Best IFB microwaves for home: Top 10 picks, compare price, features and reviews

Published on Dec 27, 2023 10:31 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
best ifb microwaves for your home

Are you in the market for a new microwave? IFB offers a wide range of options to suit every need, from compact models for small kitchens to high-end convection ovens. In this article, we'll take a look at the top 10 IFB microwaves available on the market, compare their features, and help you find the best one for your home.

1. IFB Microwave 24PM2S

The IFB Microwave 24PM2S is perfect for small kitchens, with a compact design that doesn't sacrifice power. It offers a range of cooking options and presets, making it easy to prepare a variety of dishes. The sleek design and silver finish make it a stylish addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of IFB Microwave 24PM2S

  • 23-liter capacity
  • 800 watts power consumption
  • 5 power levels
  • 24 auto cook menus
  • Aesthetic design

Pros

  • Compact size
  • Variety of cooking options
  • Stylish design

Cons

  • Smaller capacity
Our Pick cellpic

IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven (24PM2S, Silver, 69 Indian and Continental Auto Cook Recipes)

2. IFB Convection Microwave 30BRC2

The IFB Convection Microwave 30BRC2 offers a larger capacity and a convection cooking option, making it perfect for baking and roasting. It also features advanced settings for precise cooking and a sleek black design that complements any kitchen.

Specifications of IFB Convection Microwave 30BRC2

  • 30-liter capacity
  • 2200 watts power consumption
  • 10 power levels
  • 101 auto cook menus
  • Convection cooking option

Pros

  • Large capacity
  • Convection cooking
  • Sleek design

Cons

  • Higher power consumption
cellpic

IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black, With Starter Kit), Standard

₹ 20,390 27% off

3. IFB Microwave 25PM2S

The IFB Microwave 25PM2S offers a mid-sized capacity with a range of cooking presets and options. It features a sleek silver design and a variety of power levels, making it suitable for a wide range of cooking needs.

Specifications of IFB Microwave 25PM2S

  • 25-liter capacity
  • 900 watts power consumption
  • 7 power levels
  • 50 auto cook menus
  • Silver finish design

Pros

  • Mid-sized capacity
  • Sleek design
  • Variety of power levels

Cons

  • Limited auto cook menus
cellpic

IFB 25 L Solo Microwave Oven (25PM2S, Silver)

₹ 9,590 8% off

4. IFB Convection Microwave 20SC2

The IFB Convection Microwave 20SC2 offers a smaller capacity with convection cooking capabilities. It features a metallic design and advanced settings for precise cooking, making it an excellent choice for small kitchens.

Specifications of IFB Convection Microwave 20SC2

  • 20-liter capacity
  • 1200 watts power consumption
  • 6 power levels
  • 37 auto cook menus
  • Metallic design

Pros

  • Convection cooking
  • Metallic design
  • Advanced settings

Cons

  • Smaller capacity
cellpic

IFB 20 L Convection Microwave Oven (20SC2, Metallic Silver, With Starter Kit), STANDARD

₹ 14,490 25% off

5. IFB 20PM-MEC2

The IFB 20PM-MEC2 offers a compact design with a white finish, perfect for small kitchens. It features a range of cooking options and presets, making it easy to prepare a variety of dishes.

Specifications of IFB 20PM-MEC2

  • 20-liter capacity
  • 800 watts power consumption
  • 5 power levels
  • 24 auto cook menus
  • White finish design

Pros

  • Compact size
  • Variety of cooking options
  • White finish design

Cons

  • Smaller capacity
cellpic

IFB 20 Litre Solo Microwave Oven (20PM-MEC2) White

6. IFB Convection Microwave 23BC4

The IFB Convection Microwave 23BC4 offers a floral design with a mid-sized capacity and convection cooking capabilities. It features a range of cooking presets and advanced settings for precise cooking.

Specifications of IFB Convection Microwave 23BC4

  • 23-liter capacity
  • 1400 watts power consumption
  • 6 power levels
  • 40 auto cook menus
  • Floral design

Pros

  • Mid-sized capacity
  • Convection cooking
  • Floral design

Cons

  • Limited power levels
cellpic

IFB 23 L Convection Microwave Oven (23BC4, Black+Floral Design)

₹ 16,790 26% off

7. IFB Convection Microwave 30FRC2

The IFB Convection Microwave 30FRC2 offers a patterned design with a large capacity and convection cooking capabilities. It features a range of cooking presets and advanced settings for precise cooking.

Specifications of IFB Convection Microwave 30FRC2

  • 30-liter capacity
  • 2200 watts power consumption
  • 10 power levels
  • 101 auto cook menus
  • Patterned design

Pros

  • Large capacity
  • Convection cooking
  • Patterned design

Cons

  • Higher power consumption
cellpic

IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30FRC2, Floral Pattern) (Black), STANDARD

₹ 20,990 27% off

8. IFB Grill Microwave 20PG4S

The IFB Grill Microwave 20PG4S offers a sleek silver design with a range of grilling and cooking options. It features a compact size and advanced settings for precise cooking.

Specifications of IFB Grill Microwave 20PG4S

  • 20-liter capacity
  • 1200 watts power consumption
  • 6 power levels
  • 37 auto cook menus
  • Grill cooking option

Pros

  • Grill cooking
  • Sleek silver design
  • Compact size

Cons

  • Limited power levels
cellpic

IFB 20 L Grill Microwave Oven (20PG4S, Black/ Silver)

9. IFB Convection Microwave 30SC4

The IFB Convection Microwave 30SC4 offers a metallic design with a large capacity and convection cooking capabilities. It features a range of cooking presets and advanced settings for precise cooking.

Specifications of IFB Convection Microwave 30SC4

  • 30-liter capacity
  • 2200 watts power consumption
  • 10 power levels
  • 101 auto cook menus
  • Metallic design

Pros

  • Large capacity
  • Convection cooking
  • Metallic design

Cons

  • Higher power consumption
cellpic

IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30SC4, Metallic Silver), STANDARD

₹ 18,990 29% off

10. IFB Convection Microwave 30BC5

The IFB Convection Microwave 30BC5 offers a sleek design with a large capacity and convection cooking capabilities. It features a range of cooking presets and advanced settings for precise cooking.

Specifications of IFB Convection Microwave 30BC5

  • 30-liter capacity
  • 2200 watts power consumption
  • 10 power levels
  • 101 auto cook menus
  • Sleek design

Pros

  • Large capacity
  • Convection cooking
  • Sleek design

Cons

  • Higher power consumption
cellpic

IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven with Oil Free Cooking (30BC5, Black, With Starter Kit)

Comparison Table

Product NameCapacityPower ConsumptionPower Levels
IFB Microwave 24PM2S23 liters800 watts5
IFB Convection Microwave 30BRC230 liters2200 watts10
IFB Microwave 25PM2S25 liters900 watts7
IFB Convection Microwave 20SC220 liters1200 watts6
IFB 20PM-MEC220 liters800 watts5
IFB Convection Microwave 23BC423 liters1400 watts6
IFB Convection Microwave 30FRC230 liters2200 watts10
IFB Grill Microwave 20PG4S20 liters1200 watts6
IFB Convection Microwave 30SC430 liters2200 watts10
IFB Convection Microwave 30BC530 liters2200 watts10

Best value for money:

The IFB Microwave 25PM2S offers the best value for money, with a mid-sized capacity, a variety of power levels, and a sleek silver design that complements any kitchen.

Best overall product:

The IFB Convection Microwave 30BRC2 is the best overall product, offering a large capacity, convection cooking capabilities, and advanced settings for precise cooking. Its sleek black design makes it a stylish addition to any kitchen.

How to find the perfect IFB microwave:

FAQs on IFB microwave

The capacity of the IFB Convection Microwave 30BRC2 is 30 liters, making it suitable for large families and heavy usage.
No, the IFB Microwave 25PM2S does not have a grill option, but it offers a variety of cooking presets and options.
The power consumption of the IFB Grill Microwave 20PG4S is 1200 watts, making it an energy-efficient option for your kitchen.
Yes, the IFB Convection Microwave 30BC5 features a sleek patterned design that adds a touch of style to your kitchen.
