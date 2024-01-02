Best Bajaj OTGs for your kitchen: Complete comparison guide, top 10 picks

If you're in the market for a new Bajaj OTG, you've come to the right place. In this article, we will be comparing the top 10 Bajaj OTGs available on Amazon. We'll dive into the product details, pros and cons, and provide a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for the best value for money or the overall best product, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect Bajaj OTG for your kitchen.

1. Bajaj 2200 TMSS 22-Litre OTG The Bajaj 2200 TMSS 22-Litre OTG is a versatile and efficient oven that can handle all your baking, toasting, and grilling needs. Its motorized rotisserie ensures even and perfect cooking every time. Specifications of Bajaj 2200 TMSS 22-Litre OTG 22-litre capacity

Stainless steel body

Motorized rotisserie

Temperature control up to 250 degrees

60 minutes timer

Pros Motorized rotisserie for even cooking

High capacity for large meals

Durable stainless steel body Cons The timer could be more precise

Our Pick Bajaj 1603T Oven Toaster Grill (Otg) With Baking & Grilling Accessories, Oven For Kitchen With Transparent Glass Door, 2 Year Warranty, White, 1200 Watts, 16 liter ₹ 6,800 31% off ₹ 4,699 from

2. Bajaj 2800 TMCSS 28-Litre OTG The Bajaj 2800 TMCSS 28-Litre OTG is a powerful and spacious oven that can handle all your baking and grilling needs. Its stainless steel body and accessories make it a durable and reliable choice. Specifications of Bajaj 2800 TMCSS 28-Litre OTG 28-litre capacity

Stainless steel body and accessories

Motorized rotisserie

Temperature control up to 250 degrees

60 minutes timer

Pros Spacious interior for large meals

Durable stainless steel body and accessories

Motorized rotisserie for even cooking Cons The timer could be more precise

Bajaj Majesty 1603 TSS 16L Oven Toaster Griller (16 Litres OTG) Baking & Grilling Accessories, Oven for Kitchen with Stainless Steel Body, 2 Year Warranty, Black & Silver ₹ 5,690 30% off ₹ 3,998 from

3. Bajaj 3200 TMCSS 32-Litre OTG The Bajaj 3200 TMCSS 32-Litre OTG is a versatile and reliable oven that can handle all your baking, toasting, and grilling needs. Its motorized rotisserie and stainless steel body make it a great choice for any kitchen. Specifications of Bajaj 3200 TMCSS 32-Litre OTG 32-litre capacity

Stainless steel body and accessories

Motorized rotisserie

Temperature control up to 250 degrees

60 minutes timer

Pros Large capacity for big meals

Durable stainless steel body and accessories

Motorized rotisserie for even cooking Cons The timer could be more precise

Bajaj 2200 TMSS 22 Litre Oven Toaster Griller (22 litres OTG) with Motorised Rotisserie & Stainless Steel Body, Black & Silver ₹ 10,550 43% off ₹ 5,999 from

4. Bajaj 4200 TMCSS 42-Litre OTG The Bajaj 4200 TMCSS 42-Litre OTG is a powerful and spacious oven that can handle all your baking, toasting, and grilling needs. Its motorized rotisserie and standard accessories make it a great addition to any kitchen. Specifications of Bajaj 4200 TMCSS 42-Litre OTG 42-litre capacity

Stainless steel body and accessories

Motorized rotisserie

Temperature control up to 250 degrees

60 minutes timer

Pros Extra-large capacity for big meals

Durable stainless steel body and accessories

Motorized rotisserie for even cooking Cons The timer could be more precise

Bajaj 50 Litre Digital Oven Toaster Griller (50 litres OTG) with 6 Pre-Set Menu, Oven for Kitchen with Illuminated Chamber, Motorised Rotisserie & Convection, 2 Year Warranty Black & Silver ₹ 20,000 26% off ₹ 14,819 from

Bajaj Majesty 2800 Tmcss 28 liter Oven Toaster Grill (Silver), 2800 Watts, Pack of 1 ₹ 10,700 12% off ₹ 9,399 from

Bajaj OTG 2800 TMC ₹ 13,500 44% off ₹ 7,499 from

7. Bajaj 4500 TMCSS 45-Litre OTG The Bajaj 4500 TMCSS 45-Litre OTG is a powerful and spacious oven that can handle all your baking, toasting, and grilling needs. Its motorized rotisserie and standard accessories make it a great addition to any kitchen. Specifications of Bajaj 4500 TMCSS 45-Litre OTG 45-litre capacity

Stainless steel body and accessories

Motorized rotisserie

Temperature control up to 250 degrees

60 minutes timer

Pros Extra-large capacity for big meals

Durable stainless steel body and accessories

Motorized rotisserie for even cooking Cons The timer could be more precise

(Refurbished) Bajaj 50 Liters Digital Oven Toaster Griller (OTG) with Motorised Rotisserie Convection 6 Pre-Set Modes and Stainless Steel Body (Black) ₹ 14,999 40% off ₹ 8,999 from

8. Bajaj 3500 TMCSS 35-Litre OTG The Bajaj 3500 TMCSS 35-Litre OTG is a powerful and spacious oven that can handle all your baking, toasting, and grilling needs. Its motorized rotisserie and standard accessories make it a great addition to any kitchen. Specifications of Bajaj 3500 TMCSS 35-Litre OTG 35-litre capacity

Stainless steel body and accessories

Motorized rotisserie

Temperature control up to 250 degrees

60 minutes timer

Pros Large capacity for big meals

Durable stainless steel body and accessories

Motorized rotisserie for even cooking Cons The timer could be more precise

Bajaj 29L Hybrid Oven Toaster Griller |Digital Display|12 Pre-Set Menus|Oven For Kitchen|Illuminated Chamber,Motorised Rotisserie&Convection 2 Year Warranty|Black&Chrome,1600 Watts,29 Liter Get Price from

9. Renewed Bajaj 3500 TMCSS 35-Litre OTG The Renewed Bajaj 3500 TMCSS 35-Litre OTG is a powerful and spacious oven that can handle all your baking, toasting, and grilling needs. Its motorized rotisserie and standard accessories make it a great addition to any kitchen. Specifications of Renewed Bajaj 3500 TMCSS 35-Litre OTG 35-litre capacity

Stainless steel body and accessories

Motorized rotisserie

Temperature control up to 250 degrees

60 minutes timer

Pros Large capacity for big meals

Durable stainless steel body and accessories

Motorized rotisserie for even cooking Cons The timer could be more precise

(Renewed) Bajaj 3500 TMCSS 35-Litre Oven Toaster Grill (Silver) (3500TMCSS-cr) ₹ 15,800 63% off ₹ 5,799 from

10. Renewed Bajaj 4500 TMCSS 45-Litre OTG The Renewed Bajaj 4500 TMCSS 45-Litre OTG is a powerful and spacious oven that can handle all your baking, toasting, and grilling needs. Its motorized rotisserie and standard accessories make it a great addition to any kitchen. Specifications of Renewed Bajaj 4500 TMCSS 45-Litre OTG 45-litre capacity

Stainless steel body and accessories

Motorized rotisserie

Temperature control up to 250 degrees

60 minutes timer

Pros Extra-large capacity for big meals

Durable stainless steel body and accessories

Motorized rotisserie for even cooking Cons The timer could be more precise

(Renewed) Bajaj Majesty 4500 Tmcss 45-litre Oven Toaster Grill (Silver) ₹ 13,360 37% off ₹ 8,399 from

Comparison Table

Product Name Capacity Body Material Bajaj 2200 TMSS 22-Litre OTG 22-litre Stainless Steel Bajaj 2800 TMCSS 28-Litre OTG 28-litre Stainless Steel Bajaj 3200 TMCSS 32-Litre OTG 32-litre Stainless Steel Bajaj 4200 TMCSS 42-Litre OTG 42-litre Stainless Steel Bajaj 2800 TMCSS 28-Litre OTG 28-litre Stainless Steel Bajaj 2800 TMCSS 28-Litre OTG 28-litre Stainless Steel Bajaj 4500 TMCSS 45-Litre OTG 45-litre Stainless Steel Bajaj 3500 TMCSS 35-Litre OTG 35-litre Stainless Steel Renewed Bajaj 3500 TMCSS 35-Litre OTG 35-litre Stainless Steel Renewed Bajaj 4500 TMCSS 45-Litre OTG 45-litre Stainless Steel

Best value for money: The Bajaj 2800 TMCSS 28-Litre OTG offers the best value for money with its spacious interior, durable stainless steel body, and motorized rotisserie for even cooking. It's a versatile and reliable choice for any kitchen.

Best overall product: The Bajaj 4200 TMCSS 42-Litre OTG stands out as the best overall product in this category, with its extra-large capacity, durable stainless steel body and accessories, and motorized rotisserie for even cooking. It's the perfect choice for those who need a powerful and efficient oven.

How to find the perfect Bajaj OTGs: The Bajaj 4200 TMCSS 42-Litre OTG stands out as the best overall product in this category, with its extra-large capacity, durable stainless steel body and accessories, and motorized rotisserie for even cooking. It's the perfect choice for those who need a powerful and efficient oven.

FAQs on Bajaj OTGs What is the capacity of the Bajaj 2200 TMSS 22-Litre OTG? The Bajaj 2200 TMSS 22-Litre OTG has a capacity of 22 litres, making it suitable for small to medium-sized meals. Does the Bajaj 4200 TMCSS 42-Litre OTG have a motorized rotisserie? Yes, the Bajaj 4200 TMCSS 42-Litre OTG comes with a motorized rotisserie for even cooking. What is the body material of the Bajaj 3500 TMCSS 35-Litre OTG? The Bajaj 3500 TMCSS 35-Litre OTG features a durable stainless steel body for long-lasting performance. Does the Renewed Bajaj 4500 TMCSS 45-Litre OTG come with a 60-minute timer? Yes, the Renewed Bajaj 4500 TMCSS 45-Litre OTG is equipped with a 60-minute timer for precise cooking.

