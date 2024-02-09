Valentines Day: Best microwave for baking enthusiast partners

Last Published on Feb 09, 2024 20:09 IST By: Aishwarya Faraswal









Share Via Follow us:

Summary: Valentines day: Is your better half fond of baking? This Valentines week, why not elevate your partner's baking game with a versatile microwave that is perfect for mug cakes, quick breads, and streamlining the mixing process. Here are our top picks for you. Read More Read Less

Valentine's Day is a celebration of love and affection, a time when we seek to express our deepest feelings for those nearest and dearest to our hearts. For baking enthusiasts, there's perhaps no greater joy than the art of creating delicious treats to share with loved ones. This Valentines Day, consider a gift that not only speaks to your partner's passion for baking but also elevates their culinary experience: a versatile microwave. While conventional ovens have long been a staple in the baker's arsenal, the modern microwave offers a realm of possibilities that can revolutionize the way your partner approaches baking. Imagine the delight on your partner's face as they unwrap a sleek and sophisticated microwave designed to meet the demands of their baking adventures. From indulgent mug cakes to savory quick breads, the right microwave can unlock a world of creativity in the kitchen. Gone are the days of tedious mixing and melting processes, this Valentine's Day, give the gift of efficiency and innovation. In the whirlwind of daily life, time is a precious commodity, and the convenience of a quality microwave cannot be overstated. For busy baking enthusiasts juggling work, family, and other commitments, having a reliable appliance that streamlines the baking process is nothing short of a game-changer. With the touch of a button, ingredients are heated, mixed, and transformed into delectable creations that tantalize the taste buds and warm the soul. Moreover, a thoughtful gift such as a microwave not only demonstrates your appreciation for your partner's culinary talents but also signifies your unwavering support for their passions and pursuits. So, let’s check out 8 best microwaves for baking for your partner this year. 1. Morphy Richards 50RCSS Superb OTG Oven For Kitchen|52 Litre Oven Toaster Griller|Convection Fan & Rotisserie Function|In-Built Dehydrate Function|Mirror Finish Door|2-Yr Warranty By Brand|Gold & Black Morphy Richards 50RCSS Superb OTG Oven is a versatile addition to your kitchen. With a 52-litre capacity, convection, and rotisserie functions, it offers a range of cooking possibilities. The in-built dehydrate function allows for sun-drying at home, preserving a variety of items. The stainless steel body with a mirror-finish door adds elegance and is corrosion-resistant. Operating at 1800 Watts, it ensures powerful performance. Specifications of Morphy Richards 50RCSS Superb OTG Oven For Kitchen Brand: Morphy Richards

Morphy Richards Colour: Gold and Black

Gold and Black Dimensions: 44.3D x 58.3W x 37.5H cm

44.3D x 58.3W x 37.5H cm Capacity : 52 litres

: 52 litres Wattage : 1800 Watts

: 1800 Watts Material : Stainless Steel

: Stainless Steel Weight: 10100 grams

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid In-built dehydrate function Large product dimensions may not fit all kitchens Versatile cooking options Knob control may not be preferred by some users Stainless steel body High wattage may lead to increased power bills Powerful performance Limited colour options

2. AGARO Grand Motorised Rotisserie&Convection Cake Baking Oven With 6 Heating Mode (Black,40 Liter),1500 Watts AGARO Grand Motorised Rotisserie & Convection Oven is a sleek kitchen companion. With 6 heating modes, including automatic thermostat and auto shut-off features, it ensures precise cooking. The 40-litre capacity, stainless steel body, and 1500 Watts power make it ideal for various culinary tasks. The cool-touch feature ensures safety during use. The knob control, along with temperature control and timer, provides easy operation. Stylish in black, it's a versatile addition to any kitchen. Specifications: of AGARO Grand Motorised Rotisserie&Convection Cake Baking Oven With 6 Heating Mode (Black,40 Liter),1500 Watts Brand: AGARO

AGARO Colour : Black

: Black Dimensions : 41.5D x 47.9W x 33H cm

: 41.5D x 47.9W x 33H cm Capacity : 40 litres

: 40 litres Wattage : 1500 Watts

: 1500 Watts Material : Stainless Steel

: Stainless Steel Weight: 10540 grams

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Motorised rotisserie & 6 heating modes Relatively heavier for those seeking a more compact option Automatic thermostat & auto shut off May not be suitable for kitchens with space constraints Cool touch feature for safety Some users may prefer digital controls over knob control Stylish black design Versatile 40-Liter Capacity

Also read: Best microwaves: Top 9 options for convenient cooking at your fingertips 3. AGARO Marvel 48 Liters Oven Toaster Griller, Motorised Rotisserie and Convection Cake Baking OTG with 3 Heating Mode (Black) AGARO Marvel 48 Liters Oven Toaster Griller is a culinary powerhouse. With a motorized rotisserie and 3 heating modes, it allows versatile cooking—roasting, baking, grilling, toasting, and more. The 48-liter capacity, 2000 Watts power, and adjustable temperature (100 to 250-degree Celsius) cater to various culinary needs. The alloy steel body ensures durability, and the heat-resistant tempered glass window with an illuminated chamber adds a touch of sophistication. The knob control, automatic thermostat, and auto shut-off enhance user convenience. Backed by a 1-year warranty, it's a reliable kitchen companion. Specifications of AGARO Marvel 48 Liters Oven Toaster Griller, Motorised Rotisserie and Convection Cake Baking OTG with 3 Heating Mode (Black) Brand : AGARO

: AGARO Colour : Black

: Black Dimensions : 42D x 58W x 36H cm

: 42D x 58W x 36H cm Capacity : 48 litres

: 48 litres Wattage : 2000 Watts

: 2000 Watts Material : Alloy Steel

: Alloy Steel Weight: 10610 grams

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Motorised rotisserie & 3 heating modes Relatively higher power consumption Versatile cooking options: roast, bake, grill, toast Larger dimensions may not fit compact kitchens

4. Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT353BFDG,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill) Panasonic's NN-CT353BFDG Convection Microwave Oven is a culinary powerhouse with a 23-liter capacity, ideal for small families. With 800 Watts of high power, the innovative 360 degree Heat Wrap ensures uniform cooking. The Auto Cook feature offers 61 pre-loaded menus for effortless meal preparation. The Magic Grill, combining top and back grills, creates a perfect balance of crispiness and juiciness. Additional perks include Vapor Clean for a odour-free oven and a compact design with a glass turntable. The sensitive touch key pad makes control easy. Specifications ofPanasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT353BFDG,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill) Brand : Panasonic

: Panasonic Colour : Black Mirror

: Black Mirror Dimensions : 29.2D x 48.3W x 34.3H cm

: 29.2D x 48.3W x 34.3H cm Capacity : 23 litres

: 23 litres Special Feature : Auto Cook

: Auto Cook Wattage: 800 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 23l capacity & 800 watts high power Limited capacity for larger families 360 degree heat wrap for uniform cooking Limited colour options Auto cook with 61 pre-loaded menus Some users may prefer more advanced control options

5. IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black, With Starter Kit), Standard The IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2) in elegant black is perfect for large families, combining functionality with style. With a versatile range of features, including auto reheat, timer option, and express cook, it caters to diverse culinary needs. The 30-litre capacity ensures ample space for family-sized meals, while the convection capability expands cooking options. The starter kit adds convenience, and the touch key pad ensures easy, clean control. This microwave boasts various programs, child safety lock, and special features like convection temperature control and auto programs. Specifications of IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black, With Starter Kit), Standard Brand : IFB

: IFB Colour : Black

: Black Dimensions : 53.9D x 30W x 44H cm

: 53.9D x 30W x 44H cm Capacity : 30 litres

: 30 litres Special Feature : Auto reheat, Timer option, Express cook, Intelligent system cooling, Digital Clock, 101 Standard Menus, Various Cooking Mode

: Auto reheat, Timer option, Express cook, Intelligent system cooling, Digital Clock, 101 Standard Menus, Various Cooking Mode Warranty: 1 year on Microwave Oven, 3 years on magnetron and cavity

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 30l capacity for large families Relatively larger dimensions may not fit smaller kitchens Convection for baking, grilling, and cooking Comprehensive starter kit included

6. Bajaj 2000TM 20Litre Oven Toaster Griller (20L OTG)|1400W Oven For Kitchen|Grilling, Baking, Toasting & Rotisserie|Transparent Glass Door|Temperature & Timer Control 2-Yr Warranty By Bajaj|Black The Bajaj 2000TM 20Litre Oven Toaster Griller (20L OTG) in sleek black is a versatile kitchen companion. With a 20-litre capacity and 1400 Watts power, it excels in grilling, baking, toasting, and rotisserie cooking. The transparent glass door allows monitoring while cooking. The knob control ensures easy operation, with temperature control up to 250-degree Celsius and a convenient 60-minute timer with a bell ring. Specifications of Bajaj 2000TM 20Litre Oven Toaster Griller (20L OTG)|1400W Oven For Kitchen|Grilling, Baking, Toasting & Rotisserie|Transparent Glass Door|Temperature & Timer Control 2-Yr Warranty By Bajaj|Black Brand : Bajaj

: Bajaj Colour : Black

: Black Dimensions : 44.3D x 34.1W x 28.3H cm

: 44.3D x 34.1W x 28.3H cm Capacity : 20 litres

: 20 litres Wattage : 1400 Watts

: 1400 Watts Material : Powder Coated

: Powder Coated Weight: 4300 grams

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 20L Capacity & 1400 Watts Power Limited capacity for larger cooking needs Versatile Functions: Grilling, Baking, Toasting, Rotisserie Knob control may not be preferred by some users Transparent Glass Door for Monitoring

7. INALSA Premium OTG Oven With Double Glass Door |Capacity 30 Liters |1500W |Rotisserie & Convention Function| Temperature & Timer Selection, 5 Cooking Modes, (Chefs Club 30BKRC) The INALSA Premium OTG Oven (Chefs Club 30BKRC) is your all-in-one solution for versatile cooking. With a 30-liter capacity, 1500 Watts power, and double glass door, it's a kitchen essential. The multifunctional oven offers five cooking modes—toast, bake, brown, grill, and roast. It's designed to save time and energy, heating up in 5-10 minutes. The temperature and timer selector ensures precision in your recipes, while the rotisserie and convection functions deliver perfectly browned and crisp textures. Specifications ofINALSA Premium OTG Oven With Double Glass Door |Capacity 30 Liters |1500W |Rotisserie & Convention Function| Temperature & Timer Selection, 5 Cooking Modes, (Chefs Club 30BKRC) Brand : INALSA

: INALSA Colour : Black

: Black Dimensions : 53.5D x 43.5W x 32H cm

: 53.5D x 43.5W x 32H cm Capacity : 30 litres

: 30 litres Wattage : 1500 Watts

: 1500 Watts Material : Metal

: Metal Weight: 10700 grams

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Multifunctional with 5 cooking modes Knob control may not be preferred by some users Quick heating (1500w) for time and energy savings Limited colour options Temperature and timer selector for precision cooking Some users may prefer digital controls for more accuracy

Also read: 10 best perfect-sized 20-litres microwave oven models for small families 8. AMERICAN MICRONIC-36 Litre Oven Toaster Griller, with Upgraded 250C Max Temperature, 2000W Power with Rotisserie, Convection, Dual Thermostat, 120M timer & Double Glass Door, Inner Light (Black)-AMI-OTG-36LDx-2023 Model The AMERICAN MICRONIC-36 Litre Oven Toaster Griller (AMI-OTG-36LDx-2023 Model) is a powerhouse in the kitchen. With upgraded features, including six stainless steel heating elements delivering 2000 Watts of power, it ensures uniform and efficient cooking. The double thermostat and dual temperature knobs provide precise control up to a maximum of 250 degree Celsius. Boasting a large 120-minute timer, it offers flexibility for cooking preferences. The toughened double glass door enhances safety and energy efficiency, while the sleek, rust-free design adds elegance to your kitchen. Specifications of AMERICAN MICRONIC-36 Litre Oven Toaster Griller, with Upgraded 250C Max Temperature, 2000W Power with Rotisserie, Convection, Dual Thermostat, 120M timer & Double Glass Door, Inner Light (Black)-AMI-OTG-36LDx-2023 Model Brand : AMERICAN MICRONIC INSTRUMENTS

: AMERICAN MICRONIC INSTRUMENTS Colour : Black

: Black Dimensions : 52D x 40W x 32H cm

: 52D x 40W x 32H cm Capacity : 36 litres

: 36 litres Wattage : 2000 Watts

: 2000 Watts Material : Metal

: Metal Weight: 7500 grams

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 2000 watts power with six stainless steel heating elements Knob control may not be preferred by some users Precise temperature control up to 250°c Limited colour options Large 120-minute timer for flexibility Relatively heavier compared to other models Toughened double glass door for safety and efficiency

Top 3 features for you

Product name Capacity Wattage Special feature Morphy Richards 50RCSS Superb OTG Oven 52 litres 1800 Watts In-built dehydrate function AGARO Grand Motorised Rotisserie & Convection Oven 40 litres 1500 Watts Motorized rotisserie & 6 heating modes AGARO Marvel 48 Liters Oven Toaster Griller 48 litres 2000 Watts Motorized rotisserie & 3 heating modes Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven 23 litres 800 Watts 360 degree heat wrap, Auto cook with 61 pre-loaded menus IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven 30 litres Not specified Auto reheat, Timer option, Express cook, Various Cooking Modes Bajaj 2000TM 20Litre Oven Toaster Griller 20 litres 1400 Watts Rotisserie feature, Versatile Functions INALSA Premium OTG Oven 30 litres 1500 Watts Multifunctional with 5 cooking modes AMERICAN MICRONIC-36 Litre Oven Toaster Griller 36 litres 2000 Watts 2000 watts power with six stainless steel heating elements, Precise temperature control up to 250°C, Large 120-minute timer

Best value for money For those seeking a balance between features and cost, the Bajaj 2000TM 20Litre Oven Toaster Griller offers versatility at an affordable price, with a rotisserie feature and various functions for grilling, baking, toasting, and more. Best overall product The Morphy Richards 50RCSS Superb OTG Oven stands out as the best overall product, providing a substantial 52-litre capacity, in-built dehydrate function, and versatile cooking options. How to find the best microwave for baking When searching for the best microwave for baking, consider the following factors: Capacity: Choose a size suitable for your needs, depending on your family size and cooking requirements. Power/Wattage: Higher wattage allows for faster and more efficient cooking. Special Features: Look for features like convection, rotisserie, auto cook options, and specific baking functionalities to enhance your baking experience. Ease of Use: Check for user-friendly controls and features that make operation convenient. Brand Reputation: Consider reputable brands known for quality and reliability.

best microwave for baking Q: Can all microwaves be used for baking? No, not all microwaves are suitable for baking. Convection microwaves with specific baking features are ideal for this purpose. What capacity should I choose for a family of four? A microwave with a capacity of 30 to 40 liters should be sufficient for a family of four. Are higher wattage microwaves better for baking? Higher wattage microwaves generally provide faster and more even cooking, which can be beneficial for baking. Is a convection microwave necessary for baking? While not strictly necessary, convection microwaves offer more precise temperature control and even heat distribution, enhancing baking results. What special features should I look for in a baking microwave? Look for features like convection mode, auto cook options, pre-set menus for baking, and a turntable for even cooking.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so

Get Latest Updates on Best Home And Kitchen Deals. Kitchen And Dining Appliances , Kitchen Utilities And Tools , Kitchen Utensils And Cookware and Other Electronics Appliances