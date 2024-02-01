Best wireless earphones under 1000 in India: Top 10 options

Looking for the best wireless earphones under 1000 in India? We've curated a list of the top-rated models that offer great sound quality, comfort, and durability. With the latest wireless technology, these earphones provide a tangle-free experience and are perfect for everyday use. Whether you're a music lover, fitness enthusiast, or someone who needs hands-free calling, these earphones have something for everyone. Read on to find the perfect pair that suits your needs and budget.

1. Infinity Glide 120 The Infinity Glide 120 wireless neckband headphones are designed for comfort and performance. With deep bass and clear sound, these earphones are ideal for music enthusiasts. The ergonomic design and long battery life make them perfect for everyday use.

Pros Deep bass for immersive music experience

Ergonomic design for comfortable fit

Long battery life for extended use Cons May not be suitable for intense workouts

2. JBL Endurance Run The JBL Endurance Run wireless headphones are built for active lifestyles. With a sweat-proof design and secure fit, these earphones are perfect for workouts and outdoor activities. The magnetic earbuds and tangle-free cable add convenience to your music experience.

Pros Sweat-proof design for workouts

Secure fit for outdoor activities

Magnetic earbuds for added convenience Cons May not be suitable for long hours of use

Also read: Best Bluetooth earphones under ₹ 1000 for budget audiophiles, top 8 options 3. Tangent Fly 2 The Tangent Fly 2 Bluetooth earphones offer hands-free convenience and voice assistant support. With an IPX5 water-resistant rating, these earphones are perfect for outdoor use and workouts. The comfortable fit and clear sound quality make them a great choice for everyday use.

Pros Voice assistant support for hands-free control

Water-resistant for outdoor use

Clear sound quality for music and calls Cons May not have the longest battery life

4. Infinity Zip 100 The Infinity Zip 100 earphones feature an equalizer mode for personalized sound settings. With a comfortable and sweatproof design, these earphones are perfect for workouts and long listening sessions. The deep bass and clear treble provide an immersive music experience.

Pros Equalizer mode for personalized sound

Sweatproof design for workouts

Deep bass and clear treble for immersive music Cons May not have the longest battery life

5. Portronics Harmonics 208 The Portronics Harmonics 208 Bluetooth earphones offer a lightweight and comfortable design for everyday use. With a water-resistant build and long battery life, these earphones are perfect for on-the-go music enthusiasts. The rich sound quality and secure fit make them a great choice for all activities.

Pros Lightweight and comfortable for all-day use

Water-resistant for outdoor activities

Rich sound quality for immersive music Cons May not have the deepest bass

6. UN1QUE U11 The UN1QUE U11 wireless earphones feature a Bluetooth neckband design for secure and convenient use. With long battery life and clear sound quality, these earphones are ideal for multitasking and hands-free calling. The magnetic earbuds and durable build add convenience to your daily activities.

Pros Secure and convenient Bluetooth neckband design

Long battery life for extended use

Clear sound quality for music and calls Cons May not have the most advanced features

Pros Voice assistant support for hands-free control

Water-resistant for outdoor use

Clear sound quality for music and calls Cons May not have the longest battery life

8. Mateband M10 The Mateband M10 Bluetooth wireless earphones offer a sleek and lightweight design for everyday use. With a comfortable fit and long battery life, these earphones are perfect for music enthusiasts on the go. The rich sound quality and hands-free calling feature add convenience to your daily activities.

Pros Sleek and lightweight design for on-the-go use

Long battery life for extended use

Rich sound quality for immersive music Cons May not have the most durable build

9. Boult Audio ProBass Curve The Boult Audio ProBass Curve wireless Bluetooth earphones feature a sweat-resistant design for intense workouts and outdoor use. With a comfortable fit and deep bass, these earphones provide an immersive music experience. The long battery life and secure fit make them a great choice for fitness enthusiasts.

Pros Sweat-resistant design for intense workouts

Comfortable fit for long listening sessions

Deep bass for immersive music experience Cons May not have the most advanced features

10. Boult Audio ProBass X1 The Boult Audio ProBass X1 earphones offer a durable and water-resistant design for outdoor activities and workouts. With a comfortable fit and clear sound quality, these earphones are perfect for all-day use. The long battery life and magnetic earbuds add convenience to your music experience.

Pros Durable and water-resistant for outdoor use

Comfortable fit for all-day use

Clear sound quality for music and calls Cons May not have the deepest bass

Comparison Table

Features Infinity Glide 120 JBL Endurance Run Tangent Fly 2 Infinity Zip 100 Portronics Harmonics 208 UN1QUE U11 Tangent Fly 2 Mateband M10 Boult Audio ProBass Curve Boult Audio ProBass X1 Deep bass Yes No No Yes No No No No Yes No Sweat-resistant No Yes Yes Yes Yes No Yes No Yes Yes Long battery life Yes No No No Yes Yes No Yes Yes Yes

Best value for money: The Boult Audio ProBass X1 offers the best value for money with its durable build, water-resistant design, and clear sound quality. It provides a great combination of features at an affordable price, making it a top choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Best overall product: The JBL Endurance Run stands out as the best overall product with its sweat-proof design, secure fit, and magnetic earbuds. It's perfect for active lifestyles and outdoor activities, offering a great balance of features and performance.

How to find the perfect best wireless earphones under 1000: Finding the best earphones under 1000 requires a careful evaluation of various factors to ensure that you get a balance between affordability and good audio quality. Look out for features like exceptional sound quality, noise-canceling feature and great Bluetooth connectivity. Apart from these, look out for comfort and snuggle fit for long-wearing hours.

FAQs on best wireless earphones under 1000 Are these earphones suitable for intense workouts? Yes, some earphones are sweat-resistant and designed for workouts and outdoor use. Do these earphones have long battery life? Yes, many earphones offer long battery life for extended use. Are these earphones compatible with voice assistants? Some earphones support voice assistants for hands-free control and convenience. Do these earphones provide clear sound quality for calls? Yes, most earphones offer clear sound quality for both music and calls.

