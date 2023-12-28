Icon
hindustan Times Close Icon

Best MI smart TVs in India: Reviews & buying guide for top 10 products

Published on Dec 28, 2023 00:02 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
MI TV

Summary:

Best MI smart TV: Explore India's top MI smart TVs in India with our comprehensive guide. Compare features, weigh the pros and cons, and find the ideal TV to elevate your viewing experience. Make a knowledgeable decision for your entertainment preferences. Read More

Products included in this article

Our Pick item

MI 108 cm (43 inches) A Series Full HD Smart Google TV L43M8-5AIN (Black)
item

MI 100 cm (40 inches) A Series Full HD Smart Google TV L40M8-5AIN (Black)
item

MI 138 cm (55 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV L55M8-A2IN (Black)

₹54,999 36% off
item

MI 80 Cm (32 Inches) A Series Hd Ready Smart Google LED Tv L32M8-5Ain (Black)
item

MI Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L43M7-A2IN (Black)
item

MI 100 cm (40 inches) 5A Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV L40M7-EAIN (Black)
item

MI 138 cm (55 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google TV L55M8-5XIN (Black)

₹69,999 43% off
item

MI 108 cm (43 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google TV L43M8-5XIN (Black)
item

MI 108 cm (43 inches) A Series Full HD Smart Google TV L43M8-5AIN (Black)
item

Mi 100 cm (40 inches) Horizon Edition Full HD Android LED TV 4A | L40M6-EI (Black)

MI Smart TVs are known for their high-quality display, smart features, and great value for money. With a range of options available, choosing the right one can be overwhelming. In this article, we'll compare the top 10 MI Smart TVs available in India to help you make an informed decision.

1. MI 43 Inches Smart TV

The MI 43-inch Smart TV offers a stunning 4K HDR display, Dolby+DTS-HD sound, and PatchWall with Android TV. It comes with multiple connectivity options and voice control support.

Specifications of MI 43 Inches Smart TV:

  • 43-inch 4K HDR display
  • Dolby+DTS-HD sound
  • PatchWall with Android TV
  • Multiple connectivity options
  • Voice control support

Pros

  • High-quality display
  • Great sound
  • User-friendly interface

Cons

  • Limited app support
  • No Bluetooth connectivity
Our Pick cellpic

MI 108 cm (43 inches) A Series Full HD Smart Google TV L43M8-5AIN (Black)

2. MI 40 Inches Smart TV

The MI 40-inch Smart TV features a 40-inch Full HD display, 20W speakers, and PatchWall with Android TV. It offers a seamless viewing experience and easy access to content.

Specifications of MI 40 Inches Smart TV:

  • 40-inch Full HD display
  • 20W speakers
  • PatchWall with Android TV
  • Chromecast built-in
  • Google Assistant support

Pros

  • Sharp and vibrant display
  • Good sound quality
  • Easy to use interface

Cons

  • Limited app store
  • No Bluetooth connectivity
cellpic

MI 100 cm (40 inches) A Series Full HD Smart Google TV L40M8-5AIN (Black)

3. MI 55 Inches Vision TV

The MI 55 Inches Vision TV offers a 55-inch 4K HDR display, Dolby+DTS-HD sound, and PatchWall with Android TV. It comes with a built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast.

Specifications of MI 55 Inches Vision TV:

  • 55-inch 4K HDR display
  • Dolby+DTS-HD sound
  • PatchWall with Android TV
  • Built-in Google Assistant
  • Chromecast built-in

Pros

  • Large and immersive display
  • Powerful sound output
  • Smart home integration

Cons

  • Limited app support
  • No Bluetooth connectivity
cellpic

MI 138 cm (55 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV L55M8-A2IN (Black)

₹ 54,999 36% off

4. MI 32 Inches Smart TV

The MI 32-inch Smart TV comes with a 32-inch HD display, 20W speakers, and PatchWall with Android TV. It offers a smooth and responsive user experience. This MI smart TV is a good option for consumers to buy.

Specifications of MI 32 Inches Smart TV:

  • 32-inch HD display
  • 20W speakers
  • PatchWall with Android TV
  • Data Saver mode
  • Google Assistant support

Pros

  • Compact and sleek design
  • Good sound quality
  • Energy-efficient

Cons

  • Limited app store
  • No Bluetooth connectivity
cellpic

MI 80 Cm (32 Inches) A Series Hd Ready Smart Google LED Tv L32M8-5Ain (Black)

Also Read: Top 6 Xiaomi 32-inch TV models to watch out for in October 2023

5. Xiaomi 43 Inches Smart TV

The Xiaomi 43-inch Smart TV features a 43-inch Full HD display, 20W speakers, and PatchWall with Android TV. It offers a wide range of content and a customizable interface.

Specifications of Xiaomi 43 Inches Smart TV:

  • 43-inch Full HD display
  • 20W speakers
  • PatchWall with Android TV
  • Data Saver mode
  • Google Assistant support

Pros

  • Customizable interface
  • Good sound quality
  • Affordable price

Cons

  • Limited app store
  • No Bluetooth connectivity
cellpic

MI Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L43M7-A2IN (Black)

6. MI 40 Inches Smart TV

The MI 40-inch Smart TV offers a 40-inch Full HD display, 20W speakers, and PatchWall with Android TV. It provides a seamless and intuitive user experience.

Specifications of MI 40 Inches Smart TV:

  • 40-inch Full HD display
  • 20W speakers
  • PatchWall with Android TV
  • Data Saver mode
  • Google Assistant support

Pros

  • Sleek and modern design
  • Good sound quality
  • Easy to navigate interface

Cons

  • Limited app support
  • No Bluetooth connectivity
cellpic

MI 100 cm (40 inches) 5A Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV L40M7-EAIN (Black)

Also Read: Top 10 Xiaomi smart TVs to revolutionize your viewing experience

7. MI 55 Inches Vision TV

The MI 55-inch Vision TV features a 55-inch 4K HDR display, Dolby+DTS-HD sound, and PatchWall with Android TV. It offers seamless integration with smart home devices.

Specifications of MI 55 Inches Vision TV:

  • 55-inch 4K HDR display
  • Dolby+DTS-HD sound
  • PatchWall with Android TV
  • Built-in Google Assistant
  • Chromecast built-in

Pros

  • Immersive viewing experience
  • Powerful sound output
  • Smart home compatibility

Cons

  • Limited app support
  • No Bluetooth connectivity
cellpic

MI 138 cm (55 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google TV L55M8-5XIN (Black)

₹ 69,999 43% off

8. MI 55 Inches Vision TV

The MI 43-inch Vision TV offers a 43-inch 4K HDR display, Dolby+DTS-HD sound, and PatchWall with Android TV. It provides easy access to a wide range of content.

Specifications of MI 55 Inches Vision TV:

  • 43-inch 4K HDR display
  • Dolby+DTS-HD sound
  • PatchWall with Android TV
  • Data Saver mode
  • Google Assistant support

Pros

  • Stunning picture quality
  • Great sound output
  • User-friendly interface

Cons

  • Limited app store
  • No Bluetooth connectivity
cellpic

MI 108 cm (43 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google TV L43M8-5XIN (Black)

9. MI 43 Inches Smart TV

The MI 43-inch Smart TV offers a stunning 4K HDR display, Dolby+DTS-HD sound, and PatchWall with Android TV. It comes with multiple connectivity options and voice control support.

Specifications of MI 43 Inches Smart TV:

  • 43-inch 4K HDR display
  • Dolby+DTS-HD sound
  • PatchWall with Android TV
  • Multiple connectivity options
  • Voice control support

Pros

  • High-quality display
  • Great sound
  • User-friendly interface

Cons

  • Limited app support
  • No Bluetooth connectivity
cellpic

MI 108 cm (43 inches) A Series Full HD Smart Google TV L43M8-5AIN (Black)

10. MI 40 Inches Horizon TV

The MI 40-inch Horizon TV features a 40-inch Full HD display, 20W speakers, and PatchWall with Android TV. It offers a seamless and enjoyable viewing experience.

Specifications of MI 40 Inches Horizon TV:

  • 40-inch Full HD display
  • 20W speakers
  • PatchWall with Android TV
  • Data Saver mode
  • Google Assistant support

Pros

  • Slim and sleek design
  • Good sound quality
  • Affordable price

Cons

  • Limited app support
  • No Bluetooth connectivity
cellpic

Mi 100 cm (40 inches) Horizon Edition Full HD Android LED TV 4A | L40M6-EI (Black)

Comparison Table

ProductDisplaySoundSmart Features
MI 43 Inches Smart TV4K HDRDolby+DTS-HDPatchWall with Android TV
MI 40 Inches Smart TVFull HD20WPatchWall with Android TV
MI 55 Inches Vision TV4K HDRDolby+DTS-HDPatchWall with Android TV
MI 32 Inches Smart TVHD20WPatchWall with Android TV
Xiaomi 43 Inches Smart TVFull HD20WPatchWall with Android TV
MI 40 Inches Smart TVFull HD20WPatchWall with Android TV
MI 55 Inches Vision TV4K HDRDolby+DTS-HDPatchWall with Android TV
MI 43 Inches Vision TV4K HDRDolby+DTS-HDPatchWall with Android TV
MI 43 Inches Smart TV4K HDRDolby+DTS-HDPatchWall with Android TV
MI 40 Inches Horizon TVFull HD20WPatchWall with Android TV

Best value for money:

The MI 40 Inches Horizon TV offers the best value for money with its affordable price, sleek design, and great sound quality. It provides a seamless and enjoyable viewing experience at a budget-friendly cost.

Best overall product:

The MI 55 Inches Vision TV stands out as the best overall product with its large and immersive 4K HDR display, powerful sound output, and seamless integration with smart home devices. It offers an exceptional viewing experience for entertainment enthusiasts.

How to find the perfect MI smart TV?

The MI 55 Inches Vision TV stands out as the best overall product with its large and immersive 4K HDR display, powerful sound output, and seamless integration with smart home devices. It offers an exceptional viewing experience for entertainment enthusiasts.

FAQs on mi smart tv

The MI Smart TVs offer a range of display resolutions, including 4K HDR, Full HD, and HD, depending on the model.
Yes, many of the MI Smart TVs come with built-in Google Assistant support for voice control and hands-free operation.
All MI Smart TVs offer multiple connectivity options, including HDMI, USB, and Bluetooth for seamless integration with external devices.
The MI Smart TVs come with a standard warranty period of 1 year for manufacturing defects and technical issues.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more

Trending Stories
Related Home-appliances Stories