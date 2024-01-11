Icon
Best DSLR cameras: Capture perfect shots, here are top 10 picks

Published on Jan 11, 2024 14:44 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
best dslr cameras

Best DSLR cameras: Looking to buy a DSLR camera? Check out our list of the 10 best DSLR cameras available in India, along with their prices, features, pros and cons.

Sony Alpha ILCE-6100Y 24.2 MP Mirrorless Digital SLR Camera with 16-50 mm & 55-210 mm Zoom Lenses, APS-C Sensor, Fast Auto Focus,Real-time Eye AF,Real-time Tracking, Vlogging & Content Creation -Black

₹89,990 12% off
Canon EOS 200D II 24.1MP Digital SLR Camera + EF-S 18-55mm f4 is STM Lens (Black)

₹68,995 16% off
Sony Alpha ILCE 6100L 24.2 MP Mirrorless Digital SLR Camera with 16-50 mm Power Zoom Lens | APS-C Sensor | Fast Auto Focus,Real-time Eye AF,Real-time Tracking | 4K Vlogging Camera - Black

₹75,990 12% off
Nikon Z50 Mirrorless Camera with Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR & Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR Lens with Additional Battery

₹105,995 16% off
Canon EOS 1500D 24.1MP Digital SLR Camera (Black) with 18-55 and 55-250mm is II Lens
Lifestyles Present Nikon D3500 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm Lens 16-GB Card, Bag
Olympus OMD-EM-5-Mark-III Mirrorless Digital Camera with Lens 12-45mm F4.0 Pro.Silver

₹164,990 20% off
Sony Alpha ILCE-7RM4A Full-Frame 61.0MP Mirrorless Digital SLR Camera Body | 4K Full Frame | Real-Time Eye Auto Focus | Real time Animal Eye AF | Tiltable LCD - Black

₹321,990 18% off
Fujifilm X-T4 26 MP Mirrorless Camera Body with XF16-80mm Lens (X-Trans CMOS4 Sensor, EVF, Face/Eye AF, IBIS, LCD Touchscreen, 4K/60P & FHD/240P Video, Film Simulations, Weather Resistance) - Silver

₹199,999 10% off
LEQTRONIQ Digital Camera 4K Vlogging Camera 64MP Mirrorless Cameras for Photography with Dual Camera, WiFi, 52mm Fixed Lens, 4.0" Touch Screen, 32GB SD Card & Camera Bag - Black

₹22,990 22% off

Are you in the market for a new DSLR camera? With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. In this article, we've compiled a list of the 10 best DSLR cameras available in India, along with detailed product details, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're a professional photographer or a hobbyist, we have something for everyone. Read on to find the perfect DSLR camera for your needs.

1. Sony ILCE-6100Y Mirrorless Camera

The Sony ILCE-6100Y is a high-performance mirrorless camera with real-time tracking and autofocus. It is perfect for capturing fast-moving subjects and shooting high-quality videos. With its compact size and lightweight design, it is ideal for travel and vlogging.

Specifications of Sony ILCE-6100Y Mirrorless Camera

  • 24.2MP APS-C Exmor sensor
  • Real-time eye autofocus
  • 4K video recording
  • 180-degree tiltable LCD screen
  • Built-in Wi-Fi and NFC

Pros

  • Fast and accurate autofocus
  • Compact and lightweight design
  • High-quality 4K video recording

Cons

  • Limited lens options for the E-mount system
Sony Alpha ILCE-6100Y 24.2 MP Mirrorless Digital SLR Camera with 16-50 mm & 55-210 mm Zoom Lenses, APS-C Sensor, Fast Auto Focus,Real-time Eye AF,Real-time Tracking, Vlogging & Content Creation -Black

₹ 89,990 12% off

2. Canon EOS 200D II Digital SLR Camera

The Canon EOS 200D II is a versatile and user-friendly DSLR camera, perfect for beginners and photography enthusiasts. It features a 24.1MP sensor, 4K video recording, and a vari-angle touchscreen, making it suitable for both still photography and vlogging.

Specifications of Canon EOS 200D II Digital SLR Camera

  • 24.1MP APS-C CMOS sensor
  • Dual Pixel CMOS AF
  • 4K video recording
  • 3-inch vari-angle touchscreen
  • Built-in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi

Pros

  • User-friendly interface
  • Vari-angle touchscreen for easy framing
  • High-resolution sensor for detailed images

Cons

  • Limited 4K video recording capabilities
  • Relatively heavier than other models
Canon EOS 200D II 24.1MP Digital SLR Camera + EF-S 18-55mm f4 is STM Lens (Black)

₹ 68,995 16% off

Also read: Unveiling top 5 Canon DSLR cameras for stunning photography: Capture brilliance

3. Sony ZV-1 Compact Vlogging Camera

The Sony ZV-1 is a compact and lightweight vlogging camera with real-time tracking and eye autofocus. It is designed for content creators and vloggers, featuring a vari-angle LCD screen, 4K video recording, and a directional microphone for clear audio.

Specifications of Sony ZV-1 Compact Vlogging Camera

  • 20.1MP 1.0-type stacked Exmor RS sensor
  • Real-time eye autofocus
  • 4K video recording
  • Vari-angle LCD screen
  • Directional 3-capsule mic

Pros

  • Compact and portable design
  • High-quality 4K video recording
  • Clear and directional microphone

Cons

  • Limited zoom capabilities
  • Smaller sensor size
Sony Alpha ILCE 6100L 24.2 MP Mirrorless Digital SLR Camera with 16-50 mm Power Zoom Lens | APS-C Sensor | Fast Auto Focus,Real-time Eye AF,Real-time Tracking | 4K Vlogging Camera - Black

₹ 75,990 12% off

4. Nikon Z50 Mirrorless Camera

The Nikon Z50 is a versatile mirrorless camera with a 16-50mm and 50-250mm lens kit, making it suitable for a wide range of photography styles. It features a 20.9MP sensor, 4K video recording, and a tilting touchscreen for easy framing.

Specifications of Nikon Z50 Mirrorless Camera

  • 20.9MP DX-format CMOS sensor
  • 4K video recording
  • 209-point hybrid autofocus
  • 3.2-inch tilting touchscreen
  • Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Pros

  • Versatile lens kit for different photography styles
  • High-resolution sensor for detailed images
  • Tilting touchscreen for flexible framing

Cons

  • Limited lens options for the Z-mount system
Nikon Z50 Mirrorless Camera with Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR & Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR Lens with Additional Battery

₹ 1.1L 16% off

5. Canon EOS 1500D DSLR Camera

The Canon EOS 1500D is an entry-level DSLR camera with a 24.1MP sensor and a 55-250mm lens kit, suitable for beginners and amateur photographers. It features Full HD video recording, built-in Wi-Fi, and a 9-point autofocus system for accurate focusing.

Specifications of Canon EOS 1500D DSLR Camera

  • 24.1MP APS-C CMOS sensor
  • Full HD video recording
  • 9-point autofocus system
  • 3-inch fixed LCD screen
  • Built-in Wi-Fi and NFC

Pros

  • Easy-to-use interface for beginners
  • Long-range zoom lens for versatile shooting
  • Built-in Wi-Fi for easy sharing

Cons

  • Limited video recording capabilities
  • Fixed LCD screen for framing
Canon EOS 1500D 24.1MP Digital SLR Camera (Black) with 18-55 and 55-250mm is II Lens

6. Nikon D3500 DSLR Camera

The Nikon D3500 is a compact and lightweight DSLR camera with an 18-55mm lens kit, perfect for beginners and travel photography. It features a 24.2MP sensor, Full HD video recording, and a guide mode for easy learning and shooting.

Specifications of Nikon D3500 DSLR Camera

  • 24.2MP DX-format CMOS sensor
  • Full HD video recording
  • 11-point autofocus system
  • 3-inch fixed LCD screen
  • Built-in Bluetooth

Pros

  • Compact and lightweight design for portability
  • Easy-to-use guide mode for beginners
  • Long battery life for extended shooting

Cons

  • Limited video recording capabilities
  • Fixed LCD screen for framing
Lifestyles Present Nikon D3500 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm Lens 16-GB Card, Bag

7. Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III Mirrorless Camera

The Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III is a professional mirrorless camera with a 20.4MP sensor, 4K video recording, and a weather-sealed body, making it suitable for outdoor and travel photography. It features a 121-point autofocus system and a high-resolution electronic viewfinder.

Specifications of Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III Mirrorless Camera

  • 20.4MP Live MOS sensor
  • 4K video recording
  • 121-point autofocus system
  • 2.36M-dot OLED electronic viewfinder
  • Weather-sealed construction

Pros

  • Professional-grade weather-sealed construction
  • High-resolution electronic viewfinder
  • High-speed autofocus for capturing fast action

Cons

  • Relatively smaller sensor size
  • Limited lens options for the Micro Four Thirds system
Olympus OMD-EM-5-Mark-III Mirrorless Digital Camera with Lens 12-45mm F4.0 Pro.Silver

₹ 1.6L 20% off

8. Sony Alpha A7 III Mirrorless Camera

The Sony Alpha A7 III is a full-frame mirrorless camera with a 24.2MP sensor, 4K video recording, and 5-axis in-body image stabilization, making it suitable for professional photography and videography. It features a hybrid autofocus system and a tiltable LCD screen for flexible framing.

Specifications of Sony Alpha A7 III Mirrorless Camera

  • 24.2MP full-frame Exmor R sensor
  • 4K video recording
  • 693-point phase-detection autofocus
  • 5-axis in-body image stabilization
  • 3-inch tiltable LCD screen

Pros

  • Full-frame sensor for high-quality images
  • 5-axis image stabilization for steady shots
  • High-speed autofocus for capturing fast action

Cons

  • Relatively heavier than other models
  • Limited lens options for the E-mount system
Sony Alpha ILCE-7RM4A Full-Frame 61.0MP Mirrorless Digital SLR Camera Body | 4K Full Frame | Real-Time Eye Auto Focus | Real time Animal Eye AF | Tiltable LCD - Black

₹ 3.2L 18% off

9. Fujifilm X-T4 Mirrorless Camera

The Fujifilm X-T4 is a high-performance mirrorless camera with a 16-80mm lens kit, suitable for professional photography and videography. It features a 26.1MP sensor, 4K video recording, and in-body image stabilization, making it perfect for capturing high-quality images and videos.

Specifications of Fujifilm X-T4 Mirrorless Camera

  • 26.1MP X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor
  • 4K video recording
  • 6.5-stop in-body image stabilization
  • 3-inch vari-angle touchscreen
  • Weather-sealed construction

Pros

  • High-resolution sensor for detailed images
  • In-body image stabilization for steady shots
  • Weather-sealed construction for outdoor shooting

Cons

  • Limited lens options for the X-mount system
Fujifilm X-T4 26 MP Mirrorless Camera Body with XF16-80mm Lens (X-Trans CMOS4 Sensor, EVF, Face/Eye AF, IBIS, LCD Touchscreen, 4K/60P & FHD/240P Video, Film Simulations, Weather Resistance) - Silver

₹ 2.0L 10% off

Also read: DSLR cameras with price details: Upskill your photography game

10. LEQTRONIQ Digital Vlogging Camera

The LEQTRONIQ Digital Vlogging Camera is a budget-friendly option for beginners and casual photographers, featuring a 24MP sensor, Full HD video recording, and a 3-inch flip screen for vlogging and selfies. It is lightweight and portable, making it ideal for travel and everyday use.

Specifications of LEQTRONIQ Digital Vlogging Camera

  • 24MP CMOS sensor
  • Full HD video recording
  • 3-inch flip screen
  • 4x digital zoom
  • Built-in flash

Pros

  • Budget-friendly option for beginners
  • Lightweight and portable design
  • Flip screen for vlogging and selfies

Cons

  • Limited zoom capabilities
  • Basic features compared to other models
LEQTRONIQ Digital Camera 4K Vlogging Camera 64MP Mirrorless Cameras for Photography with Dual Camera, WiFi, 52mm Fixed Lens, 4.0" Touch Screen, 32GB SD Card & Camera Bag - Black

₹ 22,990 22% off

Comparison Table

FeatureSony ILCE-6100YCanon EOS 200D IISony ZV-1Nikon Z50Canon EOS 1500DNikon D3500Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark IIISony Alpha A7 IIIFujifilm X-T4LEQTRONIQ
Sensor Resolution24.2MP24.1MP20.1MP20.9MP24.1MP24.2MP20.4MP24.2MP26.1MP24MP
Video Recording4K4K4K4KFull HDFull HD4K4K4KFull HD
Autofocus SystemReal-time eye autofocusDual Pixel CMOS AFReal-time eye autofocus209-point hybrid autofocus9-point autofocus11-point autofocus121-point autofocus693-point phase-detection autofocus6.5-stop in-body image stabilization4x digital zoom

Best value for money:

The Canon EOS 1500D DSLR Camera offers the best value for money with its user-friendly interface, versatile lens kit, and built-in Wi-Fi for easy sharing. It is a budget-friendly option for beginners and offers great features at an affordable price.

Best overall product:

The Sony Alpha A7 III Mirrorless Camera stands out as the best overall product in the category with its full-frame sensor, 4K video recording, and 5-axis in-body image stabilization. It is a professional-grade camera suitable for both photography and videography.

How to find the best DSLR?

Finding the perfect DSLR involves a thoughtful blend of research, personal needs assessment, and a keen eye for specifications. Start by identifying your photography goals – whether it's professional portraits, wildlife adventures, or casual family moments. Consider the camera's sensor size, resolution, and ISO range for optimal image quality. Assess the autofocus system for quick and accurate focusing, especially if you shoot fast-paced subjects. Explore the available lens options and their compatibility with the camera body, ensuring versatility for diverse shooting scenarios.

FAQs on best DSLR

The price of DSLR cameras in India ranges from budget-friendly options starting at INR 20,000 to professional-grade cameras priced at over INR 1,50,000, depending on the features and specifications.
When choosing a DSLR camera, consider the sensor resolution, video recording capabilities, autofocus system, lens options, and overall build quality for the best performance and versatility.
The Sony Alpha A7 III Mirrorless Camera is best suited for professional photography with its full-frame sensor, 4K video recording, and advanced autofocus and image stabilization capabilities.
The newest releases in DSLR cameras this year include models with advanced features such as high-resolution sensors, 4K video recording, and improved autofocus and image stabilization technologies for superior performance.
