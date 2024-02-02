Best Bluetooth earphones under ₹2000 in India: 10 worthy mentions

Published on Feb 02, 2024









Summary: Explore superior audio without breaking the bank! Discover the best Bluetooth earphones under ₹2000 in India, offering a perfect blend of quality sound, comfort and durability for an immersive listening experience. Read More Read Less

Looking for the best Bluetooth earphones under ₹2000? We've got you covered. In this article, we will compare the top 10 budget-friendly wireless earphones available in India. Whether you need a pair for working out, commuting, or simply enjoying your favourite music, we have something for everyone. We will provide detailed product information, pros and cons, comparison table, and a guide to help you make an informed decision.

1. Boult Audio ProBass Qcharge Bluetooth Wireless Headphones

Experience immersive sound with these powerful wireless headphones. Featuring a comfortable over-ear design, long battery life, and deep bass, these headphones are perfect for music lovers on a budget.

Pros Long battery life

Comfortable design

Powerful bass Cons May be too bulky for some users

2. boAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in-Ear Earbuds

Enjoy true wireless freedom with these sleek and stylish earbuds. With a snug fit, long playtime, and instant pairing, these earbuds are perfect for those on the go.

Pros Sleek and stylish

Long playtime

Quick pairing Cons May not fit all ear shapes

Also read: Best wireless earphones under 1000 in India: Top 10 options 3. Bassbuds Duo Stereo Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds

Get the best of both worlds with these water-resistant Bluetooth earbuds. With dual drivers, sweatproof design, and voice assistance, these earbuds are perfect for active lifestyles.

Pros Dual driver technology

Sweatproof design

Voice assistance Cons May not have the longest battery life

4. Noise Tune Charge Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones

Immerse yourself in your favourite tunes with these over-ear wireless headphones. With a long-lasting battery, deep bass, and quick charging, these headphones are perfect for music enthusiasts.

Pros Long battery life

Deep bass

Quick charging Cons May be slightly heavier than other options

5. HOPPUP Playtime Bluetooth Headphones with BT 5.0 Technology & Fast Charging

Stay connected and enjoy your favourite music with these Bluetooth headphones. With fast charging, long playtime, and reliable connectivity, these headphones are perfect for everyday use.

Pros Fast charging

Long playtime

Reliable connectivity Cons May not be as comfortable for extended wear

6. Blaupunkt BTW100 LITE Truly Wireless Bluetooth with TurboVolt Charging

Experience true wireless freedom with these earbuds. With fast charging, touch controls, and a compact design, these earbuds are perfect for those who are always on the move.

Pros Fast charging

Sleek design

Easy touch controls Cons May not have the longest playtime

7. Amazon Basics Water Resistance Bluetooth Earbuds with Voice Assistant

Stay connected and enjoy powerful sound with these water-resistant Bluetooth earbuds. With voice assistance, long playtime, and a comfortable fit, these earbuds are perfect for all-day use.

Pros Water-resistant

Voice assistant support

Long playtime Cons May not have the deepest bass

Also read: Best earbuds under ₹ 3000: Superior sound and budget-friendly, top 10 picks 8. Matlek M13 Bluetooth Wireless Headphone with Microphone

Enjoy clear and crisp sound with these wireless headphones. With a built-in microphone, comfortable fit, and long playtime, these headphones are perfect for hands-free calling and music playback.

Pros Built-in microphone

Long playtime

Comfortable fit Cons May not have the most advanced noise cancellation

9. Boult Audio AirBass TrueBuds Bluetooth Truly Wireless Earbuds

Experience true wireless freedom with these sleek and compact earbuds. With a waterproof design, touch controls, and long playtime, these earbuds are perfect for active lifestyles.

Pros Waterproof

Touch controls

Long playtime Cons May not have the quickest pairing

10. beatXP Pulse Bluetooth Earbuds with IPX5 Water Resistance

Stay active and enjoy your favourite music with these water-resistant earbuds. With deep bass, comfortable fit, and voice assistance, these earbuds are perfect for workouts and outdoor activities.

Pros Water-resistant

Deep bass

Comfortable fit Cons May not have the longest playtime

Comparison Table

Product Design Water Resistance Playtime Boult Audio ProBass Qcharge Over-ear No 30 hours boAt Airdopes 141 Truly wireless No 18 hours Bassbuds Duo Wireless IPX4 20 hours Noise Tune Charge Over-ear No 30 hours HOPPUP Playtime On-ear No 20 hours Blaupunkt BTW100 LITE Truly wireless No 20 hours Amazon Basics In-ear IPX4 25 hours Matlek M13 Over-ear No 25 hours Boult Audio AirBass TrueBuds Truly wireless IPX7 30 hours beatXP Pulse In-ear IPX5 N/A

Best value for money: The Bassbuds Duo Stereo Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds offer the best value for money with their dual driver technology, water resistance, and long playtime. These earbuds are perfect for those looking for a budget-friendly option without compromising on features.

Best overall product: The Boult Audio AirBass TrueBuds Bluetooth Truly Wireless Earbuds stand out as the best overall product due to their waterproof design, touch controls, and extended playtime. These earbuds offer a perfect balance of features, making them ideal for various needs.

How to find the best Bluetooth earphones under ₹ 2000: Navigate the audio landscape wisely to find the best Bluetooth earphones under ₹2000. Prioritize key features like sound quality, battery life, and comfort. Read user reviews for authentic experiences, explore trusted brands, and compare prices. Look for additional features such as noise cancellation or water resistance. Strike the perfect balance between performance and affordability for an unparalleled audio experience.

FAQs on best Bluetooth earphones under 2000 Are these earphones sweatproof? Yes, the Bassbuds Duo and beatXP Pulse are sweatproof, making them suitable for workouts and outdoor activities. Do these earphones have a built-in microphone? Yes, the Matlek M13 and Boult Audio ProBass Qcharge come with a built-in microphone for hands-free calling. Which earbuds offer the longest playtime? The Boult Audio AirBass TrueBuds and Noise Tune Charge provide up to 30 hours of playtime, ideal for extended use. Do any of these earphones support voice assistance? Yes, the Amazon Basics and Bassbuds Duo offer voice assistant support for hands-free control and convenience.

