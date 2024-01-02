Icon
Best Bajaj OTGs for your kitchen: Complete comparison guide, top 10 picks

Published on Jan 02, 2024 12:30 IST
By: Affiliate Desk
Products included in this article

If you're in the market for a new Bajaj OTG, you've come to the right place. In this article, we will be comparing the top 10 Bajaj OTGs available on Amazon. We'll dive into the product details, pros and cons, and provide a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for the best value for money or the overall best product, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect Bajaj OTG for your kitchen.

1. Bajaj 2200 TMSS 22-Litre OTG

The Bajaj 2200 TMSS 22-Litre OTG is a versatile and efficient oven that can handle all your baking, toasting, and grilling needs. Its motorized rotisserie ensures even and perfect cooking every time.

Specifications of Bajaj 2200 TMSS 22-Litre OTG

  • 22-litre capacity
  • Stainless steel body
  • Motorized rotisserie
  • Temperature control up to 250 degrees
  • 60 minutes timer

Pros

  • Motorized rotisserie for even cooking
  • High capacity for large meals
  • Durable stainless steel body

Cons

  • The timer could be more precise
Our Pick cellpic

Bajaj 1603T Oven Toaster Grill (Otg) With Baking & Grilling Accessories, Oven For Kitchen With Transparent Glass Door, 2 Year Warranty, White, 1200 Watts, 16 liter

₹ 6,800 31% off

2. Bajaj 2800 TMCSS 28-Litre OTG

The Bajaj 2800 TMCSS 28-Litre OTG is a powerful and spacious oven that can handle all your baking and grilling needs. Its stainless steel body and accessories make it a durable and reliable choice.

Specifications of Bajaj 2800 TMCSS 28-Litre OTG

  • 28-litre capacity
  • Stainless steel body and accessories
  • Motorized rotisserie
  • Temperature control up to 250 degrees
  • 60 minutes timer

Pros

  • Spacious interior for large meals
  • Durable stainless steel body and accessories
  • Motorized rotisserie for even cooking

Cons

  • The timer could be more precise
cellpic

Bajaj Majesty 1603 TSS 16L Oven Toaster Griller (16 Litres OTG) Baking & Grilling Accessories, Oven for Kitchen with Stainless Steel Body, 2 Year Warranty, Black & Silver

₹ 5,690 30% off

Also read: 10 best oven toaster grills under 10000: Shopping guide

3. Bajaj 3200 TMCSS 32-Litre OTG

The Bajaj 3200 TMCSS 32-Litre OTG is a versatile and reliable oven that can handle all your baking, toasting, and grilling needs. Its motorized rotisserie and stainless steel body make it a great choice for any kitchen.

Specifications of Bajaj 3200 TMCSS 32-Litre OTG

  • 32-litre capacity
  • Stainless steel body and accessories
  • Motorized rotisserie
  • Temperature control up to 250 degrees
  • 60 minutes timer

Pros

  • Large capacity for big meals
  • Durable stainless steel body and accessories
  • Motorized rotisserie for even cooking

Cons

  • The timer could be more precise
cellpic

Bajaj 2200 TMSS 22 Litre Oven Toaster Griller (22 litres OTG) with Motorised Rotisserie & Stainless Steel Body, Black & Silver

₹ 10,550 43% off

4. Bajaj 4200 TMCSS 42-Litre OTG

The Bajaj 4200 TMCSS 42-Litre OTG is a powerful and spacious oven that can handle all your baking, toasting, and grilling needs. Its motorized rotisserie and standard accessories make it a great addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of Bajaj 4200 TMCSS 42-Litre OTG

  • 42-litre capacity
  • Stainless steel body and accessories
  • Motorized rotisserie
  • Temperature control up to 250 degrees
  • 60 minutes timer

Pros

  • Extra-large capacity for big meals
  • Durable stainless steel body and accessories
  • Motorized rotisserie for even cooking

Cons

  • The timer could be more precise
cellpic

Bajaj 50 Litre Digital Oven Toaster Griller (50 litres OTG) with 6 Pre-Set Menu, Oven for Kitchen with Illuminated Chamber, Motorised Rotisserie & Convection, 2 Year Warranty Black & Silver

₹ 20,000 26% off

5. Bajaj 2800 TMCSS 28-Litre OTG

The Bajaj 2800 TMCSS 28-Litre OTG is a powerful and spacious oven that can handle all your baking, toasting, and grilling needs. Its motorized rotisserie and standard accessories make it a great addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of Bajaj 2800 TMCSS 28-Litre OTG

  • 28-litre capacity
  • Stainless steel body and accessories
  • Motorized rotisserie
  • Temperature control up to 250 degrees
  • 60 minutes timer

Pros

  • Spacious interior for large meals
  • Durable stainless steel body and accessories
  • Motorized rotisserie for even cooking

Cons

  • The timer could be more precise
cellpic

Bajaj Majesty 2800 Tmcss 28 liter Oven Toaster Grill (Silver), 2800 Watts, Pack of 1

₹ 10,700 12% off

6. Bajaj 2800 TMCSS 28-Litre OTG

The Bajaj 2800 TMCSS 28-Litre OTG is a powerful and spacious oven that can handle all your baking, toasting, and grilling needs. Its motorized rotisserie and standard accessories make it a great addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of Bajaj 2800 TMCSS 28-Litre OTG

  • 28-litre capacity
  • Stainless steel body and accessories
  • Motorized rotisserie
  • Temperature control up to 250 degrees
  • 60 minutes timer

Pros

  • Spacious interior for large meals
  • Durable stainless steel body and accessories
  • Motorized rotisserie for even cooking

Cons

  • The timer could be more precise
cellpic

Bajaj OTG 2800 TMC

₹ 13,500 44% off

7. Bajaj 4500 TMCSS 45-Litre OTG

The Bajaj 4500 TMCSS 45-Litre OTG is a powerful and spacious oven that can handle all your baking, toasting, and grilling needs. Its motorized rotisserie and standard accessories make it a great addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of Bajaj 4500 TMCSS 45-Litre OTG

  • 45-litre capacity
  • Stainless steel body and accessories
  • Motorized rotisserie
  • Temperature control up to 250 degrees
  • 60 minutes timer

Pros

  • Extra-large capacity for big meals
  • Durable stainless steel body and accessories
  • Motorized rotisserie for even cooking

Cons

  • The timer could be more precise
cellpic

(Refurbished) Bajaj 50 Liters Digital Oven Toaster Griller (OTG) with Motorised Rotisserie Convection 6 Pre-Set Modes and Stainless Steel Body (Black)

₹ 14,999 40% off

8. Bajaj 3500 TMCSS 35-Litre OTG

The Bajaj 3500 TMCSS 35-Litre OTG is a powerful and spacious oven that can handle all your baking, toasting, and grilling needs. Its motorized rotisserie and standard accessories make it a great addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of Bajaj 3500 TMCSS 35-Litre OTG

  • 35-litre capacity
  • Stainless steel body and accessories
  • Motorized rotisserie
  • Temperature control up to 250 degrees
  • 60 minutes timer

Pros

  • Large capacity for big meals
  • Durable stainless steel body and accessories
  • Motorized rotisserie for even cooking

Cons

  • The timer could be more precise
cellpic

Bajaj 29L Hybrid Oven Toaster Griller |Digital Display|12 Pre-Set Menus|Oven For Kitchen|Illuminated Chamber,Motorised Rotisserie&Convection 2 Year Warranty|Black&Chrome,1600 Watts,29 Liter

9. Renewed Bajaj 3500 TMCSS 35-Litre OTG

The Renewed Bajaj 3500 TMCSS 35-Litre OTG is a powerful and spacious oven that can handle all your baking, toasting, and grilling needs. Its motorized rotisserie and standard accessories make it a great addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of Renewed Bajaj 3500 TMCSS 35-Litre OTG

  • 35-litre capacity
  • Stainless steel body and accessories
  • Motorized rotisserie
  • Temperature control up to 250 degrees
  • 60 minutes timer

Pros

  • Large capacity for big meals
  • Durable stainless steel body and accessories
  • Motorized rotisserie for even cooking

Cons

  • The timer could be more precise
cellpic

(Renewed) Bajaj 3500 TMCSS 35-Litre Oven Toaster Grill (Silver) (3500TMCSS-cr)

₹ 15,800 63% off

Also read: Explore the 10 most affordable OTG under 3,000

10. Renewed Bajaj 4500 TMCSS 45-Litre OTG

The Renewed Bajaj 4500 TMCSS 45-Litre OTG is a powerful and spacious oven that can handle all your baking, toasting, and grilling needs. Its motorized rotisserie and standard accessories make it a great addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of Renewed Bajaj 4500 TMCSS 45-Litre OTG

  • 45-litre capacity
  • Stainless steel body and accessories
  • Motorized rotisserie
  • Temperature control up to 250 degrees
  • 60 minutes timer

Pros

  • Extra-large capacity for big meals
  • Durable stainless steel body and accessories
  • Motorized rotisserie for even cooking

Cons

  • The timer could be more precise
cellpic

(Renewed) Bajaj Majesty 4500 Tmcss 45-litre Oven Toaster Grill (Silver)

₹ 13,360 37% off

Comparison Table

Product NameCapacityBody Material
Bajaj 2200 TMSS 22-Litre OTG22-litreStainless Steel
Bajaj 2800 TMCSS 28-Litre OTG28-litreStainless Steel
Bajaj 3200 TMCSS 32-Litre OTG32-litreStainless Steel
Bajaj 4200 TMCSS 42-Litre OTG42-litreStainless Steel
Bajaj 2800 TMCSS 28-Litre OTG28-litreStainless Steel
Bajaj 2800 TMCSS 28-Litre OTG28-litreStainless Steel
Bajaj 4500 TMCSS 45-Litre OTG45-litreStainless Steel
Bajaj 3500 TMCSS 35-Litre OTG35-litreStainless Steel
Renewed Bajaj 3500 TMCSS 35-Litre OTG35-litreStainless Steel
Renewed Bajaj 4500 TMCSS 45-Litre OTG45-litreStainless Steel

Best value for money:

The Bajaj 2800 TMCSS 28-Litre OTG offers the best value for money with its spacious interior, durable stainless steel body, and motorized rotisserie for even cooking. It's a versatile and reliable choice for any kitchen.

Best overall product:

The Bajaj 4200 TMCSS 42-Litre OTG stands out as the best overall product in this category, with its extra-large capacity, durable stainless steel body and accessories, and motorized rotisserie for even cooking. It's the perfect choice for those who need a powerful and efficient oven.

How to find the perfect Bajaj OTGs:

The Bajaj 4200 TMCSS 42-Litre OTG stands out as the best overall product in this category, with its extra-large capacity, durable stainless steel body and accessories, and motorized rotisserie for even cooking. It's the perfect choice for those who need a powerful and efficient oven.

FAQs on Bajaj OTGs

The Bajaj 2200 TMSS 22-Litre OTG has a capacity of 22 litres, making it suitable for small to medium-sized meals.
Yes, the Bajaj 4200 TMCSS 42-Litre OTG comes with a motorized rotisserie for even cooking.
The Bajaj 3500 TMCSS 35-Litre OTG features a durable stainless steel body for long-lasting performance.
Yes, the Renewed Bajaj 4500 TMCSS 45-Litre OTG is equipped with a 60-minute timer for precise cooking.
