Best CrossBeats smartwatches to buy: Top 10 picks just for you

CrossBeats is a leading brand in the smartwatch industry, offering a wide range of high-quality, feature-rich smartwatches. In this article, we will explore the top 10 CrossBeats smartwatches available in 2022, highlighting their unique features, specifications, pros, and cons. Whether you're looking for a durable, swim-proof smartwatch or a sleek, women's specific design, CrossBeats has something for everyone. We'll help you navigate through the options to find the perfect smartwatch to suit your lifestyle and preferences.

1. CrossBeats Nexus ChatGPT Powered Bluetooth Smartwatch The CrossBeats Nexus smartwatch features advanced ChatGPT technology, offering seamless Bluetooth connectivity and a range of smart features. Its sleek design and durable build make it a popular choice among users. Specifications of CrossBeats Nexus ChatGPT Powered Bluetooth Smartwatch Advanced ChatGPT technology

Bluetooth connectivity

Sleek and durable design

Water-resistant

Long battery life

Pros Advanced connectivity features

Durable and sleek design

Long-lasting battery life Cons Limited color options

May be too advanced for some users

Our Pick CrossBeats Nexus 2.01” Super AMOLED Display Smart Watch with ChatGPT-Powered| Dynamic Island| 5.3 Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch| Always on| in-app GPS| 60 Hz Refresh Rate | AI Health Tracker -(Black) ₹ 11,999 58% off ₹ 4,999 from

2. CrossBeats Swimproof Bluetooth Certified Smartwatch The CrossBeats Swimproof smartwatch is designed for active users, with its swim-proof certification and advanced Bluetooth connectivity. It offers a range of fitness and health tracking features, making it an ideal companion for fitness enthusiasts. Specifications of CrossBeats Swimproof Bluetooth Certified Smartwatch Swim-proof certification

Advanced fitness tracking features

Bluetooth connectivity

Sleek and versatile design

Heart rate monitoring

Pros Ideal for fitness and active users

Sleek and versatile design

Comprehensive health tracking features Cons Limited color options

May be too advanced for some users

CrossBeats Armour 1.43" Super AMOLED Swimproof Always ON Bluetooth Calling Rugged Outdoor Military Standard Certified, 125+ Sports Modes, 15 Day Battery Life Smartwatch for Men (Green) ₹ 9,999 60% off ₹ 3,999 from

Also read: Looking for new branded smartwatches? Here are top 5 picks for you 3. CrossBeats Women Smartwatch with Wireless Charging The CrossBeats Women's smartwatch is designed specifically for women, with its elegant design and advanced wireless charging feature. It offers a range of health and wellness tracking features, making it a stylish and functional accessory for women. Specifications of CrossBeats Women Smartwatch with Wireless Charging Elegant and women-specific design

Wireless charging feature

Health and wellness tracking

Bluetooth connectivity

Long battery life

Pros Stylish and functional design for women

Convenient wireless charging feature

Comprehensive health tracking features Cons Limited color options

May be too advanced for some users

CrossBeats Diva 1.28” Stylish Smart Watch for Women with Stone Studded Bezel| Amoled Display | Female Health Tracker | 100+Sports Modes| Premium Metal Smartwatch with Wireless Charging - (Rose Gold) ₹ 12,999 69% off ₹ 3,999 from

4. CrossBeats Bluetooth Smartwatch with Calculator Strap The CrossBeats Bluetooth smartwatch features a unique calculator strap, offering a blend of style and functionality. Its advanced Bluetooth connectivity and smart assistant features make it a popular choice among users. Specifications of CrossBeats Bluetooth Smartwatch with Calculator Strap Calculator strap design

Advanced Bluetooth connectivity

Smart assistant features

Sleek and versatile design

Long battery life

Pros Unique calculator strap design

Advanced Bluetooth connectivity

Smart assistant features Cons Limited color options

May be too advanced for some users

CrossBeats Stellr Large 2.01" Super AMOLED Always ON Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch, Rotating Crown, Built-In Games, Alarm, Calculator, 125+ Sports mode, 7days Battery| AI Voice Assistant Strap-Black ₹ 9,999 70% off ₹ 2,999 from

5. CrossBeats Display ChatGPT Powered Bluetooth Smartwatch The CrossBeats Display smartwatch features a vibrant display and advanced ChatGPT technology, offering seamless Bluetooth connectivity and smart features. Its sleek design and durable build make it a popular choice among users. Specifications of CrossBeats Display ChatGPT Powered Bluetooth Smartwatch Vibrant display

ChatGPT technology

Bluetooth connectivity

Sleek and durable design

Water-resistant

Pros Vibrant and clear display

Advanced connectivity features

Durable and sleek design Cons Limited color options

May be too advanced for some users

CrossBeats Nexus 2.01” Super AMOLED Display Smart Watch with ChatGPT-Powered| Dynamic Island| 5.3 Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch| Always on| in-app GPS| 60 Hz Refresh Rate | AI Health Tracker -(Silver) ₹ 11,999 58% off ₹ 4,999 from

6. CrossBeats Smartwatch with Bluetooth Assistant and SnapChargeTM The CrossBeats smartwatch with Bluetooth assistant and SnapChargeTM offers advanced connectivity features and a convenient charging solution. Its sleek design and smart assistant features make it a popular choice among users. Specifications of CrossBeats Smartwatch with Bluetooth Assistant and SnapChargeTM Bluetooth assistant

SnapChargeTM

Advanced Bluetooth connectivity

Sleek and versatile design

Long battery life

Pros Convenient SnapChargeTM feature

Advanced Bluetooth connectivity

Smart assistant features Cons Limited color options

May be too advanced for some users

CrossBeats Hustl Smartwatch,Large Metal 2.01” TruHue™ HD Display, Dual Speaker Bluetooth BT Calling, 125+ Sports Mode,AI Voice Assistant,Fast SnapCharge™ Battery 8days,60Hz Refresh,Rotating Crown ₹ 7,999 75% off ₹ 1,999 from

7. CrossBeats Hustl Smartwatch with TruHueTM Tracking and SnapChargeTM The CrossBeats Hustl smartwatch features TruHueTM tracking and SnapChargeTM, offering advanced fitness and health tracking features. Its durable build and sleek design make it an ideal choice for fitness enthusiasts. Specifications of CrossBeats Hustl Smartwatch with TruHueTM Tracking and SnapChargeTM TruHueTM tracking

SnapChargeTM

Advanced fitness tracking

Sleek and durable design

Heart rate monitoring

Pros Comprehensive fitness and health tracking

Convenient SnapChargeTM feature

Durable and sleek design Cons Limited color options

May be too advanced for some users

CrossBeats Hustl Smartwatch, Large 2.01” TruHue™ HD Display, Dual Speaker with BT Calling, 125+ Sports Mode, AI Health Tracking, SnapCharge™ Battery Upto 10days, 60Hz Refresh Rate Silver ₹ 7,999 75% off ₹ 1,999 from

Comparison Table

Product Name ChatGPT Technology Bluetooth Connectivity Design Water Resistance Battery Life CrossBeats Nexus Yes Yes Sleek and Durable Yes Long-lasting CrossBeats Swimproof No Yes Sleek and Versatile Yes Long-lasting CrossBeats Women No Yes Elegant and Stylish Yes Long-lasting CrossBeats Bluetooth No Yes Sleek and Versatile Yes Long-lasting CrossBeats Display Yes Yes Sleek and Durable Yes Long-lasting CrossBeats Smartwatch No Yes Sleek and Versatile Yes Long-lasting CrossBeats Hustl No Yes Sleek and Durable Yes Long-lasting CrossBeats Nexus Yes Yes Sleek and Durable Yes Long-lasting CrossBeats Women No Yes Elegant and Stylish Yes Long-lasting

Best value for money: The CrossBeats Swimproof smartwatch offers the best value for money, with its versatile features, swim-proof certification, and advanced fitness tracking capabilities. It's an ideal choice for users seeking a durable and feature-rich smartwatch at a competitive price point.

Best overall product: The CrossBeats Nexus ChatGPT Powered Bluetooth Smartwatch stands out as the best overall product in the category, featuring advanced ChatGPT technology, seamless Bluetooth connectivity, and a sleek, durable design. Its range of smart features and long-lasting battery life make it a top choice for users.

FAQs on CrossBeats Smartwatch What are the key features of CrossBeats smartwatches? CrossBeats smartwatches offer advanced Bluetooth connectivity, durable designs, and a range of health and fitness tracking features to cater to diverse user needs. Are CrossBeats smartwatches water-resistant? Yes, most CrossBeats smartwatches are water-resistant, making them suitable for various activities, including swimming and fitness training. How long is the battery life of CrossBeats smartwatches? The battery life of CrossBeats smartwatches varies by model, ranging from 3-7 days on a single charge, depending on usage and features. Do CrossBeats smartwatches support wireless charging? Yes, certain models of CrossBeats smartwatches offer wireless charging capabilities, providing convenient and hassle-free charging solutions for users.

