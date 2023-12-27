Icon
Best CrossBeats smartwatches to buy: Top 10 picks just for you

Published on Dec 27, 2023 12:40 IST
Summary:

Best CrossBeats smartwatches to buy: Check out the top 10 CrossBeats smartwatches here with details on their key features and benefits to help you make an informed decision. Read More

CrossBeats Nexus 2.01” Super AMOLED Display Smart Watch with ChatGPT-Powered| Dynamic Island| 5.3 Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch| Always on| in-app GPS| 60 Hz Refresh Rate | AI Health Tracker -(Black)

₹11,999 58% off
CrossBeats Armour 1.43" Super AMOLED Swimproof Always ON Bluetooth Calling Rugged Outdoor Military Standard Certified, 125+ Sports Modes, 15 Day Battery Life Smartwatch for Men (Green)

₹9,999 60% off
CrossBeats Diva 1.28” Stylish Smart Watch for Women with Stone Studded Bezel| Amoled Display | Female Health Tracker | 100+Sports Modes| Premium Metal Smartwatch with Wireless Charging - (Rose Gold)

₹12,999 69% off
CrossBeats Stellr Large 2.01" Super AMOLED Always ON Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch, Rotating Crown, Built-In Games, Alarm, Calculator, 125+ Sports mode, 7days Battery| AI Voice Assistant Strap-Black

₹9,999 70% off
CrossBeats Nexus 2.01” Super AMOLED Display Smart Watch with ChatGPT-Powered| Dynamic Island| 5.3 Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch| Always on| in-app GPS| 60 Hz Refresh Rate | AI Health Tracker -(Silver)

₹11,999 58% off
CrossBeats Hustl Smartwatch,Large Metal 2.01” TruHue™ HD Display, Dual Speaker Bluetooth BT Calling, 125+ Sports Mode,AI Voice Assistant,Fast SnapCharge™ Battery 8days,60Hz Refresh,Rotating Crown

₹7,999 75% off
CrossBeats Hustl Smartwatch, Large 2.01” TruHue™ HD Display, Dual Speaker with BT Calling, 125+ Sports Mode, AI Health Tracking, SnapCharge™ Battery Upto 10days, 60Hz Refresh Rate Silver

₹7,999 75% off
CrossBeats Nexus 2.01” Super AMOLED Display Smart Watch with ChatGPT-Powered| Dynamic Island| 5.3 Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch| Always on| in-app GPS| 60 Hz Refresh Rate | AI Health Tracker -(Black)

₹11,999 58% off
CrossBeats Diva 1.28” Stylish Smart Watch for Women with Stone Studded Bezel| Amoled Display | Female Health Tracker | 100+Sports Modes| Premium Metal Smartwatch with Wireless Charging - (Silver)

₹12,999 69% off

CrossBeats is a leading brand in the smartwatch industry, offering a wide range of high-quality, feature-rich smartwatches. In this article, we will explore the top 10 CrossBeats smartwatches available in 2022, highlighting their unique features, specifications, pros, and cons. Whether you're looking for a durable, swim-proof smartwatch or a sleek, women's specific design, CrossBeats has something for everyone. We'll help you navigate through the options to find the perfect smartwatch to suit your lifestyle and preferences.

1. CrossBeats Nexus ChatGPT Powered Bluetooth Smartwatch

The CrossBeats Nexus smartwatch features advanced ChatGPT technology, offering seamless Bluetooth connectivity and a range of smart features. Its sleek design and durable build make it a popular choice among users.

Specifications of CrossBeats Nexus ChatGPT Powered Bluetooth Smartwatch

  • Advanced ChatGPT technology
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Sleek and durable design
  • Water-resistant
  • Long battery life

Pros

  • Advanced connectivity features
  • Durable and sleek design
  • Long-lasting battery life

Cons

  • Limited color options
  • May be too advanced for some users
CrossBeats Nexus 2.01” Super AMOLED Display Smart Watch with ChatGPT-Powered| Dynamic Island| 5.3 Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch| Always on| in-app GPS| 60 Hz Refresh Rate | AI Health Tracker -(Black)

₹ 11,999 58% off

2. CrossBeats Swimproof Bluetooth Certified Smartwatch

The CrossBeats Swimproof smartwatch is designed for active users, with its swim-proof certification and advanced Bluetooth connectivity. It offers a range of fitness and health tracking features, making it an ideal companion for fitness enthusiasts.

Specifications of CrossBeats Swimproof Bluetooth Certified Smartwatch

  • Swim-proof certification
  • Advanced fitness tracking features
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Sleek and versatile design
  • Heart rate monitoring

Pros

  • Ideal for fitness and active users
  • Sleek and versatile design
  • Comprehensive health tracking features

Cons

  • Limited color options
  • May be too advanced for some users
CrossBeats Armour 1.43" Super AMOLED Swimproof Always ON Bluetooth Calling Rugged Outdoor Military Standard Certified, 125+ Sports Modes, 15 Day Battery Life Smartwatch for Men (Green)

₹ 9,999 60% off

3. CrossBeats Women Smartwatch with Wireless Charging

The CrossBeats Women's smartwatch is designed specifically for women, with its elegant design and advanced wireless charging feature. It offers a range of health and wellness tracking features, making it a stylish and functional accessory for women.

Specifications of CrossBeats Women Smartwatch with Wireless Charging

  • Elegant and women-specific design
  • Wireless charging feature
  • Health and wellness tracking
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Long battery life

Pros

  • Stylish and functional design for women
  • Convenient wireless charging feature
  • Comprehensive health tracking features

Cons

  • Limited color options
  • May be too advanced for some users
CrossBeats Diva 1.28” Stylish Smart Watch for Women with Stone Studded Bezel| Amoled Display | Female Health Tracker | 100+Sports Modes| Premium Metal Smartwatch with Wireless Charging - (Rose Gold)

₹ 12,999 69% off

4. CrossBeats Bluetooth Smartwatch with Calculator Strap

The CrossBeats Bluetooth smartwatch features a unique calculator strap, offering a blend of style and functionality. Its advanced Bluetooth connectivity and smart assistant features make it a popular choice among users.

Specifications of CrossBeats Bluetooth Smartwatch with Calculator Strap

  • Calculator strap design
  • Advanced Bluetooth connectivity
  • Smart assistant features
  • Sleek and versatile design
  • Long battery life

Pros

  • Unique calculator strap design
  • Advanced Bluetooth connectivity
  • Smart assistant features

Cons

  • Limited color options
  • May be too advanced for some users
CrossBeats Stellr Large 2.01" Super AMOLED Always ON Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch, Rotating Crown, Built-In Games, Alarm, Calculator, 125+ Sports mode, 7days Battery| AI Voice Assistant Strap-Black

₹ 9,999 70% off

5. CrossBeats Display ChatGPT Powered Bluetooth Smartwatch

The CrossBeats Display smartwatch features a vibrant display and advanced ChatGPT technology, offering seamless Bluetooth connectivity and smart features. Its sleek design and durable build make it a popular choice among users.

Specifications of CrossBeats Display ChatGPT Powered Bluetooth Smartwatch

  • Vibrant display
  • ChatGPT technology
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Sleek and durable design
  • Water-resistant

Pros

  • Vibrant and clear display
  • Advanced connectivity features
  • Durable and sleek design

Cons

  • Limited color options
  • May be too advanced for some users
CrossBeats Nexus 2.01” Super AMOLED Display Smart Watch with ChatGPT-Powered| Dynamic Island| 5.3 Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch| Always on| in-app GPS| 60 Hz Refresh Rate | AI Health Tracker -(Silver)

₹ 11,999 58% off

6. CrossBeats Smartwatch with Bluetooth Assistant and SnapChargeTM

The CrossBeats smartwatch with Bluetooth assistant and SnapChargeTM offers advanced connectivity features and a convenient charging solution. Its sleek design and smart assistant features make it a popular choice among users.

Specifications of CrossBeats Smartwatch with Bluetooth Assistant and SnapChargeTM

  • Bluetooth assistant
  • SnapChargeTM
  • Advanced Bluetooth connectivity
  • Sleek and versatile design
  • Long battery life

Pros

  • Convenient SnapChargeTM feature
  • Advanced Bluetooth connectivity
  • Smart assistant features

Cons

  • Limited color options
  • May be too advanced for some users
CrossBeats Hustl Smartwatch,Large Metal 2.01” TruHue™ HD Display, Dual Speaker Bluetooth BT Calling, 125+ Sports Mode,AI Voice Assistant,Fast SnapCharge™ Battery 8days,60Hz Refresh,Rotating Crown

₹ 7,999 75% off

7. CrossBeats Hustl Smartwatch with TruHueTM Tracking and SnapChargeTM

The CrossBeats Hustl smartwatch features TruHueTM tracking and SnapChargeTM, offering advanced fitness and health tracking features. Its durable build and sleek design make it an ideal choice for fitness enthusiasts.

Specifications of CrossBeats Hustl Smartwatch with TruHueTM Tracking and SnapChargeTM

  • TruHueTM tracking
  • SnapChargeTM
  • Advanced fitness tracking
  • Sleek and durable design
  • Heart rate monitoring

Pros

  • Comprehensive fitness and health tracking
  • Convenient SnapChargeTM feature
  • Durable and sleek design

Cons

  • Limited color options
  • May be too advanced for some users
CrossBeats Hustl Smartwatch, Large 2.01” TruHue™ HD Display, Dual Speaker with BT Calling, 125+ Sports Mode, AI Health Tracking, SnapCharge™ Battery Upto 10days, 60Hz Refresh Rate Silver

₹ 7,999 75% off

8. CrossBeats Nexus ChatGPT Powered Bluetooth Smartwatch

The CrossBeats Nexus smartwatch features advanced ChatGPT technology, offering seamless Bluetooth connectivity and a range of smart features. Its sleek design and durable build make it a popular choice among users.

Specifications of CrossBeats Nexus ChatGPT Powered Bluetooth Smartwatch

  • Advanced ChatGPT technology
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Sleek and durable design
  • Water-resistant
  • Long battery life

Pros

  • Advanced connectivity features
  • Durable and sleek design
  • Long-lasting battery life

Cons

  • Limited color options
  • May be too advanced for some users
CrossBeats Nexus 2.01” Super AMOLED Display Smart Watch with ChatGPT-Powered| Dynamic Island| 5.3 Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch| Always on| in-app GPS| 60 Hz Refresh Rate | AI Health Tracker -(Black)

₹ 11,999 58% off

9. CrossBeats Women Smartwatch with Wireless Charging

The CrossBeats Women's smartwatch is designed specifically for women, with its elegant design and advanced wireless charging feature. It offers a range of health and wellness tracking features, making it a stylish and functional accessory for women.

Specifications of CrossBeats Women Smartwatch with Wireless Charging

  • Elegant and women-specific design
  • Wireless charging feature
  • Health and wellness tracking
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Long battery life

Pros

  • Stylish and functional design for women
  • Convenient wireless charging feature
  • Comprehensive health tracking features

Cons

  • Limited color options
  • May be too advanced for some users
CrossBeats Diva 1.28” Stylish Smart Watch for Women with Stone Studded Bezel| Amoled Display | Female Health Tracker | 100+Sports Modes| Premium Metal Smartwatch with Wireless Charging - (Silver)

₹ 12,999 69% off

Comparison Table

Product NameChatGPT TechnologyBluetooth ConnectivityDesignWater ResistanceBattery Life
CrossBeats NexusYesYesSleek and DurableYesLong-lasting
CrossBeats SwimproofNoYesSleek and VersatileYesLong-lasting
CrossBeats WomenNoYesElegant and StylishYesLong-lasting
CrossBeats BluetoothNoYesSleek and VersatileYesLong-lasting
CrossBeats DisplayYesYesSleek and DurableYesLong-lasting
CrossBeats SmartwatchNoYesSleek and VersatileYesLong-lasting
CrossBeats HustlNoYesSleek and DurableYesLong-lasting
CrossBeats NexusYesYesSleek and DurableYesLong-lasting
CrossBeats WomenNoYesElegant and StylishYesLong-lasting

Best value for money:

The CrossBeats Swimproof smartwatch offers the best value for money, with its versatile features, swim-proof certification, and advanced fitness tracking capabilities. It's an ideal choice for users seeking a durable and feature-rich smartwatch at a competitive price point.

Best overall product:

The CrossBeats Nexus ChatGPT Powered Bluetooth Smartwatch stands out as the best overall product in the category, featuring advanced ChatGPT technology, seamless Bluetooth connectivity, and a sleek, durable design. Its range of smart features and long-lasting battery life make it a top choice for users.

How to find the perfect CrossBeats Smartwatch :

How to find the perfect CrossBeats Smartwatch :

FAQs on CrossBeats Smartwatch

CrossBeats smartwatches offer advanced Bluetooth connectivity, durable designs, and a range of health and fitness tracking features to cater to diverse user needs.
Yes, most CrossBeats smartwatches are water-resistant, making them suitable for various activities, including swimming and fitness training.
The battery life of CrossBeats smartwatches varies by model, ranging from 3-7 days on a single charge, depending on usage and features.
Yes, certain models of CrossBeats smartwatches offer wireless charging capabilities, providing convenient and hassle-free charging solutions for users.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

