Best AC brands in India: Top 10 air conditioners you can buy today

Published on Jan 16, 2024 12:04 IST
When it comes to beating the scorching summer heat in India, having a reliable air conditioner is essential. With so many options available in the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the best one. In this article, we have curated a list of the 10 best AC brands in India to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for energy efficiency, advanced features, or value for money, we have something for everyone.

1. Carrier Flexicool Inverter AC

The Carrier Flexicool Inverter AC is a powerful and energy-efficient air conditioner that comes with a convertible cooling feature. It provides clean and fresh air with its built-in cleanser technology.

Specifications of Carrier Flexicool Inverter AC

  • Capacity: 1.5 Ton
  • Inverter Technology
  • Convertible Cooling
  • Energy Rating: 5 Star
  • Cleanser Technology

Pros

  • Energy-efficient
  • Advanced cooling technology
  • Convertible feature

Cons

  • Relatively higher price
  • May require professional installation

2. Voltas Adjustable Inverter AC

The Voltas Adjustable Inverter AC is designed to provide powerful and efficient cooling with its adjustable tonnage feature. It is equipped with a high ambient cooling system for superior performance.

Specifications of Voltas Adjustable Inverter AC

  • Capacity: 1.5 Ton
  • Inverter Technology
  • Adjustable Tonnage
  • Energy Rating: 5 Star
  • High Ambient Cooling

Pros

  • Adjustable tonnage for energy savings
  • High ambient cooling performance
  • Energy-efficient

Cons

  • May not be suitable for small rooms
  • Requires regular maintenance

3. Carrier Flexicool Inverter AC

The Carrier Flexicool Inverter AC with convertible cooling and advanced filtration system provides clean and healthy air. It is designed to offer energy-efficient cooling with its 5-star energy rating.

Specifications of Carrier Flexicool Inverter AC

  • Capacity: 1.5 Ton
  • Inverter Technology
  • Convertible Cooling
  • Energy Rating: 5 Star
  • Advanced Filtration System

Pros

  • Advanced filtration for clean air
  • Energy-efficient
  • Convertible cooling feature

Cons

  • Higher initial investment
  • May require additional filter replacement

4. LG Convertible AC

The LG Convertible AC with anti-virus protection and energy-saving inverter technology offers efficient cooling. It comes with a 5-in-1 air filter for clean and healthy air in your home.

Specifications of LG Convertible AC

  • Capacity: 1.5 Ton
  • Inverter Technology
  • Convertible Cooling
  • Energy Rating: 5 Star
  • Anti-Virus Protection

Pros

  • Anti-virus protection
  • Energy-efficient
  • Advanced air filtration

Cons

  • May be expensive
  • Regular filter maintenance required

5. Blue Star Inverter AC

The Blue Star Inverter AC with convertible cooling function and advanced IAQ filter offers efficient and clean air. It is designed to provide energy-efficient cooling with its 5-star energy rating.

Specifications of Blue Star Inverter AC

  • Capacity: 1.5 Ton
  • Inverter Technology
  • Convertible Cooling
  • Energy Rating: 5 Star
  • IAQ Filter

Pros

  • Advanced IAQ filter for clean air
  • Energy-efficient
  • Convertible cooling feature

Cons

  • Relatively higher initial cost
  • May require professional installation

6. Whirlpool Flexicool Inverter AC

The Whirlpool Flexicool Inverter AC with convertible cooling and advanced S3K technology offers efficient and customizable cooling. It is designed to provide superior energy efficiency.

Specifications of Whirlpool Flexicool Inverter AC

  • Capacity: 1.5 Ton
  • Inverter Technology
  • Convertible Cooling
  • Energy Rating: 5 Star
  • S3K Technology

Pros

  • Advanced S3K technology for efficient cooling
  • Energy-efficient
  • Convertible cooling feature

Cons

  • May require professional installation
  • Higher initial investment

7. IFB Inverter AC

The IFB Inverter AC with convertible cooling and advanced cooling technology offers efficient and customizable cooling. It provides superior energy efficiency with its 5-star energy rating.

Specifications of IFB Inverter AC

  • Capacity: 1.5 Ton
  • Inverter Technology
  • Convertible Cooling
  • Energy Rating: 5 Star
  • Advanced Cooling Technology

Pros

  • Advanced cooling technology
  • Energy-efficient
  • Convertible cooling feature

Cons

  • May require professional installation
  • Higher initial cost

8. Hitachi Shizen Inverter AC

The Hitachi Shizen Inverter AC with expandable inverter technology offers powerful and efficient cooling. It is designed to provide clean and healthy air with its advanced filter system.

Specifications of Hitachi Shizen Inverter AC

  • Capacity: 1.5 Ton
  • Inverter Technology
  • Expandable Inverter
  • Energy Rating: 5 Star
  • Advanced Filter System

Pros

  • Expandable inverter technology
  • Advanced air filtration
  • Energy-efficient

Cons

  • May be relatively expensive
  • Regular filter maintenance required

9. Mitsubishi Heavy Split AC

The Mitsubishi Heavy Split AC with a high cooling capacity and energy-efficient design provides reliable cooling. It is equipped with advanced features for superior performance.

Specifications of Mitsubishi Heavy Split AC

  • Capacity: 1.5 Ton
  • Split AC
  • Energy-efficient
  • Copper Condenser
  • High Cooling Capacity

Pros

  • High cooling capacity
  • Energy-efficient design
  • Durable copper condenser

Cons

  • May require professional installation
  • Relatively higher initial investment

10. Carrier Octra Split AC

The Carrier Octra Split AC with a high cooling capacity and energy-efficient design provides reliable and customizable cooling. It is equipped with advanced features for superior performance.

Specifications of Carrier Octra Split AC

  • Capacity: 1.5 Ton
  • Split AC
  • Energy-efficient
  • Copper Condenser
  • High Cooling Capacity

Pros

  • High cooling capacity
  • Energy-efficient design
  • Durable copper condenser

Cons

  • May require professional installation
  • Relatively higher initial investment

Comparison Table

Convertible CoolingEnergy RatingAdvanced Filtration
Carrier Flexicool Inverter ACYes5 StarYes
Voltas Adjustable Inverter ACNo5 StarNo
LG Convertible ACYes5 StarYes
Blue Star Inverter ACYes5 StarYes
Whirlpool Flexicool Inverter ACYes5 StarNo
IFB Inverter ACYes5 StarNo
Hitachi Shizen Inverter ACNo5 StarYes
Mitsubishi Heavy Split ACNo5 StarNo
Carrier Octra Split ACNo5 StarNo

Best value for money:

The Voltas Adjustable Inverter AC offers the best value for money with its adjustable tonnage feature, high ambient cooling system, and 5-star energy rating, making it a cost-effective and efficient choice for consumers.

Best overall product:

The LG Convertible AC stands out as the best overall product with its anti-virus protection, 5-in-1 air filter, and energy-saving inverter technology, offering superior features and performance in its category.

How to find the perfect best ac brand in india:

Selecting the best AC brand in India involves thorough research and consideration of key factors. Assess energy efficiency by examining the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) star rating. Research customer reviews and ratings to gauge performance and reliability. Investigate the brand's history and reputation for delivering durable products. Compare models and features, prioritizing those suitable for your specific needs. Evaluate after-sales service, warranty, and customer support. Well-known brands with positive reviews and comprehensive offerings often prove to be reliable choices for efficient and lasting cooling solutions in the Indian climate.

FAQs on best ac brand in india

All the ACs listed have a 5-star energy rating, ensuring high energy efficiency and cost savings.
Yes, all the ACs come with a standard manufacturer's warranty, providing peace of mind and after-sales support.
Yes, the ACs have a 1.5-ton capacity, making them suitable for medium to large-sized rooms.
While professional installation is recommended for optimal performance, some ACs can be installed by DIY enthusiasts with basic knowledge.
