Best room air filters for your home: 10 choices you must opt for

Published on Jan 12, 2024 09:59 IST
best room air filters

With the increasing concern for air quality, room air filters have become an essential appliance for every household. The market is flooded with various options, making it difficult to choose the right one. In this article, we have curated a list of the 10 best room air filters available in 2022, each with its own unique features and benefits. Whether you are looking for affordability, efficiency, or advanced technology, we have a product for you. Read on to find the perfect air filter for your home.

1. American Micronic AMI-AP1-22Dx 22-Watts Air Purifier

The American Micronic AMI-AP1-22Dx is a powerful 22-watt air purifier designed to efficiently remove pollutants and allergens from the air. With a sleek white design, this purifier is suitable for any room in your home. It features a multi-stage air filtration system and is ideal for people with allergies or asthma.

Specifications of American Micronic AMI-AP1-22Dx 22-Watts Air Purifier

  • 22-watt power consumption
  • HEPA filter
  • Activated carbon filter
  • 3-stage air filtration
  • Suitable for rooms up to 150 sq. ft.

Pros

  • Powerful filtration system
  • Energy-efficient
  • Sleek design

Cons

  • Suitable for small rooms only
  • Replacement filters can be expensive

2. Honeywell V2 Air Purifier with Activated Carbon Pre-Filter

The Honeywell V2 air purifier is equipped with an activated carbon pre-filter to effectively remove odors and VOCs from the air. It features a powerful HEPA filter for trapping airborne particles and allergens, making it an ideal choice for homes with pets or smokers.

Specifications of Honeywell V2 Air Purifier with Activated Carbon Pre-Filter

  • Activated carbon pre-filter
  • HEPA filter
  • Compact design
  • Suitable for rooms up to 250 sq. ft.
  • 3 fan speed settings

Pros

  • Removes odors and VOCs
  • Ideal for pet owners
  • Multiple fan speed settings

Cons

  • Loud operation at high speed
  • Replacement filters may add to the cost

3. Sharp FP-F40E-W Air Purifier with Filter Cluster Technology

The Sharp FP-F40E-W air purifier utilizes patented plasmacluster ion technology to effectively sterilize airborne bacteria and viruses. It features a high-efficiency HEPA filter and a large coverage area, making it suitable for larger rooms or open-concept living spaces.

Specifications of Sharp FP-F40E-W Air Purifier with Filter Cluster Technology

  • Plasmacluster ion technology
  • HEPA filter
  • Filter cluster technology
  • Suitable for rooms up to 320 sq. ft.
  • Low energy consumption

Pros

  • Sterilizes bacteria and viruses
  • Large coverage area
  • Energy-efficient operation

Cons

  • Initial investment may be high
  • Regular maintenance required for optimal performance

4. realme TechLife Portable Air Purifier with Precision Monitor

The realme TechLife portable air purifier is equipped with a precision monitor that displays real-time air quality data. It features a compact and lightweight design, making it ideal for use in bedrooms, offices, or even in your car. With a high CADR rating, it can quickly purify the air in small to medium-sized rooms.

Specifications of realme TechLife Portable Air Purifier with Precision Monitor

  • Real-time air quality monitor
  • Portable design
  • High CADR rating
  • 3-stage filtration system
  • Low noise operation

Pros

  • Real-time air quality monitoring
  • Portable and lightweight
  • High CADR rating

Cons

  • Limited coverage area
  • Replacement filters may be hard to find

5. Blue Star AP420OAN Air Purifier with Sterilize+ technology

The Blue Star AP420OAN air purifier features advanced Sterilize+ technology to eliminate airborne bacteria, viruses, and other harmful microorganisms. It is designed for large rooms and offers a high CADR rating, making it an ideal choice for open living spaces or commercial areas.

Specifications of Blue Star AP420OAN Air Purifier with Sterilize+ technology

  • Sterilize+ technology
  • HEPA filter
  • Large coverage area
  • High CADR rating
  • Wi-Fi connectivity

Pros

  • Advanced sterilization technology
  • Ideal for large rooms
  • Wi-Fi connectivity for remote control

Cons

  • Higher price point
  • Large and bulky design

6. Qubo Air Purifier with Pollutants and Allergens Filtration

The Qubo air purifier is designed to effectively filter out pollutants, allergens, and other harmful particles from the air. It features a multi-stage filtration system and is equipped with a laser sensor for real-time air quality monitoring. With a sleek and modern design, it is suitable for any contemporary home.

Specifications of Qubo Air Purifier with Pollutants and Allergens Filtration

  • Multi-stage filtration
  • Laser sensor for air quality monitoring
  • Sleek and modern design
  • Low noise operation
  • Ideal for medium-sized rooms

Pros

  • Effective pollutant and allergen filtration
  • Real-time air quality monitoring
  • Modern and sleek design

Cons

  • May not be suitable for large rooms
  • Replacement filters may add to the cost

7. MI Air Purifier with High Efficiency Air-pollutants Control

The MI air purifier is equipped with a high-efficiency filtration system to effectively control air pollutants and allergens. It features Wi-Fi and Alexa connectivity for remote control and monitoring, making it a convenient choice for modern households. With a compact and portable design, it can be easily moved from room to room.

Specifications of MI Air Purifier with High Efficiency Air-pollutants Control

  • High-efficiency air-pollutants control
  • Wi-Fi and Alexa connectivity
  • Compact and portable design
  • Low noise operation
  • Ideal for small to medium-sized rooms

Pros

  • Efficient pollutant control
  • Wi-Fi and Alexa connectivity
  • Compact and portable design

Cons

  • May not be suitable for large rooms
  • Initial setup may require technical knowledge

8. Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier Allergy Certified

The Xiaomi Mi air purifier is allergy certified and is designed to effectively remove airborne allergens and pollutants. It features a 360-degree air intake for efficient air purification and is suitable for use in bedrooms, living rooms, and offices. With a user-friendly app for remote control, it offers convenience and ease of use.

Specifications of Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier Allergy Certified

  • Allergy certified
  • 360-degree air intake
  • User-friendly app for remote control
  • Low noise operation
  • Ideal for medium-sized rooms

Pros

  • Allergy certified
  • Efficient air purification
  • User-friendly app for remote control

Cons

  • May not be suitable for large rooms
  • Replacement filters may be hard to find

9. Tesora Inspired Air Purifier with Filtration and Indicator

The Tesora Inspired air purifier is designed to provide effective air filtration and features a color-changing indicator to display the air quality in real-time. It is suitable for use in bedrooms, nurseries, and small living spaces, offering a compact and stylish design that complements any decor.

Specifications of Tesora Inspired Air Purifier with Filtration and Indicator

  • Effective air filtration
  • Color-changing air quality indicator
  • Compact and stylish design
  • Low energy consumption
  • Ideal for small rooms

Pros

  • Effective air filtration
  • Real-time air quality indicator
  • Compact and stylish design

Cons

  • May not be suitable for large rooms
  • Replacement filters may add to the cost

10. AIRTH Air Purifier with AQI Indicator

The AIRTH air purifier features an AQI indicator to display the air quality in real-time and is designed to automatically adjust the fan speed based on the air quality. It offers a compact and portable design, making it suitable for use in bedrooms, offices, and small living spaces. With a low noise operation, it ensures a quiet and peaceful environment.

Specifications of AIRTH Air Purifier with AQI Indicator

  • AQI indicator
  • Auto fan speed adjustment
  • Compact and portable design
  • Low noise operation
  • Ideal for small rooms

Pros

  • Real-time air quality monitoring
  • Auto fan speed adjustment
  • Compact and portable design

Cons

  • May not be suitable for large rooms
  • Replacement filters may be hard to find

Comparison Table

ProductFilter TypeCoverage AreaNoise Level
American Micronic AMI-AP1-22DxHEPA & Activated Carbon150 sq. ft.Low
Honeywell V2HEPA & Activated Carbon250 sq. ft.Moderate
Sharp FP-F40E-WHEPA & Plasmacluster Ion320 sq. ft.Low
realme TechLifeHEPA & Activated Carbon100 sq. ft.Low
Blue Star AP420OANHEPA & Sterilize+400 sq. ft.Moderate
QuboHEPA & Laser Sensor200 sq. ft.Low
MIHEPA & Air-pollutants Control150 sq. ft.Low
Xiaomi MiHEPA & 360-degree Intake200 sq. ft.Low
Tesora InspiredHEPA & Indicator100 sq. ft.Low
AIRTHHEPA & AQI Indicator100 sq. ft.Low

Best value for money:

The realme TechLife portable air purifier offers the best value for money with its compact design, real-time air quality monitoring, and high CADR rating. It is a versatile option that provides efficient air purification at an affordable price point.

Best overall product:

The Blue Star AP420OAN air purifier stands out as the best overall product with its advanced Sterilize+ technology, large coverage area, and Wi-Fi connectivity. It offers comprehensive air purification for larger rooms and ensures a healthy indoor environment.

How to find the perfect room air filters:

Selecting the perfect room air filters involves assessing the filter type, like HEPA or activated carbon, and ensuring compatibility with your HVAC system. Consider the filter's MERV rating for efficiency in capturing particles. Evaluate the filter size, thickness, and lifespan for optimal performance. Assess additional features such as antimicrobial coatings or electrostatic properties. Regularly replacing filters according to manufacturer recommendations is vital. Reading user reviews and consulting with HVAC professionals will guide you in finding the ideal room air filters for a healthier indoor environment.

FAQs on room air filters

The coverage area varies for each air purifier, ranging from 100 sq. ft. to 400 sq. ft. It is important to choose a purifier that matches the size of your room for optimal performance.
Yes, most air purifiers require regular filter replacements to maintain optimal performance. The frequency of replacements may vary based on the usage and air quality.
All the air purifiers listed are equipped with HEPA filters and are designed to effectively remove allergens from the air, making them suitable for people with allergies.
Most modern air purifiers are energy-efficient and consume minimal electricity. Look for the energy consumption rating and power requirements before making a purchase.
