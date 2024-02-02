Best Bluetooth earphones under ₹2000 in India: 10 worthy mentions
Published on Feb 02, 2024 10:34 IST
By: Affiliate Desk
Explore superior audio without breaking the bank! Discover the best Bluetooth earphones under ₹2000 in India, offering a perfect blend of quality sound, comfort and durability for an immersive listening experience. Read More
Looking for the best Bluetooth earphones under ₹2000? We've got you covered. In this article, we will compare the top 10 budget-friendly wireless earphones available in India. Whether you need a pair for working out, commuting, or simply enjoying your favourite music, we have something for everyone. We will provide detailed product information, pros and cons, comparison table, and a guide to help you make an informed decision.
1. Boult Audio ProBass Qcharge Bluetooth Wireless Headphones
Experience immersive sound with these powerful wireless headphones. Featuring a comfortable over-ear design, long battery life, and deep bass, these headphones are perfect for music lovers on a budget.
Pros
Long battery life
Comfortable design
Powerful bass
Cons
May be too bulky for some users
2. boAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in-Ear Earbuds
Enjoy true wireless freedom with these sleek and stylish earbuds. With a snug fit, long playtime, and instant pairing, these earbuds are perfect for those on the go.
8. Matlek M13 Bluetooth Wireless Headphone with Microphone
Enjoy clear and crisp sound with these wireless headphones. With a built-in microphone, comfortable fit, and long playtime, these headphones are perfect for hands-free calling and music playback.
Pros
Built-in microphone
Long playtime
Comfortable fit
Cons
May not have the most advanced noise cancellation
9. Boult Audio AirBass TrueBuds Bluetooth Truly Wireless Earbuds
Experience true wireless freedom with these sleek and compact earbuds. With a waterproof design, touch controls, and long playtime, these earbuds are perfect for active lifestyles.
Pros
Waterproof
Touch controls
Long playtime
Cons
May not have the quickest pairing
10. beatXP Pulse Bluetooth Earbuds with IPX5 Water Resistance
Stay active and enjoy your favourite music with these water-resistant earbuds. With deep bass, comfortable fit, and voice assistance, these earbuds are perfect for workouts and outdoor activities.
Pros
Water-resistant
Deep bass
Comfortable fit
Cons
May not have the longest playtime
Comparison Table
Product
Design
Water Resistance
Playtime
Boult Audio ProBass Qcharge
Over-ear
No
30 hours
boAt Airdopes 141
Truly wireless
No
18 hours
Bassbuds Duo
Wireless
IPX4
20 hours
Noise Tune Charge
Over-ear
No
30 hours
HOPPUP Playtime
On-ear
No
20 hours
Blaupunkt BTW100 LITE
Truly wireless
No
20 hours
Amazon Basics
In-ear
IPX4
25 hours
Matlek M13
Over-ear
No
25 hours
Boult Audio AirBass TrueBuds
Truly wireless
IPX7
30 hours
beatXP Pulse
In-ear
IPX5
N/A
Best value for money:
The Bassbuds Duo Stereo Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds offer the best value for money with their dual driver technology, water resistance, and long playtime. These earbuds are perfect for those looking for a budget-friendly option without compromising on features.
Best overall product:
The Boult Audio AirBass TrueBuds Bluetooth Truly Wireless Earbuds stand out as the best overall product due to their waterproof design, touch controls, and extended playtime. These earbuds offer a perfect balance of features, making them ideal for various needs.
How to find the best Bluetooth earphones under ₹2000:
Navigate the audio landscape wisely to find the best Bluetooth earphones under ₹2000. Prioritize key features like sound quality, battery life, and comfort. Read user reviews for authentic experiences, explore trusted brands, and compare prices. Look for additional features such as noise cancellation or water resistance. Strike the perfect balance between performance and affordability for an unparalleled audio experience.
FAQs on best Bluetooth earphones under 2000
Yes, the Bassbuds Duo and beatXP Pulse are sweatproof, making them suitable for workouts and outdoor activities.
Yes, the Matlek M13 and Boult Audio ProBass Qcharge come with a built-in microphone for hands-free calling.
The Boult Audio AirBass TrueBuds and Noise Tune Charge provide up to 30 hours of playtime, ideal for extended use.
Yes, the Amazon Basics and Bassbuds Duo offer voice assistant support for hands-free control and convenience.
