Best DSLR cameras: Capture perfect shots, here are top 10 picks

Published on Jan 11, 2024 14:44 IST By: Affiliate Desk









Share Via Follow us:

Summary: Best DSLR cameras: Looking to buy a DSLR camera? Check out our list of the 10 best DSLR cameras available in India, along with their prices, features, pros and cons.

Are you in the market for a new DSLR camera? With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. In this article, we've compiled a list of the 10 best DSLR cameras available in India, along with detailed product details, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're a professional photographer or a hobbyist, we have something for everyone. Read on to find the perfect DSLR camera for your needs.

1. Sony ILCE-6100Y Mirrorless Camera The Sony ILCE-6100Y is a high-performance mirrorless camera with real-time tracking and autofocus. It is perfect for capturing fast-moving subjects and shooting high-quality videos. With its compact size and lightweight design, it is ideal for travel and vlogging. Specifications of Sony ILCE-6100Y Mirrorless Camera 24.2MP APS-C Exmor sensor

Real-time eye autofocus

4K video recording

180-degree tiltable LCD screen

Built-in Wi-Fi and NFC

Pros Fast and accurate autofocus

Compact and lightweight design

High-quality 4K video recording Cons Limited lens options for the E-mount system

Our Pick Sony Alpha ILCE-6100Y 24.2 MP Mirrorless Digital SLR Camera with 16-50 mm & 55-210 mm Zoom Lenses, APS-C Sensor, Fast Auto Focus,Real-time Eye AF,Real-time Tracking, Vlogging & Content Creation -Black ₹ 89,990 12% off ₹ 78,989 from

2. Canon EOS 200D II Digital SLR Camera The Canon EOS 200D II is a versatile and user-friendly DSLR camera, perfect for beginners and photography enthusiasts. It features a 24.1MP sensor, 4K video recording, and a vari-angle touchscreen, making it suitable for both still photography and vlogging. Specifications of Canon EOS 200D II Digital SLR Camera 24.1MP APS-C CMOS sensor

Dual Pixel CMOS AF

4K video recording

3-inch vari-angle touchscreen

Built-in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi

Pros User-friendly interface

Vari-angle touchscreen for easy framing

High-resolution sensor for detailed images Cons Limited 4K video recording capabilities

Relatively heavier than other models

Canon EOS 200D II 24.1MP Digital SLR Camera + EF-S 18-55mm f4 is STM Lens (Black) ₹ 68,995 16% off ₹ 57,989 from

Also read: Unveiling top 5 Canon DSLR cameras for stunning photography: Capture brilliance 3. Sony ZV-1 Compact Vlogging Camera The Sony ZV-1 is a compact and lightweight vlogging camera with real-time tracking and eye autofocus. It is designed for content creators and vloggers, featuring a vari-angle LCD screen, 4K video recording, and a directional microphone for clear audio. Specifications of Sony ZV-1 Compact Vlogging Camera 20.1MP 1.0-type stacked Exmor RS sensor

Real-time eye autofocus

4K video recording

Vari-angle LCD screen

Directional 3-capsule mic

Pros Compact and portable design

High-quality 4K video recording

Clear and directional microphone Cons Limited zoom capabilities

Smaller sensor size

Sony Alpha ILCE 6100L 24.2 MP Mirrorless Digital SLR Camera with 16-50 mm Power Zoom Lens | APS-C Sensor | Fast Auto Focus,Real-time Eye AF,Real-time Tracking | 4K Vlogging Camera - Black ₹ 75,990 12% off ₹ 66,589 from

4. Nikon Z50 Mirrorless Camera The Nikon Z50 is a versatile mirrorless camera with a 16-50mm and 50-250mm lens kit, making it suitable for a wide range of photography styles. It features a 20.9MP sensor, 4K video recording, and a tilting touchscreen for easy framing. Specifications of Nikon Z50 Mirrorless Camera 20.9MP DX-format CMOS sensor

4K video recording

209-point hybrid autofocus

3.2-inch tilting touchscreen

Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Pros Versatile lens kit for different photography styles

High-resolution sensor for detailed images

Tilting touchscreen for flexible framing Cons Limited lens options for the Z-mount system

Nikon Z50 Mirrorless Camera with Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR & Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR Lens with Additional Battery ₹ 1.1L 16% off ₹ 88,925 from

5. Canon EOS 1500D DSLR Camera The Canon EOS 1500D is an entry-level DSLR camera with a 24.1MP sensor and a 55-250mm lens kit, suitable for beginners and amateur photographers. It features Full HD video recording, built-in Wi-Fi, and a 9-point autofocus system for accurate focusing. Specifications of Canon EOS 1500D DSLR Camera 24.1MP APS-C CMOS sensor

Full HD video recording

9-point autofocus system

3-inch fixed LCD screen

Built-in Wi-Fi and NFC

Pros Easy-to-use interface for beginners

Long-range zoom lens for versatile shooting

Built-in Wi-Fi for easy sharing Cons Limited video recording capabilities

Fixed LCD screen for framing

Canon EOS 1500D 24.1MP Digital SLR Camera (Black) with 18-55 and 55-250mm is II Lens Get Price from

6. Nikon D3500 DSLR Camera The Nikon D3500 is a compact and lightweight DSLR camera with an 18-55mm lens kit, perfect for beginners and travel photography. It features a 24.2MP sensor, Full HD video recording, and a guide mode for easy learning and shooting. Specifications of Nikon D3500 DSLR Camera 24.2MP DX-format CMOS sensor

Full HD video recording

11-point autofocus system

3-inch fixed LCD screen

Built-in Bluetooth

Pros Compact and lightweight design for portability

Easy-to-use guide mode for beginners

Long battery life for extended shooting Cons Limited video recording capabilities

Fixed LCD screen for framing

Lifestyles Present Nikon D3500 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm Lens 16-GB Card, Bag Get Price from

7. Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III Mirrorless Camera The Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III is a professional mirrorless camera with a 20.4MP sensor, 4K video recording, and a weather-sealed body, making it suitable for outdoor and travel photography. It features a 121-point autofocus system and a high-resolution electronic viewfinder. Specifications of Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III Mirrorless Camera 20.4MP Live MOS sensor

4K video recording

121-point autofocus system

2.36M-dot OLED electronic viewfinder

Weather-sealed construction

Pros Professional-grade weather-sealed construction

High-resolution electronic viewfinder

High-speed autofocus for capturing fast action Cons Relatively smaller sensor size

Limited lens options for the Micro Four Thirds system

Olympus OMD-EM-5-Mark-III Mirrorless Digital Camera with Lens 12-45mm F4.0 Pro.Silver ₹ 1.6L 20% off ₹ 1.3L from

8. Sony Alpha A7 III Mirrorless Camera The Sony Alpha A7 III is a full-frame mirrorless camera with a 24.2MP sensor, 4K video recording, and 5-axis in-body image stabilization, making it suitable for professional photography and videography. It features a hybrid autofocus system and a tiltable LCD screen for flexible framing. Specifications of Sony Alpha A7 III Mirrorless Camera 24.2MP full-frame Exmor R sensor

4K video recording

693-point phase-detection autofocus

5-axis in-body image stabilization

3-inch tiltable LCD screen

Pros Full-frame sensor for high-quality images

5-axis image stabilization for steady shots

High-speed autofocus for capturing fast action Cons Relatively heavier than other models

Limited lens options for the E-mount system

Sony Alpha ILCE-7RM4A Full-Frame 61.0MP Mirrorless Digital SLR Camera Body | 4K Full Frame | Real-Time Eye Auto Focus | Real time Animal Eye AF | Tiltable LCD - Black ₹ 3.2L 18% off ₹ 2.6L from

9. Fujifilm X-T4 Mirrorless Camera The Fujifilm X-T4 is a high-performance mirrorless camera with a 16-80mm lens kit, suitable for professional photography and videography. It features a 26.1MP sensor, 4K video recording, and in-body image stabilization, making it perfect for capturing high-quality images and videos. Specifications of Fujifilm X-T4 Mirrorless Camera 26.1MP X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor

4K video recording

6.5-stop in-body image stabilization

3-inch vari-angle touchscreen

Weather-sealed construction

Pros High-resolution sensor for detailed images

In-body image stabilization for steady shots

Weather-sealed construction for outdoor shooting Cons Limited lens options for the X-mount system

Fujifilm X-T4 26 MP Mirrorless Camera Body with XF16-80mm Lens (X-Trans CMOS4 Sensor, EVF, Face/Eye AF, IBIS, LCD Touchscreen, 4K/60P & FHD/240P Video, Film Simulations, Weather Resistance) - Silver ₹ 2.0L 10% off ₹ 1.8L from

Also read: DSLR cameras with price details: Upskill your photography game 10. LEQTRONIQ Digital Vlogging Camera The LEQTRONIQ Digital Vlogging Camera is a budget-friendly option for beginners and casual photographers, featuring a 24MP sensor, Full HD video recording, and a 3-inch flip screen for vlogging and selfies. It is lightweight and portable, making it ideal for travel and everyday use. Specifications of LEQTRONIQ Digital Vlogging Camera 24MP CMOS sensor

Full HD video recording

3-inch flip screen

4x digital zoom

Built-in flash

Pros Budget-friendly option for beginners

Lightweight and portable design

Flip screen for vlogging and selfies Cons Limited zoom capabilities

Basic features compared to other models

LEQTRONIQ Digital Camera 4K Vlogging Camera 64MP Mirrorless Cameras for Photography with Dual Camera, WiFi, 52mm Fixed Lens, 4.0" Touch Screen, 32GB SD Card & Camera Bag - Black ₹ 22,990 22% off ₹ 17,990 from

Comparison Table

Feature Sony ILCE-6100Y Canon EOS 200D II Sony ZV-1 Nikon Z50 Canon EOS 1500D Nikon D3500 Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III Sony Alpha A7 III Fujifilm X-T4 LEQTRONIQ Sensor Resolution 24.2MP 24.1MP 20.1MP 20.9MP 24.1MP 24.2MP 20.4MP 24.2MP 26.1MP 24MP Video Recording 4K 4K 4K 4K Full HD Full HD 4K 4K 4K Full HD Autofocus System Real-time eye autofocus Dual Pixel CMOS AF Real-time eye autofocus 209-point hybrid autofocus 9-point autofocus 11-point autofocus 121-point autofocus 693-point phase-detection autofocus 6.5-stop in-body image stabilization 4x digital zoom

Best value for money: The Canon EOS 1500D DSLR Camera offers the best value for money with its user-friendly interface, versatile lens kit, and built-in Wi-Fi for easy sharing. It is a budget-friendly option for beginners and offers great features at an affordable price.

Best overall product: The Sony Alpha A7 III Mirrorless Camera stands out as the best overall product in the category with its full-frame sensor, 4K video recording, and 5-axis in-body image stabilization. It is a professional-grade camera suitable for both photography and videography.

How to find the best DSLR? Finding the perfect DSLR involves a thoughtful blend of research, personal needs assessment, and a keen eye for specifications. Start by identifying your photography goals – whether it's professional portraits, wildlife adventures, or casual family moments. Consider the camera's sensor size, resolution, and ISO range for optimal image quality. Assess the autofocus system for quick and accurate focusing, especially if you shoot fast-paced subjects. Explore the available lens options and their compatibility with the camera body, ensuring versatility for diverse shooting scenarios.

FAQs on best DSLR What is the price range of DSLR cameras in India? The price of DSLR cameras in India ranges from budget-friendly options starting at INR 20,000 to professional-grade cameras priced at over INR 1,50,000, depending on the features and specifications. What are the key features to look for in a DSLR camera? When choosing a DSLR camera, consider the sensor resolution, video recording capabilities, autofocus system, lens options, and overall build quality for the best performance and versatility. Which DSLR camera is best for professional photography? The Sony Alpha A7 III Mirrorless Camera is best suited for professional photography with its full-frame sensor, 4K video recording, and advanced autofocus and image stabilization capabilities. What are the newest releases in DSLR cameras this year? The newest releases in DSLR cameras this year include models with advanced features such as high-resolution sensors, 4K video recording, and improved autofocus and image stabilization technologies for superior performance.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so