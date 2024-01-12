Best room air filters for your home: 10 choices you must opt for

With the increasing concern for air quality, room air filters have become an essential appliance for every household. The market is flooded with various options, making it difficult to choose the right one. In this article, we have curated a list of the 10 best room air filters available in 2022, each with its own unique features and benefits. Whether you are looking for affordability, efficiency, or advanced technology, we have a product for you. Read on to find the perfect air filter for your home.

1. American Micronic AMI-AP1-22Dx 22-Watts Air Purifier The American Micronic AMI-AP1-22Dx is a powerful 22-watt air purifier designed to efficiently remove pollutants and allergens from the air. With a sleek white design, this purifier is suitable for any room in your home. It features a multi-stage air filtration system and is ideal for people with allergies or asthma. Specifications of American Micronic AMI-AP1-22Dx 22-Watts Air Purifier 22-watt power consumption

HEPA filter

Activated carbon filter

3-stage air filtration

Suitable for rooms up to 150 sq. ft.

Pros Powerful filtration system

Energy-efficient

Sleek design Cons Suitable for small rooms only

Replacement filters can be expensive

2. Honeywell V2 Air Purifier with Activated Carbon Pre-Filter The Honeywell V2 air purifier is equipped with an activated carbon pre-filter to effectively remove odors and VOCs from the air. It features a powerful HEPA filter for trapping airborne particles and allergens, making it an ideal choice for homes with pets or smokers. Specifications of Honeywell V2 Air Purifier with Activated Carbon Pre-Filter Activated carbon pre-filter

HEPA filter

Compact design

Suitable for rooms up to 250 sq. ft.

3 fan speed settings

Pros Removes odors and VOCs

Ideal for pet owners

Multiple fan speed settings Cons Loud operation at high speed

Replacement filters may add to the cost

Also read: 10 best air purifiers for home: Top picks and buying guide 3. Sharp FP-F40E-W Air Purifier with Filter Cluster Technology The Sharp FP-F40E-W air purifier utilizes patented plasmacluster ion technology to effectively sterilize airborne bacteria and viruses. It features a high-efficiency HEPA filter and a large coverage area, making it suitable for larger rooms or open-concept living spaces. Specifications of Sharp FP-F40E-W Air Purifier with Filter Cluster Technology Plasmacluster ion technology

HEPA filter

Filter cluster technology

Suitable for rooms up to 320 sq. ft.

Low energy consumption

Pros Sterilizes bacteria and viruses

Large coverage area

Energy-efficient operation Cons Initial investment may be high

Regular maintenance required for optimal performance

4. realme TechLife Portable Air Purifier with Precision Monitor The realme TechLife portable air purifier is equipped with a precision monitor that displays real-time air quality data. It features a compact and lightweight design, making it ideal for use in bedrooms, offices, or even in your car. With a high CADR rating, it can quickly purify the air in small to medium-sized rooms. Specifications of realme TechLife Portable Air Purifier with Precision Monitor Real-time air quality monitor

Portable design

High CADR rating

3-stage filtration system

Low noise operation

Pros Real-time air quality monitoring

Portable and lightweight

High CADR rating Cons Limited coverage area

Replacement filters may be hard to find

5. Blue Star AP420OAN Air Purifier with Sterilize+ technology The Blue Star AP420OAN air purifier features advanced Sterilize+ technology to eliminate airborne bacteria, viruses, and other harmful microorganisms. It is designed for large rooms and offers a high CADR rating, making it an ideal choice for open living spaces or commercial areas. Specifications of Blue Star AP420OAN Air Purifier with Sterilize+ technology Sterilize+ technology

HEPA filter

Large coverage area

High CADR rating

Wi-Fi connectivity

Pros Advanced sterilization technology

Ideal for large rooms

Wi-Fi connectivity for remote control Cons Higher price point

Large and bulky design

6. Qubo Air Purifier with Pollutants and Allergens Filtration The Qubo air purifier is designed to effectively filter out pollutants, allergens, and other harmful particles from the air. It features a multi-stage filtration system and is equipped with a laser sensor for real-time air quality monitoring. With a sleek and modern design, it is suitable for any contemporary home. Specifications of Qubo Air Purifier with Pollutants and Allergens Filtration Multi-stage filtration

Laser sensor for air quality monitoring

Sleek and modern design

Low noise operation

Ideal for medium-sized rooms

Pros Effective pollutant and allergen filtration

Real-time air quality monitoring

Modern and sleek design Cons May not be suitable for large rooms

Replacement filters may add to the cost

7. MI Air Purifier with High Efficiency Air-pollutants Control The MI air purifier is equipped with a high-efficiency filtration system to effectively control air pollutants and allergens. It features Wi-Fi and Alexa connectivity for remote control and monitoring, making it a convenient choice for modern households. With a compact and portable design, it can be easily moved from room to room. Specifications of MI Air Purifier with High Efficiency Air-pollutants Control High-efficiency air-pollutants control

Wi-Fi and Alexa connectivity

Compact and portable design

Low noise operation

Ideal for small to medium-sized rooms

Pros Efficient pollutant control

Wi-Fi and Alexa connectivity

Compact and portable design Cons May not be suitable for large rooms

Initial setup may require technical knowledge

8. Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier Allergy Certified The Xiaomi Mi air purifier is allergy certified and is designed to effectively remove airborne allergens and pollutants. It features a 360-degree air intake for efficient air purification and is suitable for use in bedrooms, living rooms, and offices. With a user-friendly app for remote control, it offers convenience and ease of use. Specifications of Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier Allergy Certified Allergy certified

360-degree air intake

User-friendly app for remote control

Low noise operation

Ideal for medium-sized rooms

Pros Allergy certified

Efficient air purification

User-friendly app for remote control Cons May not be suitable for large rooms

Replacement filters may be hard to find

Also read: 10 best air purifiers for your home: Top-rated and affordable options for you 9. Tesora Inspired Air Purifier with Filtration and Indicator The Tesora Inspired air purifier is designed to provide effective air filtration and features a color-changing indicator to display the air quality in real-time. It is suitable for use in bedrooms, nurseries, and small living spaces, offering a compact and stylish design that complements any decor. Specifications of Tesora Inspired Air Purifier with Filtration and Indicator Effective air filtration

Color-changing air quality indicator

Compact and stylish design

Low energy consumption

Ideal for small rooms

Pros Effective air filtration

Real-time air quality indicator

Compact and stylish design Cons May not be suitable for large rooms

Replacement filters may add to the cost

10. AIRTH Air Purifier with AQI Indicator The AIRTH air purifier features an AQI indicator to display the air quality in real-time and is designed to automatically adjust the fan speed based on the air quality. It offers a compact and portable design, making it suitable for use in bedrooms, offices, and small living spaces. With a low noise operation, it ensures a quiet and peaceful environment. Specifications of AIRTH Air Purifier with AQI Indicator AQI indicator

Auto fan speed adjustment

Compact and portable design

Low noise operation

Ideal for small rooms

Pros Real-time air quality monitoring

Auto fan speed adjustment

Compact and portable design Cons May not be suitable for large rooms

Replacement filters may be hard to find

Comparison Table

Product Filter Type Coverage Area Noise Level American Micronic AMI-AP1-22Dx HEPA & Activated Carbon 150 sq. ft. Low Honeywell V2 HEPA & Activated Carbon 250 sq. ft. Moderate Sharp FP-F40E-W HEPA & Plasmacluster Ion 320 sq. ft. Low realme TechLife HEPA & Activated Carbon 100 sq. ft. Low Blue Star AP420OAN HEPA & Sterilize+ 400 sq. ft. Moderate Qubo HEPA & Laser Sensor 200 sq. ft. Low MI HEPA & Air-pollutants Control 150 sq. ft. Low Xiaomi Mi HEPA & 360-degree Intake 200 sq. ft. Low Tesora Inspired HEPA & Indicator 100 sq. ft. Low AIRTH HEPA & AQI Indicator 100 sq. ft. Low

Best value for money: The realme TechLife portable air purifier offers the best value for money with its compact design, real-time air quality monitoring, and high CADR rating. It is a versatile option that provides efficient air purification at an affordable price point.

Best overall product: The Blue Star AP420OAN air purifier stands out as the best overall product with its advanced Sterilize+ technology, large coverage area, and Wi-Fi connectivity. It offers comprehensive air purification for larger rooms and ensures a healthy indoor environment.

How to find the perfect room air filters: Selecting the perfect room air filters involves assessing the filter type, like HEPA or activated carbon, and ensuring compatibility with your HVAC system. Consider the filter's MERV rating for efficiency in capturing particles. Evaluate the filter size, thickness, and lifespan for optimal performance. Assess additional features such as antimicrobial coatings or electrostatic properties. Regularly replacing filters according to manufacturer recommendations is vital. Reading user reviews and consulting with HVAC professionals will guide you in finding the ideal room air filters for a healthier indoor environment.

FAQs on room air filters What is the coverage area of each air purifier? The coverage area varies for each air purifier, ranging from 100 sq. ft. to 400 sq. ft. It is important to choose a purifier that matches the size of your room for optimal performance. Do these air purifiers require frequent filter replacements? Yes, most air purifiers require regular filter replacements to maintain optimal performance. The frequency of replacements may vary based on the usage and air quality. Are these air purifiers suitable for people with allergies? All the air purifiers listed are equipped with HEPA filters and are designed to effectively remove allergens from the air, making them suitable for people with allergies. Do these air purifiers consume a lot of electricity? Most modern air purifiers are energy-efficient and consume minimal electricity. Look for the energy consumption rating and power requirements before making a purchase.

