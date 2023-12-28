Best MI smart TVs in India: Reviews & buying guide for top 10 products

MI Smart TVs are known for their high-quality display, smart features, and great value for money. With a range of options available, choosing the right one can be overwhelming. In this article, we'll compare the top 10 MI Smart TVs available in India to help you make an informed decision.
1. MI 43 Inches Smart TV
The MI 43-inch Smart TV offers a stunning 4K HDR display, Dolby+DTS-HD sound, and PatchWall with Android TV. It comes with multiple connectivity options and voice control support.
Specifications of MI 43 Inches Smart TV:
- 43-inch 4K HDR display
- Dolby+DTS-HD sound
- PatchWall with Android TV
- Multiple connectivity options
- Voice control support
2. MI 40 Inches Smart TV
The MI 40-inch Smart TV features a 40-inch Full HD display, 20W speakers, and PatchWall with Android TV. It offers a seamless viewing experience and easy access to content.
Specifications of MI 40 Inches Smart TV:
- 40-inch Full HD display
- 20W speakers
- PatchWall with Android TV
- Chromecast built-in
- Google Assistant support
3. MI 55 Inches Vision TV
The MI 55 Inches Vision TV offers a 55-inch 4K HDR display, Dolby+DTS-HD sound, and PatchWall with Android TV. It comes with a built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast.
Specifications of MI 55 Inches Vision TV:
- 55-inch 4K HDR display
- Dolby+DTS-HD sound
- PatchWall with Android TV
- Built-in Google Assistant
- Chromecast built-in
4. MI 32 Inches Smart TV
The MI 32-inch Smart TV comes with a 32-inch HD display, 20W speakers, and PatchWall with Android TV. It offers a smooth and responsive user experience. This MI smart TV is a good option for consumers to buy.
Specifications of MI 32 Inches Smart TV:
- 32-inch HD display
- 20W speakers
- PatchWall with Android TV
- Data Saver mode
- Google Assistant support
5. Xiaomi 43 Inches Smart TV
The Xiaomi 43-inch Smart TV features a 43-inch Full HD display, 20W speakers, and PatchWall with Android TV. It offers a wide range of content and a customizable interface.
Specifications of Xiaomi 43 Inches Smart TV:
- 43-inch Full HD display
- 20W speakers
- PatchWall with Android TV
- Data Saver mode
- Google Assistant support
10. MI 40 Inches Horizon TV
The MI 40-inch Horizon TV features a 40-inch Full HD display, 20W speakers, and PatchWall with Android TV. It offers a seamless and enjoyable viewing experience.
Specifications of MI 40 Inches Horizon TV:
- 40-inch Full HD display
- 20W speakers
- PatchWall with Android TV
- Data Saver mode
- Google Assistant support
Best value for money:
The MI 40 Inches Horizon TV offers the best value for money with its affordable price, sleek design, and great sound quality. It provides a seamless and enjoyable viewing experience at a budget-friendly cost.
Best overall product:
The MI 55 Inches Vision TV stands out as the best overall product with its large and immersive 4K HDR display, powerful sound output, and seamless integration with smart home devices. It offers an exceptional viewing experience for entertainment enthusiasts.
How to find the perfect MI smart TV?
