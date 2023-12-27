Best IFB microwaves for home: Top 10 picks, compare price, features and reviews

Are you in the market for a new microwave? IFB offers a wide range of options to suit every need, from compact models for small kitchens to high-end convection ovens. In this article, we'll take a look at the top 10 IFB microwaves available on the market, compare their features, and help you find the best one for your home.
1. IFB Microwave 24PM2S
The IFB Microwave 24PM2S is perfect for small kitchens, with a compact design that doesn't sacrifice power. It offers a range of cooking options and presets, making it easy to prepare a variety of dishes. The sleek design and silver finish make it a stylish addition to any kitchen.
Specifications of IFB Microwave 24PM2S
- 23-liter capacity
- 800 watts power consumption
- 5 power levels
- 24 auto cook menus
- Aesthetic design
2. IFB Convection Microwave 30BRC2
The IFB Convection Microwave 30BRC2 offers a larger capacity and a convection cooking option, making it perfect for baking and roasting. It also features advanced settings for precise cooking and a sleek black design that complements any kitchen.
Specifications of IFB Convection Microwave 30BRC2
- 30-liter capacity
- 2200 watts power consumption
- 10 power levels
- 101 auto cook menus
- Convection cooking option
3. IFB Microwave 25PM2S
The IFB Microwave 25PM2S offers a mid-sized capacity with a range of cooking presets and options. It features a sleek silver design and a variety of power levels, making it suitable for a wide range of cooking needs.
Specifications of IFB Microwave 25PM2S
- 25-liter capacity
- 900 watts power consumption
- 7 power levels
- 50 auto cook menus
- Silver finish design
4. IFB Convection Microwave 20SC2
The IFB Convection Microwave 20SC2 offers a smaller capacity with convection cooking capabilities. It features a metallic design and advanced settings for precise cooking, making it an excellent choice for small kitchens.
Specifications of IFB Convection Microwave 20SC2
- 20-liter capacity
- 1200 watts power consumption
- 6 power levels
- 37 auto cook menus
- Metallic design
5. IFB 20PM-MEC2
The IFB 20PM-MEC2 offers a compact design with a white finish, perfect for small kitchens. It features a range of cooking options and presets, making it easy to prepare a variety of dishes.
Specifications of IFB 20PM-MEC2
- 20-liter capacity
- 800 watts power consumption
- 5 power levels
- 24 auto cook menus
- White finish design
6. IFB Convection Microwave 23BC4
The IFB Convection Microwave 23BC4 offers a floral design with a mid-sized capacity and convection cooking capabilities. It features a range of cooking presets and advanced settings for precise cooking.
Specifications of IFB Convection Microwave 23BC4
- 23-liter capacity
- 1400 watts power consumption
- 6 power levels
- 40 auto cook menus
- Floral design
7. IFB Convection Microwave 30FRC2
The IFB Convection Microwave 30FRC2 offers a patterned design with a large capacity and convection cooking capabilities. It features a range of cooking presets and advanced settings for precise cooking.
Specifications of IFB Convection Microwave 30FRC2
- 30-liter capacity
- 2200 watts power consumption
- 10 power levels
- 101 auto cook menus
- Patterned design
8. IFB Grill Microwave 20PG4S
The IFB Grill Microwave 20PG4S offers a sleek silver design with a range of grilling and cooking options. It features a compact size and advanced settings for precise cooking.
Specifications of IFB Grill Microwave 20PG4S
- 20-liter capacity
- 1200 watts power consumption
- 6 power levels
- 37 auto cook menus
- Grill cooking option
9. IFB Convection Microwave 30SC4
The IFB Convection Microwave 30SC4 offers a metallic design with a large capacity and convection cooking capabilities. It features a range of cooking presets and advanced settings for precise cooking.
Specifications of IFB Convection Microwave 30SC4
- 30-liter capacity
- 2200 watts power consumption
- 10 power levels
- 101 auto cook menus
- Metallic design
10. IFB Convection Microwave 30BC5
The IFB Convection Microwave 30BC5 offers a sleek design with a large capacity and convection cooking capabilities. It features a range of cooking presets and advanced settings for precise cooking.
Specifications of IFB Convection Microwave 30BC5
- 30-liter capacity
- 2200 watts power consumption
- 10 power levels
- 101 auto cook menus
- Sleek design
Best value for money:
The IFB Microwave 25PM2S offers the best value for money, with a mid-sized capacity, a variety of power levels, and a sleek silver design that complements any kitchen.
Best overall product:
The IFB Convection Microwave 30BRC2 is the best overall product, offering a large capacity, convection cooking capabilities, and advanced settings for precise cooking. Its sleek black design makes it a stylish addition to any kitchen.
How to find the perfect IFB microwave:
