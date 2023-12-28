Best MI smart TVs in India: Reviews & buying guide for top 10 products

MI Smart TVs are known for their high-quality display, smart features, and great value for money. With a range of options available, choosing the right one can be overwhelming. In this article, we'll compare the top 10 MI Smart TVs available in India to help you make an informed decision.

1. MI 43 Inches Smart TV The MI 43-inch Smart TV offers a stunning 4K HDR display, Dolby+DTS-HD sound, and PatchWall with Android TV. It comes with multiple connectivity options and voice control support. Specifications of MI 43 Inches Smart TV: 43-inch 4K HDR display

Dolby+DTS-HD sound

PatchWall with Android TV

Multiple connectivity options

Voice control support

Pros High-quality display

Great sound

User-friendly interface Cons Limited app support

No Bluetooth connectivity

Our Pick MI 108 cm (43 inches) A Series Full HD Smart Google TV L43M8-5AIN (Black) Get Price from

2. MI 40 Inches Smart TV The MI 40-inch Smart TV features a 40-inch Full HD display, 20W speakers, and PatchWall with Android TV. It offers a seamless viewing experience and easy access to content. Specifications of MI 40 Inches Smart TV: 40-inch Full HD display

20W speakers

PatchWall with Android TV

Chromecast built-in

Google Assistant support

Pros Sharp and vibrant display

Good sound quality

Easy to use interface Cons Limited app store

No Bluetooth connectivity

MI 100 cm (40 inches) A Series Full HD Smart Google TV L40M8-5AIN (Black) Get Price from

3. MI 55 Inches Vision TV The MI 55 Inches Vision TV offers a 55-inch 4K HDR display, Dolby+DTS-HD sound, and PatchWall with Android TV. It comes with a built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast. Specifications of MI 55 Inches Vision TV: 55-inch 4K HDR display

Dolby+DTS-HD sound

PatchWall with Android TV

Built-in Google Assistant

Chromecast built-in

Pros Large and immersive display

Powerful sound output

Smart home integration Cons Limited app support

No Bluetooth connectivity

MI 138 cm (55 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV L55M8-A2IN (Black) ₹ 54,999 36% off ₹ 34,999 from

4. MI 32 Inches Smart TV The MI 32-inch Smart TV comes with a 32-inch HD display, 20W speakers, and PatchWall with Android TV. It offers a smooth and responsive user experience. This MI smart TV is a good option for consumers to buy. Specifications of MI 32 Inches Smart TV: 32-inch HD display

20W speakers

PatchWall with Android TV

Data Saver mode

Google Assistant support

Pros Compact and sleek design

Good sound quality

Energy-efficient Cons Limited app store

No Bluetooth connectivity

MI 80 Cm (32 Inches) A Series Hd Ready Smart Google LED Tv L32M8-5Ain (Black) Get Price from

20W speakers

PatchWall with Android TV

Data Saver mode

Google Assistant support

Pros Customizable interface

Good sound quality

Affordable price Cons Limited app store

No Bluetooth connectivity

MI Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L43M7-A2IN (Black) Get Price from

6. MI 40 Inches Smart TV The MI 40-inch Smart TV offers a 40-inch Full HD display, 20W speakers, and PatchWall with Android TV. It provides a seamless and intuitive user experience. Specifications of MI 40 Inches Smart TV: 40-inch Full HD display

20W speakers

PatchWall with Android TV

Data Saver mode

Google Assistant support

Pros Sleek and modern design

Good sound quality

Easy to navigate interface Cons Limited app support

No Bluetooth connectivity

MI 100 cm (40 inches) 5A Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV L40M7-EAIN (Black) Get Price from

Dolby+DTS-HD sound

PatchWall with Android TV

Built-in Google Assistant

Chromecast built-in

Pros Immersive viewing experience

Powerful sound output

Smart home compatibility Cons Limited app support

No Bluetooth connectivity

MI 138 cm (55 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google TV L55M8-5XIN (Black) ₹ 69,999 43% off ₹ 39,999 from

8. MI 55 Inches Vision TV The MI 43-inch Vision TV offers a 43-inch 4K HDR display, Dolby+DTS-HD sound, and PatchWall with Android TV. It provides easy access to a wide range of content. Specifications of MI 55 Inches Vision TV: 43-inch 4K HDR display

Dolby+DTS-HD sound

PatchWall with Android TV

Data Saver mode

Google Assistant support

Pros Stunning picture quality

Great sound output

User-friendly interface Cons Limited app store

No Bluetooth connectivity

MI 108 cm (43 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google TV L43M8-5XIN (Black) Get Price from

MI 108 cm (43 inches) A Series Full HD Smart Google TV L43M8-5AIN (Black) Get Price from

10. MI 40 Inches Horizon TV The MI 40-inch Horizon TV features a 40-inch Full HD display, 20W speakers, and PatchWall with Android TV. It offers a seamless and enjoyable viewing experience. Specifications of MI 40 Inches Horizon TV: 40-inch Full HD display

20W speakers

PatchWall with Android TV

Data Saver mode

Google Assistant support

Pros Slim and sleek design

Good sound quality

Affordable price Cons Limited app support

No Bluetooth connectivity

Mi 100 cm (40 inches) Horizon Edition Full HD Android LED TV 4A | L40M6-EI (Black) Get Price from

Comparison Table

Product Display Sound Smart Features MI 43 Inches Smart TV 4K HDR Dolby+DTS-HD PatchWall with Android TV MI 40 Inches Smart TV Full HD 20W PatchWall with Android TV MI 55 Inches Vision TV 4K HDR Dolby+DTS-HD PatchWall with Android TV MI 32 Inches Smart TV HD 20W PatchWall with Android TV Xiaomi 43 Inches Smart TV Full HD 20W PatchWall with Android TV MI 40 Inches Smart TV Full HD 20W PatchWall with Android TV MI 55 Inches Vision TV 4K HDR Dolby+DTS-HD PatchWall with Android TV MI 43 Inches Vision TV 4K HDR Dolby+DTS-HD PatchWall with Android TV MI 43 Inches Smart TV 4K HDR Dolby+DTS-HD PatchWall with Android TV MI 40 Inches Horizon TV Full HD 20W PatchWall with Android TV

Best value for money: The MI 40 Inches Horizon TV offers the best value for money with its affordable price, sleek design, and great sound quality. It provides a seamless and enjoyable viewing experience at a budget-friendly cost.

Best overall product: The MI 55 Inches Vision TV stands out as the best overall product with its large and immersive 4K HDR display, powerful sound output, and seamless integration with smart home devices. It offers an exceptional viewing experience for entertainment enthusiasts.

FAQs on mi smart tv What is the display resolution of these TVs? The MI Smart TVs offer a range of display resolutions, including 4K HDR, Full HD, and HD, depending on the model. Do these TVs support voice control? Yes, many of the MI Smart TVs come with built-in Google Assistant support for voice control and hands-free operation. Can I connect external devices to these TVs? All MI Smart TVs offer multiple connectivity options, including HDMI, USB, and Bluetooth for seamless integration with external devices. What is the warranty period for these TVs? The MI Smart TVs come with a standard warranty period of 1 year for manufacturing defects and technical issues.

