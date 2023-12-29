Best selling geysers: Comprehensive comparison guide for top 10 picks

Are you in the market for a new geyser but not sure which one to choose? Look no further! In this article, we will compare the top 10 best-selling geysers available on Amazon. Whether you need a geyser for a small or large household, we've got you covered. From Crompton to Havells to Orient, we'll delve into the details of each geyser to help you make an informed decision.

1. Crompton Greaves ASWH-2015 15-Litre Storage Geyser The Crompton Greaves ASWH-2015 15-Litre Storage Geyser is a reliable and efficient geyser that provides hot water in no time. With advanced safety features and a durable build, this geyser is a great addition to any home. Specifications of Crompton Greaves ASWH-2015 15-Litre Storage Geyser: 15-litre capacity

Advanced safety features

Durable build

High energy efficiency

Adjustable temperature settings

Pros Fast heating

Energy efficient

Adjustable temperature settings Cons May be bulky for small spaces

Our Pick Crompton Amica 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Free Installation and Connection Pipes (White) ₹ 11,500 45% off ₹ 6,351 from

The Superb Installation Automatic Multiple Anti-Rust Geyser is designed to provide hot water with anti-rust protection. With easy installation and multiple safety features, this geyser is a great choice for any household. Specifications of Superb Installation Automatic Multiple Anti-Rust Geyser: Anti-rust protection

Easy installation

Multiple safety features

Energy efficient

Quick heating

Pros Anti-rust protection

Easy installation

Safety features Cons May require professional installation

Longway Superb 35 Ltr 5 Star Rated Automatic Storage Water for Home, Water Geyser, Water Heater, Electric Geyser with Multiple Safety System & Anti-Rust Coating | 1-Year Warranty | (Gray, 35 Ltr) ₹ 9,269 54% off ₹ 4,299 from

Also read: Choose the best water heater for your home: Comprehensive guide 3. Havells Instanio Prime Storage Heater The Havells Instanio Prime Storage Heater is a sleek and modern geyser that provides instant hot water. With a 25-litre capacity and durable build, this geyser is perfect for large households. Specifications of Havells Instanio Prime Storage Heater: 25-litre capacity

Instant hot water

Durable build

Energy efficient

Adjustable temperature settings

Pros Instant hot water

Energy efficient

Sleek design Cons May be expensive for some buyers

Havells Instanio Prime 15 Litre Storage Water Heater (White Blue) ₹ 16,290 53% off ₹ 7,698 from

4. AO Smith HSE-VAS 25-Litre 2000-Watt Geyser The AO Smith HSE-VAS 25-Litre 2000-Watt Geyser is a powerful and efficient geyser with a 25-litre capacity. With advanced features and a durable build, this geyser is a great investment for any home. Specifications of AO Smith HSE-VAS 25-Litre 2000-Watt Geyser: 25-litre capacity

Powerful 2000-watt heating element

Advanced safety features

Durable build

Energy efficient

Pros Powerful heating

Energy efficient

Advanced safety features Cons May be pricey for some buyers

AO Smith HSE-VAS-X-025 Storage 25 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser) Rust-proof outer Body|High Energy Efficiency|Suitable High-rise Buildings Wall Mounting |8 Bar High Pressure rating ₹ 9,500 17% off ₹ 7,899 from

5. Crompton Storage Heater with Advanced Safety The Crompton Storage Heater with Advanced Safety is a reliable and durable geyser with advanced safety features. With a 15-litre capacity and energy-efficient operation, this geyser is a great addition to any home. Specifications of Crompton Storage Heater with Advanced Safety: 15-litre capacity

Advanced safety features

Durable build

Energy efficient

Adjustable temperature settings

Pros Fast heating

Energy efficient

Advanced safety features Cons May be bulky for small spaces

Crompton Arno Neo 25-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 3 Level Safety (White) ₹ 9,500 35% off ₹ 6,199 from

6. Orient Titanium Geyser with Compatibility for High-Rise Buildings The Orient Titanium Geyser is designed for high-rise buildings and provides hot water with energy-efficient operation. With a durable build and compatibility for high-rise installations, this geyser is a top choice for modern homes. Specifications of Orient Titanium Geyser with Compatibility for High-Rise Buildings: Energy efficient

High-rise building compatibility

Durable titanium build

Instant hot water

Adjustable temperature settings

Pros Energy efficient

High-rise compatibility

Durable build Cons May require professional installation for high-rise buildings

Orient Enamour Plus|15L storage water heater|Titanium enamel coated tank| 5 star ENERGY SAVING rating |8 bar pressure compatibility|suitable for high-rise buildings | 7 years tank warranty ₹ 9,990 14% off ₹ 8,590 from

7. Orient Aquator Storage Heater with Wi-Fi Enabled Controls The Orient Aquator Storage Heater is a modern geyser with Wi-Fi enabled controls for convenient operation. With a 25-litre capacity and durable build, this geyser is perfect for large households. Specifications of Orient Aquator Storage Heater with Wi-Fi Enabled Controls: 25-litre capacity

Wi-Fi enabled controls

Durable build

Energy efficient

Instant hot water

Pros Wi-Fi controls

Energy efficient

Instant hot water Cons May be expensive for some buyers

Orient Aquator+ Iot|25L storage water heater|Iot enabled - smart energy saving |5 star ENERGY SAVING rating |8 bar pressure compatibility|suitable for high-rise buildings ₹ 18,990 35% off ₹ 12,398 from

8. V-Guard Zio Advanced Multi-layered Geyser The V-Guard Zio Advanced Multi-layered Geyser is designed for efficient and safe operation. With advanced safety features and a durable build, this geyser is a reliable choice for any home. Specifications of V-Guard Zio Advanced Multi-layered Geyser: Advanced safety features

Multi-layered build

Energy efficient

Adjustable temperature settings

Instant hot water

Pros Advanced safety features

Energy efficient

Instant hot water Cons May be bulky for small spaces

V-Guard Zio Pro Instant Geyser 3 Litre with Advanced 4 Layer Safety | 3000 W Powerful Heating | Superior Energy Efficiency | Stainless-Steel Tank | White-Metallic Rose Gold ₹ 4,990 38% off ₹ 3,099 from

9. ACTIVA Instant Special Coated Geyser with Warranty The ACTIVA Instant Special Coated Geyser is designed for instant hot water with a special coating for durability. With a warranty and energy-efficient operation, this geyser is a great addition to any home. Specifications: of ACTIVA Instant Special Coated GeyserSpecial coated for durability: Instant hot water

Warranty included

Energy efficient

Adjustable temperature settings

Pros Instant hot water

Durable coating

Warranty included Cons May require professional installation

Activa Amazon 10 L Instant 3 KVA (0.8mm) Special Anti Rust Coated Tank Geyser with 5 Year Warranty, Abs Top Bottom, (IVORY) ₹ 6,490 54% off ₹ 2,999 from

Also read: 10 best geysers in India: Top water heaters for your home 10. Crompton Solarium Qube Storage Geyser with Installation The Crompton Solarium Qube Storage Geyser is a sleek and modern geyser with easy installation. With a 15-litre capacity and energy-efficient operation, this geyser is a top choice for any home. Specifications of Crompton Solarium Qube Storage Geyser: 15-litre capacity

Sleek design

Easy installation

Energy efficient

Advanced safety features

Pros Sleek design

Energy efficient

Easy installation Cons May be expensive for some buyers

Crompton Solarium Qube 25-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Free Installation and Connection Pipes (White and Black) ₹ 13,500 37% off ₹ 8,499 from

Comparison Table

Products Capacity Heating Type Installation Crompton Greaves ASWH-2015 15-Litre Storage Geyser 15 litres Storage Vertical Superb Installation Automatic Multiple Anti-Rust Geyser NA NA NA Havells Instanio Prime Storage Heater 25 litres Storage Vertical AO Smith HSE-VAS 25-Litre 2000-Watt Geyser 25 litres Storage Vertical Crompton Storage Heater with Advanced Safety 15 litres Storage Vertical Orient Titanium Geyser with Compatibility for High-Rise Buildings NA NA NA Orient Aquator Storage Heater with Wi-Fi Enabled Controls 25 litres Storage Vertical V-Guard Zio Advanced Multi-layered Geyser NA NA NA ACTIVA Instant Special Coated Geyser with Warranty NA NA NA Crompton Solarium Qube Storage Geyser with Installation 15 litres Storage Vertical

Best value for money: The Crompton Greaves ASWH-2015 15-litre Storage Geyser offers the best value for money with its fast heating, energy efficiency, and adjustable temperature settings. It's a reliable and cost-effective choice for any household.

Best overall product: The Havells Instanio Prime Storage Heater stands out as the best overall product with its sleek design, 25-litre capacity, and instant hot water feature. It's perfect for large households and offers top-notch performance.

How to find the perfect best-selling geyser?

FAQs on best selling geyser What is the average energy consumption of these geysers? The average energy consumption varies depending on the geyser model and capacity. It's best to check the product specifications for exact energy consumption details. Do these geysers come with a warranty? Yes, most of these geysers come with a warranty to cover any manufacturing defects or issues. Check the product details for warranty information. Are these geysers suitable for high-rise buildings? Some geysers are specifically designed for high-rise building installations. Look for geysers with compatibility for high-rise buildings if needed. How long does it take for these geysers to heat water? The heating time varies depending on the geyser model, capacity, and heating type. Refer to the product specifications for heating time details.

