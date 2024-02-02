Icon
Best Bluetooth earphones under ₹2000 in India: 10 worthy mentions

Published on Feb 02, 2024 10:34 IST
By: Affiliate Desk
10 best bluetooth earphones under 2000 in india

Summary:

Explore superior audio without breaking the bank! Discover the best Bluetooth earphones under 2000 in India, offering a perfect blend of quality sound, comfort and durability for an immersive listening experience. Read More

Looking for the best Bluetooth earphones under 2000? We've got you covered. In this article, we will compare the top 10 budget-friendly wireless earphones available in India. Whether you need a pair for working out, commuting, or simply enjoying your favourite music, we have something for everyone. We will provide detailed product information, pros and cons, comparison table, and a guide to help you make an informed decision.

1. Boult Audio ProBass Qcharge Bluetooth Wireless Headphones

Experience immersive sound with these powerful wireless headphones. Featuring a comfortable over-ear design, long battery life, and deep bass, these headphones are perfect for music lovers on a budget.

Pros

  • Long battery life
  • Comfortable design
  • Powerful bass

Cons

  • May be too bulky for some users

2. boAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in-Ear Earbuds

Enjoy true wireless freedom with these sleek and stylish earbuds. With a snug fit, long playtime, and instant pairing, these earbuds are perfect for those on the go.

Pros

  • Sleek and stylish
  • Long playtime
  • Quick pairing

Cons

  • May not fit all ear shapes

Get the best of both worlds with these water-resistant Bluetooth earbuds. With dual drivers, sweatproof design, and voice assistance, these earbuds are perfect for active lifestyles.

Pros

  • Dual driver technology
  • Sweatproof design
  • Voice assistance

Cons

  • May not have the longest battery life

4. Noise Tune Charge Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones

Immerse yourself in your favourite tunes with these over-ear wireless headphones. With a long-lasting battery, deep bass, and quick charging, these headphones are perfect for music enthusiasts.

Pros

  • Long battery life
  • Deep bass
  • Quick charging

Cons

  • May be slightly heavier than other options

5. HOPPUP Playtime Bluetooth Headphones with BT 5.0 Technology & Fast Charging

Stay connected and enjoy your favourite music with these Bluetooth headphones. With fast charging, long playtime, and reliable connectivity, these headphones are perfect for everyday use.

Pros

  • Fast charging
  • Long playtime
  • Reliable connectivity

Cons

  • May not be as comfortable for extended wear

6. Blaupunkt BTW100 LITE Truly Wireless Bluetooth with TurboVolt Charging

Experience true wireless freedom with these earbuds. With fast charging, touch controls, and a compact design, these earbuds are perfect for those who are always on the move.

Pros

  • Fast charging
  • Sleek design
  • Easy touch controls

Cons

  • May not have the longest playtime

7. Amazon Basics Water Resistance Bluetooth Earbuds with Voice Assistant

Stay connected and enjoy powerful sound with these water-resistant Bluetooth earbuds. With voice assistance, long playtime, and a comfortable fit, these earbuds are perfect for all-day use.

Pros

  • Water-resistant
  • Voice assistant support
  • Long playtime

Cons

  • May not have the deepest bass

Enjoy clear and crisp sound with these wireless headphones. With a built-in microphone, comfortable fit, and long playtime, these headphones are perfect for hands-free calling and music playback.

Pros

  • Built-in microphone
  • Long playtime
  • Comfortable fit

Cons

  • May not have the most advanced noise cancellation

9. Boult Audio AirBass TrueBuds Bluetooth Truly Wireless Earbuds

Experience true wireless freedom with these sleek and compact earbuds. With a waterproof design, touch controls, and long playtime, these earbuds are perfect for active lifestyles.

Pros

  • Waterproof
  • Touch controls
  • Long playtime

Cons

  • May not have the quickest pairing

10. beatXP Pulse Bluetooth Earbuds with IPX5 Water Resistance

Stay active and enjoy your favourite music with these water-resistant earbuds. With deep bass, comfortable fit, and voice assistance, these earbuds are perfect for workouts and outdoor activities.

Pros

  • Water-resistant
  • Deep bass
  • Comfortable fit

Cons

  • May not have the longest playtime

Comparison Table

ProductDesignWater ResistancePlaytime
Boult Audio ProBass QchargeOver-earNo30 hours
boAt Airdopes 141Truly wirelessNo18 hours
Bassbuds DuoWirelessIPX420 hours
Noise Tune ChargeOver-earNo30 hours
HOPPUP PlaytimeOn-earNo20 hours
Blaupunkt BTW100 LITETruly wirelessNo20 hours
Amazon BasicsIn-earIPX425 hours
Matlek M13Over-earNo25 hours
Boult Audio AirBass TrueBudsTruly wirelessIPX730 hours
beatXP PulseIn-earIPX5N/A

Best value for money:

The Bassbuds Duo Stereo Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds offer the best value for money with their dual driver technology, water resistance, and long playtime. These earbuds are perfect for those looking for a budget-friendly option without compromising on features.

Best overall product:

The Boult Audio AirBass TrueBuds Bluetooth Truly Wireless Earbuds stand out as the best overall product due to their waterproof design, touch controls, and extended playtime. These earbuds offer a perfect balance of features, making them ideal for various needs.

How to find the best Bluetooth earphones under 2000:

Navigate the audio landscape wisely to find the best Bluetooth earphones under 2000. Prioritize key features like sound quality, battery life, and comfort. Read user reviews for authentic experiences, explore trusted brands, and compare prices. Look for additional features such as noise cancellation or water resistance. Strike the perfect balance between performance and affordability for an unparalleled audio experience.

FAQs on best Bluetooth earphones under 2000

Yes, the Bassbuds Duo and beatXP Pulse are sweatproof, making them suitable for workouts and outdoor activities.
Yes, the Matlek M13 and Boult Audio ProBass Qcharge come with a built-in microphone for hands-free calling.
The Boult Audio AirBass TrueBuds and Noise Tune Charge provide up to 30 hours of playtime, ideal for extended use.
Yes, the Amazon Basics and Bassbuds Duo offer voice assistant support for hands-free control and convenience.
