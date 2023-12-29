Icon
Best selling geysers: Comprehensive comparison guide for top 10 picks

Published on Dec 29, 2023 13:37 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
best selling geysers

Summary:

Best selling geysers: Find the best geyser for your needs with this comprehensive comparison guide of India's top 10 best-selling geysers. Read More

Are you in the market for a new geyser but not sure which one to choose? Look no further! In this article, we will compare the top 10 best-selling geysers available on Amazon. Whether you need a geyser for a small or large household, we've got you covered. From Crompton to Havells to Orient, we'll delve into the details of each geyser to help you make an informed decision.

1. Crompton Greaves ASWH-2015 15-Litre Storage Geyser

The Crompton Greaves ASWH-2015 15-Litre Storage Geyser is a reliable and efficient geyser that provides hot water in no time. With advanced safety features and a durable build, this geyser is a great addition to any home.

Specifications of Crompton Greaves ASWH-2015 15-Litre Storage Geyser:

  • 15-litre capacity
  • Advanced safety features
  • Durable build
  • High energy efficiency
  • Adjustable temperature settings

Pros

  • Fast heating
  • Energy efficient
  • Adjustable temperature settings

Cons

  • May be bulky for small spaces
2. Superb Installation Automatic Multiple Anti-Rust Geyser

The Superb Installation Automatic Multiple Anti-Rust Geyser is designed to provide hot water with anti-rust protection. With easy installation and multiple safety features, this geyser is a great choice for any household. All these products on Amazon are best selling geysers.

Specifications of Superb Installation Automatic Multiple Anti-Rust Geyser:

  • Anti-rust protection
  • Easy installation
  • Multiple safety features
  • Energy efficient
  • Quick heating

Pros

  • Anti-rust protection
  • Easy installation
  • Safety features

Cons

  • May require professional installation
Also read: Choose the best water heater for your home: Comprehensive guide

3. Havells Instanio Prime Storage Heater

The Havells Instanio Prime Storage Heater is a sleek and modern geyser that provides instant hot water. With a 25-litre capacity and durable build, this geyser is perfect for large households.

Specifications of Havells Instanio Prime Storage Heater:

  • 25-litre capacity
  • Instant hot water
  • Durable build
  • Energy efficient
  • Adjustable temperature settings

Pros

  • Instant hot water
  • Energy efficient
  • Sleek design

Cons

  • May be expensive for some buyers
4. AO Smith HSE-VAS 25-Litre 2000-Watt Geyser

The AO Smith HSE-VAS 25-Litre 2000-Watt Geyser is a powerful and efficient geyser with a 25-litre capacity. With advanced features and a durable build, this geyser is a great investment for any home.

Specifications of AO Smith HSE-VAS 25-Litre 2000-Watt Geyser:

  • 25-litre capacity
  • Powerful 2000-watt heating element
  • Advanced safety features
  • Durable build
  • Energy efficient

Pros

  • Powerful heating
  • Energy efficient
  • Advanced safety features

Cons

  • May be pricey for some buyers
5. Crompton Storage Heater with Advanced Safety

The Crompton Storage Heater with Advanced Safety is a reliable and durable geyser with advanced safety features. With a 15-litre capacity and energy-efficient operation, this geyser is a great addition to any home.

Specifications of Crompton Storage Heater with Advanced Safety:

  • 15-litre capacity
  • Advanced safety features
  • Durable build
  • Energy efficient
  • Adjustable temperature settings

Pros

  • Fast heating
  • Energy efficient
  • Advanced safety features

Cons

  • May be bulky for small spaces
6. Orient Titanium Geyser with Compatibility for High-Rise Buildings

The Orient Titanium Geyser is designed for high-rise buildings and provides hot water with energy-efficient operation. With a durable build and compatibility for high-rise installations, this geyser is a top choice for modern homes.

Specifications of Orient Titanium Geyser with Compatibility for High-Rise Buildings:

  • Energy efficient
  • High-rise building compatibility
  • Durable titanium build
  • Instant hot water
  • Adjustable temperature settings

Pros

  • Energy efficient
  • High-rise compatibility
  • Durable build

Cons

  • May require professional installation for high-rise buildings
7. Orient Aquator Storage Heater with Wi-Fi Enabled Controls

The Orient Aquator Storage Heater is a modern geyser with Wi-Fi enabled controls for convenient operation. With a 25-litre capacity and durable build, this geyser is perfect for large households.

Specifications of Orient Aquator Storage Heater with Wi-Fi Enabled Controls:

  • 25-litre capacity
  • Wi-Fi enabled controls
  • Durable build
  • Energy efficient
  • Instant hot water

Pros

  • Wi-Fi controls
  • Energy efficient
  • Instant hot water

Cons

  • May be expensive for some buyers
8. V-Guard Zio Advanced Multi-layered Geyser

The V-Guard Zio Advanced Multi-layered Geyser is designed for efficient and safe operation. With advanced safety features and a durable build, this geyser is a reliable choice for any home.

Specifications of V-Guard Zio Advanced Multi-layered Geyser:

  • Advanced safety features
  • Multi-layered build
  • Energy efficient
  • Adjustable temperature settings
  • Instant hot water

Pros

  • Advanced safety features
  • Energy efficient
  • Instant hot water

Cons

  • May be bulky for small spaces
9. ACTIVA Instant Special Coated Geyser with Warranty

The ACTIVA Instant Special Coated Geyser is designed for instant hot water with a special coating for durability. With a warranty and energy-efficient operation, this geyser is a great addition to any home.

Specifications: of ACTIVA Instant Special Coated GeyserSpecial coated for durability:

  • Instant hot water
  • Warranty included
  • Energy efficient
  • Adjustable temperature settings

Pros

  • Instant hot water
  • Durable coating
  • Warranty included

Cons

  • May require professional installation
Also read: 10 best geysers in India: Top water heaters for your home

10. Crompton Solarium Qube Storage Geyser with Installation

The Crompton Solarium Qube Storage Geyser is a sleek and modern geyser with easy installation. With a 15-litre capacity and energy-efficient operation, this geyser is a top choice for any home.

Specifications of Crompton Solarium Qube Storage Geyser:

  • 15-litre capacity
  • Sleek design
  • Easy installation
  • Energy efficient
  • Advanced safety features

Pros

  • Sleek design
  • Energy efficient
  • Easy installation

Cons

  • May be expensive for some buyers
Comparison Table

ProductsCapacityHeating TypeInstallation
Crompton Greaves ASWH-2015 15-Litre Storage Geyser15 litresStorageVertical
Superb Installation Automatic Multiple Anti-Rust GeyserNANANA
Havells Instanio Prime Storage Heater25 litresStorageVertical
AO Smith HSE-VAS 25-Litre 2000-Watt Geyser25 litresStorageVertical
Crompton Storage Heater with Advanced Safety15 litresStorageVertical
Orient Titanium Geyser with Compatibility for High-Rise BuildingsNANANA
Orient Aquator Storage Heater with Wi-Fi Enabled Controls25 litresStorageVertical
V-Guard Zio Advanced Multi-layered GeyserNANANA
ACTIVA Instant Special Coated Geyser with WarrantyNANANA
Crompton Solarium Qube Storage Geyser with Installation15 litresStorageVertical

Best value for money:

The Crompton Greaves ASWH-2015 15-litre Storage Geyser offers the best value for money with its fast heating, energy efficiency, and adjustable temperature settings. It's a reliable and cost-effective choice for any household.

Best overall product:

The Havells Instanio Prime Storage Heater stands out as the best overall product with its sleek design, 25-litre capacity, and instant hot water feature. It's perfect for large households and offers top-notch performance.

How to find the perfect best-selling geyser?

FAQs on best selling geyser

The average energy consumption varies depending on the geyser model and capacity. It's best to check the product specifications for exact energy consumption details.
Yes, most of these geysers come with a warranty to cover any manufacturing defects or issues. Check the product details for warranty information.
Some geysers are specifically designed for high-rise building installations. Look for geysers with compatibility for high-rise buildings if needed.
The heating time varies depending on the geyser model, capacity, and heating type. Refer to the product specifications for heating time details.
