Best room air filters for your home: 10 choices you must opt for
Best room air filters for your home: Discover 10 of the top room air filters available on the market today, with detailed product descriptions, pros and cons and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision.
With the increasing concern for air quality, room air filters have become an essential appliance for every household. The market is flooded with various options, making it difficult to choose the right one. In this article, we have curated a list of the 10 best room air filters available in 2022, each with its own unique features and benefits. Whether you are looking for affordability, efficiency, or advanced technology, we have a product for you. Read on to find the perfect air filter for your home.
1. American Micronic AMI-AP1-22Dx 22-Watts Air Purifier
The American Micronic AMI-AP1-22Dx is a powerful 22-watt air purifier designed to efficiently remove pollutants and allergens from the air. With a sleek white design, this purifier is suitable for any room in your home. It features a multi-stage air filtration system and is ideal for people with allergies or asthma.
Specifications of American Micronic AMI-AP1-22Dx 22-Watts Air Purifier
22-watt power consumption
HEPA filter
Activated carbon filter
3-stage air filtration
Suitable for rooms up to 150 sq. ft.
Pros
Powerful filtration system
Energy-efficient
Sleek design
Cons
Suitable for small rooms only
Replacement filters can be expensive
2. Honeywell V2 Air Purifier with Activated Carbon Pre-Filter
The Honeywell V2 air purifier is equipped with an activated carbon pre-filter to effectively remove odors and VOCs from the air. It features a powerful HEPA filter for trapping airborne particles and allergens, making it an ideal choice for homes with pets or smokers.
Specifications of Honeywell V2 Air Purifier with Activated Carbon Pre-Filter
3. Sharp FP-F40E-W Air Purifier with Filter Cluster Technology
The Sharp FP-F40E-W air purifier utilizes patented plasmacluster ion technology to effectively sterilize airborne bacteria and viruses. It features a high-efficiency HEPA filter and a large coverage area, making it suitable for larger rooms or open-concept living spaces.
Specifications of Sharp FP-F40E-W Air Purifier with Filter Cluster Technology
Plasmacluster ion technology
HEPA filter
Filter cluster technology
Suitable for rooms up to 320 sq. ft.
Low energy consumption
Pros
Sterilizes bacteria and viruses
Large coverage area
Energy-efficient operation
Cons
Initial investment may be high
Regular maintenance required for optimal performance
4. realme TechLife Portable Air Purifier with Precision Monitor
The realme TechLife portable air purifier is equipped with a precision monitor that displays real-time air quality data. It features a compact and lightweight design, making it ideal for use in bedrooms, offices, or even in your car. With a high CADR rating, it can quickly purify the air in small to medium-sized rooms.
Specifications of realme TechLife Portable Air Purifier with Precision Monitor
Real-time air quality monitor
Portable design
High CADR rating
3-stage filtration system
Low noise operation
Pros
Real-time air quality monitoring
Portable and lightweight
High CADR rating
Cons
Limited coverage area
Replacement filters may be hard to find
5. Blue Star AP420OAN Air Purifier with Sterilize+ technology
The Blue Star AP420OAN air purifier features advanced Sterilize+ technology to eliminate airborne bacteria, viruses, and other harmful microorganisms. It is designed for large rooms and offers a high CADR rating, making it an ideal choice for open living spaces or commercial areas.
Specifications of Blue Star AP420OAN Air Purifier with Sterilize+ technology
Sterilize+ technology
HEPA filter
Large coverage area
High CADR rating
Wi-Fi connectivity
Pros
Advanced sterilization technology
Ideal for large rooms
Wi-Fi connectivity for remote control
Cons
Higher price point
Large and bulky design
6. Qubo Air Purifier with Pollutants and Allergens Filtration
The Qubo air purifier is designed to effectively filter out pollutants, allergens, and other harmful particles from the air. It features a multi-stage filtration system and is equipped with a laser sensor for real-time air quality monitoring. With a sleek and modern design, it is suitable for any contemporary home.
Specifications of Qubo Air Purifier with Pollutants and Allergens Filtration
Multi-stage filtration
Laser sensor for air quality monitoring
Sleek and modern design
Low noise operation
Ideal for medium-sized rooms
Pros
Effective pollutant and allergen filtration
Real-time air quality monitoring
Modern and sleek design
Cons
May not be suitable for large rooms
Replacement filters may add to the cost
7. MI Air Purifier with High Efficiency Air-pollutants Control
The MI air purifier is equipped with a high-efficiency filtration system to effectively control air pollutants and allergens. It features Wi-Fi and Alexa connectivity for remote control and monitoring, making it a convenient choice for modern households. With a compact and portable design, it can be easily moved from room to room.
Specifications of MI Air Purifier with High Efficiency Air-pollutants Control
High-efficiency air-pollutants control
Wi-Fi and Alexa connectivity
Compact and portable design
Low noise operation
Ideal for small to medium-sized rooms
Pros
Efficient pollutant control
Wi-Fi and Alexa connectivity
Compact and portable design
Cons
May not be suitable for large rooms
Initial setup may require technical knowledge
8. Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier Allergy Certified
The Xiaomi Mi air purifier is allergy certified and is designed to effectively remove airborne allergens and pollutants. It features a 360-degree air intake for efficient air purification and is suitable for use in bedrooms, living rooms, and offices. With a user-friendly app for remote control, it offers convenience and ease of use.
Specifications of Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier Allergy Certified
9. Tesora Inspired Air Purifier with Filtration and Indicator
The Tesora Inspired air purifier is designed to provide effective air filtration and features a color-changing indicator to display the air quality in real-time. It is suitable for use in bedrooms, nurseries, and small living spaces, offering a compact and stylish design that complements any decor.
Specifications of Tesora Inspired Air Purifier with Filtration and Indicator
Effective air filtration
Color-changing air quality indicator
Compact and stylish design
Low energy consumption
Ideal for small rooms
Pros
Effective air filtration
Real-time air quality indicator
Compact and stylish design
Cons
May not be suitable for large rooms
Replacement filters may add to the cost
10. AIRTH Air Purifier with AQI Indicator
The AIRTH air purifier features an AQI indicator to display the air quality in real-time and is designed to automatically adjust the fan speed based on the air quality. It offers a compact and portable design, making it suitable for use in bedrooms, offices, and small living spaces. With a low noise operation, it ensures a quiet and peaceful environment.
Specifications of AIRTH Air Purifier with AQI Indicator
AQI indicator
Auto fan speed adjustment
Compact and portable design
Low noise operation
Ideal for small rooms
Pros
Real-time air quality monitoring
Auto fan speed adjustment
Compact and portable design
Cons
May not be suitable for large rooms
Replacement filters may be hard to find
Comparison Table
Product
Filter Type
Coverage Area
Noise Level
American Micronic AMI-AP1-22Dx
HEPA & Activated Carbon
150 sq. ft.
Low
Honeywell V2
HEPA & Activated Carbon
250 sq. ft.
Moderate
Sharp FP-F40E-W
HEPA & Plasmacluster Ion
320 sq. ft.
Low
realme TechLife
HEPA & Activated Carbon
100 sq. ft.
Low
Blue Star AP420OAN
HEPA & Sterilize+
400 sq. ft.
Moderate
Qubo
HEPA & Laser Sensor
200 sq. ft.
Low
MI
HEPA & Air-pollutants Control
150 sq. ft.
Low
Xiaomi Mi
HEPA & 360-degree Intake
200 sq. ft.
Low
Tesora Inspired
HEPA & Indicator
100 sq. ft.
Low
AIRTH
HEPA & AQI Indicator
100 sq. ft.
Low
Best value for money:
The realme TechLife portable air purifier offers the best value for money with its compact design, real-time air quality monitoring, and high CADR rating. It is a versatile option that provides efficient air purification at an affordable price point.
Best overall product:
The Blue Star AP420OAN air purifier stands out as the best overall product with its advanced Sterilize+ technology, large coverage area, and Wi-Fi connectivity. It offers comprehensive air purification for larger rooms and ensures a healthy indoor environment.
How to find the perfect room air filters:
Selecting the perfect room air filters involves assessing the filter type, like HEPA or activated carbon, and ensuring compatibility with your HVAC system. Consider the filter's MERV rating for efficiency in capturing particles. Evaluate the filter size, thickness, and lifespan for optimal performance. Assess additional features such as antimicrobial coatings or electrostatic properties. Regularly replacing filters according to manufacturer recommendations is vital. Reading user reviews and consulting with HVAC professionals will guide you in finding the ideal room air filters for a healthier indoor environment.
FAQs on room air filters
The coverage area varies for each air purifier, ranging from 100 sq. ft. to 400 sq. ft. It is important to choose a purifier that matches the size of your room for optimal performance.
Yes, most air purifiers require regular filter replacements to maintain optimal performance. The frequency of replacements may vary based on the usage and air quality.
All the air purifiers listed are equipped with HEPA filters and are designed to effectively remove allergens from the air, making them suitable for people with allergies.
Most modern air purifiers are energy-efficient and consume minimal electricity. Look for the energy consumption rating and power requirements before making a purchase.
