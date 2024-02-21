Ayurvedic products for good health: Boost immunity, get glowing skin and hair

The markets are flooded with supplements of all kinds. We bring to you natural and herbal Ayurvedic products that can positively impact your overall health and wellness. Read More

Health is clearly the domain of doctors or your personal physician. We are quite clear about that. Having said so, in matter of general health, we can take some decisions by ourselves. Some common categories that are generally thought to be safe to be experimented with are immunity boosters and constipation relieving agents. Historically speaking, we Indians have known about the goodness of Chyawanprash and Triphala.

Chyawanprash, a traditional Ayurvedic formulation, is renowned for its immune-boosting properties. Its rich blend of herbs, spices, and natural ingredients like amla (Indian gooseberry), ghee, and honey, makes it a powerhouse of antioxidants and vitamins. Regular consumption of Chyawanprash supports the immune system by promoting the production of white blood cells, enhancing cellular defense mechanisms, and combating oxidative stress. Additionally, its anti-inflammatory properties aid in maintaining overall health and vitality. Whether combating seasonal illnesses or fortifying the body against infections, Chyawanprash stands as a time-tested remedy, offering holistic nourishment and resilience in the face of pathogens.

Another popular Ayurvedic formulation commonly found in Indian homes is Triphala. A blend of three fruits – amla, bibhitaki, and haritaki – Triphala is a revered herbal supplement in Ayurveda. Known for its digestive benefits, Triphala supports gut health by regulating bowel movements, relieving constipation, and promoting healthy digestion. Its antioxidant-rich composition aids in detoxification, purifying the body and rejuvenating tissues. Triphala also exhibits anti-inflammatory properties, potentially benefiting various ailments. Whether consumed in powder, capsule, or extract form, Triphala supplements offer a natural and gentle approach to digestive wellness, promoting balance and vitality throughout the body.

We have put together a group of the best Ayurvedic products that you can consider including in your diet.

