SC4 30 liters 2200 watts 10 IFB Convection Microwave 30BC5 30 liters 2200 watts 10

Best value for money: The IFB Microwave 25PM2S offers the best value for money, with a mid-sized capacity, a variety of power levels, and a sleek silver design that complements any kitchen.

Best overall product: The IFB Convection Microwave 30BRC2 is the best overall product, offering a large capacity, convection cooking capabilities, and advanced settings for precise cooking. Its sleek black design makes it a stylish addition to any kitchen.

How to find the perfect IFB microwave: The IFB Convection Microwave 30BRC2 is the best overall product, offering a large capacity, convection cooking capabilities, and advanced settings for precise cooking. Its sleek black design makes it a stylish addition to any kitchen.

FAQs on IFB microwave What is the capacity of the IFB Convection Microwave 30BRC2? The capacity of the IFB Convection Microwave 30BRC2 is 30 liters, making it suitable for large families and heavy usage. Does the IFB Microwave 25PM2S have a grill option? No, the IFB Microwave 25PM2S does not have a grill option, but it offers a variety of cooking presets and options. What is the power consumption of the IFB Grill Microwave 20PG4S? The power consumption of the IFB Grill Microwave 20PG4S is 1200 watts, making it an energy-efficient option for your kitchen. Does the IFB Convection Microwave 30BC5 come with a patterned design? Yes, the IFB Convection Microwave 30BC5 features a sleek patterned design that adds a touch of style to your kitchen.

