Best AC brands in India: Top 10 air conditioners you can buy today

When it comes to beating the scorching summer heat in India, having a reliable air conditioner is essential. With so many options available in the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the best one. In this article, we have curated a list of the 10 best AC brands in India to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for energy efficiency, advanced features, or value for money, we have something for everyone.
1. Carrier Flexicool Inverter AC
The Carrier Flexicool Inverter AC is a powerful and energy-efficient air conditioner that comes with a convertible cooling feature. It provides clean and fresh air with its built-in cleanser technology.
Specifications of Carrier Flexicool Inverter AC
Capacity: 1.5 Ton
Inverter Technology
Convertible Cooling
Energy Rating: 5 Star
Cleanser Technology
Pros
Energy-efficient
Advanced cooling technology
Convertible feature
Cons
Relatively higher price
May require professional installation
2. Voltas Adjustable Inverter AC
The Voltas Adjustable Inverter AC is designed to provide powerful and efficient cooling with its adjustable tonnage feature. It is equipped with a high ambient cooling system for superior performance.
4. LG Convertible AC
The LG Convertible AC with anti-virus protection and energy-saving inverter technology offers efficient cooling. It comes with a 5-in-1 air filter for clean and healthy air in your home.
Specifications of LG Convertible AC
Capacity: 1.5 Ton
Inverter Technology
Convertible Cooling
Energy Rating: 5 Star
Anti-Virus Protection
Pros
Anti-virus protection
Energy-efficient
Advanced air filtration
Cons
May be expensive
Regular filter maintenance required
5. Blue Star Inverter AC
The Blue Star Inverter AC with convertible cooling function and advanced IAQ filter offers efficient and clean air. It is designed to provide energy-efficient cooling with its 5-star energy rating.
Specifications of Blue Star Inverter AC
Capacity: 1.5 Ton
Inverter Technology
Convertible Cooling
Energy Rating: 5 Star
IAQ Filter
Pros
Advanced IAQ filter for clean air
Energy-efficient
Convertible cooling feature
Cons
Relatively higher initial cost
May require professional installation
6. Whirlpool Flexicool Inverter AC
The Whirlpool Flexicool Inverter AC with convertible cooling and advanced S3K technology offers efficient and customizable cooling. It is designed to provide superior energy efficiency.
The IFB Inverter AC with convertible cooling and advanced cooling technology offers efficient and customizable cooling. It provides superior energy efficiency with its 5-star energy rating.
Specifications of IFB Inverter AC
Capacity: 1.5 Ton
Inverter Technology
Convertible Cooling
Energy Rating: 5 Star
Advanced Cooling Technology
Pros
Advanced cooling technology
Energy-efficient
Convertible cooling feature
Cons
May require professional installation
Higher initial cost
8. Hitachi Shizen Inverter AC
The Hitachi Shizen Inverter AC with expandable inverter technology offers powerful and efficient cooling. It is designed to provide clean and healthy air with its advanced filter system.
Specifications of Hitachi Shizen Inverter AC
Capacity: 1.5 Ton
Inverter Technology
Expandable Inverter
Energy Rating: 5 Star
Advanced Filter System
Pros
Expandable inverter technology
Advanced air filtration
Energy-efficient
Cons
May be relatively expensive
Regular filter maintenance required
9. Mitsubishi Heavy Split AC
The Mitsubishi Heavy Split AC with a high cooling capacity and energy-efficient design provides reliable cooling. It is equipped with advanced features for superior performance.
Specifications of Mitsubishi Heavy Split AC
Capacity: 1.5 Ton
Split AC
Energy-efficient
Copper Condenser
High Cooling Capacity
Pros
High cooling capacity
Energy-efficient design
Durable copper condenser
Cons
May require professional installation
Relatively higher initial investment
10. Carrier Octra Split AC
The Carrier Octra Split AC with a high cooling capacity and energy-efficient design provides reliable and customizable cooling. It is equipped with advanced features for superior performance.
Specifications of Carrier Octra Split AC
Capacity: 1.5 Ton
Split AC
Energy-efficient
Copper Condenser
High Cooling Capacity
Pros
High cooling capacity
Energy-efficient design
Durable copper condenser
Cons
May require professional installation
Relatively higher initial investment
Comparison Table
Convertible Cooling
Energy Rating
Advanced Filtration
Carrier Flexicool Inverter AC
Yes
5 Star
Yes
Voltas Adjustable Inverter AC
No
5 Star
No
LG Convertible AC
Yes
5 Star
Yes
Blue Star Inverter AC
Yes
5 Star
Yes
Whirlpool Flexicool Inverter AC
Yes
5 Star
No
IFB Inverter AC
Yes
5 Star
No
Hitachi Shizen Inverter AC
No
5 Star
Yes
Mitsubishi Heavy Split AC
No
5 Star
No
Carrier Octra Split AC
No
5 Star
No
Best value for money:
The Voltas Adjustable Inverter AC offers the best value for money with its adjustable tonnage feature, high ambient cooling system, and 5-star energy rating, making it a cost-effective and efficient choice for consumers.
Best overall product:
The LG Convertible AC stands out as the best overall product with its anti-virus protection, 5-in-1 air filter, and energy-saving inverter technology, offering superior features and performance in its category.
How to find the perfect best ac brand in india:
Selecting the best AC brand in India involves thorough research and consideration of key factors. Assess energy efficiency by examining the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) star rating. Research customer reviews and ratings to gauge performance and reliability. Investigate the brand's history and reputation for delivering durable products. Compare models and features, prioritizing those suitable for your specific needs. Evaluate after-sales service, warranty, and customer support. Well-known brands with positive reviews and comprehensive offerings often prove to be reliable choices for efficient and lasting cooling solutions in the Indian climate.
FAQs on best ac brand in india
All the ACs listed have a 5-star energy rating, ensuring high energy efficiency and cost savings.
Yes, all the ACs come with a standard manufacturer's warranty, providing peace of mind and after-sales support.
Yes, the ACs have a 1.5-ton capacity, making them suitable for medium to large-sized rooms.
While professional installation is recommended for optimal performance, some ACs can be installed by DIY enthusiasts with basic knowledge.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more