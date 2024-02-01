Best wireless earphones under 1000 in India: Top 10 options
Published on Feb 01, 2024 11:16 IST
By: Affiliate Desk
In the competitive landscape of wireless earphones in India, the search for quality audio without breaking the bank leads us to some remarkable options under the top options of best wireless earphones under Rs1000. Read More
Looking for the best wireless earphones under 1000 in India? We've curated a list of the top-rated models that offer great sound quality, comfort, and durability. With the latest wireless technology, these earphones provide a tangle-free experience and are perfect for everyday use. Whether you're a music lover, fitness enthusiast, or someone who needs hands-free calling, these earphones have something for everyone. Read on to find the perfect pair that suits your needs and budget.
1. Infinity Glide 120
The Infinity Glide 120 wireless neckband headphones are designed for comfort and performance. With deep bass and clear sound, these earphones are ideal for music enthusiasts. The ergonomic design and long battery life make them perfect for everyday use.
Pros
Deep bass for immersive music experience
Ergonomic design for comfortable fit
Long battery life for extended use
Cons
May not be suitable for intense workouts
2. JBL Endurance Run
The JBL Endurance Run wireless headphones are built for active lifestyles. With a sweat-proof design and secure fit, these earphones are perfect for workouts and outdoor activities. The magnetic earbuds and tangle-free cable add convenience to your music experience.
The Tangent Fly 2 Bluetooth earphones offer hands-free convenience and voice assistant support. With an IPX5 water-resistant rating, these earphones are perfect for outdoor use and workouts. The comfortable fit and clear sound quality make them a great choice for everyday use.
Pros
Voice assistant support for hands-free control
Water-resistant for outdoor use
Clear sound quality for music and calls
Cons
May not have the longest battery life
4. Infinity Zip 100
The Infinity Zip 100 earphones feature an equalizer mode for personalized sound settings. With a comfortable and sweatproof design, these earphones are perfect for workouts and long listening sessions. The deep bass and clear treble provide an immersive music experience.
Pros
Equalizer mode for personalized sound
Sweatproof design for workouts
Deep bass and clear treble for immersive music
Cons
May not have the longest battery life
5. Portronics Harmonics 208
The Portronics Harmonics 208 Bluetooth earphones offer a lightweight and comfortable design for everyday use. With a water-resistant build and long battery life, these earphones are perfect for on-the-go music enthusiasts. The rich sound quality and secure fit make them a great choice for all activities.
Pros
Lightweight and comfortable for all-day use
Water-resistant for outdoor activities
Rich sound quality for immersive music
Cons
May not have the deepest bass
6. UN1QUE U11
The UN1QUE U11 wireless earphones feature a Bluetooth neckband design for secure and convenient use. With long battery life and clear sound quality, these earphones are ideal for multitasking and hands-free calling. The magnetic earbuds and durable build add convenience to your daily activities.
Pros
Voice assistant support for hands-free control
Water-resistant for outdoor use
Clear sound quality for music and calls
Cons
May not have the longest battery life
8. Mateband M10
The Mateband M10 Bluetooth wireless earphones offer a sleek and lightweight design for everyday use. With a comfortable fit and long battery life, these earphones are perfect for music enthusiasts on the go. The rich sound quality and hands-free calling feature add convenience to your daily activities.
Pros
Sleek and lightweight design for on-the-go use
Long battery life for extended use
Rich sound quality for immersive music
Cons
May not have the most durable build
9. Boult Audio ProBass Curve
The Boult Audio ProBass Curve wireless Bluetooth earphones feature a sweat-resistant design for intense workouts and outdoor use. With a comfortable fit and deep bass, these earphones provide an immersive music experience. The long battery life and secure fit make them a great choice for fitness enthusiasts.
Pros
Sweat-resistant design for intense workouts
Comfortable fit for long listening sessions
Deep bass for immersive music experience
Cons
May not have the most advanced features
10. Boult Audio ProBass X1
The Boult Audio ProBass X1 earphones offer a durable and water-resistant design for outdoor activities and workouts. With a comfortable fit and clear sound quality, these earphones are perfect for all-day use. The long battery life and magnetic earbuds add convenience to your music experience.
Pros
Durable and water-resistant for outdoor use
Comfortable fit for all-day use
Clear sound quality for music and calls
Cons
May not have the deepest bass
Comparison Table
Features
Infinity Glide 120
JBL Endurance Run
Tangent Fly 2
Infinity Zip 100
Portronics Harmonics 208
UN1QUE U11
Tangent Fly 2
Mateband M10
Boult Audio ProBass Curve
Boult Audio ProBass X1
Deep bass
Yes
No
No
Yes
No
No
No
No
Yes
No
Sweat-resistant
No
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Long battery life
Yes
No
No
No
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Yes
Best value for money:
The Boult Audio ProBass X1 offers the best value for money with its durable build, water-resistant design, and clear sound quality. It provides a great combination of features at an affordable price, making it a top choice for budget-conscious buyers.
Best overall product:
The JBL Endurance Run stands out as the best overall product with its sweat-proof design, secure fit, and magnetic earbuds. It's perfect for active lifestyles and outdoor activities, offering a great balance of features and performance.
How to find the perfect best wireless earphones under 1000:
Finding the best earphones under 1000 requires a careful evaluation of various factors to ensure that you get a balance between affordability and good audio quality. Look out for features like exceptional sound quality, noise-canceling feature and great Bluetooth connectivity. Apart from these, look out for comfort and snuggle fit for long-wearing hours.
FAQs on best wireless earphones under 1000
Yes, some earphones are sweat-resistant and designed for workouts and outdoor use.
Yes, many earphones offer long battery life for extended use.
Some earphones support voice assistants for hands-free control and convenience.
Yes, most earphones offer clear sound quality for both music and calls.
